Biden has shaky debate showing as Trump repeats falsehoods | CNN Politics (2024)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave the stage during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

Thursday’s presidential debate on CNN sent shockwaves through Joe Biden’s campaign as the president gave a shaky performance. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s performance gave his campaign and allies a boost of enthusiasm.

The debate was watched by51.27 million viewers on television, according toNielsen data.

As the Biden campaign cleans up, staffers indicated that Biden will still participate in the September debate.

Here are the most notable updates since last night’s debate:

Biden’s high-energy rally: Biden gave a rousing speech before a crowd of supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday,conceding he’s “not a young man”but making it clear he has no intention of leaving the 2024 race for the White House. Biden criticized Trump, calling the former president a “threat to our freedom, he’s a threat to our democracy, he’s literally a threat for everything America stands for.” He called Trump a “one-man crime wave” who has “no respect for women or the law” and attacked the former president’s debate showing, repeatedly hitting himfor falsehoods.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Friday.

Trump’s victory lap: At a campaign rally in Virginia, Trump on Friday took a victory lap, saying it was “a big victory against a man that is really looking to destroy our country.” He added that Biden’s problem is not his age. “He’s grossly incompetent. You know, they keep saying old, I know people that are much older than him that are doing unbelievable things,” Trump said.

Biden allies rally behind him: Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania told his party to “Chill the f**k out.” He wrote on X (not utilizing the asterisks), saying he knows firsthand that “a rough debate is not the sum total of a person and their record.” Democratic leadership also came out in support, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Clinton also spoke in support of Biden. Bidenadvisers spent Friday morning calling Democratic members of Congress, donors and other key supporters in hopes ofallaying some of the widespread panic about the debate.

New York Times Editorial: The newspaper’s editorial boardcalled on Biden to leave the race for the White House. “The presidentappeared on Thursday nightas the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence,” the Board wrote. “The greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election.” The president’s campaign downplayed the editorial, with one adviser saying “the last time Joe Biden lost the New York Times editorial board’s endorsement, it turned out pretty well for him.”