Binary Code Converter - Translator - Online Decoder (2024)

Binary to Text (ASCII) Converter
The binary is often used to encode text in ASCII, use the dedicated page to translate binary into text (and vice versa):
Binary to Numbers Converter
Binary Converter/Encoder
Answers to Questions (FAQ)
What is binary code? (Definition)
The binary system is a numeration (writing of numbers) in base 2 (so with only 2 digits). The binary digits/symbols are called bits and generally denoted zero and one (0 and 1).
How to convert a number into binary?
To convert a number $ N $ to binary (format with zeros and ones) consists in an arithmetic base conversion from base 10 (decimal base noted $ N_{10} $) to base 2 (natural binary code noted $ N_{2} $).
Example: $ 5_{10} = 1 \times 2^2 + 0 \times 2^1 + 1 \times 2^0 = 101_{2} $
The method consists in making successive divisions by $ 2 $ and noting the remainder ($ 0 $ or $ 1 $) in the reverse order.
Example: With the number 6: $ 6/2 = 3 $ remains $ 0 $, then $ 3/2 = 1 $ remains $ 1 $, then $ 1/2 = 0 $ remains $ 1 $. The successive remainders are $ 0,1,1 $ so $ 6_{10} $ is written $ 110_{2} $ in binary.
NB: A number in binary is a sequence of bits in a sequence, where each position has a value which is a power of 2.
How to convert a text into binary?
Associate with each letter of the alphabet a number, for example by using the A1Z26 code or the ASCII code. This will replace each letter by a number that can then be converted to binary (see above).
Example: AZ is 65,90 (ASCII code) so 1000001,1011010 in binary
Similarly for binary to text translation, convert the binary to a number and then associate that number with a letter in the desired code.
How to convert from binary?
A binary converter realizes a base conversion from base 2 to base 10
Example: 111 (base 2) = 1*2^2+1*2^1+1*2^0 = 7 (base 10)
What is binary encoding?
Binary can store any number. From a coding table, it is therefore possible to code anything in binary.
The most common encoding in computer science is the ASCII code, for which A=65, B=66 etc.
There are other classic codes like A1Z26 (where A=1 and Z=26)
Any encoding can have its binary form.
What is binary language?
Binary language is an abusive expression that does not mean much. There is no binary language. However, in computer science, any programming language has a translation into machine language, which itself can be written based on numbers, and therefore in binary. This is probably the sort of thing that is implied by the term binary language.
How to translate binary?
The binary does not directly translate, any number encoded in binary remains a number. On the other hand, it is common in computer science to use binary to store text, for example by using the ASCII table, which associates a number with a letter. An ASCII translator is available on dCode.
What is a bit? (Definition)
A bit (contraction of binary digit) is a symbol in the binary notation: 0 or 1.
Why define a number of bits?
In computer informatics, size is limited, numbers are stocked in memory cells of size N where N is the number of bits.
How many bits are necessary to represent a number?
This depends on the size of the number, here are the min-max intervals:
|0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|4-7
|3
|8-15
|4
|16-31
|5
|32-63
|6
|64-127
|7
|128-255
|8
|256-511
|9
|512-1023
|10
|1024-2047
|11
|2048-4095
|12
|2^(n-1) - (2^n)-1
|n
How to convert a binary number to a decimal point?
If the number is written in the format bbbb.bbb (with b a 0 or a 1), then use the base N converter tool on dCode.
If the number is stored in a format defined as IEEE 754 (floating point arithmetic standard) then refer to the standard used.
Why is there 10 kinds of people in the world?
There are 10 kinds of people in the world, those that understand binary, and those that don't!
10 in binary equals 2 in decimal.
