BEST MONKEYS TO HAVE AS PETS: Most Friendliest Monkey pets (2024)

As controversial as it may sound, monkeys are one of the sweetest creatures anyone could ever have as their pets. I’ve seen it in most of the movies, and can as well mention some of your favorite celebrities who have monkeys as pets in real life. That’s not the intent of this piece, anyways, but to advise you on the best species of monkeys to keep as pets as there are over 300 species.

So, let’s jump right into it

Best Monkeys to Have as Pets

#1. Squirrel Monkeys

Squirrel monkeys are acrobats. They can live up to 25 years, use their tails to hang on branches, and require a lot of room and hanging branches for clinging and moving about. They have specific nutritional needs and require a wide variety of foods. Furthermore, this species of monkeys are on the smaller half of the range, measuring about 10-14 inches without the tail.

This adorable monkey breed weighs only 1-3 pounds, yet they’re very energetic and acrobatic creatures who require a lot of space. As earlier stated, they enjoy swinging across tree branches by their tails, so you’ll need a large enclosure with plenty of trees to keep a squirrel monkey happy. They are known to be fussy eaters, so even if a squirrel monkey doesn’t eat as much as a chimp, you are still likely to have dietary issues. They will also be diapered their entire lives.

#2. Chimpanzees (Chimps)

Chimpanzees aren’t monkeys; rather, they are apes. They can grow to be nearly 5 feet tall and weigh more than 150 pounds. A chimp may appear to be one of the best monkeys to have as pets, but many pet owners are unaware that this monkey is an ape.

Chimpanzees are already stronger than humans at age five and can live for up to 60 years, so if you adopt a pet chimp, you will have it for the rest of your life. Unfortunately, they are of a hazardous nature and have, in the past, hurt or killed people. This is why most chimps that are raised as pets are fated to end up in a research lab

#3. Marmosets

The third primate group of the best monkeys to have as pets is the Marmosets. They are South American squirrel-like monkeys with similar size and housing requirements. Their natural food is insects, fruit, tree sap, and other small critters. They may be the noisiest of all the pet monkeys, though they are seldom quiet. A marmoset will scream and yell when it feels ignored, making sure the owner is aware of its irritation. They are quick-moving, scurrying critters that are challenging to control sometimes.

These primates have a lifespan that is less than average, with a maximum of about 20 years. Marmosets are one of the more manageable-sized monkeys to own, with a variety of species and an average length of only 8 inches.

#4. Capuchins

Capuchin monkeys, sometimes known as ring-tailed monkeys, are substantially smaller than chimps, making them much easier to care for and far less threatening. It’s not only the best but also one of the safest monkeys to keep as pets. These monkeys aren’t big enough to take off your face like a chimp, being less than 2 feet tall and weighing less than 10 pounds. Furthermore, unlike chimps, Capuchins have an average lifespan of 25 years, so you’ll have it for a long time, but not the six-decade investment you’ll be making in a chimp.

#5. Spider monkeys

Spider monkeys are one of the few best-suited monkeys for most people to keep as pets. Ironically, even when kept as pets, they are quite dirty because, while most monkeys can be kept in diapers, spider monkeys frequently take their diapers off and scatter them around. Spider monkeys are also extremely social and require much more attention and engagement than most other monkey species. In other words, they are prone to becoming hostile if not given adequate attention. Spider monkeys can live for 30 to 35 years.

#6. Macaques

Macaques are medium-sized Asian monkeys that can reach weights of up to 40 pounds. However, the smallest female macaques can weigh as little as 5 pounds. They require huge enclosures of 30 square feet or larger for a single monkey and will need to wear diapers for their entire lives. If the enclosure is suitable and the monkey is healthy, macaques can live up to 30 years. Additionally, they must use diapers their entire life.

Even though macaque monkeys are adorable, keeping them as pets may not be the best idea. This is because macaques are carriers of the herpes virus, which the human caregiver could contract as a result of a bite transfer.

#7.Taramins

Tamarins are among the smallest monkeys that can be kept as pets. They are sometimes referred to as pocket monkeys because they are tiny enough to fit in your pocket. Despite their small mouths, they can deliver painful bites, so better be careful there.

They also require a very secure cage with very narrow bar spacing; otherwise, they will escape or become stuck in the bars. A 7-foot square enclosure is adequate for an indoor cage. They will, however, require access to a bigger outdoor enclosed space for vitally needed vitamin D for their growth and development, while they will still require substantial time and energy investment. Taramins can survive in captivity for up to 15 years.

#8.Tarsiers

The tarsier is an extremely small monkey that can grow to be only 7 inches tall and weigh as little as 6 ounces. Large, inquisitive eyes and the impression that they are clutching branches rather than hanging from them make them iconic monkeys.

Although this endangered monkey has occasionally been kept as a pet, it is now against the law to trade them. This prohibition has several but straightforward justifications. For starters, these monkeys need a unique diet that most people are unable to offer. They are also nocturnal, which means they are inactive during the day, which discourages people from keeping them as pets because they aren’t “interesting.”

Tarsiers are incredibly adorable creatures, but keeping one as a pet is a horrible idea because of how reliant they become on us. They require a significant time commitment because they can live for up to 20 years.

#9. Guenons

The last on our list of the best monkeys to have as pets is Guenon. This species, sometimes known as Wolf’s mona monkeys, are native to the woodlands of sub-Saharan Africa and have a 20–25 year lifespan in captivity. They are medium-sized monkeys that typically weigh 5–15 pounds and stand 16–22 inches tall. They are gorgeous-looking monkeys that exhibit a variety of eye-catching hues that attract pet lovers, including red, green, and yellow. Additionally, guenons have hair that has two distinct colors.

Guenons come in more than 20 varieties, with the vervet, grivet, and green monkey being the most popular. Finally, guenons are a social type of monkeys, hence you would need to keep a troop of them to keep the companion spirit alive.

What to Know

A lot of monkeys become aggressive after puberty, and as wild animals, they are prone to biting each other. This aggressive behaviour is not limited to a fellow monkey but could also affect humans. There are numerous challenges and risks, and the disadvantages outweigh the advantages. On the plus side, monkeys are social creatures who require a lot of attention from their owners. To put it another way, living with a monkey is a full-time job

FAQs on Best Monkeys to Have as Pets

Which primate is the sweetest? The dusky leaf monkey, which is mostly found in Malaysia and also in Thailand, is one of the sweetest-natured primates on earth. In fact, they are thought to be one of the least aggressive animals on earth, preferring to concentrate on peaceful coexistence in cases of aggression within the group.

How challenging is training a monkey? Training a monkey can be extremely difficult in practice. One of the world’s smartest animal species is the monkey. They frequently balk at receiving training. But if you’re patient enough, you can have a monkey as a pet that behaves reasonably well.

Which monkey is most similar to humans? Since the chimpanzee genome was sequenced in 2005, scientists have known that humans and chimpanzees are the closest living cousins since we share 99 percent of our DNA with them.

Which is the Frendiliest kind of monkey The Northern Muriqui Monkeys are the most peaceful primates in the world. They live in unusually egalitarian societies where male-female relationships are devoid of violence and are instead characterized by plenty of hugs.

