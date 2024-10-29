Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (2024)

10 2012 Buick Enclave Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $9,924
9 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $22,581
8 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $24,787
7 2018 Toyota Highlander Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $26,282
6 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $10,155
5 2014 Toyota Venza Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $13,911
4 2019 Kia Sorento Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $18,387
3 2017 Toyota 4Runner Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $32,035
2 2006 Toyota Highlander Reliability Score: 89/100 - Average Used Price: $7,162
1 2013 Nissan Murano Reliability Score: 90/100 - Average Used Price: $9,890

Midsize SUVs are easily some of the most popular cars at the moment. They offer comfort, interior space, and practicality. However, new cars are becoming increasingly expensive, and it is becoming harder and harder to be able to afford decent SUVs, which brings us to the used car market.

The used market is absolutely booming right now, and the number of affordable options out there is better than it’s ever been. One of the biggest concerns when buying a bigger, used SUV, is reliability. It's hard to justify spending less on a used vehicle when you’re going to have to shell out tons for repairs and maintenance.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best used midsize SUVs that money can buy, and we’ve ranked them from least to most reliable. We’ve taken a look at some of their specs and what you can expect for your money. We have found some of the best midsize SUVs with high-reliability ratings for your peace of mind.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information for vehicle reliability, maintenance, and pricing from sources like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, RepairPal, Consumer Reports, and CarEdge to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. All reliability scores in this article are sourced from J.D. Power and all pricing information was sourced from Edmunds.

10 2012 Buick Enclave

Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $9,924

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (2)

The Buick Enclave has been around for a while now and has consistently provided a practical and spacious interior with a ton of luxurious fittings. The Enclave remains a pretty underrated choice and has always been kind of overlooked. However, if you're looking for a safe, smooth SUV with tons of space, then the Enclave will serve you well.

Performance

Engine

3.6-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

288 HP

Torque

270 LB-FT

Transmission

6-speed automatic

Driveline

FWD

MPG City

17 MPG

MPG Highway

24 MPG

MPG Combined

19 MPG

Buick has given the Enclave a sturdy and smooth V-6 that will run without problems for a long time. However, know that when the Enclave does encounter a problem, it isn't always the cheapest to sort out. CarEdge claims that the Enclave can cost around $8,660 to maintain in its first ten years.

9 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $22,581

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (3)

Hyundai's Santa Fe has been getting a good amount of attention lately due to its recent redesign. While the new model is certainly impressive, the Santa Fe has always been a sturdy, well-valued midsize SUV. The 2020 model is not only super reliable but will also come with all the modern amenities that you could possibly want.

Performance

Engine

2.4-liter naturally aspirated inline-four

Horsepower

185 HP

Torque

178 LB-FT

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Driveline

FWD

MPG City

22 MPG

MPG Highway

29 MPG

MPG Combined

25 MPG

The Hyundai Santa Fe has always offered a much higher quality experience than its price tag suggests and its base 2.4-liter inline-four is incredibly robust. CarEdge claims that you can expect to spend around $8,056 on maintenance for the Santa Fe in its first ten years, which isn't super expensive, but isn't particularly cheap either.

8 2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $24,787

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (4)

The Blazer nameplate has been around for a long time, carrying Chevrolet's SUVs for what feels like decades. The 2020 model is a part of the newest generation and while it has its downsides, it is an incredibly reliable and cheap-to-own SUV that comes loaded with standard features.

Performance

Engine

2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four

Horsepower

193 HP

Torque

188 LB-FT

Transmission

9-speed automatic

Driveline

FWD

MPG City

21 MPG

MPG Highway

27 MPG

MPG Combined

23 MPG

The Blazer's base powertrain is a 2.5-liter inline-four. It may not be the most powerful engine in a midsize SUV, but it gets the job done and is cheap to run. The maintenance costs on the Blazer are about average for the segment though, with CarEdge estimating that you'll fork out $8,780 in the first ten years.

7 2018 Toyota Highlander

Reliability Score: 86/100 - Average Used Price: $26,282

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (6)

The Highlander is the perfect example of Toyota's reliability, and the 2018 model is new enough that it also features plenty of modern tech. This three-row SUV is the ideal size, inside and out. Your bank account will be sure to thank you for all the money this car saves you. The 2024 model even won our midsize SUV of the year award.

Performance

Engine

3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

295 HP

Torque

263 LB-FT

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

20 MPG

MPG Highway

26 MPG

MPG Combined

22 MPG

Toyota's V-6 engine is notoriously reliable and the powertrain in the Highlander is no exception. On top of this, the maintenance costs of the Highlander are low. CarEdge claims the Highlander will cost around $5,771 in its first ten years, which is about $3,362 cheaper than the segment standard.

6 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour

Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $10,155

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (8)

Before the Passport and the Pilot, Honda's main midsize SUV was actually a crossover based on the Honda Accord. It may not be the biggest or the most practical in its segment, but its fastback design definitely demands attention. It also wouldn't be a Honda without a bulletproof engine.

Performance

Engine

3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

271 HP

Torque

254 LB-FT

Transmission

5-speed automatic

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

18 MPG

MPG Highway

27 MPG

MPG Combined

21 MPG

The Accord Crosstour wasn't around very long, and it's difficult to find a model newer than the 2011 one. However, its spacious interior and its smooth V-6 make it a great choice for used car buyers.

5 2014 Toyota Venza

Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $13,911

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (9)

The Venza isn't one of Toyota's more popular nameplates, hence why they're discontinuing it after the 2024 model year. While the current model houses a hybrid four-cylinder, it used to be powered by a robust V-6. As with many Toyotas, the 2014 Venza is pretty well-equipped as standard, and finding a used model with the features that you're looking for likely won't be too difficult a task.

Performance

Engine

3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

268 HP

Torque

246 LB-FT

Transmission

6-speed automatic

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

18 MPG

MPG Highway

25 MPG

MPG Combined

21 MPG

The Venza is a brilliant car if you're looking for a family run-around car. It's pleasant to drive, has tons of interior storage, and is super smooth. Its maintenance costs are also incredibly low, with CarEdge estimating that you'll spend around $5,652 on maintenance in your first ten years of ownership.

4 2019 Kia Sorento

Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $18,387

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (11)

Kia has been absolutely killing it in the last couple of years in terms of offering excellent value for money. The 2019 Sorento may not be the newest iteration of the Korean midsize SUV, but it still houses a ton of driver-assist technology and modern features while also being an absolute bargain on the used market.

Performance

Engine

3.3-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

290 HP

Torque

252 LB-FT

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

19 MPG

MPG Highway

26 MPG

MPG Combined

22 MPG

The Sorento may not be the largest three-row SUV on the market, but it makes up for this by offering a ton of features regardless of which trim level you pick up. It's not the cheapest SUV on this list to maintain, with CarEdge estimating ten-year costs to be around $7,953, but it still beats the segment standard by quite a bit.

3 2017 Toyota 4Runner

Reliability Score: 87/100 - Average Used Price: $32,035

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (12)

The 4Runner's biggest problem for a long time has been that it has been without an update for years. For a 2017 model, the tech in the 4Runner is pretty outdated. However, there is a reason that it has held its value so well, and that is because there is no better overlanding SUV that you can buy. It is getting a major update for the 2025 model year, though.

Performance

Engine

4.0-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

270 HP

Torque

278 LB-FT

Transmission

5-speed automatic

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

17 MPG

MPG Highway

20 MPG

MPG Combined

18 MPG

Despite being so outdated, the 4Runner is still a first pick among many off-roaders, and for good reason. Its performance off the beaten path is nearly unmatched. On top of its rugged reliability, it's also cheap to maintain, with CarEdge estimating that you'll spend around $5,825 in ten years.

2 2006 Toyota Highlander

Reliability Score: 89/100 - Average Used Price: $7,162

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (13)

The Highlander makes this list twice, which won't be surprising to some. The 2006 model was pretty late in the first generation's life cycle, and it absolutely changed how people thought about SUVs. It could function like an SUV and go where other SUVs could go while still feeling as comfortable and nimble as a car.

Performance

Engine

3.3-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

215 HP

Torque

222 LB-FT

Transmission

5-speed automatic

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

16 MPG

MPG Highway

22 MPG

MPG Combined

19 MPG

If the highest points on your priority list are functionality and reliability, the first-generation Highlander is a brilliant choice. While it's not going to offer you any fancy modern technology, it will get you anywhere you want to go without complaint. You can also pick clean examples of this midsize SUV on the used market for an absolute bargain. It is easily one of the best-used midsize SUVs out there.

1 2013 Nissan Murano

Reliability Score: 90/100 - Average Used Price: $9,890

Best Used Midsize SUVs Ranked By Reliability (15)

Nissan doesn't exactly have the best reputation in the current market. However, they used to be considered a brand that made some of the most robust and reliable cars you could get. The 2013 Murano is a perfect example, taking the top spot on our list as the most reliable used midsize SUV. The Murano still claims a spot among some of the most reliable Japanese vehicles on the current market.

Performance

Engine

3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6

Horsepower

260 HP

Torque

240 LB-FT

Transmission

CVT

Driveline

AWD

MPG City

18 MPG

MPG Highway

23 MPG

MPG Combined

20 MPG

The Murano is a highly overlooked SUV in its segment and the 2013 model came with a ton of standard tech, a spacious interior, and a cabin filled with high-quality materials. The Murano is also decently cheap to maintain, with CarEdge claiming that you'll spend around $7,577 in the first ten years of ownership.

