Bhad Bhabie On The Last 2 Years Of Dumb sh*t, Home School & Horrible People (2024)

Think back to when you were 15. What were you doing? Pleading with your parents about the brand name clothes you *had* to have and furiously messaging your friends onMSN every night until Mum turned the dial-up off? Yeah look I bet you weren’tan internet sensation and just dropped a debut mixtape with features fromTY Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty andSnoop Dogg, that’s for sure.

Bhad Bhabie – who you might remember as very troublesome teenDanielle Bregoli from those interviews withDr. Philtwo years ago who then became a meme – is fifteen and quite honestly, hustling hard.

She’s recognised that her behaviour in the past wasn’t going to help her to be a successful rapper (she pled guilty to grand theft auto and drug possession last year) and she’s stretched her 15 minutes of fame without thinking about the chaos of being in the spotlight.

She doesn’t really know anything different, so why would hanging out with some of the world’s biggest trap artists be weird?

Bhad Bhabie has just announced she’s coming over toAustraliaand New Zealandfor the first time later this year, playing stages that artists with years under their belts could only dream of. Skeptics are dubious she’ll fill the rooms.

But she doesn’t care about any of that; not what her critics say, or people that she doesn’t f*ck with. Bhad Bhabie is literally just the same as every other unbothered 15-year-old you’ve met, except for the fact that she’s taken her 15 minutes of fame and legged it to the hills.

PEDESTRIAN.TV got on the phone with Bhad Bhabie to talk about the last two years, and how she’s evolved from the Danielle we met in the hot seat on Dr. Phil. If anything, it wasvery obvious that she’s still very much a teenager.

P.TV: Congrats on dropping your first mixtape, how are you feeling about it?

Bhad Bhabie:It was really exciting to drop it because I wanted to see everyone’s reactions. So the reactions have been good so I guess I’m feeling like it’s alright.

P.TV: What was it like working with huge names like TY Dolla $ign and Lil’ Yachty?

BB:It’s fun working with them – they’re awesome people. Everyone was real cool and they were real fun to work with.

P.TV: What was the biggest thing you learned from that experience?

BB:The industry is all full of horrible people [laughs] But I don’t care about horrible people.

P.TV: Who’s one person that you really want to work with? Who’s your dream collab?

BB: Um, probably Juice WRLD.

P.TV: You were barely 13 when you became an internet sensation. How did you deal with the sudden popularity?

BB:I just kinda just dealed with it, I guess. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just like not really something I think about, I kinda just do it.

P.TV: And how were your friends at school about it? Are you still at school?

BB:I’m still at school, I do homeschool. I wasn’t really social with nobody when I was…like when I first popped off. I kinda got all my friends after. Just people who I know that would stick with me no matter if I’m famous or not. I’m not gonna f*ck with someone after I do something cos I dunno if they’re gonna f*ck with me or not, like you could tell who’s here for what.

P.TV: In the video clip for ‘Both Of Em‘, you buried a copy of yourself, a symbol of you moving away from the ‘old Danielle’. How have you moved away from what you consider to be the ‘old Danielle’ in real life?

BB:I stopped doing dumb sh*t. I’m still myself, I just stopped doing illegal sh*t.

P.TV: Have you always wanted to be a rapper? What did you want to do before you were on Dr. Phil?

BB:I’ve always loved music, I didn’t know if I was going to be a rapper, but I’ve always loved music.I dunno, I probably would have been like a nurse or something.

P.TV: Do you have family in medicine or nursing or something?

BB:No, but I kinda felt like being a nurse would be kinda fun.

P.TV: You’re about to head off on tour with Lil Yachty, how are you feeling about that?

BB:I’m really excited to do that, it’s going to be really fun. I haven’t really looked at the dates or looked at exactly where we’re going yet but I’m sure there will be a couple of places that I’m excited to go.

P.TV: Are you worried about the reception you’ll have at any of the shows?

BB:I’m not worried about going anywhere, Imma just do it. If you don’t like me then that’s your issue. [laughs]

P.TV: And you’re touring over here later this year, how are you feeling about coming over to Australia?

BB:I’m really excited, I think it’ll be really fun. I just wanna get out there.

P.TV: What’s next after that? What are your plans for 2019?

BB:After I finish the tour I’m probably gonna start working on the album.

