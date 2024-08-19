Bi State Schedule (2024)

The Executive Committee shall be composed of up to eleven (11) members consisting of all member counties and five (5) municipal representatives, and one (1) diverse interests representative. The county and municipal representatives shall include the four (4) officers of the Commission. The remaining members shall be appointed by the Chairperson with the approval of the Commission. In making such appointments, the Chairperson shall insure that there shall be one representative from each member county board, and each state shall have at least two (2) municipal elected officials. (from the BSRC By Laws)