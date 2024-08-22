Best Savings Rates Today -- APYs Falter Amid Recession Fears, Aug. 8, 2024 (2024)

Article updated on Aug 08, 2024

Experts predict the Fed will cut rates in September, so now's the time to maximize your interest-earning potential.

Liliana Hall

Associate Writer

Liliana Hall is a writer for CNET Money covering banking, credit cards and mortgages. Previously, she wrote about personal credit for Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She is passionate about providing accessible content to enhance financial literacy. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has worked in the newsrooms of KUT and the Austin Chronicle. When not working, she is probably paddle boarding, hopping on a flight or reading for her book club.

Kelly Ernst

Editor

Kelly is an editor for CNET Money focusing on banking. She has over 10 years of experience in personal finance and previously wrote for CBS MoneyWatch covering banking, investing, insurance and home equity products. She is passionate about arming consumers with the tools they need to take control of their financial lives. In her free time, she enjoys binging podcasts, scouring thrift stores for unique home décor and spoiling the heck out of her dogs.

  • Today’s best savings rates
  • How to find the best high-yield savings account
  • Methodology
Key Takeaways

  • Today’s top high-yield savings accounts earn up to 5.35% APY.
  • July’s weak jobs report has some economists calling for the Fed to cut rates before its September meeting.
  • The sooner you open a high-yield savings account, the greater your earning potential could be.
See Also
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards of August 2024 - NerdWallet

There’s still time to take advantage of up to 5.35% annual percentage yield, or APY, with today’s top high-yield savings accounts. But that number is down from last week’s high of 5.45%, so now’s the time to act to maximize your earnings.

With inflation showing signs of cooling, many experts expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates at its September meeting. But some economists are calling for a cut even sooner following July’s weak labor report. So, whether you want to grow your emergency fund or start a sinking fund, this is the time to do it

Here are CNET’s picks for the banks offering the best savings account interest rates right now.

Today’s best savings rates

Here are some of the top savings account APYs available right now:

BankAPYMin. deposit to open
My Banking Direct5.35%$500
Newtek Bank5.25%$0
UFB Direct5.25%$0
TAB Bank5.02%$0
Synchrony Bank4.65%$0
Capital One4.25%$0
Discover Bank4.25%$0
Ally Bank4.20%$0

Experts recommend comparing rates before opening a savings account to get the best APY possible. You can enter your information below to see CNET’s partners’ rates in your area.

Where savings rates stand this week The Federal Reserve doesn’t directly impact savings rates, but its decisions do have ripple effects. When the central bank meets, it assesses the US economy and may adjust the federal funds rate to help boost growth or slow down inflation. Banks tend to follow, increasing or decreasing their short-term rates according to how the Fed votes.

After the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that interest rate cuts “could be on the table at the September meeting.”

Starting in March 2022, the Fed raised rates 11 times to fight record inflation. However, as inflation began cooling in late 2023, the Fed paused rates. As a result, savings rates remained attractive, staying high for months.

But with three meetings left this year, some experts predict that the Fed could still make multiple cuts in 2024. And banks are already lowering APYs in anticipation. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen multiple banks lower rates on their high-yield savings accounts, including My Banking Direct -- the top account we track -- which dropped its APY from 5.45% to 5.35%.

Here’s where savings rates stand compared to last week:

Last week’s CNET average savings APYThis week’s CNET average savings APYWeekly change
4.86%4.84%-0.40%

How to find the best high-yield savings account

It pays to look for accounts with attractive APYs. But don’t stop there. Weigh these important factors to find an account that complements your financial goals:

  • Minimum deposit requirements: Some HYSAs require a minimum amount to open an account -- typically, from $25 to $100. Others don’t require anything.
  • ATM access: Not every bank offers cash deposits and withdrawals. If you need regular ATM access, check to see if your bank offers ATM fee reimbursem*nts or a wide range of in-network ATMs, said Lanesha Mohip, founder of the Polished CFO and CNET expert review board member.
  • Fees: Look out for fees for monthly maintenance, withdrawals and paper statements, said Mohip. The charges can eat into your balance.
  • Accessibility: If you prefer in-person assistance, look for a bank with physical branches. If you’re comfortable managing your money digitally, consider an online bank.
  • Withdrawal limits: Some banks charge an excess withdrawal fee if you make more than six monthly withdrawals. If you think you may need to make more, consider a bank without this limit.
  • Federal deposit insurance: Make sure your bank or credit union is either insured with the FDIC or the NCUA. This way, your money is protected up to $250,000 per account holder, per category, if there’s a bank failure.
  • Customer service: Choose a bank that’s responsive and makes it easy to get help with your account if you need it. Read online customer reviews and contact the bank’s customer service to get a feel for working with the bank.

Methodology

CNET reviewed savings accounts at more than 50 traditional and online banks, credit unions and financial institutions with nationwide services. Each account received a score between one (lowest) and five (highest). The savings accounts listed here are all insured up to $250,000 per person, per account category, per institution, by the FDIC or NCUA.

CNET evaluates the best savings accounts using a set of established criteria that compares annual percentage yields, monthly fees, minimum deposits or balances and access to physical branches. None of the banks on our list charge monthly maintenance fees. An account will rank higher for offering any of the following perks:

  • Account bonuses
  • Automated savings features
  • Wealth management consulting/coaching services
  • Cash deposits
  • Extensive ATM networks and/or ATM rebates for out-of-network ATM use

A savings account may be rated lower if it doesn’t have an easy-to-navigate website or if it doesn’t offer helpful features like an ATM card. Accounts that impose restrictive residency requirements or fees for exceeding monthly transaction limits may also be rated lower.

Recommended Articles

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for August 2024

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for August 2024

By Toni Husbands

The Magic of Compound Interest Is Helping Double My Savings in One Year

The Magic of Compound Interest Is Helping Double My Savings in One Year

By Liliana Hall

Fed Leaves Interest Rates Alone, but Powell Says a Cut Is ‘On the Table’ for September

Fed Leaves Interest Rates Alone, but Powell Says a Cut Is ‘On the Table’ for September

By Tiffany Connors

Savings and CD Rates Won’t Go Much Higher, Experts Say. Here’s What That Means for Your Money

Savings and CD Rates Won’t Go Much Higher, Experts Say. Here’s What That Means for Your Money

By Kelly Ernst

I’m Using This Back-to-School Shopping Tip to Save Time and Money. Here’s How You Can, Too

I’m Using This Back-to-School Shopping Tip to Save Time and Money. Here’s How You Can, Too

By Dashia Milden

How to Start an Emergency Fund, Even if You Have No Savings Right Now

How to Start an Emergency Fund, Even if You Have No Savings Right Now

By David McMillin

Best Savings Rates Today -- APYs Falter Amid Recession Fears, Aug. 8, 2024 (2024)

