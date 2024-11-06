Bill Parcells turns 82: Five fast facts about two-time Super Bowl champion coach on his birthday (2024)

Table of Contents
The origin of the 'Big Tuna' Broncos season-ticket holder The Belichick connection Mr. Makeover Coaching tree FAQs References

If there ever was a perfect marriage in the NFL, it was the one that existed in New York between the Big Tuna and the Big Apple. In a city that loves big personalities and lots of winning, Bill Parcells delivered in spades during his decade-plus run coaching the Giants and Jets.

The larger-than-life coach took over as the Giants' head coach in 1983. In just three years time, Parcells led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory, a 39-20 triumph over John Elway's Denver Broncos. Parcells and the Giants returned to the summit four years later in dramatic fashion; New York edged the Bills in the only Super Bowl decided by a single point.

Parcells didn't win a ring with the Jets, but he did guide the franchise to an AFC Championship Game while looking over one of the greatest one-year turnarounds in NFL history.

Parcells' career also included notable coaching stops in New England and Dallas. In 1996, the Patriots reached the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history. Parcells finished his coaching career after leading the Cowboys to the playoffs with then-first-year starting quarterback Tony Romo under center.

In light of his 82nd birthday, here are five fast facts about Parcells:

The origin of the 'Big Tuna'

Parcells said that the nickname was given to him by Patriots players in 1980 during his one season as the team's linebackers coach.

"They were trying to get me to sign up for a free turkey that doesn't exist,"Parcells saidduring a 2013 interview on "The Dan Patrick Show." "[I said] what do you think I am, Charlie the Tuna? And that goes back to that StarKist commercial where Charlie was kind of a sucker. … I was a rookie coach [in 1980]. I knew there was something fishy because too many guys asked me."

Broncos season-ticket holder

After a brief tenure with the Detroit Lions (he was released by the team during his rookie training camp), Parcells quickly went into coaching, starting out as a linebackers coach at his alma mater, Wichita State. He then had assistant gigs at Army, Florida State, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech before getting his first head coaching job at Air Force.

After his first season at Air Force, Parcells was offered the job as the Giants' new offensive coordinator. Parcells initially took the job, but ultimately decided to stay in Colorado because he didn't want to move his family again. He instead took a job as a real estate agent and spent some of his free time that fall as a Broncos season-ticket holder.

"I was miserable,"Parcells said in an NFL Films documentary. "That's about the best way to put it. At some point in time, my wife realized, 'You're a coach. Go back to doing what you love doing if you can go do it.'"

Parcells ultimately got back into the NFL a year later with the Patriots. He was rehired by the Giants in 1981 and was named the team's new head coach two years later.

The Belichick connection

Bill Belichick and Parcells met in 1978, when Parcells was at Air Force and Belichick was an assistant coach with the Broncos. Belichick reached out to Parcells to see if there were any openings on his staff following the '78 season, but Parcells was reluctant to say anything as he was in the process of joining the Giants staff.

Belichick discovered the reasoning for Parcells' reluctance when he saw Parcells at the Denver airport as both men were on their way to New York to accept assistant jobs with the Giants. Parcells didn't stay in New York, but ultimately began working with Belichick when he was rehired by the Giants in 1983.

Parcells' first year as the Giants' head coach was rocky as the team went just 3-13 that season. His uncertain future with the team after the first season prompted him to give Belichick his blessing to pursue other coaching opportunities. But instead of leaving town, Belichick, who had opportunity to joining the Vikings staff, decided to stay with the Giants. He said that Parcells' blessing to pursue other opportunities was one of the reasons why he decided to stay.

"In the end, that probably is what made me want to stay more than anything,"Belichick said in an ESPN documentary. "I said, 'Bill, I'm not going to Minnesota. I want to be here, and I want to do everything I can to make this work.'"

Parcells rewarded Belichick's loyalty when he tabbed the then 33-year-old Belichick as the Giants' new defensive coordinator in 1985. A year later, Belichick was carried off the field by members of New York's defense after the Giants shut out Washington in the NFC Championship Game. The Giants won the Super Bowl two weeks later.

The two made more history four years later. Led by the defense, the Giants shocked the 49ers in the 1990 NFC title game thus preventing San Francisco from possibly becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. In Super Bowl XXV, Belichick and Parcells demised a game plan to keep the Giants offense on the field while keeping the Bills' high-scoring offense on the sideline. They did this by running the ball with Otis Anderson and rushing only three players on defense while not allowing Buffalo's receivers to gain yards after the catch. The result was the Giants offense having the ball for over 40 minutes (a Super Bowl record) and New York's defense holding Buffalo to just 19 points.

Following Whitney Houston's performance for all-time before the game, Super Bowl XXV itself emerged as a game for all-time.

On a night there were five lead changes, the @Giants squeaked out the narrowest of 20-19 wins over the Bills to claim the championship.

📹: @NFL pic.twitter.com/zQ1aOu1sOk

— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 27, 2023

Mr. Makeover

One of Parcells' greatest attributes as a coach was his ability to have success with franchises that had been struggling to do so prior to his arrival. New York had just one winning season from 1973-83 until Parcells guided the Giants to their first of three consecutive playoff berths in 1984. Of his first playoff team, Parcells has often credited the '84 Giants for saving his job and allowing him to put together a Hall of Fame career.

When Parcells was hired by the Patriots in 1993, New England had not made the playoffs since 1986, a year after it reached its first Super Bowl. In his second season, Parcells led the Patriots to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth (New England lost to Belichick's Browns in the wild card round). Two years later, the Patriots (with Belichick back on Parcells' staff) won the AFC title during Parcells' final year with the team.

In 1997, Parcells took over a Jets team that went 1-15 the previous season. New York shocked many by doing 9-7 that season while finishing just out of the playoffs. The Jets went 12-4 the following season and had the defending champion Broncos on the ropes before Elway led one last comeback in the 1998 AFC Championship, which was played in the stadium where Parcells had been a season-ticket holder two decades earlier.

In 2003, Belichick took over a Cowboys team that had gone 5-11 each of the previous three seasons. The Cowboys capture a playoff berth during Parcells' first season in Dallas and would make it back to the postseason during his final season as coach in 2006.

Coaching tree

Belichick is the headliner, but the Parcells coaching tree includes several other prominent names. Among the other members of Parcells' coaching tree are Super Bowl-winning head coaches Tom Coughlin and Sean Payton.

Upon becoming the Broncos' head coach in 2023, Payton said that his primary goal is to accomplish something that Parcells got close to but didn't achieve in becoming the first head coach to lead multiple franchises to a Super Bowl win.

Bill Parcells turns 82: Five fast facts about two-time Super Bowl champion coach on his birthday (2024)

FAQs

Why was Bill Parcells such a good coach? ›

One of Parcells' greatest attributes as a coach was his ability to have success with franchises that had been struggling to do so prior to his arrival. New York had just one winning season from 1973-83 until Parcells guided the Giants to their first of three consecutive playoff berths in 1984.

View Details
What was Bill Parcells known for? ›

Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, known as “Tuna,” coached 19 years in the NFL, going 172-130-1 with four teams: the Giants, whom he led to two Super Bowl titles, the Patriots; Jets; and Cowboys. A two-time NFL Coach of the Year, Parcells, a New Jersey native, was a master of turning around losing franchises.

See More
How many Super Bowls did Bill Parcells coach in? ›

Bill Parcells (born August 22, 1941, Englewood, New Jersey, U.S.) is an American professional gridiron football coach and executive who coached the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) to Super Bowl victories in 1987 and 1991.

Discover More Details
How did Bill Parcells get the nickname Tuna? ›

Parcells would try several locations in the gym to get a signal. His diligence and attention to detail earned him the nickname "Tuner". This subsequently became "Tuna", likely due to the accents of the New York media who covered the Giants.

Get More Info
Who was the toughest football coach? ›

Robert Victor "Bull" "Cyclone" Sullivan (December 10, 1918 – September 8, 1970) was an American college football coach. He was the head coach at East Mississippi Community College for 16 seasons, from 1950 to 1952 and again from 1956 to 1969.

Keep Reading
Who is the most accomplished NFL coach? ›

Don Shula

Read On
Why did Bill Parcells retire? ›

In his interview with Mike and The Mad Dog, Bill Parcells stated that his reason for stepping down as head coach was not about the losses. It was more about all of the long hours he no longer could put in, because he is getting older.

Get More Info Here
Why did Bill Parcells leave the Jets? ›

But today, less than 24 hours after he concluded his third season with the Jets, the 58-year-old Parcells said he could not put forth the 365-days-a-year effort it took to coach in the National Football League, and stepped down as the head coach of the Jets.

Read More
Did Bill Belichick coach with Bill Parcells? ›

New England Patriots (1996)

After his dismissal by the Cleveland Browns, Belichick served under Parcells again as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach with the New England Patriots for the 1996 season.

See More
What coach won 4 Super Bowls? ›

Chuck Noll (4 Super Bowl Wins)

Chuck Noll helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in a six-year span. However, his tenure with the Steelers lasted longer. He coached the Steelers to 15 winning seasons and added nine divisional championships with 12 playoff appearances.

View More

Which coach Bill won 3 Super Bowl? ›

In all, Walsh served as 49ers head coach for 10 years, winning three Super Bowl championships, in the 1981, 1984, and 1988 seasons, and establishing a new NFL record. Walsh had a disciplined approach to game-planning, famously scripting the first 10–15 offensive plays before the start of each game.

Know More
What coach has won 3 Super Bowls? ›

Reid has entered the pantheon of the greatest head coaches. He's the fifth head coach with three-or-more Super Bowl titles, joining Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three) and Bill Walsh (three).

Know More
Is Bill Parcells still coaching? ›

Bill Parcells is a former NFL head coach whose career in football spanned five decades and who won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the New York Giants.

Discover More Details
Who was called the Big Tuna? ›

Jets coach Bill Parcells has been called the Tuna for years, but few know the origin of the nickname, leading to lots of droll speculation last night as fans waited for the game to begin.

Find Out More
Who is nicknamed Charlie the Tuna? ›

Legacy. Los Angeles radio personality and voiceover artist Charlie Tuna (real name: Art Ferguson) chose his on-air name early in his career upon the departure of another Oklahoma City disc jockey.

Keep Reading
Why Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time? ›

I'll get to all that. But first, let's talk about what Belichick has cemented in his tenure with the Patriots: his greatness. He has won 302 regular-season games and an NFL-record 31 postseason games, including six Super Bowl victories, the most by any coach.

See More
Why was coach K such a good coach? ›

He was an outstanding coach technically, which helped me learn the game. And he was an intense preparer. If you couple preparedness with the passion to win, there's a good chance that you're going to be successful. I also admired the emotional investment he made in each of his teams, each of his games.

Discover More
Was Bill Walsh a great coach? ›

He helped the 49ers win three Super Bowls. He helped Joe Montana and Steve Young become great quarterbacks. Bill Walsh was a great coach.

Show Me More
Who was one of the greatest coaches in college football? ›

NICK SABAN, 297 WINS

His seven titles are the most in college football history, and he, along with Bear Bryant, are the only coaches to win an SEC championship at two different schools.

View Details

References

Top Articles
20 Best Songs To Describe Yourself (Comprehensive Guide)
Frigidaire Fdsh450Laf Installation Manual
Who is Sky Bri? All About Sky Bri's Life, Age, Net Worth, and Dating History - Fact and Myth
Latest Posts
Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Thai Massage - Learn Thai from a White Guy
20 Songs to Describe Yourself - Musical Mum
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6061

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.