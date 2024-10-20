Big Tower Tiny Square - Play it Online at Coolmath Games (2024)

Big Tower Tiny Square is all about fantastic timing and big jumps. The goal is to go all the way up the tower and retrieve the pineapple waiting for you at the top. Just one problem - this isn’t just your everyday tower. When we say big tower, we mean BIG TOWER. Even the best players in the world take more than 15 minutes, and the game is expected to take roughly an hour for beginners.

On the main menu, press Spacebar to start. Use the arrow keys or A and D to move left and right. To jump, press UP, W, or Space. Holding the jump button will make you jump higher. You can jump off the walls to reach higher areas. Press R to respawn at your last save point.

What qualities do you need to succeed?

Big Tower Tiny Square isn’t a game just made for anyone. Players will need fantastic timing, great coordination, and above all, patience. This is a game that you are going to fail at a lot. Even if you are great at video games, Big Tower Tiny Square has so many jumps that there’s no way you won’t have some failures along the way. It’s just the nature of the game, so rather than getting frustrated over it, you have to stay calm and just try your best.

What genre is Big Tower Tiny Square?

Currently, we have Big Tower Tiny Square under the Run & Jump Playlist, which you can find here, along with the Timing Games Playlist, which you can find here. Big Tower Tiny Square is all about timing your speed and jumps correctly in order to dodge the giant gaps and pools of lava. Of course, we also had to put Big Tower Tiny Square under the Crazy Hard Games Playlist here, considering the amount of time it takes to beat and the intense amount of focus that you need in order to make it through and retrieve the pineapple.

What makes Big Tower Tiny Square fun?

It seems strange, but many people find joy in the struggle of playing Big Tower Tiny Square. It may take a while, but the feeling of finally reaching the top of the tower feels so much more gratifying after going through all of the effort and setbacks that are bound to happen when playing the game.

What are some similar games to Big Tower Tiny Square?

The most obvious similarity to Big Tower Tiny Square is the game Big Neon Tower Tiny Square. It is very similar to the original, except for a different color pallet and a different map. The concept is the same though - players must jump and slide until they make it to the top of the tower to win the game.

Still hungry for more? We have a couple of other games on our site from the Big Tower Tiny Square series. You can check them out on our game collection page for more information.

Another game that has a similar feel to Big Tower Tiny Square is Running Round. Running Round is an extremely difficult jumping game that continues to increase in difficulty. In Running Round, you are playing as a square that is continuously going around the map, trying your best to avoid obstacles that are trying to destroy you. There are only 3 levels in Running Round. However, don’t let this fool you. This is an extremely hard game that you will need at least a few practice runs on each level if you are hoping to make it through the entire game.

For more similar games, you can check out our Coolmath Games blog about jumping games here.