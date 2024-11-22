Bitcoin Plunges Below $63,000 as Markets Tumble — Crypto News Aggregator (2024)

Bitcoin Value Falls to $56K as Market Prepares for Potential Further Drop Tomorrow

Why Did Bitcoin’s (BTC) Price Drop to $62K? Key Factors Behind the Monthly Low

Bitcoin Plunges Below $60,000 for the Second Time in 15 Days: Here’s What It Implies!

Is Bitcoin Price Crash Far from Over? Here is the Untold Story

Why Did Bitcoin Plunge Under $58,000? On-Chain Data Says This

Bitcoin Drops Below $58,000: Will the Recovery Come? Here are the Main Reasons for the Decline and Other Details

Bitcoin at $60K: Is this a pullback before a rise to $71K?

After Bitcoin drops below $60,000 twice in a week, what’s next?

Why is Bitcoin Price Down Today? Came Back To $60,700

Bitcoin Price Slips Below $61k: Another Drop And It’s Over For King Coin?

Is $60,000 the Bottom for the Bitcoin Price Crash? The Technicals Do Not Say So!

Bitcoin falls below $58K for the first time in 2 months

FAQs

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Monday, shedding around $367 billion in value over a 24-hour period, before recovering some later in the day. Bitcoin and ether each saw dramatic drops as investors sold out of risky assets. The slide comes after the Nasdaq wrapped up its worst three-week stretch in two years.

“Bitcoin is a risky asset with a positive correlation to stocks, and its price could be expected to fall in a recession — as it did in early 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pandl said.

Investing in bitcoin: What to consider Critics say bitcoin doesn't work as a currency, citing concerns like volatility, energy usage, and use in illegal activity.

Supporters argue that it's too early to make some of these claims, and that innovation is already fixing many of those concerns. More items...

Bitcoin's price rise today follows massive liquidations of short positions in the crypto futures market. Notably, the broader market witnessed over $114.40 million in short liquidations in the past 24 hours, compared to $96.96 million in long liquidations.

Synopsis. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are experiencing a decline amidst a broader market selloff. Speculators are facing challenges such as reduced demand for US Bitcoin ETFs and uncertainties surrounding government actions.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors 🌍



As a result, it has been common to see bitcoin prices fall in tandem with other markets during economic downturns as larger investors shift toward risk-off assets like bonds and treasuries.

It is quite likely that a bitcoin price crash will result in a correction in their prices as well. It is also certain that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies that populate the current listings will disappear.

Its High Volatility and High Correlation to Tech Stocks



Bitcoin's high volatility makes it prone to significant price swings, which can lead to substantial losses during economic uncertainty such as a recession, some experts argued.

A highly-dreaded U.S. recession is no longer in the works, according to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. The nation's second-largest bank is not predicting an economic downturn "anymore," Moynihan told CBS' Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Ether (ETH)



Unlike Bitcoin, Ether's underlying network is far more than just a tool for peer-to-peer payments; the Ethereum blockchain is custom-made for smart contracts and decentralized finance tools, as well as for so-called Web3 applications and the trading of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

While this is a lower-bound scenario, we can use it as a baseline to show what it takes for investors to become Bitcoin millionaires. Assuming an annualized return of 30%, one would need to invest roughly $85,500 annually for five years to hit millionaire status. Over 10 years, this number falls to around $18,250.

Design Flaw 1.



Around half the Bitcoins that were ever designed have been created already. The money supply will increase by another 66% between now and 2025, but by then the rate of creation of new Bitcoins will have slowed to a negligible amount, essentially making it a fixed money supply by 2025.

If this pattern continues into 2030, the price could peak around 2029 or 2030, potentially aligning with Wood's price prediction. If Wood is correct and Bitcoin reaches $3.8 million, a $100 investment in Bitcoin today would be worth $5,510 in 2030. This translates to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 95%.

Top 10 Cryptos in 2024 Coin Market Capitalization Current Price Solana (SOL) $71.7 billion $153 Ripple (XRP) $34 billion $0.6 Dogecoin (DOGE) $14.5 billion $0.1 Cardano (ADA) $11 billion $0.33 6 more rows Aug 8, 2024

A major factor in bitcoin's rise since the start of the year has been the approval by the US financial regulator in January of exchange-traded funds [ETFs] – a basket of assets that can be bought and sold like shares on an exchange – that track the price of bitcoin.

The crypto market is in a significant surrendering phase, with Ethereum and Bitcoin experiencing sharp declines. The key market factors include political uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, economic data, and ETF performance.

The decline continued into Monday's Asian session, sending the cryptocurrency to its lowest point since February. Key factors contributing to this decline include escalating tensions in the Middle East and US employment data, which have led investors to move away from risk assets.

However, the price fell substantially afterward, resulting in a bearish phase that continued throughout 2022. Markets showed signs of recovery in 2023, with early 2024 optimism about Bitcoin potentially exceeding $100,000 following the fourth halving at block height 840,000.

Specifically, bitcoin has moved like a speculative asset: a high-risk class of investments that draw interest for their potential to greatly increase, as opposed to their underlying utility. When interest rates shrank during the pandemic, allowing people to borrow and invest money more easily, bitcoin boomed.