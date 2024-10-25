Best Riding Lawn Mowers of 2024 - Consumer Reports (2024)

As a senior editor at Consumer Reports for more than 30 years, Tobie Stanger specialized in helping readers shop wisely, save money, and avoid scams. Her home- and shopping-related beats have included appliance and grocery stores, generators, homeowners and flood insurance, humidifiers, lawn mowers, and luggage. She also covered home improvement products, including flooring, roofing, and siding.

Note: For models with noise-at-ear ratings that are unsatisfactory—or less than satisfactory—we recommend that you use hearing protection. Also, CR doesn’t judge zero-turn mowers for bagging because our research shows that just 11 percent of their users bag their clippings.

Each model’s Overall Score incorporates all of that performance data along with predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings from our latest member surveys. We leverage data on more than 9,600 riding mowers owned by CR members purchased new between 2013 and 2023.

We plant 1,800 pounds of grass seed (predominantly annual rye, prized for its dense growth) and cut 500,000 square feet of grass in three modes—mulching, side-discharging, and bagging, producing a total of 3,000 pounds of clippings. We mow both level turf and slopes to get a feel for each model, and we review their convenience features.

To get you ratings and reviews of the latest models by early spring, we travel to our mower testing facility in Fort Myers, Fla., to conduct tests in late winter at grounds we prepare each year.

The rear-engine riding mower is the smallest category of riding mowers, usually built with a 30-inch cutting deck and good for anyone who doesn’t have a ton of storage space.

Electric battery-powered riding mowers are too new a category for us to judge long-term predicted reliability or owner satisfaction.

Zero-turn-radius lawn tractors have historically used lever arms to navigate, though there are now models with excellent performance that have joysticks or steering wheels instead. Available in gas and electric, these riding mowers are typically pricier, but they’re faster and can turn in place, which lets them nimbly maneuver around obstacles such as trees.

Many John Deere tractors perform impressively in our tests. It’s one of only three brands to earn an above-average or higher score for predicted reliability and one of only two with stellar owner satisfaction in CR member surveys. All of the tractors in the 100 series (we evaluate five models) should perform similarly, and those in the 200 series (we evaluate two models) should deliver similar performance.

A classic tractor is especially good if the land you’re mowing is hilly. Lawn tractors feature a stable cutting deck, from 42 to 54 inches wide, and typically top out at speeds of 6 to 7 mph.

CR members with digital access can read on for ratings and reviews of the best lawn tractors, zero-turn mowers, and rear-engine riders on the market right now. You’ll find gas-powered models from Cub Cadet, Gravely, and John Deere, plus battery-powered zero-turn mowers from Ego and Greenworks. We also explain how we test them. You can find even more options in CR’s lawn mower ratings and read shopping tips in our lawn mower buying guide.

You’ll also occasionally find rear-engine riding mowers available, but based on our testing, they perform worse than the other variety. You should consider one only if you prioritize a smaller size and price, Kollontai says. But even the latter point is moot, as you can find comparably priced higher-rated models.

“If you have a fairly regularly shaped lawn and want that groomed look, it may be best to opt for a tractor,” says Misha Kollontai, who oversees Consumer Reports’ lawn mower testing. “They generally provide a more even cut and cost less than a zero-turn mower.”

From tractors to zero-turn-radius and battery-operated models, common factors among the top-rated riding lawn mowers in Consumer Reports’ tests are strong mulching performance, cutting evenness, and a smooth-handling ride. But which riding mower is best for you depends on several factors, starting with your yard.

FAQs

Kubota is the only brand to earn top scores across the board in Consumer Reports' new riding-mower predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings for 2024. The brand receives stellar marks in those key attributes for both its gas lawn tractors and zero-turn-radius mowers in CR's survey-based ratings.

In our most recent survey of 9,570 lawn tractor owners, John Deere is hands down the most reliable brand: 22 percent of John Deere models are estimated to break by the fourth year of ownership, compared with 37 percent for Cub Cadet. Keep in mind that even though riding tractors are pricey, repair costs can be modest.

Exmark Radius E-Series Zero-Turn Rider



Another rider mower that professionals frequently tout is this zero-turn wide deck model from Exmark. It doesn't have all the technology of the Cub Cadet reviewed above, but it comes in at a much lower price tag below $8,000.

Push or Self-Propelled: Which Runs Longer? Battery push mowers typically last about 10 minutes longer than comparable self-propelled mowers using the same battery type. That's because push mowers don't need to use their battery power for their propulsion as self-propelled mowers do.

Bottom line: The Husqvarna offers a wider cutting deck and more hp for the price, but is likely to cost you a lot more in the long run. The same size John Deere lawn tractor – John Deere D140-48 – would run you $100 more, but offer much better reliability and lower repair costs.

Our pick. Ego LM2156SP Power+ 21″ Select Cut XP Mower. The best lawn mower. This self-propelled lawn mower has a battery that runs for an hour, and it easily mows down overgrown grass. ...

Runner-up. Ego LM2135SP Power+ 21″ Select Cut Mower. Less power and run time. ...

Also great. Honda HRX217VKA. For the lawn perfectionist. Apr 25, 2024

Many ride-ons are petrol powered. It is generally accepted that petrol engine are faster, smoother and quieter than diesel models. Petrol engines are generally easier and cheaper to repair than diesel versions if damage or breakdown occurs.

John Deere vs Kubota: A Comparison



Comparing models within similar horsepower ranges, it's clear that both brands deliver solid engine power. However, John Deere's consistent performance across models is a testament to its superior engineering.

The MTD family of brands includes Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt, Robomow, Rover, and WOLF-Garten. MTD operates manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe and a global distribution network.

Kawasaki Gas Engines Used in Lawn Mowers and Utility Vehicles Recalled for Fire and Burn Hazards.

Overall, the best riding mower is the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50-Inch Gas Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower. In addition to a 50-inch cutting deck, the mower features a 23-horsepower Kawasaki engine, and comfy high-back cushioned seat.

A Consumer Reports survey of almost 20,000 subscribers found some brands to be more reliable than others. When it comes to gas-powered push mowers, the survey found Murray and Troy-Bilt push mowers are more reliable than Toros. For bigger jobs, gas-powered self-propelled mowers will do some of the work for you.

More Best Overall: Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50 Ultima Series ZT Riding Mower »

Best Budget: Troy-Bilt Mustang Z42 Zero-Turn Rider »

Best Gas-Powered: John Deere Z530R ZTrak Mower »

Best Electric: EGO Power+ Z6 Zero-Turn Mower »

Best for Large Yards: Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS2 50 Ultima Series ZTS Riding Mower » More items...

John Deere- In business since 1837, John Deere is the largest tractor manufacturer in the world. It is also considered a cultural icon. According to a 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights survey, it enjoys any brand's highest customer loyalty rating. As they say, “Nothing runs like a Deere.”

More Best Overall: Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50 Ultima Series ZT Riding Mower » ...

Best Budget: Troy-Bilt Mustang Z42 Zero-Turn Rider » ...

Best Gas-Powered: John Deere Z530R ZTrak Mower » ...

Best Electric: EGO Power+ Z6 Zero-Turn Mower » ...

Best for Large Yards: Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS2 50 Ultima Series ZTS Riding Mower » More items...

Age is Just a Number



Most lawn mowers generally have a lifespan of eight to 10 years. If your lawn mower is older than this, it may be time to consider replacing it.

With proper maintenance, you can expect your Husqvarna riding mower to last up to 10 years or more. How long it will last depends on the model and how well you take care of it. Generally speaking, a Husqvarna riding lawn mower should last for at least 5-7 years with basic maintenance.