Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (2024)

Table of Contents
Best Bloxburg House Ideas 1 15k Modern Bloxburg House by marliina 2 Bloxburg Tiny Home by Alaska Violet 3 No Gamepass Bloxburg Suburban House by insomnia 4 Realistic Bloxburg Family Home by Thymen_Builds 5 Bloxburg Autumn Home by Lunarzia 6 Hillside Bloxburg House by Insomnia 7 Luxurious 15k Bloxburg Modern House by marliina 8 White Painted Brick Bloxburg Manor by tocablox.tt 9 Blue Suburban Bloxburg House by saadr1an 10 Bloxburg Mediterranean Vacation Home by Lunarzia 11 Overwater Bloxburg House by insomnia 12 Bloxburg Cabin House Renovation by Alaska Violet 13 Pinterest inspired Bloxburg House by gamingwithvyt 14 5×5 Bloxburg House by insomnia 15 Bloxburg Warm Winter Family House by Arixlla 16 Large Modern Bloxburg House by Ikotori 17 Bloxburg Minimal Family Home by Lunarzia 18 Bloxburg Winter House by frenchrxses 19 Bloxburg Beach House by loraciee 20 Bloxburg Stone Cottage House by ellvoirblx 21 Modern Bloxburg Boho Tiny House by insomnia 22 15k Bloxburg Fall Suburban House by marliina 23 Realistic Split Level House by PandaLemonTart 24 $1M Bloxburg Castle by Alaska Violet 25 Summer Beach House in Bloxburg by Grxceea 26 No Gamepass Bloxburg House with Pool by iSkY 27 Bloxburg Contemporary House by Grxceea 28 Barbie Tropical Dreamhouse by PandaLemonTart 29 54k Modern Family Farmhouse Bloxburg by Grxceea 30 Bloxburg Eco House by forresta 31 Bloxburg Haunted Witch House by villemo.bloxburg 32 Bloxburg Camper Van House by insomnia 33 Tiny Tropical Home in Bloxburg by Grxceea 34 Bloxburg Traditional Winter Cottage by aronstil 35 Bloxburg Victorian Home by Daniel Perkins 36 Realistic 2-Story Bloxburg Family House by marliina 37 Modern Bloxburg Villa by Lunarzia 38 Modern Celebrity Mansion by payton.interiors 39 Cottagecore Bloxburg Farmhouse by iKotori 40 Cute Bloxburg Cottage by frenchrxses 41 Adorable Bloxburg Cottage by loshionbottle 42 Realistic Bloxburg Home by Mindless-Wheel-9702 43 Modern Mansion by Prismatized 44 Modern Bloxburg Home This post showed all of the Best Bloxburg Houses. Pin it on Pinterest for later FAQs References

Gaming

If you’re looking for things to build in Bloxburg, here are the absolute BEST Bloxburg house ideas to inspire your next Roblox build.

Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (2)

I LOVE building in Bloxburg, and I’m always looking for inspiration for what to build next.

And I figured I couldn’t be the only one!

So, to make it easier on all of us, I compiled a list of the BEST Bloxburg house ideas.

I’ve included so many unique things to build and even variations of the houses we all like to build, like modern houses, family houses, starter homes, mansions, tiny homes, farmhouses, and more!

Best Bloxburg House Ideas

1

15k Modern Bloxburg House by marliina

This is the perfect 2-story starter home for roleplaying. It’s cheap and aesthetic!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

2

Bloxburg Tiny Home by Alaska Violet

You have to see this gorgeous A-frame tiny home with large glass windows and wood ceilings! It’s built on water and surrounded by trees to give it cozy, nature vibes.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

3

No Gamepass Bloxburg Suburban House by insomnia

If you don’t have any gamepasses, no worries! You can still build this cute starter home in Bloxburg.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

4

Realistic Bloxburg Family Home by Thymen_Builds

This might just be the perfect 2-story Bloxburg family home!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

5

Bloxburg Autumn Home by Lunarzia

A great house to build in Bloxburg if you want to do some autumnal family roleplay.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

6

Hillside Bloxburg House by Insomnia

If you want to build a modern mansion, then this hillside house is the ultimate inspiration!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

7

Luxurious 15k Bloxburg Modern House by marliina

An easy-to-build, cheap modern house!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

8

White Painted Brick Bloxburg Manor by tocablox.tt

A stunning white brick house with lots of landscaping and a greenhouse in the backyard!

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram.

9

Blue Suburban Bloxburg House by saadr1an

The ultimate cute suburban home fit for family roleplay.

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram.

10

Bloxburg Mediterranean Vacation Home by Lunarzia

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

12

Bloxburg Cabin House Renovation by Alaska Violet

A cute and cozy cabin in the woods.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

13

Pinterest inspired Bloxburg House by gamingwithvyt

A bright & white Pinterest-inspired house. It’s very modern and minimal!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

14

5×5 Bloxburg House by insomnia

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

15

Bloxburg Warm Winter Family House by Arixlla

This Bloxburg winter house is perfect for Christmas roleplay! It’s large and has tons of space for family.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

16

Large Modern Bloxburg House by Ikotori

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

17

Bloxburg Minimal Family Home by Lunarzia

A big family house with tons of boho decor and plenty of natural light.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

18

Bloxburg Winter House by frenchrxses

A traditional family house to celebrate winter in Bloxburg. Look at all that snow!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

19

Bloxburg Beach House by loraciee

This blue beach house is so realistic! It’s perfect for a vacation house roleplay in Bloxburg.

You can find more pictures of this Bloxburg build on loraciee’s instagram.

20

Bloxburg Stone Cottage House by ellvoirblx

This stone cottage looks like something out of a fairytale with all of the ivy.

You can find more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their instagram.

21

Modern Bloxburg Boho Tiny House by insomnia

This minimalist Bloxburg tiny home is light and bright. I love the spiral staircase and the plants everywhere!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

22

15k Bloxburg Fall Suburban House by marliina

A Bloxburg family house perfect for the fall-season roleplay. Pumpkin picking, anyone?

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

23

Realistic Split Level House by PandaLemonTart

This is one of the most realistic bloxburg houses I’ve ever seen! It’s based on the creator’s real-life house, and it shows!

It’s a brick split-level with a garage, multiple rooms, and tons of plants.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

24

$1M Bloxburg Castle by Alaska Violet

A mansion fit for only the richest in Bloxburg!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

25

Summer Beach House in Bloxburg by Grxceea

This 3-bedroom white beach house is absolutely stunning! It’s perfect for a Bloxburg vacation.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

26

No Gamepass Bloxburg House with Pool by iSkY

A white, one-story modern house with minimal landscaping.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

27

Bloxburg Contemporary House by Grxceea

A decent-sized modern house with large windows to let in plenty of natural light.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

28

Barbie Tropical Dreamhouse by PandaLemonTart

A pink Barbie dreamhouse…but make it tropical!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

29

54k Modern Family Farmhouse Bloxburg by Grxceea

This bloxburg house is perfect for a family. It’s in a modern farmhouse style and so gorgeous!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

30

Bloxburg Eco House by forresta

This bloxburg eco-friendly house is too cool! It’s a one-story modern build with solar panels and plenty of greenery.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

31

Bloxburg Haunted Witch House by villemo.bloxburg

A spooky Bloxburg house for Halloween, or just for witches.

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg build on their Instagram.

32

Bloxburg Camper Van House by insomnia

How adorable is this Bloxburg camper house? It’s cute and tiny, perfect for one person!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

33

Tiny Tropical Home in Bloxburg by Grxceea

This is a one-bedroom modern Bloxburg house in a tropical setting. It’s minimalist with a neutral color palette.

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

34

Bloxburg Traditional Winter Cottage by aronstil

A cozy, winter cottage! So cute!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

35

Bloxburg Victorian Home by Daniel Perkins

Here’s a cozy old Victorian home. It’s unbelievable how realistic it looks!

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

36

Realistic 2-Story Bloxburg Family House by marliina

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

37

Modern Bloxburg Villa by Lunarzia

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

38

Modern Celebrity Mansion by payton.interiors

You can see more pictures of this Bloxburg house on their Instagram.

39

Cottagecore Bloxburg Farmhouse by iKotori

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

40

Cute Bloxburg Cottage by frenchrxses

You can watch the entire Bloxburg build in this video.

41

Adorable Bloxburg Cottage by loshionbottle

Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (43)

A little old lady’s house!

42

Realistic Bloxburg Home by Mindless-Wheel-9702

Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (44)

A gorgeous suburban tudor!

43

Modern Mansion by Prismatized

Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (45)

A very, large modern called the Montilla Residence.

44

Modern Bloxburg Home

Bloxburg House Ideas: 31+ Aesthetic Bloxburg Houses to Inspire You - gals that game (46)

A modern house with lots of windows. Hasn’t been landscaped yet. Posted by anonymous.

This post showed all of the Best Bloxburg Houses.

FAQs

What are the bloxburg house aesthetics? ›

  • Modern: The modern style is usually very sleek and simple. ...
  • Industrial: This style has a very “warehouse” feeling to it. ...
  • Classic Family: This is probably the most common style. ...
  • Pastel: ...
  • Blush: ...
  • Suburban: ...
  • Fairytale: ...
  • Cabin:
May 27, 2020

What is the most expensive starter house in Bloxburg? ›

The Bloxington Mansion

This house was the largest and most expensive pre-built house in the game. Although it was expensive, the house value itself was $138,000. It was modeled after Mediterranean villas. The Bloxington Mansion had one bedroom, one bathroom and a 2 car garage.

What to have in a Bloxburg mansion? ›

Start with a living room that features a cozy fireplace and a comfortable seating area. Then, move into multiple bedroom where you can use modern furniture and decor to give the room a contemporary feel. Finally, add a spacious bathroom, complete with a bathtub and lots of storage.

Which Bloxburg job pays most? ›

The Top Earners: Bloxburg's Best Paying Jobs

First on our list is the Delivery Person at Pizza Planet. Speeding around town delivering pizzas not only keeps your adrenaline pumping but also fills your pockets with lots of cash. Next, we have the Hairdresser role, where your flair for style can really pay off.

How much is 100000 money in bloxburg? ›

100,000 Bloxburg money costs 2,300 Robux. It's pricey but worth it if you want to splurge on a dream mansion!

How much is 10k Bloxburg money? ›

Used for
Money ($)Robux (R$)
$5,00090
$10,000160
$50,000700
$100,0001,300
2 more rows

How much is 500k in bloxburg? ›

If you need 500k money in Bloxburg, you'll need 6,000 Robux to get it. Just throwing it out there—it's 6,000 Robux for 500k Bloxburg cash.

What is the rarest item in Bloxburg? ›

The Giant Seashell

An extremely rare beautiful giant seashell.

Is building a house in Bloxburg free? ›

You will be given a free plot and a default home when you join the game for the first time. To make additional plots, it will cost you Blockbux, a currency that must be bought with Robux, which is the currency of Roblox costing real-life USD. If you cannot make a new plot, sell your starter house or current house.

What is the most money made in Bloxburg? ›

To get straight to the point, working as a Pizza Delivery person is widely regarded as the highest-paying job in Bloxburg. Why? Because it combines speed, strategy, and, most importantly, hefty payouts. The key to racking up those Bloxburg bucks lies in the distance and delivery speed.

How much should a Bloxburg house cost? ›

Quick Answer: Pre-made Bloxburg House Costs

There are several options ranging from cozy cottages to luxurious mansions. The cheapest option is the Happy Home of Robloxia, costing around 7,500 in-game dollars. Meanwhile, the most lavish, the Bloxington Mansion, will set you back 200,000 in-game dollars.

