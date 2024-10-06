Bet scandal grows as Labour suspends candidate and Welsh Tory probed - live (2024)

5 days ago
Cleverly accuses Sadiq Khan of failing on knife crime in London
Home Secretary James Cleverly and Labour’s Yvette Cooper have clashed over knife crime in London, with Mr Cleverly accusing Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan of failing on the issue.
“In Labour-run London, the actions you need - failure to recruit officers, failure to retain officers, failure to have stop and search - actions speak louder than words ... it’s a criticism of the political leadership in London,” he says.
Labour’s Yvette Cooper says knife crime is rising countrywide, and that tackling knife crime should be a cross-party initiative.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
5 days ago
Home Secretary accuses Labour of plotting asylum amnesty
Labour’s Yvette Cooper has accused the Conservatives of ‘conning’ the public over the Rwanda scheme, saying it will not work to clear the backlog of asylum claims.
But Home Secretary James Cleverly hit back by accusing Labour of plotting an amnesty for those already here - which the party denies.
Speaking on LBC’s immigration debate, Ms Cooper says: “James Cleverly is conning people. He’s not sending 50,000 people to Rwanda, so far he’s managed to send two volunteers to Rwanda in two and a half years ... It is a con,” she says.
But Mr Cleverly responds: “If you have no safe third country at all, you are going to have to give an amnesty.”
5 days ago
Cooper and Cleverly clash over Rwanda
Labour’s Yvette Cooper has dodged a question on whether Labour would return migrants to a ‘safe’ third country as the Conservatives have pledged to do so under the Rwanda scheme.
Speaking on LBC’s immigration debate against counterpart Home Secretary James Cleverly, Ms Cooper criticised the Rwanda scheme but did not answer directly when asked if Labour would ever use a third-party country for returns.
“We will always look at anything that works but what we won’t do is spend £300m to return just two volunteers and three Home Secretaries,” she says.
Asked what third-party countries Labour could use for returns, she says: “That’s why we’re not setting out a mad plan like the Conservatives are. We’ve got gimmicks at the moment, spending £300m to send two volunteers [to Rwanda]”.
Mr Cleverly says Labour’s arrangements would mean the UK being a net recipient of migrants, if we had a sharing arrangement with other countries.
Ms Cooper angrily hits out at that suggestion as “garbage” and “made up”.
5 days ago
Met denies being behind gambling inquiry leaks
Away from the LBC immigration debate, the Met Police has denied being the source of leaks identifying those being investigated over alleged bets on the general election date.
The Daily Telegraph reported that Scotland Yard had briefed journalists on those being probed by the Gambling Commission, citing a Cabinet Office source.
This was flatly denied by the force, which said in a statement to the BBC: “The allegations that the Met has leaked information are simply untrue.”
The paper also reported that more police officers could be investigated over alleged election betting by using ‘insider’ information before the July 4 poll date was known.
5 days ago
Labour refuses to have net migration target
In response to a question to caller Josie on reducing net migration, Labour’s Yvette Cooper says the Conservatives have failed to tackle the skills shortage.
She vows Labour will reduce net migration by reducing visas, instead turning to new training in key shortage areas.
“We won’t set a target because every time the Conservatives have done that, they’ve failed, they have discredited it,” she says. “[But] we do think it’s right to have a significant reduction.”
Ms Cooper insists upon questioning that she won’t set a net migration target, saying that external factors affect the number.
5 days ago
Cooper: It's time for change from 'Tory chaos'
Labour’s Yvette Cooper says Labour can be trusted with the Home Office because “everything is broken” under the Tories.
She says there is a big backlog of unresolved migration claims, and more crimes are going unsolved.
“They [the Conservatives] have had eight home secretaries, eleven immigration ministers, nine policing ministers all in the last eight years and the chaos has just got worse and worse, it’s time for change,” she says.
5 days ago
Yvette Cooper and James Cleverly face off on LBC
Home Secretary James Cleverly and his Labour shadow, Yvette Cooper, have begun facing off over immigration on LBC.
The pair are taking calls from members of the public.
Mr Cleverly begins by saying the Tories can be trusted to run the Home Office by pointing to more police officers being recruited.
“The choice people have in front of them is a Conservative Party that is committed to bringing down immigration, immigration is too high ... We’re committed to stopping the boats,” he says.
He adds: “That’s in stark contrast to the Labour Party who voted against these measures time and time again and who is led by someone who said all immigration law is racist.”
5 days ago
Labour vows to ban LGBT 'conversion therapy'
Labour has vowed to ban LGBT+ ‘conversion therapy’, a move which did not appear in the Conservatives’ manifesto.
The Conservatives had pledged since 2018 to introduce legislation prohibiting the practice, which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
However, it does not feature in the manifesto, with ministers saying it is covered by existing criminal law.
There should not be any "undue reason for delay" in banning conversion therapy, shadow minister without portfolio Nick Thomas-Symonds has said.
Asked if Labour would ban the practice in their first 100 days, Labour shadow minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told Times Radio: "We will have to look at where the Government is up to but I can't see any undue reason for delay.
"I do think that conversion practices, which are deliberately and coercively trying to change or suppress someone's sexual or gender identity, is abhorrent and it does a great deal of damage to people.”
5 days ago
Minister says he shares 'frustration' of candidate calling betting scandal 'shower of s**t'
A Conservative minister has said he shares the “frustration” of a Tory candidate who referred to the betting scandal engulfing the campaign as a “shower of s**t.”
Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson has said he agrees with the frustration expressed by former Olympic rower and Tory candidate James Cracknell.
Referring to the gambling scandal engulfing the Tory campaign, Mr Cracknell said in a social media video: "And if one of my teammates got caught for cheating, they'd be dead to me" and also described the party as a "shower of shit".
Asked about the "frustration" expressed by the electorate and Mr Cracknell, Mr Tomlinson told Sky News: "That's right, and I share his frustration.
“I agree with the frustration that's being expressed, more than frustration, the anger as well."
Illegal immigration minister Michael Tomlinson
PA Wire
5 days ago
Starmer: Cutting knife crime is 'moral mission' for Labour
Good morning and welcome to day 34 of the election campaign.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning today on the issue of knife crime in north London, saying it will be a “moral mission” for a Labour government to reduce it.
He has said he wants ministers, victims and tech giants to work together to tackle the sale of weapons online and cut crime on the streets.
Sir Keir has pledged to chair an annual summit to track progress in meeting the goal of halving knife crime incidents within a decade.
He said: "Knife crime is an issue above and beyond party politics.
"For the parents grieving sons and daughters who never came home, action to end this scourge cannot wait.
"Far too often we hear the same stories from grieving families who have been subject to these brutal murders carried out by children."
