Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (2024)

Table of Contents
Blue Dream Super Silver Haze Maui Wowie Super Lemon Haze Purple Haze Blue Haze Amnesia Haze 80/20 Strawberry Cough 80/20 Pineapple Haze AK-47 Trainwreck FAQs References

Have you been thinking about new strains to try? Well, there is definitely plenty to choose from.

The bigger challenge is finding the right one.

Never fear! We’ve collected our twelve favorite sativa-dominant strains to give you some place to start. Here are some of the best sativa strains for growing and enjoying.

Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (1)

Our list of the best sativa strains to grow

  1. Blue Dream
  2. Bruce Banner
  3. Super Silver Haze
  4. Maui Wowie
  5. Super Lemon Haze
  6. Purple Haze
  7. Blue Haze
  8. Amnesia Haze 80/20
  9. Strawberry Cough 80/20
  10. Pineapple Haze
  11. AK-47
  12. Trainwreck

Download myfree marijuana grow guideand start growing high quality Sativa strains

Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (2)

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a beautiful strain quite famous on America’s West Coast. An 80/20 sativa-dominant strain, Blue Dream is a cross between Blueberry and Haze.

It has a high THC content, but it lacks sedative side effects, so it can easily be consumed during the day.

Blue Dream has a sweet, berry-like scent, and is known for its euphoric, calm high.

If you’re looking to grow a sativa strain, Blue Dream is one of the highest yielding popular strains that you could try.

What’s the Blue Dream strain yield?

21 oz per square meter.

SHOP BLUE DREAM SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (3)

This green giant tops out at taller than seven feet and is ready for harvest in 8 weeks.

Harvests can be as large as 19 oz. per square yard, and the THC content is up to 25%. Long story short, Bruce Banner is a straight-up superhero strain! It can be grown indoors or outside in a sunny climate.

It’s not quite a beginner strain – it has an intense, quick high, and the plant itself grows very quickly.

However, for someone with a green thumb, Bruce Banner is probably one of the best sativa strains you could consider.

SHOP BRUCE BANNER SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (4)

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze is one of the most sativa-heavy strains on this list, at 90/10. It won the High Times Cannabis Cup three years running, for its high-energy high and overall uplifting effects.

Most users report euphoria, creativity, and high energy within minutes of trying this strain out.

Super Silver Haze can be a little finicky for the beginner grower, so be ready to put some attention into the seven-foot-tall plants.

This famous strain is more than worth the effort for the high, however!

What’s the Super Silver Haze strain yield?

19 oz per square meter

SHOP SUPER SILVER HAZE
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (5)

Maui Wowie

Tasting like pineapple and ready to pep you up, Maui Wowie is a super-easy strain to grow in warm, wet climates or a bright indoor setup.

It’s a lightweight high, allowing you to get stuff done with the energy this classic strain will give you.

This plant can deliver a great yield in 8 weeks, making it an efficient choice for a grower looking for a sativa strain to lighten their load.

What’s the Maui Wowie strain yield?

Up to 17 oz per square meter

SHOP MAUI WOWIE SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (6)

Super Lemon Haze

The Super Lemon Haze is a zesty, citrusy 80/20 sativa blend. It’s a hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, and it’s reminiscent of lemonhead candies in both taste and smell.

While it’s a bright flavor, it’s not as sharp as you might expect! The high, however, is plenty sharp, and most people consider the effects to be especially energetic.

Growing this strain will take a little effort, but by no means is it difficult. Put some sunshine in your day with the Super Lemon Haze.

What’s the Super Lemon Haze strain yield?

Up to 25 oz per square meter

SHOP SUPER LEMON HAZE
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (7)

Purple Haze

A historical sensation that was made famous by Jimi Hendrix, Purple Haze is a veteran sativa blend that will make any psychonaut satisfied.

A descendant of Haze and Purple Thai, this lovely lavender strain has a sweet, earthy flavor with hints of spice.

It flowers fast and stays a manageable size while maintaining a significant yield, so it’s great for people who are a little space-constrained in their growing.

See Also
Super Silver Haze Strain Review >>> Effects, Origin, Yield, & More!

A true classic, Purple Haze is one of the best sativa strains out there for someone looking to get back to basics.

What’s the Purple Haze strain yield

Up to 19 oz per square meter

SHOP PURPLE HAZE SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (8)

Blue Haze

Blue Haze strain is a tasty, versatile strain that is good for what ails you – literally. It delivers a balanced high that affects both the body and the mind and has a THC content upwards of 20%.

It also has a moderate CBD content, while avoiding couchlock symptoms. Many people swear by Blue Haze for everything from anxiety to chronic pain.

It’s one of the best sativa strains to grow indoors because the plants remain moderately sized, and it’s easier to keep conditions as stable as the strain prefers. Blue Haze is a great daytime, nighttime, anytime strain!

What’s the Blue Haze strain yield?

Up to 17 oz per square meter

SHOP BLUE HAZE SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (9)

Amnesia Haze 80/20

If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam, you’ve probably tried Amnesia Haze. It’s easy to find in coffee shops around the city.

As recently as 2012, this strain won the Sativa Cup for its beloved, creative high, and easy grow.

It’s a compact plant with an earthy, citrus-heavy flavor that comes from its wide variety of landrace ancestors.

Amnesia Haze is a hardy plant, but due to its size, its harvests are not quite as large as some other strains on this list. But everything else about it makes it l worth the time, especially for city growers.

What’s the Amnesia Haze strain yield?

Up to 25 oz per square meter

SHOP AMNESIA HAZE SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (10)

Strawberry Cough 80/20

Strawberry Cough is a strain with some mysterious origins – no one is quite sure where it came from.

The plant itself has a pink tinge to its leaves, and rumor has it that the strain was first found in a strawberry field.

It’s easy to grow, quick flowering, and has an excellent yield, which is why it is a grower’s favorite.

Users love it for its strawberry scent, and potent effects – just keep an eye out for the intense sensations that often makes even veteran users cough – hence the name!

What’s the Strawberry Cough strain yield?

Up to 17 oz per square meter

SHOP STRAWBERRY COUGH
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (11)

Pineapple Haze

Are you ready for a tropical treat? Pineapple Haze combines the mental euphoria of Haze with the tastiness that you’d expect from a strain with pineapple in its name.

This strain is for those with the time to wait for a great result. It’s a huge plant with huge yields, but it takes time to get those results –12 weeks to be exact.

If you’re in a warm climate, you can grow Pineapple Haze outside and be ready to reap the rewards at the end of the season.

What’s the Pineapple Haze strain yield?

19 oz per square meter

SHOP PINEAPPLE HAZE
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (12)

AK-47

AK-47 is the result of a cross between a variety of landrace strains – none of them from Russia, despite what its name might imply.

This strain remains compact while having harvest sizes up to 14 oz. per square yard, and a THC content upwards of 20%.

It’s a 65/35 sativa-dominant strain, which is a little less than most other strains on this list, but this provides a balanced effect that gives most people a relaxed, happy high.

What’s the AK-47 strain yield?

14 oz per square meter

SHOP AK-47 SEEDS
Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (13)

Trainwreck

Another 65/35 sativa-dominant strain, Trainwreck is a versatile, easy grow that is very popular in Northern California.

Spicy and sweet, Trainwreck hits quickly with a happy, creative high that can eradicate migraines and pain without a second thought.

It’s an even-keel high, too – couchlock is unlikely, but it’s also not going to push people with high anxiety into overdrive.

Trainwreck is really one of the best sativa strains for beginners, if they’re ready for a fast turnaround time.

What’s the Trainwreck strain yield?

Up to 25 oz per square meter

SHOP TRAINWRECK SEEDS

As you can see, there’s a wide variety of sativa-dominant strains to choose from. This just means that there’s a plant for you somewhere on this list! Take a chance on one or two of these strains that sound appealing – you won’t be disappointed.

Here are some amazingseed deals. Buy 10 and get 10 seeds for free!

Be sure to get your seeds before the season starts. Check out myseed bankforthe best Marijuana seedsout there!

Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (2024)

FAQs

Best Sativa Strain Information and Review? ›

Pure sativa strains are believed to produce effects that may make you feel energized, upbeat, and focused. Examples of popular pure sativa strains include Sour Diesel, Super Lemon Haze, Green Crack, and Maui Wowie.

Get More Info
What is the highest rated sativa strain? ›

Maui Wowie – Best Cannabis Sativa Overall

THC content between 15% and 20% Offers very energizing effects. Around 80% of Sativa genetics.

View More
What is the best strain for a happy high? ›

What are the best strains for feeling euphoric?
  • Trainwreck. ...
  • Sweeties. ...
  • Rainbow Belts. ...
  • Face Off OG. ...
  • Apples and Bananas. ...
  • White Runtz. ...
  • Gelato. ...
  • Jack Frost.

Learn More Now
What is the best sativa strain for thinking? ›

Many creative people gravitate towards sativa and sativa-dominant hybrid strains like Sour Diesel, Pineapple Express, and Jack Herer. These potent strains are renowned for their cerebral, energizing effects that can boost creative juices and idea generation.

Discover More Details
Which strain is 100% sativa? ›

Grinspoon is a pure sativa heirloom destined for connoisseurs and intellectuals alike. This sativa strain take its name from Harvard professor and cannabis advocate Lester Grinspoon.

View More
What is a top shelf sativa? ›

Potency: Top shelf strains are known for their high levels of cannabinoids, particularly THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). These strains offer potent psychoactive effects and are sought after by experienced cannabis users.

See More
What is the most euphoric sativa strain? ›

If you're looking for a strain that delivers an instant burst of euphoria and energy, look no further than Green Crack. This sativa-dominant strain is renowned for its uplifting and invigorating effects, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a mood boost and a creative spark.

Discover More
What is the most energetic strain of sativa? ›

Sativa-dominant strains can offer invigorating effects, and here we've outlined nine of the best sativa strains for energy.
  • Durban Poison. ...
  • Jack Herer. ...
  • Lemonade. ...
  • Mango Haze. ...
  • Red Congolese. ...
  • Pineapple Express. ...
  • Tangie. ...
  • Super Silver Haze.

Learn More Now
What strain is best for euphoria and arousal? ›

To ramp up your sex drive, Renko recommends choosing strains with high levels of the terpene limonene, like Do-Si-Dos and Wedding Cake. Both are indica-dominant, high-THC hybrids that hit you fast with a body-warming euphoria before melting to blissful relaxation.

Find Out More
Which sativa strain makes you laugh? ›

All in all, Jungle Fumes is one of the best Sativa strains that make you laugh without much fuss—no couch lock, no anxiety, just pure euphoric effects and fun giggles.

Read The Full Story

Why are sativas hard to find? ›

Due to the way that generations of cannabis cultivators have crossbred strains, it is extremely rare to find anything at your local dispensary that would be considered pure indica or pure sativa. That is, most things are hybrids.

See More
Why is sativa so good? ›

Because sativa has more THC than CBD, it tends to cause a mind-altering effect. This typically makes people feel euphoric and stimulated. It may also reduce anxiety.

Find Out More
What is the most potent sativa strain ever? ›

What Is the Strongest Sativa? The strongest Sativa is Bruce Banner, with THC around 25%, while many seeds of this kind deliver more potency, with THC reaching up to 33% depending on the cultivator.

View Details
What strain has the longest lasting high? ›

Our Top Picks: The Best Cannabis Strains for a Long-Lasting High
  • Twisted Monkey – Best Sativa Option for Balanced Highs.
  • Purple Haze – Well-Balanced, Ideal Sativa Strain.
  • Donkey Butter – Best Indica Option for a Long High.
  • Girl Scout Cookies – Balanced Indica Highs.
  • Lemon Haze – Great Tasting, Lasting Sativa Highs.

Read On
What strain makes you super high? ›

Godfather OG is the strongest cannabis strain available. It's an indica-dominant hybrid known for incredibly high THC levels, that often exceed 30%. Godfather OG offers potent effects and a body high that provides relief from pain and stress and offer euphoric effects. In short, it's a guaranteed couch-lock strain.

Tell Me More
What is the strongest strain on the market? ›

5 Strongest Weed Strains
  1. Godfather OG. This is also listed as one of the strongest weeds available on other sites. ...
  2. Strawberry-Banana. This one is a sativa-dominant strain that is described as having a pleasant, fruity taste. ...
  3. Bruce Banner. ...
  4. Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) ...
  5. Gorilla Glue #4.
Jul 9, 2024

Continue Reading
Is sativa the best high? ›

Summary. Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica are the two main types of cannabis. Sativa has a higher THC content, making it more energizing and delivering the characteristic "high" one expects with cannabis. Indica has a higher CBD content and induces calm, making it ideal for relieving stress, anxiety, and pain.

Keep Reading
What strain gives the best body high? ›

Indica strains deliver a body high. Sativa strains produce more of a head high. Indica strains are relaxing and calming, with a strong couch lock effect. Strawberry Banana, Purple Kush, and Death Star are some of the best indica strains for a body high.

See More
What is the most giggly strain? ›

Best weed strains for laughing
  • Laughing Buddha: Sativa.
  • Chemdawg: Hybrid.
  • OG Kush: Hybrid.
  • Church OG: Indica.
  • Sweet Diesel:Sativa.
  • Blue Diesel:Hybrid.
  • Ghost Train Haze: Sativa.
  • Strawberry Amnesia: Sativa.
Oct 4, 2023

Explore More

References

Top Articles
Write a Prisoner Newberry Correctional Facility, Michigan Pigeonly
‘Colossal’: 50 in custody following two-year long bail bond fraud investigation in Harris County
These 4 Tucsonans were once unsheltered. Now, they’re working to bring hope to Tucson streets.
Latest Posts
Newberry County, SC Arrests, Mugshots & Jail Records
Newberry, SC Weather Alerts - Warnings, Watches and Advisories
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Otha Schamberger

Last Updated:

Views: 5829

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Otha Schamberger

Birthday: 1999-08-15

Address: Suite 490 606 Hammes Ferry, Carterhaven, IL 62290

Phone: +8557035444877

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: Fishing, Flying, Jewelry making, Digital arts, Sand art, Parkour, tabletop games

Introduction: My name is Otha Schamberger, I am a vast, good, healthy, cheerful, energetic, gorgeous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.