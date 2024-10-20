Bibliographies: 'Women's health and well-being, Taiwan' – Grafiati (2024)

- Bibliography
Relevant bibliographies by topics / Women's health and well-being, Taiwan
Author: Grafiati
Published: 19 February 2023
Last updated: 20 February 2023
Contents
- Journal articles
- Dissertations / Theses
- Books
- Book chapters
- Conference papers
- Reports
Consult the lists of relevant articles, books, theses, conference reports, and other scholarly sources on the topic 'Women's health and well-being, Taiwan.'
Journal articles on the topic "Women's health and well-being, Taiwan"
1
Wang, Chia-Hui, Nai-Wen Kuo, and Kathryn Anthony. "Impact of window views on recovery—an example of post-cesarean section women." International Journal for Quality in Health Care 31, no.10 (May24, 2019): 798–803. http://dx.doi.org/10.1093/intqhc/mzz046.Full text
Abstract:
Abstract Objective The objective of this study was to examine the impact of urban landscape from window views on quality of care for women who underwent Cesarean Section (C-section) in Taiwan. Design The participants were randomly assigned into 46 different hospital rooms to see the effects of various window views and daylight exposure on women’s recovery from post C-section care. Setting We carried out this study in the obstetrics departments of three tertiary hospitals located in two major cities of Taiwan: Taipei City and New Taipei City. Participants A total of 296 women who underwent C-sections and used patient-controlled analgesic (PCA) for pain control after their surgery during the 10-month data collection period were recruited for this study. Intervention The 46 different patient rooms provided diverse window views and different daylight exposure for the participants. Main Outcome Measures Recovery for the women who underwent C-sections in this study was defined as PCA usage and perceived pain measured by Brief Pain Inventory (BFI). Results Higher satisfaction of window view significantly decreased analgesic usage (P = 0.057), reduced the scores of overall perceived pain (P = 0.046), pain severity (P = 0.004), and ‘pain’s interference with relations with others, enjoyment of life, and mood (REM).’ (P = 0.095). Conclusions To maximize benefit and well-being of patients recovering from surgery, health care architects should design patient rooms to create maximum satisfaction with visual impacts and optimize window views. By doing so, it may decrease the use of pain medication and substantially reduce healthcare costs.
2
Aprilia, Bella, Florencia Maria Surya, and Mentari Svarna Pertiwi. "Analisis Pergeseran Makna Partisipasi Politik Perempuan Berdasarkan Karakteristik Feminitas dan Maskulinitas dalam Kepemimpinan Perempuan: Studi Kasus Penanganan COVID-19 di Jerman, Selandia Baru, dan Taiwan." Jurnal Sentris 1, no.2 (December13, 2020): 91–108. http://dx.doi.org/10.26593/sentris.v1i2.4294.91-108.Full text
Abstract:
ABSTRAK COVID-19 merupakan salah satu permasalahan global yang sedang dihadapi oleh banyak negara di seluruh dunia. Selain menyebabkan krisis kesehatan internasional, pandemi COVID-19 juga mengancam dinamika kehidupan masyarakat secara luas, baik itu di tingkat lokal, regional, hingga internasional. Tak hanya memberikan ancaman multidimensional, besarnya dampak yang diakibatkan oleh pandemi ini juga turut menguji kepemimpinan para pemimpin negara dalam mengendalikan rantai penyebaran COVID-19 secara efektif. Lebih jauh, berbagai pihak pun mengaitkan kesuksesan seorang pemimpin negara melalui kacamata gender. Pasalnya, terdapat stigmatisasi pada karakteristik perempuan yang kerap kali dianggap tidak mumpuni untuk memimpin dan membuat keputusan secara rasional. Dengan menggunakan perspektif feminisme, tulisan ini akan membahas bagaimana karakteristik feminitas dan maskulinitas yang tercermin dalam preferensi kebijakan Kanselir Jerman Angela Merkel, Perdana Menteri Selandia Baru Jacinda Ardern, dan Presiden Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, secara efektif dapat mengendalikan penyebaran COVID-19 dan pemulihan kondisi multidimensi negara. Keberhasilan ketiga pemimpin perempuan dalam menangani COVID-19 ini menunjukkan adanya perspektif baru dalam kepemimpinan politik yang tidak dapat dibatasi oleh stigma gender terhadap kemampuan perempuan. Kata Kunci: pemimpin perempuan; kepemimpinan politik; pandemi COVID-19; feminisme; kebijakan publik ABSTRACTCOVID-19 is a global problem that is being faced by many countries around the world. Apart from causing an international health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic also threatens the dynamics of people's lives, be it at the local, regional, and international levels. Not only provide a multi-dimensional threat, but the impact caused by this pandemic also tests the leadership of state leaders in controlling the spread of COVID-19 effectively. Furthermore, various parties try to associate the success of a state leader through a gender perspective. This is due to the stigmatization of women's characteristics who are often considered incompetent to lead and make rational decisions. With a feminist perspective, this paper will discuss how the characteristics of femininity and masculinity reflected in the policy preferences of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, can effectively control the spread of COVID-19 and multi-dimensional recovery of the country. The success of the three female leaders in dealing with COVID-19 shows a new perspective in political leadership that cannot be limited by gender stigma on women's abilities.
3
Ferguson,LeahJ., KentC.Kowalski, DianeE.Mack, PhilipM.Wilson, and PeterR.E.Crocker. "Women's Health-Enhancing Physical Activity and Eudaimonic Well Being." Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport 83, no.3 (September 2012): 451–63. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/02701367.2012.10599880.Full text
4
Mansfield, Phyllis Kernoff, Deborah Bray Preston, and Charles Crawford. "Rural-urban differences in women's psychological well-being." Health Care for Women International 9, no.4 (1988): 289–304. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/07399338809515828.Full text
5
Ying, Yung-Hsiang, George Linn, and Koyin Chang. "Vaginal Birth after Cesarean Section in Taiwan: A Population-Based Study." Journal of Clinical Medicine 8, no.8 (August12, 2019): 1203. http://dx.doi.org/10.3390/jcm8081203.Full text
Abstract:
The rate of vaginal birth after cesarean section (VBAC) is extremely low in Taiwan probably due to the high perceived risk of trial of labor after a cesarean (TOLAC). To promote the benefits associated with vaginal birth, this study provides evidence to potentially assist relevant public authorities adopt appropriate guidelines or optimize health insurance reimbursement policies to achieve a higher VBAC rate. Employing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Claim Data, this study analyzes women’s adoptions of birth-giving methods for those who had previous cesarean section (CS) experiences. Empirical methods include logit, probit, and hierarchical regression models controlling women’s demographics, incentive indicators, as well as hospital and obstetrician characteristics. Taiwan continues to have a decreasing trend in VBAC rate even with an increase in NHI payment for vaginal birth delivery in 2005, which stimulated a surge in VBAC rate only temporarily. Factors that significantly influence women’s adoption of VBAC include institution-specific random effects, weekend admission, comorbidities during pregnancy, and income and fertility of women. Change in service payment from National Health Insurance (NHI) to healthcare providers constitutes an effective policy in directing clinical practices in the short term. Constant and systematic policy review should be undertaken to promote safe and beneficial medical practices. The results of the study suggest that women’s adoption of birth-giving method is dominated by non-medical considerations. Significant institution-specific effects imply that women might not be well-informed regarding their optimal birth-giving choice. Health education and training programs for hospital personnel should be kept up to date to better serve society.
6
Tonkikh, Natalia. "Parental well-being: Russian women's view." Population 25, no.4 (December21, 2022): 42–54. http://dx.doi.org/10.19181/population.2022.25.4.4.Full text
Abstract:
The article presents the results of a qualitative sociological study using the author's technology in order to conceptualize the phenomenon of parental well-being. The methodology of the study is based on the generalization of the theoretical provisions of parenthood and family well-being. It is concluded that parental well-being as a factor of demographic processes has not been studied enough, the concept of parental well-being has vague contours, there is no detailed formulation of its content and basic elements. In May — July 2022, on the results of an online survey there were collected and processed empirical data based on the responses of women (N = 335) to the open question "What do you associate with the concept of "parental well-being"? Write one or two phrases/sentences." The respondents' responses were processed using semantic content analysis. The word "happiness" was used in 18.8% of the responses received. Thematic coding was applied, individual and collective trajectories of meanings were identified. There are 10 collective trajectories combined in the author's system of markers of parental well-being. The frequency of markers mentioning in women's responses was calculated, that made it possible to identify key, basic markers: relationships with children (32.5%); well-being and success of children (29.6%); health (28.4%); security: income, work, housing (19.1%); emotional state of parents (10.4%); time (8.4%). Childless women were 3 times less likely to mention the topic "Well-being and success of children", but they are much more likely to associate parental well-being with finances and the ability to provide everything necessary for children. It makes sense to take these results into account when forming programs to popularize parenthood among young people. The author has formulated a "working" definition of the concept of parental well-being, substantiated the need for further research to clarify it on the basis of surveys of men using a similar technology. The practical value of the system of basic markers of parental well-being lies in the possibilities of its application for further development of the sample survey program "Digitalization of employment, fertility and parental well-being".
7
Porri, Debora, HansK.Biesalski, Antonio Limitone, Laura Bertuzzo, and Hellas Cena. "Effect of magnesium supplementation on women's health and well-being." NFS Journal 23 (June 2021): 30–36. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.nfs.2021.03.003.Full text
8
Skidmore, Monique. "Menstrual Madness: Women's Health and Well-Being in Urban Burma." Women & Health 35, no.4 (July9, 2002): 81–99. http://dx.doi.org/10.1300/j013v35n04_06.Full text
9
Johansson, Gunn, Qinghai Huang, and Petra Lindfors. "A life-span perspective on women's careers, health, and well-being." Social Science & Medicine 65, no.4 (August 2007): 685–97. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.socscimed.2007.04.001.Full text
10
Salganicoff, Alina, Juliette Cubanski, Usha Ranji, and Tricia Neuman. "Health Coverage and Expenses: Impact on Older Women's Economic Well‐Being." Journal of Women, Politics & Policy 30, no.2-3 (June26, 2009): 222–47. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/15544770902901874.Full text
Dissertations / Theses on the topic "Women's health and well-being, Taiwan"
1
Tsao, Ying. "Emotional Well-Being of Childbearibg Women: A Comparision of Nationals and Foreign Brides in Taiwan." Thesis, Griffith University, 2008. http://hdl.handle.net/10072/366382.Full text
Abstract:
Abstract :This study surveyed a total of 236 Taiwanese and 44 foreign-born Vietnamese women in four antenatal clinics located in Pingtung County, the southern part of Taiwan. Participants provided demographic details and completed various standardized measures, including Difficult Life Circumstances (DLC), Social Support (SSA), Rosenberg Self-Esteem (RSE), General Health Questionnaire-12 (GHQ-12), Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 (DASS-21), and Edinburgh Depression Scale (EDS, a antenatal version of the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale; EPDS). Six weeks after birth, all eligible participants completed follow-up questionnaires including the Child Care Stress Checklist (CCSC) and the same set of scales used antenatally (SSA, GHQ-12, DASS-21, and EPDS). The Vietnamese and Chinese versions of each scale were provided as appropriate. Participating women with EPDS scores of 13 or more were classified as having probable depression. According to this classification, the prevalence rate of antenatal depression among foreign born Vietnamese women was higher (31.8%) than that observed in their Taiwanese counterparts (17.3%), the difference between the two cohorts was statistically significant (Mann-Whitney U test = 2574, Z = -2.84, p < .01). During the postnatal period, nearly 26% of Vietnamese mothers and 24% of Taiwanese mothers had probable postnatal depression (PND). The mean EPDS scores among postnatal Vietnamese mothers was slightly higher than that of Taiwanese mothers (9.96 ± 4.40 vs. 9.09 ± 5.60), but the difference was not significant (Mann-Whitney U test, p > .05). For Taiwanese women, several antenatal variables were found to contribute to the development of depressive symptoms. These included mixed feelings towards the pregnancy, Difficult Life Circumstances (DLC), social support (SSA), self-esteem (RSE), and psychological distress (DASS-21 & GHQ-12). At 6 weeks postpartum, positive statistical associations between antenatal and postnatal depressive symptoms were found. In addition, women experiencing more childcare stress (CCSC) and more psychological distress (DASS-21 & GHQ-12) were more likely to develop PND. There was a negative association between social support (SSA) and PND. Overall, these four variables; antenatal depressive symptoms, GHQ-12, CCSC, and SSA, explained 68% of variance of PND and similar results were found for Vietnamese women. In comparison with Taiwanese nationals, Vietnamese women showed lower scores for social support (SSA) and higher scores on DLC, CCSC, DASS-21, and GHQ-12 both during pregnancy and the postpartum. This study provides valuable insights into the emotional well-being of childbearing Taiwanese women and a small cohort of new immigrant women in Taiwan. The thesis highlights the difficulties of recruiting and engaging minority groups in social research. Barriers related not only to language but their status in the community, dependence on their spouse, and difficulty accessing health care services. Results of the current study provide an understanding of the experiences and perceptions of contemporary birthing women in Taiwan and highlight the difficulties experienced by immigrant women in that country. The findings of this study should prompt health care providers to undertake careful assessments of expectant mothers for depression and related problems, as well as offering prevention and intervention activities to promote maternal psychological well-being.
Thesis (PhD Doctorate)
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)
Griffith University. School of Nursing and Midwifery.
Griffith Health
Full Text
2
Wu, Chao-Yuan. "The Use of Hormone Replacement Therapy and Menopausal Health Needs of Women in Taiwan." Thesis, Griffith University, 2012. http://hdl.handle.net/10072/365806.Full text
Abstract:
The use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been surrounded by controversy regarding drug safety and to what extent it meets the health needs of menopausal women. HRT became the prevailing treatment in Western medicine for women with menopause-associated complaints, but a huge worldwide reduction in use began in July, 2002, following the release of the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) reports warning of its risks. The implications of this large reduction on the health needs of menopausal women have not been fully appraised, particularly from the perspective of the women affected. This brings into question whether HRT use actually meets the health needs of menopausal women, and, indeed, what their health needs are.This study investigates the use of HRT by middle-aged women in Taiwan and their menopausal health needs in order to identify these and recommend comprehensive strategies to promote women’s health and well-being. A broad and in-depth exploration of Taiwanese menopausal women’s health needs has been carried out using both quantitative and qualitative methods. As well as examining the allocation and efficiency of health resources associated with menopausal health, it presents and analyses the perspectives of the principal stakeholders of HRT use: women, doctors, health policy decision-makers, women’s health activists and researchers.The study found that menopausal women in Taiwan have significant health needs. In each month of the study period (2000–2004 inclusive), over 60% of the middle-aged women insured with the National Health Insurance (NHI) Scheme utilised NHI-subsidised medical services. Moreover, these women frequently consulted doctors and medical specialists in different fields, indicating that they also had unmet health needs.
Thesis (PhD Doctorate)
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)
Griffith School of Environment
Science, Environment, Engineering and Technology
Full Text
3
Palermo, Tia Maria Billings Deborah Lynn. "Transnational issues in women's health and well-being." Chapel Hill, N.C. : University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2009. http://dc.lib.unc.edu/u?/etd,2326.Full text
Abstract:
Thesis (Ph. D.)--University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2009.
Title from electronic title page (viewed Jun. 26, 2009). "... in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in the Department of Public Policy." Discipline: Public Policy; Department/School: Public Policy.
4
Peters, Eleanor. "Young women's health and well-being : a qualitative study." Thesis, University of Gloucestershire, 1997. http://eprints.glos.ac.uk/6176/.Full text
Abstract:
This thesis is concerned with young women's health and well-being, with a specific focus on young women's beliefs, behaviours and attitudes towards smoking, substance use, sexual health, diet and exercise and well-being. These issues are identified as priorities in 'The Health of the Nation: a Strategy for Health in England', (Department of Health, 1992). This document which was published by a previous (Conservative) government in July 1992,set objectives and targets relating to health status to be met by the year 2000. (There are similar separate documents for both Wales and Scotland.) It identified five key areas for action: coronary heart disease and stroke; cancers; mental illness; HIV/AIDS and sexual health and accidents. Some of its targets apply specifically to young women. Informed by a feminist theory and using ethnographic and qualitative research techniques, this study examines young women's health-related beliefs and behaviours within the context of their day-to-day lives.
5
Fredericks,BronwynL. "Us Speaking about Women's Health: Aboriginal women's perceptions and experiences of health, well-being, identity, body and health services." Thesis, Central Queensland University, 2003. https://eprints.qut.edu.au/13909/1/FREDERICKS%2C_B.L._PHD.pdf.Full text
Abstract:
When compared to other women in Australia Aboriginal women are considered the most socially and economically disadvantaged and have the poorest health status. Aboriginal women in Rockhampton, Central Queensland are not excluded from this lived reality. This research has explored Aboriginal women’s perceptions and experiences of health and health services in Rockhampton. Drawing on these experiences, and centring the voices of these women, the study reports on findings concerning cross-cultural issues, communication, policy, practice and service delivery. Importantly, the study has built new knowledge identifying the complex relationship between identity, body and well-being. In undertaking this study, I have developed a ‘talkin’ up’ research process in collaboration with other Aboriginal women. That is, by asking what Aboriginal women in Rockhampton wanted me as an Aboriginal woman researcher to explore and what type of process I would work through with Aboriginal women as the participants. The research has been informed and guided by these Aboriginal women and thus has witnessed the articulations of a more accurate portrayal of Aboriginal women’s perceptions and experiences of health services. I take the witnessing to be partly personally empowering, partly sharing and partly a taking of ownership of experience. As those women interviewed explained, our story here is told ‘by us’. In undertaking such a research process, I needed to ask what it means to be an Indigenous researcher and what is a good Indigenous research process? These are addressed at length within the thesis.This research process has not involved examining health services with regards to their service provision or their implementation of more empowering practices to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal women. This remains to be done. This research, has instead attempted to answer the question ‘how the relationship between health services and Aboriginal women can be more empowering from the viewpoints of Aboriginal women?’ The assumption underpinning this study is that empowering and re-empowering practices for Aboriginal women can lead to improved health outcomes. The study found :Aboriginal women had requirements of health services relating to cultural comfort of health service environments Aboriginal women did not access one health provider for all their health needs, they ‘shopped around’ to meet their general health, Women’s Business and relationship and privacy requirementsAboriginal women’s health is impacted upon by stereotypes held of Aboriginal women around skin colour and AboriginalityAboriginal women have an understanding of what is required to improve the interactions between health service providers and Aboriginal women
6
Jones, Rachel Sian. "A study of the benefits of sailing for women's health and well-being." Thesis, Leeds Beckett University, 1999. http://ethos.bl.uk/OrderDetails.do?uin=uk.bl.ethos.297651.Full text
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
7
Abstract:
Literature has widely documented the link between stress and serious physical and mental health consequences (e.g., depression, heart disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, cancer). Women in middle-adulthood face a number of commingling stressors that may exacerbate their existing stress levels and place them as a higher risk of developing stress-related health issues. For example, in middle-adulthood women experience biological/hormonal changes (i.e., menopause, increased cortisol response to stressors), neural changes (i.e., cognitive declines), changes in skin function and appearance (i.e., wrinkles, sagging), as well as assuming multiple challenging roles (i.e., caregiver, employee, spouse). Due to the gravity of the effects of stress, there has been an increased need for a deeper understanding of stressors that women in middle–adulthood face and an increased need to target those specific stressors in an attempt to ameliorate their negative effects. In this context, the research reported here focused on developing a curriculum to conduct a one-day workshop for women in middle-adulthood in order to provide a deeper understanding of the various types of stress (e.g., hormonal/biological, age-related appearance changes, discrimination, gender role strain, multiple roles, cultural expectations, finances, etc.) experienced by women in middle-adulthood and providing culturally congruent stress reduction interventions. The development of the curriculum used to conduct a workshop is targeting women between the ages of 45 and 65 who are experiencing significant levels of stress and who wish to expand their knowledge of stressors and repertoire of stress reduction/management strategies. The curriculum was reviewed by two doctoral level mental health professionals who rated the content, strengths, and weaknesses of the curriculum. Their feedback was incorporated into a compilation of suggestions and future directions for the curriculum.
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
8
Gunasekara, Nishara Theruni. "Women's Contraceptive Method Choice and Its Impact on Their Economic Well-Being." Scholarship @ Claremont, 2019. https://scholarship.claremont.edu/scripps_theses/1373.Full text
Abstract:
This paper assesses how women of different racial backgrounds and their contraceptive method choices impact their economic well-being. While there is extensive literature on the impact of contraceptive use and women’s economic outcomes, there is less concerning women’s contraceptive method choice and their economic outcomes. However, birth control is only as effective at supporting women’s economic advancement as it is effective at preventing unintended pregnancy. Given a legacy of reproductive and economic disempowerment, Women of Color in the United States have unevenly reaped the economic benefits of contraception. Therefore, it is important to look at how race and contraceptive method choice may factor into women’s economic health. In this paper, I define women’s economic well-being in terms of human capital, through the lens of educational attainment, and income. Further, I stratify contraceptive methods into three categories: high, medium, and low, based on the method’s effectiveness rate and user maintenance requirements. Using a Simple Linear Regression Model, I find that medium forms of birth control have the greatest impact on educational attainment and earnings for both White women and Women of Color.
9
Weiss-Ogden,KarenR. "The Relationship Between Trauma and Spiritual Well-Being of Women with Substance Use Disorders." Thesis, East Carolina University, 2014. http://pqdtopen.proquest.com/#viewpdf?dispub=3624922.Full text
Abstract:
Trauma experiences are often at the core of co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders. Many women report the initiation of substance use after a specific traumatic event. Among women in substance abuse treatment, 55% to 95% have experienced trauma. A sizeable body of literature has shown spirituality to be a mitigating factor in recovery from co-occurring trauma and substance use disorders. Although advancements have been made concerning trauma and spirituality, gaps remain in comprehensive, gender-specific, assessment strategies and treatment models that include an understanding of the impact of trauma on spiritual development.
This exploratory study examined the relationship between trauma and the spiritual well-being of women with substance use disorders. Specifically, this study examined the relationship between type of trauma and the spiritual well-being of women with substance use disorders, the relationship between age of first traumatic occurrence and the spiritual well-being, and the relationship between the number of traumatic occurrences and the spiritual well-being score as measured by Spiritual Well-Being Scale. Data were collected from adult females residents (n = 108) of a two-year modified therapeutic community. Participants met DSM IV criteria for a substance use disorder and reported a lifetime history of at least one traumatic occurrence.
The results of the study reflect descriptive data (demographic and frequency data) and outcome data from the Adapted Trauma Assessment and Spiritual Well-Being Scale. Descriptive data provided a representative profile of the sample. The majority of the women were White/Caucasian and Black/African American women in their late thirties. Most had obtained a high school education or equivalent. The typical participant initiated alcohol use between the age of 13 and 14, and drug use (other than alcohol) around the age of 16. Cocaine was identified as the primary substance used. The majority of the participants reported experiencing eleven traumatic occurrences. Most had experienced their first trauma between 9 and 10 years of age. "Physical Assault" and "Completed Rapes" were the most frequently reported type of trauma occurrence. The mean Spiritual Well-Being Score (94.0) indicated the majority of the participants had a scores within the high level of the "medium" range.
When addressing the research question, "What is the relationship between the type of trauma and spiritual well-being for women with a substance use disorder when comparing different types of trauma?" the data indicates that women who experienced sexual molestation had significantly lower (p = .047) Spiritual Well-Being scores than those who had not experienced the trauma of sexual molestation. For the question, "What is the relationship between age of first traumatic occurrence and spiritual well-being as reflected by the Spiritual Well-Being Scale and the Trauma Assessment?" a significant positive correlation between age of first trauma from "Physical Assault" (r = .178, p = .039), "Being Tormented, Stalked, or Repeatedly Humiliated" (r = .244, p = .048), "Causing Harm" to another person (r = .519, p = .016) and Spiritual Well-Being scores was found. That is, as the age at first occurrence increased so did Spiritual Well-Being scores. Put another way, the younger the participant was at the age of each of these trauma occurrences, the lower her spiritual well-being scores. Examining the question, "What is the relationship between the number of traumatic occurrences and spiritual well-being as measured by the Spiritual Well-Being Scale and the Trauma Assessment?" no significant relationship (r = -.093, p = .336) was found between the total number of traumatic occurrences and Spiritual Well-Being scores of women with substance use disorders.
This study examined the complex and co-occurring clinical concerns of women with substance use disorders. Conceptualized through Fowler's Faith Development Theory, these findings address the implications of trauma and spirituality from a developmental lifespan perspective. Further, prevalence rates for co-occurring trauma and substance abuse identified in this study reinforce the need for comprehensive, gender-specific, trauma-informed, and trauma-specific service delivery systems that recognizes the unique life experiences of women. Recognition of the prevalence of co-occurring trauma and substance use disorders and the impact of those events on treatment presentation, symptomology, retention and completion fosters a more holistic clinical perspective. Integration of spirituality in the provision of care promotes the inclusion of intrinsic and extrinsic supports that provide mitigating factors in trauma recovery.
10
Rieder, Bennett Sara Lynne. "An Investigation of Sources of Women's Infertility-Specific Distress and Well-Being." University of Akron / OhioLINK, 2009. http://rave.ohiolink.edu/etdc/view?acc_num=akron1254934019.Full text
Books on the topic "Women's health and well-being, Taiwan"
1
Weller, Stella. Well-being for women. New Alresford: Godsfield, 1999.Find full text
2
Vivienne, Anderson, Miedema Baukje, and StoppardJanetM.1945-, eds. Women's bodies/women's lives: Health, well-being and body image. Toronto: Sumach Press, 2000.Find full text
3
A, Eisenstat Stephanie, and Ziporyn Terra Diane 1958-, eds. The women's concise guide to emotional well-being. Cambridge, Mass: Harvard University Press, 1997.Find full text
4
Wickham, Sara. Sacred cycles: The spiral of women's well-being. London: Free Association Books, 2000.Find full text
5
Sacred cycles: The spiral of women's well-being. [London]: Free Association Books, 2004.Find full text
6
1952-,ScialliAnthonyR., and National Women's Health Resource Center (U.S.), eds. The National Women's Health Resource Center book of women's health: Your comprehensive guide to health and well-being. New York: W. Morrow & Co., 1999.Find full text
7
Thomsson, Heléne. Women's opportunities for well-being: Studies of women's work, leisure, and health-related behaviour patterns. Stockholm: Dept. of Psychology, Stockholm University, 1996.Find full text
8
All about Eve: The complete guide to women's health and well-being. New York: HarperCollins, 1995.Find full text
9
Linda, Villarosa, and National Black Women's Health Project., eds. Body & soul: The Black women's guide to physical health and emotional well-being. New York: HarperPerennial, 1994.Find full text
10
Ely, Yamin Alicia, and François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights., eds. Learning to dance: Advancing women's reproductive health and well-being from the perspectives of public health and human rights. Cambridge, Mass: Harvard University, François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights, 2005.Find full text
Book chapters on the topic "Women's health and well-being, Taiwan"
1
Dastjerdi, Mahdieh, and Afkham Mardukhi. "Social Factors Affecting the Well-Being and Mental Health of Elderly Iranian Immigrant Women in Canada." In Women's Mental Health, 83–95. Cham: Springer International Publishing, 2015. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-17326-9_6.Full text
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
2
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
3
Lee, Po-Chang, Chih-Hsing Ho, and Joyce Tsung-Hsi Wang. "Digital Transformation of Big Data." In Digital Health Care in Taiwan, 219–28. Cham: Springer International Publishing, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-05160-9_12.Full text
Abstract:
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
4
Liechty, Toni, Stephanie West, Jill Juris, Julie Son, and JenD.Wong. "Sport for women in later life." In Women, leisure and tourism: self-actualization and empowerment through the production and consumption of experience, 36–46. Wallingford: CABI, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.1079/9781789247985.0004.Full text
Abstract:
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
5
Subaşi, Selen. "Non-formal learning participation as leisure for Syrian refugee women in Turkey." In Women, leisure and tourism: self-actualization and empowerment through the production and consumption of experience, 92–103. Wallingford: CABI, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.1079/9781789247985.0009.Full text
Abstract:
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
6
Worthman,CarolM. "Endocrine pathways in differential well-being across the life course." In A Life Course Approach to Women's Health, 197–232. Oxford University Press, 2002. http://dx.doi.org/10.1093/acprof:oso/9780192632890.003.0010.Full text
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
"Chapter 8. The Health and Well-Being of Immigrant Women in Urban Areas." In Women's Health and the World's Cities, 144–66. University of Pennsylvania Press, 2011. http://dx.doi.org/10.9783/9780812205084.144.Full text
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
8
Berger, Michele Tracy. "Mother and Daughter Narratives about Health, Sexuality, and Young Womanhood." In Black Women's Health, 29–65. NYU Press, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.18574/nyu/9781479828524.003.0002.Full text
This chapter presents general patterns about the relationships between Southern African American women and their adolescent daughters with a focus on health, well-being, and sexuality as topics that emerge from the data. My typology of the mother and daughter focus groups is presented with specific characterizations to help readers distinguish among each group and how their “worldview” reflected particular themes. For example, one group is called “Experts” because of the ways the group articulated the choices they made about how they discussed health-related issues with their daughters. It also refers to the way that they positioned themselves in the context of their expertise as health professionals. Analysis reveals how mothers talk among themselves and how daughters talk among themselves about key issues. The major themes that are connected to young womanhood are those of respect, trust, and pressure.
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
9
Berger, Michele Tracy. "Resolutions." In Black Women's Health, 207–14. NYU Press, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.18574/nyu/9781479828524.003.0007.Full text
I argue that, in order to make an impact on the health and well-being of African American women and girls, scholars and policy makers must understand the contextually rich experiences of mothers and daughters. Patterns about mother and daughter communication and how they navigate intersecting forms of oppression and barriers provide important places to look for clues about health practices and can play a role in structuring interventions. The rapid advance of COVID-19 and its disproportional effects underscore how intersecting forms of oppression shape Black women’s health. By situating their narratives, we are able to see how similar some of the tensions, dilemmas, and contradictions are across both of their lives. Such a dual reference point provides a deeper and enriched perspective on the complexity of health and engages the sociological concept of linked lives. I also offer ideas about the role that communities can play in supporting African American mothers’ caretaking and the need for broader public investment in African American girls, including accessible and nuanced sex education and education about gender-based violence.
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
10
Anderson, Melisa, Dwayne Tucker, FabianG.Miller, Kurt Vaz, Lennox Anderson-Jackson, and Donovan McGrowder. "Quality of Life and Well-Being of Breast Cancer Patients." In Research Anthology on Advancements in Women's Health and Reproductive Rights, 261–82. IGI Global, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.4018/978-1-6684-6299-7.ch014.Full text
Breast cancer is a disease in which there is increased proliferation of malignant breast cells. This disease is more likely to begin in the ducts or lobules rather than the connective tissue. Globally, breast cancer is the most regularly diagnosed cancer. It is also a leading cause of cancer-related mortality in females. While cancer of the breast affects the physical aspect of patients, it can also negatively impact the quality of life (QoL) of survivors. There is a dearth of information, especially in the last decade, on the negative impact of breast cancer and treatment modalities on the QoL of patients. This review of the literature will examine the QoL and well-being of breast cancer patients to present a current perspective on the topic. Major findings of past and present articles that have contributed to improving the care of breast cancer patients will be summarized and included.
Conference papers on the topic "Women's health and well-being, Taiwan"
1
Maulina, Rufidah, Su-Chen Kuo, Chieh Yu Liu, and Yu-Ying Lu. "The Mediation Effect of Health Behavior on the Relationship Between Maternal Depression and Maternal-Fetal Attachment." In The 7th International Conference on Public Health 2020. Masters Program in Public Health, Universitas Sebelas Maret, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.26911/the7thicph.02.40.Full text
Abstract:
Background: Numerous studies have shown the adverse effects of maternal depression, which impacts both mother and child as well as can lower the maternal-fetal attachment. However, during pregnancy, a pregnant woman tends to practice healthier behavior to improve her health and the baby. A gap remains in our understanding of the effect of health behavior as the variable which influences the relationship between depression and maternal-fetal attachment. This study aimed to investigate the mediating effect of healthy behavior on the relationship between maternal depression and maternal-fetal attachment. Subjects and Method: A cross sectional study was conducted at Community Health Centers in Surakarta, from July to September 2019. A sample of 224 pregnant women was selected for this study. The dependent variable was a healthy lifestyle. The independent variable was depression and maternal-fetal attachment. Depression was measured by Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale (EPDS). The data were analyzed by Hayes’ process mediation analysis. Results: Health-promoting lifestyle totally mediated the relationship between maternal depression and maternal-fetal attachment (b= -0.25; SE= 0.10; 95% CI= -0.47 to 0.05). Conclusion: Health-promoting lifestyle and behavior mediates the relationship between maternal depression and maternal-fetal attachment. Keywords: Nursing, midwife, maternal-fetal attachment, prenatal depression, health-promoting lifestyle Correspondence: Rufidah Maulina. National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences. Taipei, Taiwan. Email: rufidahmaulina@gmail.com. Mobile: +6282221525673. DOI: https://doi.org/10.26911/the7thicph.02.40
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
2
Wu, Leyi, Jing Luo, and Huihui Guo. "An interactive design solution for prenatal emotional nursing of pregnant women." In 13th International Conference on Applied Human Factors and Ergonomics (AHFE 2022). AHFE International, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.54941/ahfe1001973.Full text
Abstract:
With the continuous development of interactive technology, informatization has begun to integrate into people's life[1].Having been neglected in history, postpartum depression reminds us that we need to pay attention to maternal emotional needs and prenatal care[2]. In the current situation, it is worth researching the interactive products for prenatal emotional care. According to the survey, it is not difficult to find that some speech emotion and facial expression recognition technologies in artificial intelligence are developing Which have large potential for extensive use.[3,4]. Therefore, it is necessary and feasible to design prenatal emotional diagnosis tools for pregnant women. This study has designed a product to care for pregnant women by identifying their emotional needs through AI recognition technologies. Appropriate prenatal intervention is conducive to the prevention of postpartum depression[5,6] . The use of artificial intelligence recognition technology can provide an appropriate emotional care plan. This can reduce the difficulty of training medical personnel and the difficulty of relatives caring for pregnant women. Therefore, the risk of postpartum depression can be reduced. QUESTIONCollecting opinions and information from previous studies is an important reference for this study. Therefore, this study needs to solve the following problems.1) How to design an artificial intelligence product that can accurately diagnose the emotion of pregnant women?2) How to integrate AI facial emotion recognition technology?3) How to help nurses and their families take care of users more professionally and easily through the information database?4) How to adapt the emotional care program provided by interactive products to different pregnant women? Methods:the research methods of this study are as follows:1) Observing the working process of artificial midwives and psychologists to find Which part can be assisted by machines[7].2) To understand the emotional needs of pregnant women through interview.3) To brainstorm according to the real data collected before and research findings, and then design interactive products that can practically solve the emotional care problems of pregnant women.4) Through the experiment of AI emotion recognition technologies, the feasibility of emotion recognition is verified. CONCLUSIONS:With the continuous development of artificial intelligence, more and more artificial intelligence products have entered our life [1]. This study is aimed to help pregnant women prevent prenatal and postpartum depression and maintain their health through artificial intelligence interaction technologies. This study is exploring the solution under the help of artificial intelligence after studying the problem that prenatal and postpartum emotion are neglected. This design is still in the conceptual design stage, but it seems only a matter of time before this design is applied in the future[8]. REFERENCES:[1]. Lee H S , Lee J . Applying Artificial Intelligence in Physical Education and Future Perspectives. 2021.[2]. Beck C T . Postpartum depression: it isn't just the blues.[J]. American Journal of Nursing, 2006, 106(5):40-50.[3].Ramakrishnan S , Emary I M M E . Speech emotion recognition approaches in human computer interaction[J]. Telecommunication Systems, 2013, 52(3):OnLine-First.[4]. Samara A , Galway L , Bond R , et al. Affective state detection via facial expression analysis within a human–computer interaction context[J]. Journal of Ambient Intelligence & Humanized Computing, 2017.[5]. Clatworthy J . The effectiveness of antenatal interventions to prevent postnatal depression in high-risk women[J]. Journal of Affective Disorders, 2012, 137(1-3):25-34.[6]. Ju C H , Hye K J , Jae L J . Antenatal Cognitive-behavioral Therapy for Prevention of Postpartum Depression: A Pilot Study[J]. Yonsei Medical Journal, 2008, 49(4):553-.[7]. Fletcher A , Murphy M , Leahy-Warren P . Midwives' experiences of caring for women's emotional and mental well-being during pregnancy[J]. Journal of Clinical Nursing, 2021.[8]. Jin X , Liu C , Xu T , et al. Artificial intelligence biosensors: Challenges and prospects[J]. Biosensors & Bioelectronics, 2020, 165:112412.
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
Reports on the topic "Women's health and well-being, Taiwan"
1
Baker, Kristine, Mary Ofstedal, Zachary Zimmer, Zhe Tang, and Yi-Li Chuang. Reciprocal effects of health and economic well-being among older adults in Taiwan and Beijing. Population Council, 2005. http://dx.doi.org/10.31899/pgy2.1020.Full text
APA, Harvard, Vancouver, ISO, and other styles
You might also be interested in the extended bibliographies on the topic 'Women's health and well-being, Taiwan' for particular source types:
Journal articles Dissertations / Theses Books
