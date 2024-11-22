Bitcoin Plunges Below $63,000 as Markets Tumble — Crypto News Aggregator (2024)

Cointelegraph 2 days ago

Bitcoin falls below $58K for the first time in 2 months

Cointelegraph 1 week ago

Bitcoin falls below 63K after BTC whale transactions drop 42%

Coinpedia 1 week ago

Is $60,000 the Bottom for the Bitcoin Price Crash? The Technicals Do Not Say So!

Coin Edition 2 days ago

Bitcoin’s Tumble Sparks Market Fear: Is This a Buying Opportunity or Further Downside?

Coin Edition 1 week ago

Bitcoin Double Top Formation Raises Alarm Bells for Investors

Coinpedia 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Slips Below $61k: Another Drop And It’s Over For King Coin?

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Dips Further

Bitcoinhaber 20 hours ago

Bitcoin’s Price Drop Shakes Investors

Coinpedia 1 week ago

Bitcoin Double Top Warning: How Low Could the BTC Price Fall?

Newsbtc 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Takes a Plunge: Analyzing the Sudden Drop

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Economist Predicts Bitcoin Price Drop

Bitcoinhaber 6 days ago

Bitcoin Faces New Price Dip

Coinpedia 3 days ago

Why is Bitcoin Price Down Today? Came Back To $60,700

Bitcoinhaber 2 days ago

Bitcoin Price Drops 2.25%

Coinpedia 4 days ago

Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Ride in Q2 2024: Analyzing the 12% Price Drop

Ambcrypto 4 days ago

After Bitcoin drops below $60,000 twice in a week, what’s next?

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Drop Sparks Market Concerns

Ambcrypto 2 days ago

Bitcoin at $60K: Is this a pullback before a rise to $71K?

Coingape 2 days ago

Reasons Why Bitcoin Falls To $60K After A Weekend Pump

Bitcoinhaber 3 days ago

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $60,000

Bitcoin.com 2 days ago

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC Slips Below $60K Closing CME Gap

Coingape 2 days ago

Is This Bitcoin Buy-The-Dip Opportunity or Should Investors Wait?

Bitcoinsistemi 1 day ago

Bitcoin Drops Below $58,000: Will the Recovery Come? Here are the Main Reasons for the Decline and Other Details

Bitcoinhaber 1 day ago

Bitcoin Dips Spark Market Debate

Coinpedia 1 day ago

Crypto Market Crash: Will Bitcoin Price Drop Below $50K?

Bitcoinhaber 2 days ago

Bitcoin Faces Significant Drop

Newsbtc 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $61,000: The Main Reasons

Newsbtc 3 days ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $60,000: Key Reason Explained

Bitcoinhaber 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Falls Under $60,000

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $61,000

Newsbtc 1 day ago

Why Did Bitcoin Plunge Under $58,000? On-Chain Data Says This

Coingape 1 day ago

What the Recent Bitcoin Price Sell-Off Means for Your Portfolio

Coinpedia 1 week ago

BTC Price Slumps Below $63,000: Why Bitcoin Price is Falling Today?

Coinengineer 1 day ago

Will Bitcoin Price Continue Its Downtrend?

Bitcoinhaber 2 days ago

Bitcoin Suffers Sharp Decline

Bitcoinist 2 days ago

Here’s Why The Bitcoin Price Crashed Below $58,000

Coingape 2 days ago

Bitcoin Plummets To $57k As BTC Selloff Intensifies, What’s Happening?

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Bitcoin Faces Potential Decline

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Market Conditions Lower Bitcoin Prices

Bitcoinhaber 23 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $55,000

Coingape 19 hours ago

Is Bitcoin Price Crash Far from Over? Here is the Untold Story

Bitcoin.com 18 hours ago

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: First Drawdown of Over 25% in 14 Months

Ambcrypto 1 day ago

Bitcoin’s crash below $54000 – Are long-term holders worried yet?

Coinpedia 17 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Plummets to $55,000: Why Savvy Investors Are Unfazed

Coinpedia 1 day ago

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop in This Crypto Market Crash?

Newsbtc 1 week ago

Bitcoin Dives, Breaks $60K: Market Reels From Sharp Decline

Bitcoinhaber 3 days ago

Bitcoin Declines as Tron Recovers

Ambcrypto 1 week ago

Bitcoin bounces back after brief dip below $60K: What’s next?

Coinpedia 3 days ago

Bitcoin Plunges Below $60,000 for the Second Time in 15 Days: Here’s What It Implies!

Bitcoinhaber 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Surges After Recent Drop

Bitcoinhaber 3 days ago

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $62,000

Coinpedia 1 week ago

Why Did Bitcoin’s (BTC) Price Drop to $62K? Key Factors Behind the Monthly Low

Cointurk 2 days ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $60,000 Again

Cointurk 3 days ago

Bitcoin Price Drops as Tron Shows Signs of Recovery

Cointurk 3 days ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 After Initial Rise

Cointurk 2 days ago

Bitcoin Breaks 60,000 Dollar Support Level

Cointurk 2 days ago

Bitcoin Faces Significant Drop After March ATH

Cointurk 2 days ago

Bitcoin Faces Rapid Decline After Quick Rise

Cointurk 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $59,000 Due to Market Concerns

Cointurk 2 days ago

Bitcoin Price Drops as Investors Anticipate Further Declines

Cointurk 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Continues to Decline

Cointurk 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Drop Raises Concerns in the Crypto Market

Cointurk 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Movement Continues to Engage the Market

Cointurk 6 days ago

Bitcoin Experiences Price Decline and Market Reactions

Cointurk 1 week ago

Bitcoin Recovers After Falling Below $59,000

Cointurk 20 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Drop Causes Panic Among Investors

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Dips to $54k Amidst Bearish Market, Sparks Debate Between Advocates and Critics

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Struggles Below $64,500 Amid Market Sell-Off and Waning Investor Demand

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Struggles: Why It’s Not Rising? Analysts Explain!

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Dips Below $63,000: Key Support Levels to Watch

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Drops Below $63K Amidst Bearish Crypto Market Trend

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Plummets to Multi-Week Low Below $62,500 Amid Crypto Market Turmoil

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Drops to $62K: Market Selloff Wipes Out $160B as Analysts Predict Further Decline

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Approaching Crucial $60,000 Mark Amid Bearish Market Sentiment

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin’s (BTC) Decline to $62,000 Sparks Market Concerns Amidst Volatile Conditions

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Plummets Below $63,000 Amid ETF Outflows and Economic Uncertainty

Coinotag 1 week ago

Potential Double-Top Formation Signals Deeper Slide for Bitcoin Price

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Struggles Below $63k: Potential for Future Bullish Reversal?

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Slide Below $60,000 Triggers Major Market Liquidations

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Plunge: Market Sentiment Shifts as BTC Reaches $60,200 Amidst Increased Selling Activity

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Faces Turbulence: Price Plunge Below Crucial Support Amid $11.6 Billion Sell-Off

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Drop Could Reverse as Social Sentiment Indicators Gain Strength

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Slumps Below $59k Amid Bearish Market Sentiment and Panic Selling

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Price Rollercoaster: Recovery Follows Steep Decline Amid Economic and Market Shifts

Coinotag 3 days ago

Bitcoin Price Dips Below $62,000: Key Market Indicators and Analysis

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin price drops to $56,249! 🔥 🔥 🔥

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Drops to $56,299! 🔥

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $55,515! 🚨🚨🚨 #Bitcoin

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin Price Falls Toward $60K Amid Market Volatility, While XRP Defies the Downtrend

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Plummets Below $57,000 Amid Market Uncertainty, Future Outlook Debated

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below 200-Day Moving Average Amid Market Concerns

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin Faces Key $60,000 Support Test Amidst Market Downturn

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin Struggles Below $60,000: Analysts Predict Possible Further Declines

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin [BTC] Breaks Below $60,000: Bearish Pattern Signals Market Downturn

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin Recently Dropped to $57,898! Current #BTC Price is $58,820

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Plummets Below $60K Triggering $100 Billion Market Loss

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Drops to $56,640

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Plummets Below $60,000: Potential Downside Targets $40,000-$50,000 Demand Zone

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Drop Below $60,000 Closes CME Gap, Signaling Potential Rebound

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Plummets Below $57,000 Amid Fears of Further Decline to $50,000

Coinotag 2 days ago

Bitcoin Value Falls to $56K as Market Prepares for Potential Further Drop Tomorrow

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin falls to $53,542! 🚨

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Drops to $54,042! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 #bitcoin

Coinotag 20 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Over 7%: Market Overview for July 5th

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin [BTC] Long-Term Holders React as Price Plunges Below $54,000

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Price Plummets to Lowest Since February Amidst Market Turmoil

Coinotag 1 day ago

Bitcoin Faces Sudden Drop to $54,000 Amid Market Volatility Concerns

Coinotag 1 week ago

Bitcoin Eyes $60,000: CryptoQuant Predicts Further Downside Amid Market Struggles

FAQs

Why did Bitcoin plunge? ›

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Monday, shedding around $367 billion in value over a 24-hour period, before recovering some later in the day. Bitcoin and ether each saw dramatic drops as investors sold out of risky assets. The slide comes after the Nasdaq wrapped up its worst three-week stretch in two years.

Get More Info
How will Bitcoin behave in a recession? ›

“Bitcoin is a risky asset with a positive correlation to stocks, and its price could be expected to fall in a recession — as it did in early 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pandl said.

View Details
What is the biggest argument against Bitcoin? ›

Investing in bitcoin: What to consider
  • Critics say bitcoin doesn't work as a currency, citing concerns like volatility, energy usage, and use in illegal activity.
  • Supporters argue that it's too early to make some of these claims, and that innovation is already fixing many of those concerns.

Get More Info
Why the Bitcoin pump? ›

Bitcoin's price rise today follows massive liquidations of short positions in the crypto futures market. Notably, the broader market witnessed over $114.40 million in short liquidations in the past 24 hours, compared to $96.96 million in long liquidations.

View Details
What is the reason behind Bitcoin fall? ›

Synopsis. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are experiencing a decline amidst a broader market selloff. Speculators are facing challenges such as reduced demand for US Bitcoin ETFs and uncertainties surrounding government actions.

Continue Reading
What is causing the decline in Bitcoin? ›

Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors 🌍

As a result, it has been common to see bitcoin prices fall in tandem with other markets during economic downturns as larger investors shift toward risk-off assets like bonds and treasuries.

Read On
What happens to Bitcoin if the market crashes? ›

It is quite likely that a bitcoin price crash will result in a correction in their prices as well. It is also certain that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies that populate the current listings will disappear.

Get More Info Here
Should I invest in crypto during a recession? ›

Its High Volatility and High Correlation to Tech Stocks

Bitcoin's high volatility makes it prone to significant price swings, which can lead to substantial losses during economic uncertainty such as a recession, some experts argued.

Read The Full Story
Is the US in recession in 2024? ›

A highly-dreaded U.S. recession is no longer in the works, according to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. The nation's second-largest bank is not predicting an economic downturn "anymore," Moynihan told CBS' Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Keep Reading
Is there something better than Bitcoin? ›

Ether (ETH)

Unlike Bitcoin, Ether's underlying network is far more than just a tool for peer-to-peer payments; the Ethereum blockchain is custom-made for smart contracts and decentralized finance tools, as well as for so-called Web3 applications and the trading of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Learn More

How much to invest in Bitcoin to become a millionaire? ›

While this is a lower-bound scenario, we can use it as a baseline to show what it takes for investors to become Bitcoin millionaires. Assuming an annualized return of 30%, one would need to invest roughly $85,500 annually for five years to hit millionaire status. Over 10 years, this number falls to around $18,250.

Get More Info
What is the major flaw in Bitcoin? ›

Design Flaw 1.

Around half the Bitcoins that were ever designed have been created already. The money supply will increase by another 66% between now and 2025, but by then the rate of creation of new Bitcoins will have slowed to a negligible amount, essentially making it a fixed money supply by 2025.

See Details
What will $100 of Bitcoin be worth in 2030? ›

If this pattern continues into 2030, the price could peak around 2029 or 2030, potentially aligning with Wood's price prediction. If Wood is correct and Bitcoin reaches $3.8 million, a $100 investment in Bitcoin today would be worth $5,510 in 2030. This translates to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 95%.

Know More
Which crypto will boom in 2024? ›

Top 10 Cryptos in 2024
CoinMarket CapitalizationCurrent Price
Solana (SOL)$71.7 billion$153
Ripple (XRP)$34 billion$0.6
Dogecoin (DOGE)$14.5 billion$0.1
Cardano (ADA)$11 billion$0.33
6 more rows
Aug 8, 2024

See Details
What caused Bitcoin to shoot up? ›

A major factor in bitcoin's rise since the start of the year has been the approval by the US financial regulator in January of exchange-traded funds [ETFs] – a basket of assets that can be bought and sold like shares on an exchange – that track the price of bitcoin.

Read More
What has caused the Bitcoin crash? ›

The crypto market is in a significant surrendering phase, with Ethereum and Bitcoin experiencing sharp declines. The key market factors include political uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, economic data, and ETF performance.

Continue Reading
What caused Bitcoin dump? ›

The decline continued into Monday's Asian session, sending the cryptocurrency to its lowest point since February. Key factors contributing to this decline include escalating tensions in the Middle East and US employment data, which have led investors to move away from risk assets.

Read On
Is Bitcoin ever going to recover? ›

However, the price fell substantially afterward, resulting in a bearish phase that continued throughout 2022. Markets showed signs of recovery in 2023, with early 2024 optimism about Bitcoin potentially exceeding $100,000 following the fourth halving at block height 840,000.

Keep Reading
What caused Bitcoin jump? ›

Specifically, bitcoin has moved like a speculative asset: a high-risk class of investments that draw interest for their potential to greatly increase, as opposed to their underlying utility. When interest rates shrank during the pandemic, allowing people to borrow and invest money more easily, bitcoin boomed.

Learn More

