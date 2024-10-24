Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (2024)

📌And don’t forget to follow us on Pinterest where we post more inspo daily.

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg house on their Instagram .

How adorable is this Bloxburg camper house? It’s cute and tiny, perfect for one person!

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram .

This bloxburg eco-friendly house is too cool! It’s a one-story modern build with solar panels and plenty of greenery.

This bloxburg house is perfect for a family. It’s in a modern farmhouse style and so gorgeous!

This is one of the most realistic bloxburg houses I’ve ever seen! It’s based on the creator’s real-life house, and it shows!

This minimalist Bloxburg tiny home is light and bright. I love the spiral staircase and the plants everywhere!

You can find more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their instagram .

This stone cottage looks like something out of a fairytale with all of the ivy.

You can find more pictures of this Bloxburg build on loraciee’s instagram .

A traditional family house to celebrate winter in Bloxburg. Look at all that snow!

This Bloxburg winter house is perfect for Christmas roleplay! It’s large and has tons of space for family.

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram .

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram .

If you want to build a modern mansion, then this hillside house is the ultimate inspiration!

A great house to build in Bloxburg if you want to do some autumnal family roleplay.

If you don’t have any gamepasses, no worries! You can still build this cute starter home in Bloxburg.

You have to see this gorgeous A-frame tiny home with large glass windows and wood ceilings! It’s built on water and surrounded by trees to give it cozy, nature vibes.

I’ve included so many unique things to build and even variations of the houses we all like to build, like modern houses , family houses , starter homes , mansions , tiny homes , farmhouses , and more!

So, to make it easier on all of us, I compiled a list of the BEST Bloxburg house ideas.

I LOVE building in Bloxburg, and I’m always looking for inspiration for what to build next.

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we’ll receive a commission if you purchase through our link, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosurehere.

If you’re looking for things to build in Bloxburg, here are the absolute BEST Bloxburg house ideas to inspire your next Roblox build.

FAQs

Modern: The modern style is usually very sleek and simple. ...

Industrial: This style has a very “warehouse” feeling to it. ...

Classic Family: This is probably the most common style. ...

Pastel: ...

Blush: ...

Suburban: ...

Fairytale: ...

Cabin: More items... May 27, 2020

The Bloxington Mansion



This house was the largest and most expensive pre-built house in the game. Although it was expensive, the house value itself was $138,000. It was modeled after Mediterranean villas. The Bloxington Mansion had one bedroom, one bathroom and a 2 car garage.

Start with a living room that features a cozy fireplace and a comfortable seating area. Then, move into multiple bedroom where you can use modern furniture and decor to give the room a contemporary feel. Finally, add a spacious bathroom, complete with a bathtub and lots of storage.

The Top Earners: Bloxburg's Best Paying Jobs



First on our list is the Delivery Person at Pizza Planet. Speeding around town delivering pizzas not only keeps your adrenaline pumping but also fills your pockets with lots of cash. Next, we have the Hairdresser role, where your flair for style can really pay off.

100,000 Bloxburg money costs 2,300 Robux. It's pricey but worth it if you want to splurge on a dream mansion!

Used for Money ($) Robux (R$) $5,000 90 $10,000 160 $50,000 700 $100,000 1,300 2 more rows

If you need 500k money in Bloxburg, you'll need 6,000 Robux to get it. Just throwing it out there—it's 6,000 Robux for 500k Bloxburg cash.

The Giant Seashell



An extremely rare beautiful giant seashell.

You will be given a free plot and a default home when you join the game for the first time. To make additional plots, it will cost you Blockbux, a currency that must be bought with Robux, which is the currency of Roblox costing real-life USD. If you cannot make a new plot, sell your starter house or current house.

To get straight to the point, working as a Pizza Delivery person is widely regarded as the highest-paying job in Bloxburg. Why? Because it combines speed, strategy, and, most importantly, hefty payouts. The key to racking up those Bloxburg bucks lies in the distance and delivery speed.

Quick Answer: Pre-made Bloxburg House Costs



There are several options ranging from cozy cottages to luxurious mansions. The cheapest option is the Happy Home of Robloxia, costing around 7,500 in-game dollars. Meanwhile, the most lavish, the Bloxington Mansion, will set you back 200,000 in-game dollars.