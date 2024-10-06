Best No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Cards Of August 2024 (2024)

The Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card offers serious utility for balance transfers. You’ll pay a low introductory rate on eligible balance transfers with no balance transfer fees.

Why We Like It

The Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card offers 0.99% on balance transfers for 12 months followed by an 11.99%-18.00% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers, offer valid from 7/1/2024 through 1/1/2025 for new cardmembers who sign up within 60 days to transfer their balance. That’s not quite the best intro APR offer. But with no balance transfer fees, this card still offers a great option to reduce debt. Where this card stands out is its ongoing balance transfer APR. After the introductory period ends, an APR of 11.99%-18.00% variable is far lower than many top balance transfer cards.

The Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card also offers a few other benefits to add to the card’s value. The $0 annual fee card includes travel protections like collision damage waiver and travel and emergency assistance. In addition to the lack of balance transfer fees, the card charges no foreign transaction fees.

What We Don’t Like

With no welcome bonus or purchase rewards, this card is unlikely to have long-term value for households looking to pay off their debt for good. Unlike bank credit cards, credit unions require membership in order to apply for their products and Navy Federal Credit Union’s membership requirements are steeper than most. Membership eligibility is limited to those who have served or worked for the armed forces or the Department of Defense and their families.

Who It’s Best For

The Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card is ideal for Navy Federal Credit Union members who need to pay down credit card debt and may need more than the intro period to pay it off.