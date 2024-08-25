Best One-Story BloxBurg House Ideas - Bloxburg House Ideas (2024)

Bloxburg is a place where architectural dreams come to life, even within the confines of a single story! In Bloxburg, a one-story house is far from mundane; it’s a canvas for creativity and efficient living. These homes are especially appealing to those who desire simplicity without compromising on modern aesthetics. Whether you’re a Bloxburg newbie or a seasoned builder, one-story houses offer a unique blend of style and practicality. Let’s dive into some of the best one-story house ideas that are making waves in Bloxburg.

Best One-Story Bloxburg House Ideas

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on Best One-Story Bloxburg House Ideas, where we delve into the creative world of Bloxburg to explore some of the most captivating and practical one-story home designs. Whether you’re a seasoned Bloxburg architect or just starting out, one-story homes offer a blend of comfort, style, and convenience that can suit all your virtual lifestyle needs. From minimalist designs to expansive family homes, this guide is your doorway to discovering the perfect one-story house that resonates with your personal style and gameplay preferences.

One-Story Farmhouse

by minami oroi

The One-Story Farmhouse created by Minami Oroi in Bloxburg is a charming example of virtual home-building that combines functionality and style. This farmhouse, priced at $60,793, is designed to accommodate up to four players for roleplaying, making it an ideal choice for families or groups of friends in the game.

The layout includes:

A well-equipped kitchen.

A cozy living room.

A dedicated dining area for family meals.

One bathroom, ensuring convenience for all residents.

A master bedroom, providing a private and spacious area for relaxation.

A children’s room, designed to be playful and comfortable for younger occupants.

One of the standout features of this build is the use of the Advanced Placing game pass. This game pass allows for more precise and detailed placement of items, which Minami Oroi has utilized to enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of the farmhouse. With this feature, players can expect a well-organized and visually appealing home.

The bills for this farmhouse come to a reasonable $363, making it a cost-effective option for players who are mindful of their in-game spending. The design, cost, and practicality of this farmhouse make it a great option for players looking for a blend of rustic charm and modern conveniences in Bloxburg.Overall, is an excellent representation of creative building in Bloxburg, offering a warm, inviting home that meets the needs of a small family or group of friends looking to roleplay in a cozy and picturesque setting.

Cheap One Story Farmhouse

by alauro

The Cheap One-Story Farmhouse created by alauro stands as a testament to the ingenuity and creativity that Bloxburg builders can achieve even on a budget. Priced at a modest 23k, this farmhouse design merges the rustic charm of traditional farmhouses with the convenience and simplicity of one-story living. The home is thoughtfully laid out to maximize space and functionality, providing a cozy yet efficient living experience.

One of the key requirements for bringing this farmhouse to life is the Advanced Placement game pass, which allows for more intricate and detailed building techniques. Additionally, if you want to enhance the home with lush greenery, a higher gardening skill is necessary for some of the more elaborate tree designs. This aspect adds a more personalized and vibrant touch to the property, making it not just a house but a home with character.

The Cheap One-Story Farmhouse by alauro is an ideal choice for players who are looking for an affordable yet charming home in Bloxburg. Its blend of cost-effectiveness and aesthetic appeal makes it a popular choice among those who wish to experience rural living without the hefty price tag.

One Story Family Mansion

by Ethrielle

This mansion features an excellent floorplan with many amenities, including a theater and a pool. It’s ideal for roleplaying as a family or suburban home. The house includes a master bedroom and is designed for those who have accumulated wealth over time.

80k One-Story Realistic Home

by marliina

This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The exterior is valued at $80,000. Advanced Placing game pass was used for the design.

84k One-Story Modern Home

by blvvey

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a plot size of 15 boxes wide by 16 boxes long. The build time is 2 hours, and the value is 84k with $252 in bills. Advanced Placing game pass was used, but it does not include multiple floors, a large plot, or basem*nts. The final price may vary due to additional building or deletions.

25k One-Story Exterior Design House

by minami oroi

This one-story exterior design house costs 25,304 with bills amounting to 373.

92k One-story Family House

by Daniellerys

This home is valued at 92,658k and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a garage. The Advanced Placing game pass was used.

109k No Gamepass Mansion One Story

by Ayzria

Valued at 109k with water and 100k without. It features 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and has dimensions of 21 x 30. No game passes were used, and the build time is 2 hours.

59k Aesthetic One-Story Roleplay House

by mxie

This aesthetic one-story roleplay house is valued at $59,780. It utilizes the Multiple Floors, Advanced Placing, and Basem*nt game passes.

80k One-Story Family Small Modern Home

by mxie

This aesthetic one-story roleplay house is valued at $59,780. It utilizes the Multiple Floors, Advanced Placing, and Basem*nt game passes.

31k One Story Small One-Story Home

by Daniellerys

This small one-story home is valued at 31k. The Advanced Placing game pass was used.

45k One-Story Modern Home

by iiisxphie

This house is valued at 45k without a pool and gardening, and 55k with a pool and gardening. It features 2 bedrooms with 3 beds, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a pool, an office area, and an outdoor kitchen.

25k One-Story Realistic Modern Farmhouse

by iiisxphie

This home has an interior value of $35k and a total value of $60k. The layout includes a kitchen, dining area, living room, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an office area

39k No Gamepass One Story House

by GamingwithVYT

This home has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, valued at $39,870. The build time was 1 hour, and no game passes were used.

No Gamepass Cozy One-Story House

by minami oroi

This home costs 40,687 with bills amounting to 244. No game passes were used. Decals used include 5991598783 and 5991598118.

49k Cottagecore One-Story House

by minami oroi

This home costs 49,651 with bills amounting to 297. The Advanced Placing game pass was used.

In our “With Gamepasses” section, we step into the realm of enhanced possibilities. This part of the guide highlights one-story houses that utilize gamepasses like Advanced Placing or Color Wheel, offering a more refined and customized building experience. These homes showcase the additional flexibility and creative freedom that comes with gamepasses, allowing for more intricate designs, detailed interiors, and personalized touches. Perfect for players who want to take their Bloxburg builds to the next level.

One-Story Family Home

The One-Story Family Home by Ari is an example of a Bloxburg build that aims to balance affordability with functionality and style. Priced at around 55k, this one-story house is designed to be as cost-effective as possible without compromising on the essentials of a comfortable family home.

Key aspects of the build include:

The use of the Advanced Placing gamepass , which suggests that Ari has employed more intricate placement techniques to enhance the design of the house.

, which suggests that Ari has employed more intricate placement techniques to enhance the design of the house. A practical and cozy layout that includes essential living spaces: a living area, kitchen, one bathroom, and two rooms. This setup makes it ideal for small families or players who prefer a more compact living space.

Ari’s approach to this build reflects a focus on creating a welcoming and functional environment that remains accessible in terms of cost. The choice of rooms and the layout indicate a thoughtful consideration of what a small family might need in a Bloxburg home.

Whether you choose to build with or without gamepasses, there’s no shortage of inspiration for one-story houses in Bloxburg. This guide has provided a glimpse into the diverse range of styles and designs available, each catering to different tastes and preferences. Remember, the beauty of Bloxburg lies in its versatility and the ability to express your creativity. We hope that the ideas shared here have sparked your imagination and will help you in creating a home that not only meets your virtual needs but also reflects your unique style. Happy building in Bloxburg!