Binary Code Converter - Translator - Online Decoder (2024)

Binary to Text (ASCII) Converter

The binary is often used to encode text in ASCII, use the dedicated page to translate binary into text (and vice versa):

Binary to Numbers Converter

Binary Converter/Encoder

Answers to Questions (FAQ)

What is binary code? (Definition)

The binary system is a numeration (writing of numbers) in base 2 (so with only 2 digits). The binary digits/symbols are called bits and generally denoted zero and one (0 and 1).

How to convert a number into binary?

To convert a number $ N $ to binary (format with zeros and ones) consists in an arithmetic base conversion from base 10 (decimal base noted $ N_{10} $) to base 2 (natural binary code noted $ N_{2} $).

Example: $ 5_{10} = 1 \times 2^2 + 0 \times 2^1 + 1 \times 2^0 = 101_{2} $

The method consists in making successive divisions by $ 2 $ and noting the remainder ($ 0 $ or $ 1 $) in the reverse order.

Example: With the number 6: $ 6/2 = 3 $ remains $ 0 $, then $ 3/2 = 1 $ remains $ 1 $, then $ 1/2 = 0 $ remains $ 1 $. The successive remainders are $ 0,1,1 $ so $ 6_{10} $ is written $ 110_{2} $ in binary.

NB: A number in binary is a sequence of bits in a sequence, where each position has a value which is a power of 2.

How to convert a text into binary?

Associate with each letter of the alphabet a number, for example by using the A1Z26 code or the ASCII code. This will replace each letter by a number that can then be converted to binary (see above).

Example: AZ is 65,90 (ASCII code) so 1000001,1011010 in binary

Similarly for binary to text translation, convert the binary to a number and then associate that number with a letter in the desired code.

How to convert from binary?

A binary converter realizes a base conversion from base 2 to base 10

Example: 111 (base 2) = 1*2^2+1*2^1+1*2^0 = 7 (base 10)

What is binary encoding?

Binary can store any number. From a coding table, it is therefore possible to code anything in binary.

The most common encoding in computer science is the ASCII code, for which A=65, B=66 etc.

There are other classic codes like A1Z26 (where A=1 and Z=26)

Any encoding can have its binary form.

What is binary language?

Binary language is an abusive expression that does not mean much. There is no binary language. However, in computer science, any programming language has a translation into machine language, which itself can be written based on numbers, and therefore in binary. This is probably the sort of thing that is implied by the term binary language.

How to translate binary?

The binary does not directly translate, any number encoded in binary remains a number. On the other hand, it is common in computer science to use binary to store text, for example by using the ASCII table, which associates a number with a letter. An ASCII translator is available on dCode.

What is a bit? (Definition)

A bit (contraction of binary digit) is a symbol in the binary notation: 0 or 1.

Why define a number of bits?

In computer informatics, size is limited, numbers are stocked in memory cells of size N where N is the number of bits.

How many bits are necessary to represent a number?

This depends on the size of the number, here are the min-max intervals:

0-11
2-32
4-73
8-154
16-315
32-636
64-1277
128-2558
256-5119
512-102310
1024-204711
2048-409512
2^(n-1) - (2^n)-1n

How to convert a binary number to a decimal point?

If the number is written in the format bbbb.bbb (with b a 0 or a 1), then use the base N converter tool on dCode.

If the number is stored in a format defined as IEEE 754 (floating point arithmetic standard) then refer to the standard used.

Why is there 10 kinds of people in the world?

There are 10 kinds of people in the world, those that understand binary, and those that don't!

10 in binary equals 2 in decimal.

What does 01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100001 mean? ›

01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100001

Those ones and zeros might not look like anything to you, but in binary code the numbers are actually saying “Hello!

How to decode binary code to text? ›

To change binary code into text, which is what humans can read, you have two ways. First, convert the binary numbers into decimal or hexadecimal. Then, you find what letters or symbols they stand for using a chart called ASCII. Or you can simply use an online tool that does all the work for you.

How to decode binary file online? ›

The following simple steps will allow you to decode binary code swiftly.
  1. Type or paste the binary numbers in the text box.
  2. Tap on the “Convert” button to start the binary decryption process.
  3. The binary code decoder will give you results instantly.
  4. Copy the decrypt binary code or download the file on your device.

What is the binary code for I love you? ›

01001001 00100000 01101100 01101111 01110110 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 is binary code for "I love you".

How do you say the F word in binary code? ›

You need to factor in the usage of lowercase letters as well:
  1. a: 01100001.
  2. b: 01100010.
  3. c: 01100011.
  4. d: 01100100.
  5. e: 01100101.
  6. f: 01100110.
  7. g: 01100111.
  8. h: 01101000.
Jun 13, 2023

What is Hello in binary? ›

What is hello in binary? Therefore, HELLO in binary is written as 01001000 01000101 01001100 01001100 01001111.

How to read binary code easily? ›

The key to reading binary is separating the code into groups of usually 8 digits and knowing that each 1 or 0 represents a 1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128, ect. from the right to the left. the numbers are easy to remember because they start at 1 and then are multiplied by 2 every time.

What does 10 mean in binary? ›

10 in binary is 1010. To find decimal to binary equivalent, divide 10 successively by 2 until the quotient becomes 0. The binary equivalent can be obtained by writing the remainder in each division step from the bottom to the top.

How to crack the binary code? ›

Remember that in binary 1 is "on: and 0 is "off." Choose the binary number that you want to decode. Give each number a value, starting from the extreme right. For example, using the number 1001001, 1=1, +0=2, +0=4, +1=8, +0=16, +0=32, +1=64.

What is the binary number trick? ›

The magic trick asks someone to think of a number in the range [1, 60], and give the one performing the magic trick all the cards which contain this number. The one performing the magic trick can then sum the top-left numbers (all a power of 2) of the given cards to get to the number the person was thinking of.

How to read binary data? ›

After opening the binary file in binary mode, we can use the read() method to read its content into a variable. The” read()” method will return a sequence of bytes, which represents the binary data.

How to convert binary to text manually? ›

Here's a way to convert binary numbers to ASCII characters that is often simple enough to do in your head.
  1. 1 - Convert every 4 binary digits into one hex digit. ...
  2. 2 - Split the string of hex digits into pairs. ...
  3. 3 - Convert each pair of hex digits into a decimal number. ...
  4. 4 - Convert the decimal numbers into ASCII characters.
Jul 26, 2011

How to convert binary file to text? ›

Here are some ways to convert a binary file to text:
  1. Use the nfacmd.sh command: Use the command /infacmd.sh ConvertLogFile -in /unix path/wf_name. ...
  2. Use an online converter: Use a free online converter like Duplichecker.com or SEOMagnifier to convert binary to text.
Feb 8, 2024

How do I open binary code? ›

To open a managed resource for binary editing

Right-click the resource and select Open With. In the Open With dialog box, choose Binary Editor.

What does 01001000 01000101 01001100 01010000 mean? ›

The binary displayed is 01001000 01000101 01001100 01010000 which when translated to ASCI reads "help".

What does 011 1111 011 011 mean? ›

On the closed captions, the code is grouped with commas: “Why don't you just 011, 1111, 011, 011” which translates to “Why don't you just F off” — a derogatory slang term. Angela is wearing cat-shaped earrings in the scene where she is complaining that her cat is still dead.

What does 01000001 mean in binary? ›

The capital letter A is represented by the number 65 in the ASCII code (65 is 01000001 in binary). The first 65 ASCII codes (0 through 64) are used for an assortment of Control characters and special characters, so capital A ended up at 65.

What is 01001000 in binary? ›

"01001000" doesn't "equal" to H in decimal, it's equal to 72, which corresponds to H on the ASCII table, or 48 in hexadecimal. Binary numbers are written with least significant digit right (just like decimals), so you always know "where to start" - from one (2^0).

