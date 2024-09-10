Bill Pay Service FAQ – Recurring Payments – Wells Fargo (2024)

There's no monthly service fee to use Bill Pay. Account fees (e.g., monthly service) may apply to your account(s) that you make Bill Pay payments from. We don’t charge overdraft fees on Bill Pay transactions, but Bill Pay transactions can contribute to overdrafts. For example, if a Bill Pay payment reduces the available balance in your selected payment account, this can affect debit card purchases, checks, and other transactions that are presented to us for payment. These other transactions might be subject to overdraft fees under the terms of your account. Please refer to the Account Agreement, including the Fee and Information Schedule, applicable to your account(s).

If we encounter any problems setting up an electronic bill with your payee, we will notify you. At that point, if you have further questions, please contact your payee, as Wells Fargo will be unable to supply any additional information.

Here are some possible reasons that your request for electronic bills may not be successful:

Your payee determines the amount of time your bill detail is available. Many payees have bill detail available up to six months. The length of time your bill detail is available ranges from four weeks to six months.

Until you receive your first bill electronically, you should continue to pay any bills you receive through the mail.

This varies by payee. In some cases you will begin receiving electronic bills immediately after you receive notice that the activation request was successful. In other cases, you will begin receiving electronic bills with your next statement cycle.

When you activate eBills for your Payee, be sure to read the payee’s terms and conditions carefully when available.

This depends upon the payee. Some payees will stop sending paper bills after you sign up for electronic bills, and others will continue to send you paper bills. Some payees continue to send paper bills for the first few months after you start receiving your bill online.

No. Electronic bills are part of your Bill Pay service. There is no extra charge for electronic bills.

Please be sure to read the payee’s terms and conditions carefully when available. Sometimes signing up to receive an online bill means that your paper bills will be turned off, but this should be stated in the payee’s terms and conditions.

Once you activate eBills, you can choose to pay that eBill manually or set up automatic payments.

You can activate eBills for participating payees from the Bill Pay home screen, the Manage Payee screen for that payee, or while you’re setting up a new payee. You’ll fill out some account and billing information, so you may want to have a paper bill handy for reference.

Electronic bills (eBills) are online versions of paper bills that you receive, view, and pay through Bill Pay. Although it may look different, all of the information from your paper bill is presented online, and the frequency of the bill remains the same. You can print eBills for your records, and set reminders for yourself to pay the eBill when payment is due.

Wells Fargo does not recognize “Grace Periods,” “Late After,” or “Postmarked By” dates when considering the reimbursem*nt of late fees or finance charges.

For scheduling purposes, you should count the first business day after your scheduled Payment Send On date as business day one.

You must schedule your payment in advance of the payment due date. There will be a delay between the Payment Send On date (the date your payment starts processing) and the date the payee receives your payment. Schedule the payment in accordance with the payment rules displayed on the Make Payment screens.

Note: If you do not have sufficient available credit on your credit card account, we will cancel your payment.

If you do not have sufficient funds in your checking account on the date you want us to send the payment, we may make the payment using available Overdraft Protection funds. There is a fee for this situation. Read more about our fees. If the funding account does not have Overdraft protection, the payment will be cancelled.

Some individuals or companies can’t accept electronic payments, so we mail them a check through the U.S. Postal Service. For that reason, it's important that you provide correct name and address information for all of your payees. If your payment is made by paper check, you’ll find the date the check was cashed on the Payment History screen in Bill Pay.

We withdraw the money from your checking account on the business day following your payment Send On date. Depending on the payee, your payee will receive the payment within two to five business days.

Tip: Use the calendar tool to determine the delivery date for your payment based on the Send On date you select. Click on the calendar icon next to the Send On date when you’re scheduling payments.

The minimum number of days varies by payee. When you’re scheduling payments, look below the Send On date to see how many days to allow for delivery.Sometimes we may need to mail a paper check because a payee can't accept electronic payments. Paper checks are taking over 5 days to reach their destination. You may want to send any check payments earlier to avoid a late fee.

You can schedule a Bill Pay payment up to a year in advance, and at least two to five business days before your payment due date.

Editing or deleting a payee: Choose the payee you want to change. Select Edit or Delete Payee at the bottom of the payee’s profile, make your changes, and save.

Adding a payee: Select Add Payee . You can add a payee manually, browse our list, or search by payee name. Before you get started, it’s helpful to have recent copies of your bills available, since you’ll be asked to verify or enter each payee’s name, address, and account number.

No. There's no additional cost to use Bill Pay. Please review the fees associated with some of our online services.

You can pay almost any company or individual in the U.S. You can pay a company that sends you a bill, like the phone company, or a person or company you owe money to but don't necessarily receive a bill from, like your lawn mowing service.

To use Bill Pay, you must have an eligible Wells Fargo checking account. You can pay your bills from either your checking account or other eligible accounts.

You can access Bill Pay for the first time, from either your desktop or mobile device, if you have a Wells Fargo checking account and are enrolled in Wells Fargo Online. If you don’t have a Wells Fargo Online username and password, enroll now to get started. Then, just sign on to Wells Fargo Online to access Bill Pay.

After signing on, the Help section of Bill Pay also offers details about scheduling payments, setting up automatic or recurring payments, eBills, and more.

FAQs

You may cancel your automatic payments through Wells Fargo Online or by calling Customer Service at 1-877-805-7744. To modify your automatic payments, please call Customer Service at 1-877-805-7744. It can take 30 - 60 days to process your new automatic payment enrollment form.

Start with Bill Pay Set up payees. ... Schedule your payments, amounts to pay, and when to pay them. Set up auto pay, and we'll take care of the bill. You set the rules on timing and amount, and we follow them. We send your payments as you tell us, and confirm with an email.

Make your stop payment request no later than 7 pm Pacific Time on the payment “Send on” date. If a Bill Pay payment is sent by check, any stop payment provisions found in your specific account agreement and in the Online Access Agreement also apply.

How do I edit or delete a recurring transfer? Sign on to Wells Fargo Online to access transfers. Click on View/Edit or View/Delete for each transfer listed under the Transfer and payment Activity.

The best way to stop these payments is to first cancel your subscription with the company directly by requesting a cancellation via email or phone. If this doesn't work, you should contact your bank or card company online or by phone to cancel the payment.

Manage your automatic payment method Sign in to Subscriptions. Find the subscription you want to edit and click Manage. Under the card you're currently using to pay, click Change payment method. If you don't see this option, click Manage payment methods. Choose a payment method. Choose Submit.

An online bill pay service works by deducting a payment from your account balance and transferring it to a service provider. A bill pay service may be included as part of a checking account's features.

Security: Online bill pay is more secure than paying bills with paper checks. Your financial information is encrypted when you send payments online, which makes it difficult for scammers to steal it.

There are a couple things to consider before you place a stop payment on a check: Payments already in process or completed can't be stopped. To stop a scheduled payment, you'll need to submit your request at least three business days before the scheduled payment date.

Most bill payments are sent electronically. However, some may be sent as paper checks if the amount is above the electronic payment threshold, or the company doesn't accept electronic payments.

Enter the information for the person or company you need to pay. Banks and credit unions usually have networks of companies they can pay electronically. If the company or individual isn't in its network and you don't have the option to set up electronic pay, the bank or credit union will typically mail a check for you.

It's best to schedule automatic bill payments a few days before the due date, as they can take up to five business days to process. How do you set up automatic bill payments? You can set up automatic bill payments through your bank or the company you want to pay (such as your utility or credit card company).

A recurring payment occurs when you have made at least 3 payments to the same merchant or service provider in the past 12 months through Wells Fargo Online® Bill Pay or you have authorized a merchant or service provider to take payment from your checking account or debit, prepaid, or credit card on a regular basis.

You have the right to cancel them directly with your bank or card issuer by telling it you have stopped permission for the payments. Your bank or card issuer must then stop them – it has no right to insist that you agree this first with the company taking the payments.

Or if on Wells Fargo Mobile®, select Transfer in the bottom bar, tap on each transfer listed under Scheduled Transfers & Payments, and select Edit Transfer or Delete Transfer. This will allow you to edit or delete any future and recurring transfer.

Stopping a card payment



You can tell the card issuer by phone, email or letter. Your card issuer has no right to insist that you ask the company taking the payment first. They have to stop the payments if you ask them to. If you ask to stop a payment, the card issuer should investigate each case on its own merit.

The easiest and best way to find recurring charges on your credit card is to carefully review your credit card statements. "Check your credit card statement every single month, but don't just look at the balance," says Erik Skjodt, co-founder and CEO of personal finance app Budge Money.

If a recurring payment has already received authorization it will be processed and paid. However, if a recurring payment has not received authorization and is activated while your debit card is turned off, the recurring payment will be declined.