Bloxburg House Ideas - Cheap, Mansions, & Modern Houses! (2024)

Bloxburg House Ideas - Cheap, Mansions, & Modern Houses!

Table of Contents
10k Cheap Modern Home - One Story (No Game Pass)
2 Story Modern Family House
Blush Modern Mansion
Cheap Family Home
Small Family House (No Game Pass)
Mid-Century Modern Home
Mediterranean Villa
Hillside Modern Mansion

This article is over 4 years old and may contain outdated information

We're taking a look at some great Bloxburg Houses and House Ideas that will help you construct your next build! If you're looking for some cheap options, we've got plenty of those to try. We've also got Mansion, Modern, and One Story ideas that will help you figure out what you might want to construct in the future.

Bloxburg House Ideas

We've gathered up a bunch of great house designs that will hopefully help you in your next build! If you've seen some good stuff online that isn't listed in this post, let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list!

Here's our list of Bloxburg House Ideas:

  • Cheap Modern Home
  • 2 Story Modern Family House
  • Blush Modern Mansion
  • Cheap Family Home
  • Small Family House
  • Mid-Century Modern Home
  • Mediterranean Villa
  • Hillside Modern Mansion

10k Cheap Modern Home - One Story (No Game Pass)

If you're looking to build a trendy one floor house that has a modern flare and is on the cheap side then this is a great option! You've got yourself a kitchen, living area, bathroom, and a bedroom that you can create for just 10k! If you've got friends over, there's a pretty nice area to sit around with them and watch some television.

2 Story Modern Family House

This is a great looking modern 2-story house that features a dining room, kitchen, living room, garage, laundry, and a bathroom with a tub on the first floor! There's a bath tub right next to a large window on the first floor, so make sure to get some curtains before using it. You've got four different bedrooms upstairs and an interior balcony that allows you to look over your first floor!

Blush Modern Mansion

If you're a big fan of pink, then this blush mansion is a great option for someone with a lot of money. If you don't like the pink, you can always change the color to whatever you like! This build has a lot of interior detailing and great decorations that give it a distinct feel. The many windows and sharp lines will make it particularly appeal to people who really like a modern look.

Cheap Family Home

If you aren't a huge modern fan, then this is a more traditional/contemporary build that is light on the wallet if you don't have too much cash! You've got a couple of garage areas, as well as a lot of different rooms and everything you need for a two story family house. The build value on this one is just 50,000!

Small Family House (No Game Pass)

This small family house has a homey feel to it, it's more traditional and has a distinct masculine appeal with the darker woods and brown tones. The interior design on this one is particularly well-done, it really comes together and all of the colors and styles used match very well. Keep an eye out for the details on this one, you can learn how to furnish your future builds with some of the choices made in this build.

Mid-Century Modern Home

One of my favorite design styles is mid-century modern, and this small home represents it quite well. There's the sharp angles and the angled roof that is a signature of the style. You've also got more natural building materials with the stone and the wood. The front yard also maintains a similar vibe with the plants that have distinct shapes and the boulders. Check out iKotori's YouTube channel for more, I really like their builds.

Mediterranean Villa

For a totally different style, you could try this Mediterranean build! This style is based upon countries that are in and around the Mediterranean Sea. It's more of a style of home you'd find around oceans and large bodies of water. It's a breezy style that is sometimes very white, but can also use a lot of natural tan stone. Another common signature of this type of architecture is the use of arches, which is a bit more difficult to accomplish in Bloxburg. This build in particular has some grand features like the staircases that leads down into the backyard, and the fountain that is a large feature in the front! The interior has a ton of detailing that is worth taking a look at.

Hillside Modern Mansion

While this is another modern house, the fact that it utilizes the hillside gives it quite a bit of visual appeal. The exterior features darker tones which match up with the hill base and gives it a more natural feel. You've also got the darker wood tones that pair well with the trees. It's a great example of building a home around the natural elements that surround it in the area!

Bloxburg House Ideas - Cheap, Mansions, & Modern Houses! (2024)

FAQs

What should I put in my Bloxburg mansion?

Start with a living room that features a cozy fireplace and a comfortable seating area. Then, move into multiple bedroom where you can use modern furniture and decor to give the room a contemporary feel. Finally, add a spacious bathroom, complete with a bathtub and lots of storage.

How much to build a mansion in Bloxburg?

There are several options ranging from cozy cottages to luxurious mansions. The cheapest option is the Happy Home of Robloxia, costing around 7,500 in-game dollars. Meanwhile, the most lavish, the Bloxington Mansion, will set you back 200,000 in-game dollars.

What is the most expensive starter house in Bloxburg?

The Bloxington Mansion

This house was the largest and most expensive pre-built house in the game. Although it was expensive, the house value itself was $138,000. It was modeled after Mediterranean villas. The Bloxington Mansion had one bedroom, one bathroom and a 2 car garage.

Do you have to pay Robux to build a house in Bloxburg?

You will be given a free plot and a default home when you join the game for the first time. To make additional plots, it will cost you Blockbux, a currency that must be bought with Robux, which is the currency of Roblox costing real-life USD. If you cannot make a new plot, sell your starter house or current house.

Which Bloxburg job pays most?

The Top Earners: Bloxburg's Best Paying Jobs

First on our list is the Delivery Person at Pizza Planet. Speeding around town delivering pizzas not only keeps your adrenaline pumping but also fills your pockets with lots of cash. Next, we have the Hairdresser role, where your flair for style can really pay off.

How much is 100k Bloxburg cash?

Used for
Money ($) | Robux (R$)
$10,000 | 160
$50,000 | 700
$100,000 | 1,300
$500,000 | 6,000
2 more rows

How much is 1 plot in bloxburg?

The Short Answer: It's 30,000 In-Game Bucks

Purchasing a new plot in Bloxburg will set you back 30,000 in-game bucks. That's the amount you need to gather to start building your dream home or maybe even your own little neighborhood.

How much is 10000 in bloxburg?

In Bloxburg, you can buy money with Robux. 100 Robux gets you 10,000 in-game cash, but there are larger packs for more Robux if you're feeling spendy!

What is the rarest item in Bloxburg?

The Giant Seashell

An extremely rare beautiful giant seashell.

How much is 1 square in bloxburg?

The Quick Answer: Bloxburg Square Size

A Bloxburg square is equal to 4 feet. That's right, every square you see while building and designing is 4 feet by 4 feet in size. This simple measurement can help you plan out your space efficiently.

Are there codes for Bloxburg?

As of now, there are no Welcome to Bloxburg codes. The game doesn't feature any code box or code redemption interface.

What rooms should I put in my Bloxburg house?

Adding Flair to Your Bloxburg House

If you're feeling fancy, add a pool area or a beautiful garden to relax in. And for those who love creativity, include a studio for painting or a music room. These special rooms give your Bloxburg home character and make it unique.

What is the best Bloxburg money making?

The Top Earners: Bloxburg's Best Paying Jobs

First on our list is the Delivery Person at Pizza Planet. Speeding around town delivering pizzas not only keeps your adrenaline pumping but also fills your pockets with lots of cash. Next, we have the Hairdresser role, where your flair for style can really pay off.

