Biopark Prices (2024)

Attention New Mexico BioPark Society members: The ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden are open to visitors daily. Timed online reservations are highly encouraged to guarantee space on busy days, but gate walk-ups are welcome. Please remember to have a membership card and photo I.D. ready for all named guests to present upon entry.

Exotic and native species from six continents in lush, naturalistic habitats on 64 acres. Adults $14.50-$22; Seniors (65+) $7.50-$12 and children (3 - 12) $6-$8; children 2 and under, free.

Plan your visit to Rotterdam Zoo. Discover ticket options, opening hours, and plan your perfect day at our zoo in Rotterdam!

Prices. Entrance tickets. 0 to 3 year, Free. kids 4 to 9 year, €25,5. adult, €27. Online entrance tickets. 0 to 3 year, Gratis. kids 4 to 9 year online*, €24,50.

Get here your Ticket for Bioparc, an innovative zoo without barriers. Buy online and enjoy a piece of Africa in Valencia!

Nagasaki Bio Park is a zoo and a botanical garden where you can learn about nature and culture through hands-on experiences.

We look forward to seeing you soon at the ABQ BioPark.

The ABQ BioPark is four facilities: Zoo, Aquarium, Botanic Garden and fishing lakes at Tingley Beach. Adults $14.50; seniors (65+) $7.50 and children (3 - 12) $6. Children 2 and under free.

How long does it take to see the Zoo/Aquarium/Botanic Garden? Allow about 4-5 hours to see all exhibits at the zoo – total walking distance is 2 ¼ miles. It also takes about 2-3 hours to walk through the 1.5 miles of the Aquarium and Botanic Garden.

63-acre park with 2.25 mile walking trail. Over 300 exotic and native animals species.

Lunches and other food items may be brought into the BioPark. Glass items are prohibited. Zoo: Food can be eaten on Cottonwood Park, in front of the band shell. Aquarium & Botanic Garden: Food can be eaten on the Plaza or on the Festival Green in the Botanic Garden.

ALBUQUERQUE – After a nearly two yearlong pilot program, numerous data reports, and feedback from community members, ABQ RIDE will permanently remain fare free. On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, City Council approved O-23-89, officially making Zero Fares permanent for all services provided by ABQ RIDE.

Founded in 1927, the 64-acre ABQ BioPark Zoo offers guests close encounters with exotic and native animals.

The first shuttle leaves the Aquarium/Garden at 9:30 a.m. and the Zoo at 10 a.m. All indoor facilities close before 5 p.m. The last BioPark Shuttles leave the Aquarium/Garden at 3:30 p.m. and the Zoo at 4:00 p.m. MEMBERS: Enter your membership number before selecting a date/time.

Established in 1927, the Zoo is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. Many of these animals have been part of successful conservation plans and captive breeding programs.

How many elephants call the ABQ BioPark home? The herd at the ABQ BioPark consists of four elephants. Rozie, her mother Alice, Irene, and Albert, our current resident male.

The ABQ BioPark is home to two Nile hippopotamuses: Moe, a large male, and Karen, the resident female.

Stop by at noon today to feed the giraffes and talk to a zookeeper. Giraffe feeding ends next weekend as we wrap up our summer activities. Come to the ABQ BioPark Zoo to meet "Abi" and the ...

You are welcome to hand carry in something to drink.

Admission Adults MX$80.00 Children MX$47.00

Today, more than 30 years later, the Zoo's 11 paddocks are home to a variety of animal species from around the world, including bison, llamas, peacocks, highland cattle, emus, yaks and sheep. The Zoo is free to the public, attracting up to 600,000 visitors each year.