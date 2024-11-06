Bill Parcells | Biography, Super Bowls, Teams, & Facts (2024)

American football coach and executive

Also known as: Duane Charles Parcells, the Big Tuna, the Tuna

Parcells, Bill

Byname of:
Duane Charles Parcells
Also called:
the Tuna and the Big Tuna
Born:
August 22, 1941, Englewood, New Jersey, U.S. (age 82)
Awards And Honors:
Super Bowl
Pro Football Hall of Fame (2013)

Bill Parcells (born August 22, 1941, Englewood, New Jersey, U.S.) is an American professional gridiron football coach and executive who coached the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) to Super Bowl victories in 1987 and 1991.

Parcells spent most of his childhood in New Jersey, where he acquired the nickname “Bill” from teachers who confused him with another student. In high school Parcells played football, basketball, and baseball. Parcells was offered athletic scholarships to several colleges in both baseball and football. He chose to play football at New York’s Colgate University but was dissatisfied with the team there and transferred after one year to Wichita State University in Kansas. He had a solid college career as a linebacker and was chosen by the Detroit Lions during the seventh round of the NFL’s 1964 draft. Parcells was cut during training camp, however, and immediately turned to coaching.

Over the next 15 years Parcells held assistant coaching positions at Hastings (Nebraska) College, Wichita State, the United States Military Academy, Florida State University, Vanderbilt University, and Texas Tech University. He received his first head coaching job at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1978. Frustrated with the recruiting that comes with coaching a college team, he accepted an assistant coaching position in 1979 with the New York Giants. His family resisted moving, however, and Parcells soon quit the Giants and came back to Colorado to begin a real estate career. Sensing his unhappiness, his wife urged him to return to football, and in 1980 he became the linebackers coach for the New England Patriots. In 1981 Parcells returned to the Giants as defensive coordinator. When the team’s head coach left at the end of 1982, Parcells was promoted to that position.

Parcells quickly developed the Giants into a powerhouse team. After the Giants posted a disappointing 3–12–1 record in his first year guiding the team, Parcells led them to playoff berths in 1984 and 1985. He gained a measure of notoriety in 1985 when he was doused with the contents of a Gatorade sports drink cooler after a victory, a celebration that soon became commonplace after significant wins at all levels of football—and was carried over to other sports. In 1986 the Giants won 14 of their 16 games and steamrolled through the playoffs to capture the first Super Bowl title in franchise history in January 1987, which was also the Giants’ first league championship of any kind since 1956. After Parcells’s Giants won another Super Bowl in 1991, he retired and then signed with NBC Sports to serve as an analyst for its football broadcasts.

Parcells did not leave the field for long, however. In 1993 he became head coach of a New England Patriots team that was coming off of a 2–14 season. He turned the franchise around and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance opposite the Green Bay Packers at the end of the 1996 season. In so doing, he became the second coach in NFL history (after Don Shula) to take two different teams to the Super Bowl, though the Patriots lost to the Packers. An acrimonious relationship with Patriots ownership led to Parcells’s departure soon after the Super Bowl. He then became head coach and general manager of the New York Jets, which he took from a 1–15 record the year before his arrival to a 12–4 mark and a berth in the conference championship game in his second season. He stopped coaching the team after the 1999 season and stayed on as general manager for one more year before retiring once more in 2000.

In 2003 Parcells was lured back into the sport to become head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He again took a team that had double-digit losses in the season before he arrived and led it to the playoffs, this time in his first season with the franchise, as the Cowboys went 10–6 but lost in the first round of the postseason. After guiding the team to a cumulative 34–30 record over four seasons, he retired from coaching a final time in 2007. Parcells then took over the football operations for the Miami Dolphins, where he oversaw an improvement of 10 wins in his first year with the franchise, which tied the NFL record for the greatest win increase from the previous season. In 2010 he ceded control of the Dolphins’ operations.

Parcells was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He published the memoirs The Final Season: My Last Year As Head Coach in the NFL (2000; written with Will McDonough) and Parcells: A Football Life (2014; written with Nunyo Demasio).

He came to prominence as the head coach of the New York Giants from 1983 to 1990, where he won two Super Bowl titles. Parcells was later the head coach of the New England Patriots from 1993 to 1996, the New York Jets from 1997 to 2000, and the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2006.

How many Super Bowls does Bill Parcells have? ›

How many Super Bowls has Bill Parcells? ›

Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, known as “Tuna,” coached 19 years in the NFL, going 172-130-1 with four teams: the Giants, whom he led to two Super Bowl titles, the Patriots; Jets; and Cowboys. A two-time NFL Coach of the Year, Parcells, a New Jersey native, was a master of turning around losing franchises.

What football coach has the most Super Bowls? ›

How many rings does Parcells have? ›

Duane Charles "Bill" Parcells (born August 22, 1941) is a former American football coach who served as a head coach in the National Football League (NFL) for 19 seasons. He came to prominence as the head coach of the New York Giants from 1983 to 1990, where he won two Super Bowl titles.

Who won 3 Super Bowls in a row? ›

What player lost 5 Super Bowls in a row? ›

Gilbert did not play in his final game on an NFL roster. Gilbert is the only player in NFL history to be a member of five straight Super Bowl teams; four with the Bills (XXV–XXVIII) and one with the Chargers (XXIX). All five teams lost.

Who is the oldest coach in the NFL? ›

Andy Reid is now the oldest head coach in the NFL after their respective teams moved on from Bill Belichick (71) and Pete Carroll (72). That leaves five other coaches who are 60 or older. John Harbaugh is the next oldest coach at 61 years old.

Parcells was often referred to by players as “Tuna” or later in his career, after winning Super Bowls “The Big Tuna.” That is a nickname that Parcells has had since 1980 when he was a first-year assistant coach with the Patriots. Parcells thought a player was loafing it in a drills and yelled, “Who do you think I am?

In 19 seasons as an NFL head coach, he accumulated a record of 183-138-1. Parcells compiled an overall record of 172-130-1 in the regular season and 11-8 in the playoffs. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1986 and 1994 before being enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame as a member of the 2013 Class.

One of Parcells' greatest attributes as a coach was his ability to have success with franchises that had been struggling to do so prior to his arrival. New York had just one winning season from 1973-83 until Parcells guided the Giants to their first of three consecutive playoff berths in 1984.

Chuck Noll (4 Super Bowl Wins)

Chuck Noll helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in a six-year span. However, his tenure with the Steelers lasted longer. He coached the Steelers to 15 winning seasons and added nine divisional championships with 12 playoff appearances.

Bill Belichick

Belichick is the only head coach with six Super Bowl titles, tied with Halas and Lambeau as the only head coaches with six NFL championships.

BetMGM says four head coaches have won three or more Super Bowl titles. Bill Belichick has the most with six wins. Chuck Noll follows with four titles, and then Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs are tied with three Super Bowl wins. If Reid wins Super Bowl LVIII, he'll join Walsh and Gibbs in the "Three Super Bowl wins" club.

He is also in second place for combined regular season and postseason wins, and also second place for most regular season coaching wins with one franchise. Belichick is one of only three head coaches who have won six NFL titles. He was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year for the 2003, 2007, and 2010 seasons.

He's the fifth head coach with three-or-more Super Bowl titles, joining Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three) and Bill Walsh (three). Reid also joins Belichick and Noll as the only head coaches to win three Super Bowls in a five-season span.

Brady won six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick with the Patriots before winning his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, when Tampa Bay defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Even if he doesn't retire as a head coach, Bill Belichick is already the coach with the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history (8). As a head coach, he is also the one with the most Super Bowl wins (6). Bill also has the most Super Bowl Appearances with 12 as a coach and 9 as a head coach.

