Best Hairdresser in Vienna - All Things Austria (2024)

Vienna, the enchanting capital of Austria, is famous for its historic landmarks and cultural treasures and its extraordinary sense of fashion and style. And what better way to tap into Vienna’s hair magic than by discovering the best hairdressers in the city?

Prepare to embark on a hair-raising journey filled with laughter, unforgettable hairdos, and the thrill of finding your perfect style!

GINGER|LEMON Hairspace: The Mane Magicians

Step into GINGER|LEMON Hairspace’s realm, where the air is filled with the buzz of excitement and the tantalizing scent of hair products.

Their team of seasoned stylists has perfected the art of creating jaw-dropping haircuts, show-stopping colors, and styles that make heads turn.

They’re not just hairdressers but masters of laughter, ensuring every visit is an experience to remember.

We believe the GINGER|LEMON Hairspace’s motto should be “We’ll leave you with hair so fabulous, you’ll have strangers asking for autographs!”

Address: Gumpendorfer Str. 147, 1060 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starting from 100€

The Fringe: Where Curls Find Their Soul

Calling all curly-haired individuals! At The Fringe, they believe that curls have a soul of their own, and it’s time to let them shine with a team of curly hair specialists who understand the unique needs of your luscious locks.

The Fringe will transform your curls from tame to untamed gorgeousness. Prepare to be swept away by their expertise, as they bring out the best in your curls and make you fall in love with your hair all over again. Prepare for a hair journey filled with curls, laughter, and enough hair stories to write a curly-haired memoir!

Address: Lerchenfelder Str. 25, 1070 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starting from 43€

Idriz Biserovic Hairdesign: The Style Sorcerers

Idriz Biserovic Hairdesign is where the magic happens for those seeking the ultimate hair transformation. Armed with their potions of color, scissors of precision, and brushes of artistry, the style sorcerers at Idriz Biserovic Hairdesign will weave their enchantment on your tresses.

From dramatic color corrections to hair extensions that will make Rapunzel jealous, they’ll take your breath away with their attention to detail and wizard-like skills. With Idriz Biserovic Hairdesign, you’ll leave the salon feeling like you’ve stepped out of a fairytale – only with a new, fabulous hairdo to match!

Address: Gonzagagasse 5, 1010 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starting from 50€

Afterwork Haircut: The Trendsetters

If you’re a true fashionista who craves the latest trends and styles, look no further than Afterwork Haircut. Their team of trendsetters is always ahead of the curve, keeping a close eye on the ever-changing world of fashion and hair.

Whether you desire a chic bob, a daring color experiment, or an edgy hairstyle that screams confidence, Afterwork Haircut will ensure you turn heads wherever you go. Get ready to make a fashion statement with hair that speaks volumes!

Address: Bäckerstraße 1/2, 1010 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starting from 30€

Joel’s Dreamhair: The Hair Whisperers

Joel’s Dreamhair is your sanctuary for those seeking a calming and therapeutic hair experience. Known as the hair whisperers, their skilled stylists have mastered creating harmonious hair transformations. They listen attentively to your hair concerns, nurturing your locks with care and precision.

From the gentlest haircuts to soothing treatments, Hairdresser E provides a serene escape where relaxation and hair rejuvenation go hand in hand. Prepare to leave their salon with renewed tranquility and hair that radiates health and beauty.

Address: Schönbrunner Str. 105, 1050 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starting from 34€

Propaganda Hair: The Glam Squad

Propaganda Hair is your go-to destination when it’s time to turn up the glamour and unleash your inner diva. Their glam squad members know all the tricks to transform you into a red-carpet-worthy vision.

From dazzling updos to flawless makeup application, they specialize in creating glamorous looks for special occasions or simply for those who love to shine. Get ready to channel your inner Hollywood starlet and steal the spotlight with Propaganda Hair’s touch of glamour.

Address: Berggasse 5/1, 1090 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starting from 55€

Artiste: The Hair Care Gurus

If you prioritize hair health and believe that the foundation of beauty lies in proper care, Artiste is the perfect match for you. Their team of hair care gurus understands that healthy hair is the key to achieving any desired style.

Their in-depth knowledge of hair care products and treatments provides tailored solutions to address specific hair concerns, whether it’s hair restoration, nourishment, or protection. Artiste is your trusted ally in maintaining the health and vitality of your hair, ensuring it always looks and feels its best.

Address: Kärntner Ring 14, 1010 Wien, Austria

Pricing: Price starts from 40€

Tips for Choosing the Right Hairdresser in Vienna

Choosing the right hairdresser in Vienna requires careful consideration. Here are a few additional tips to help you make an informed decision:

Research their expertise

Look for hairdressers who specialize in the specific services you require, whether it’s color, styling, or hair extensions. Consider their expertise and experience in dealing with your hair type and desired style.

Read customer reviews

Take the time to read reviews and testimonials from previous clients. This will give you insights into the hairdresser’s professionalism, quality of service, and customer satisfaction. Look for keywords like “high-quality,” “attention to detail,” and “great job” in these reviews.

Schedule a consultation

Before committing to an appointment, schedule a consultation with the hairdresser. Use this opportunity to discuss your hair goals, ask questions, and assess their communication skills. A good hairdresser will listen attentively, provide recommendations, and ensure you feel comfortable and confident in your abilities.

Consider their training and education.

Look for hairdressers who invest in their professional development. Check if they have attended seminars or training sessions to enhance their skills and stay updated with the latest trends and techniques. Keywords like “seminars,” “training,” and “education” may indicate their commitment to continuous learning.

Pay attention to the salon atmosphere.

The ambiance of the salon can significantly impact your experience. Look for a clean and welcoming environment that makes you feel relaxed and pampered. A pleasant atmosphere contributes to an overall positive hair salon experience.

Ask about the range of services and pricing.

Inquire about the specific services offered by the hairdresser and their pricing structure. Consider whether they offer a comprehensive range of services that meet your needs and budget.

Understanding the Qualities of a Great Hairdresser

Close your eyes and imagine your dream hairdresser – a hair wizard who can turn your wildest hair fantasies into reality. Picture someone who can style your hair like a masterpiece while making you feel like the star of a comedy show.

Great hairdressers possess technical expertise and a knack for understanding your desires and bringing out your inner beauty. They are the superheroes of the hair world, armed with scissors, creativity, and a delightful sense of humor!

Conclusion

Vienna’s hairdressing scene is a treasure trove of laughter, emotion, and jaw-dropping hair transformations. Whether you choose the Mane Magicians at Ginger/Lemon, the Curl Whisperers at the Fringe, the Style Sorcerers at Idris Biserovic Hairdesign, or the Hair Care Gurus at Artiste, get ready to embark on a hair adventure filled with laughter, unforgettable hairdos, and moments that will leave you saying, “Wow, my hair has never looked this good!”

So, let the hair magic unfold, and get ready to embrace your fabulous self with a style that will make heads turn and hearts skip a beat. Vienna’s best hairdressers are waiting to sprinkle their magic on your locks, so buckle up and prepare for the ride of a lifetime!