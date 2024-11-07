Blood glucose meter: How to choose - Hancock Health (2024)

If you have diabetes, you’ll likely need a blood glucose meter to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in your blood. Exercise, food, medications, stress and other factors affect your blood glucose level. Using a blood glucose meter can help you better manage your diabetes by tracking any fluctuations in your blood glucose level.

Many types of blood glucose meters are available, from basic models to more-advanced meters with multiple features and options. The cost of blood glucose meters and test strips varies, as does insurance coverage. Study your options before deciding which model to buy.

When selecting a blood glucose meter, it can help to know the basics of how they work. To use most blood glucose meters, you first insert a test strip into the device. Then with a special needle, you poke a clean fingertip to get a drop of blood. You carefully touch the test strip to the blood and wait for a blood glucose reading to appear on the screen.

When used and stored properly, blood glucose meters are generally accurate in how they measure glucose. They differ in the type and number of features they offer. Here are several factors to consider when choosing a blood glucose meter:

Consider how the meter stores and retrieves information. Some can track time and date of a test, the result, and trends over time. Some meters offer the ability to share your readings in real time with your healthcare provider with a smartphone app. Or some may offer the option to download your blood glucose readings to a computer, then email the test results to your doctor. Support. Most meter manufacturers include a toll-free number that you can call for help. Look for a meter that includes clear instructions that demonstrate the correct way to use the meter. Some manufacturers offer users manuals on their websites.

Although finger pokes remain the gold standard for blood sugar monitoring, researchers have developed products designed to take the pain out of the process and continue to develop new products. Ask your healthcare provider about these alternatives.

Device How it works Considerations Alternative site monitor Allows blood samples to be taken from areas likely to be less painful than your finger, such as your arm, the palm of your hand or your thigh Not as accurate as fingertip samples when blood sugar level is rising or falling quickly Continuous glucose monitor Uses a sensor placed under the skin to measure blood sugar level; transmits each reading to a smartphone, smartwatch or small recording device worn on your body; gives an alert when blood sugar levels are too low or too high Expensive; requires sensor to be replaced every 7 to 14 days, depending on the brand; may need to check blood sugar level with a traditional monitor to confirm readings and to program the device

If you’ve looked at the costs, features and other considerations and are still unsure which blood glucose meter to buy, ask your doctor or certified diabetes care and education specialist for a recommendation.