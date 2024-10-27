Bloxburg House Ideas - 11 Best Houses (2023) (2024)

Here are some of the latest and great Bloxburg Houses and House Ideas you can try out in 2022. If you are planning for your next Bloxburg House build then this guide will help to find about some of the best available cheap options. To save your time I am listing YouTube videos of best Roblox Bloxburg House Ideas. So let’s begin.

Best Bloxburg House Ideas

Here are some good house designs with videos. The list consists of build with modern style, trendy floor, no game-pass cheap house ideas, and a lot more. Build a Kitchen, Living Area, Bathroom, Bedroom, and a lot more at an affordable price.

1. Cheap Modern House

The 10k Build no game pass Bloxburg House Idea is still on the top allowing players to build something really cool at the best budge. The video above shows a single story trendy house you can construct without buying the Game Pass. All items are used belongs to the story giving you access to a modern house you will love to have in Bloxbug. Follow the video and construction walkthrough to build exactly the same house.

The Bloxburg house idea in the video has everything you can imagine in a modern house. Bedrooms, Kitchen, big windows, living area, stylish bathroom, etc.

2. Luxurious Modern Mansion

Want to push your limits what you can really build in Bloxburg then have a look at the Blush Modern Mansion by frenchrxses. An amazing house with rich class touch, this mansion is something directly from a dream. You can check out some of the screenshots of the house above. With massive two stories building the bedroom, living area, study table, kitchen, etc a lot you can still do.

So if you not restricted to budget and has access to game pass items then is the best Bloxburg House Ideas you can go for to build a luxury mansion.

3. Hillside Mansion

Not satisfied with the above luxury mansion then here is a high budget Hillside Mansion you can build in Bloxburg. Hillside Mansion is a kind of super-luxury house by YouTuber Cylito. Cost 188k this house has a fireplace, pond, massive open area, your own personal waterfall, and a lot more to do. But luxury comes with a price.

So here is a video on how to build Hillside Mansion in Bloxburg. You can watch it to see how it was really constructed and what are the item requires.

4. Colonial House

There is another cool house with a touch of elegance and style. It is by YouTube Anix, the house is a complete no game pass build that has a rich interior, pool, garden area, etc. It is nice to have a house in Bloxburg with a decent structural layout. The interior features a large kitchen and a living room, bedrooms, garage, and kids room. Here is how you can build this budge house in Bloxburg.

In the video, you can see it is a beautiful house you must try in Bloxburg. It has almost everything you need, but as there is no game pass content it is a single ground floor house with different rooms.

5. Mini Mansion

From the same YouTuber Anix, 30K two floors mansion with a separate garage, a yard, and an attractive look. The house features a modern style interior, has a dedicated study room, a simple kitchen with a wooden dining table, and a cozy living area. With over two bedrooms and a separate bathroom, the house is an ideal holiday home for a small family.

6. Modern Elegance Family Home

This modern elegant family home is the dream house that you can build in the game. It will cater to all of your needs and on top of that you each section dedicated to various things. There’s nothing that you will have to step out for, each of your desires in one place.

This multi-storied house is spacious and comes with a giant hot tub where you can ease your mind and wash away all of your worries. Finally. for fitness freaks, there’s an indoor gym as well. All at once at one place.

7. Lakeside Cherry Blossom Mansion

If you thought the previous house had it all, wait till you see this. Here’s an entire castle made just to deliver you everything and more that you can ask for. From a gazebo where you can lounge around and just marvel at your abode to the fact, all of your rooms will require you to travel a bit.

All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are nothing short of luxurious and there’s a waterfall with flora surrounding you on all sides. A paradise of sorts that will have you discover new things about the house even after you’re done settling in. You cannot go wrong with a house like this.

8. Blush Pink House

If you like a cherry-themed house, this is what you should be creating. There’s a pink peach theme that runs throughout the game and gives one of the best aesthetics that you can have. It helps to shine your personality throughout the entire house where everything looks custom made.

The best thing about this house is the fact that unlike the previous ones you won’t even have to spend as much or need a ton of materials. There’s a simplistic idea to it and you can make changes as you like with it. We prefer to have our color themes run throughout and this is a great example to follow.

9. Lapis Lakehouse

If a waterfront is your idea of relaxing, this lakehouse is the perfect place to kick back and relax. A great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, you will be able to create this in a jiffy. This is easy to create and something that will inspire everyone that checks it out.

The house is themed as a southern royalty house, the interiors are all dressed in white and big windows for you to ponder out and look at the world pass by. The calmness and stillness of the water will bring peace and tranquility and stay with you forever.

10. Aesthetic Loft

A futuristic loft that compresses rooms and ideas together to create something that looks futuristic and traditional at the same time. When it comes to themes, there is a beautiful contrast of black and white wherever you see them. The stairs leading up to the upper part of the house, make it look like you’re entering a different dimension.

The entire house is just a balance of black and white that will highlight almost everything. One look at this house and you will see that every element has been carefully curated and a lot of thought has been put into making it look the way it is.

11. Simple Townhouse

Now coming back to something that is humble and yet big enough to fit a family, this simple townhouse will evoke the feeling of suburbia where you can transcend into a comfortable pace and do things the way you dictate them. There is enough space and each room is created in a way that gives everyone their own privacy.

This house is a perfect family house where you can see people evolving and on top of that you can even section off part of the house for a particular room. There’s always something new that you can do in this compact house and it will keep you on your toes creatively.

I am going to update this guide more with the latest Roblox Bloxburg house ideas. Visit back soon.