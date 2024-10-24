Bloxburg House Ideas - Cheap, Mansions, & Modern Houses! (2024)

This article is over 4 years old and may contain outdated information

We're taking a look at some great Bloxburg Houses and House Ideas that will help you construct your next build! If you're looking for some cheap options, we've got plenty of those to try. We've also got Mansion, Modern, and One Story ideas that will help you figure out what you might want to construct in the future.

Bloxburg House Ideas

We've gathered up a bunch of great house designs that will hopefully help you in your next build! If you've seen some good stuff online that isn't listed in this post, let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list!

Here's our list of Bloxburg House Ideas:

10k Cheap Modern Home - One Story (No Game Pass)

If you're looking to build a trendy one floor house that has a modern flare and is on the cheap side then this is a great option! You've got yourself a kitchen, living area, bathroom, and a bedroom that you can create for just 10k! If you've got friends over, there's a pretty nice area to sit around with them and watch some television.

This is a great looking modern 2-story house that features a dining room, kitchen, living room, garage, laundry, and a bathroom with a tub on the first floor! There's a bath tub right next to a large window on the first floor, so make sure to get some curtains before using it. You've got four different bedrooms upstairs and an interior balcony that allows you to look over your first floor!

If you're a big fan of pink, then this blush mansion is a great option for someone with a lot of money. If you don't like the pink, you can always change the color to whatever you like! This build has a lot of interior detailing and great decorations that give it a distinct feel. The many windows and sharp lines will make it particularly appeal to people who really like a modern look.

If you aren't a huge modern fan, then this is a more traditional/contemporary build that is light on the wallet if you don't have too much cash! You've got a couple of garage areas, as well as a lot of different rooms and everything you need for a two story family house. The build value on this one is just 50,000!

This small family house has a homey feel to it, it's more traditional and has a distinct masculine appeal with the darker woods and brown tones. The interior design on this one is particularly well-done, it really comes together and all of the colors and styles used match very well. Keep an eye out for the details on this one, you can learn how to furnish your future builds with some of the choices made in this build.

One of my favorite design styles is mid-century modern, and this small home represents it quite well. There's the sharp angles and the angled roof that is a signature of the style. You've also got more natural building materials with the stone and the wood. The front yard also maintains a similar vibe with the plants that have distinct shapes and the boulders. Check out iKotori's YouTube channel for more, I really like their builds.

For a totally different style, you could try this Mediterranean build! This style is based upon countries that are in and around the Mediterranean Sea. It's more of a style of home you'd find around oceans and large bodies of water. It's a breezy style that is sometimes very white, but can also use a lot of natural tan stone. Another common signature of this type of architecture is the use of arches, which is a bit more difficult to accomplish in Bloxburg. This build in particular has some grand features like the staircases that leads down into the backyard, and the fountain that is a large feature in the front! The interior has a ton of detailing that is worth taking a look at.

While this is another modern house, the fact that it utilizes the hillside gives it quite a bit of visual appeal. The exterior features darker tones which match up with the hill base and gives it a more natural feel. You've also got the darker wood tones that pair well with the trees. It's a great example of building a home around the natural elements that surround it in the area!

