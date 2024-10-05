Blushield EMF Protection - Which Ones Are Best For Me? - Blushield Australia (2024)

Blushield Units – Which Ones Are Best For Me?

Over the past 30 years that Blushield technology has been in development, a number of options of different models have been designed and manufactured to meet the widely varying needs of people in different situations, as well as to meet the needs of any given person in the varying situations of their lifestyle.

If you’ve browsed through the list of Blushield product options before, you’ve probably noticed there are several options for a home base model, several options for portables, and even a plugin for your car.

How do you know which Blushield models are right for your situation? We will elaborate on that in this article, to help you determine the best Blushields for your current and future needs.

The most important thing to understand is the home units are the foundation of your protection. Since they plug into the wall of your house and use mains power, they are able to broadcast a strong enough field to effectively compete against the EMF pollution affecting your home environment. This strong field is required for your body to initially entrain to the Blushield frequencies via sympathetic resonance, and stop “attacking” the invisible threat of the EMFs, allowing your body to regain its health by reclaiming immune power for more productive uses.

Current options for home units are the Plugin, Cube, Ultra, and Ultra 5G. The strength between these options of home models varies, so which one you choose will mainly depend on the density and strength of the EMFs you are exposed to. The Auto model (which plugs into the 12 volt cigarette lighter in your car) is ideal for anyone who spends a lot of time in their car, whether for work or recreation.

The Portable is meant to be used as an adjunct to your home unit. Because they run on battery power, they are not strong enough on their own to achieve sympathetic resonance initially, but they do have enough strength to maintain your entrainment to Blushield frequencies while you’re away from your house for periods of time, and prevent your body from resuming its unproductive attack on the harmful EMFs around you.

Let’s talk specifically about each unit.

Home Units

In order of the strength and therefore protection level of each device, lowest to highest, the home units are the Plugin, Cube, Ultra, and Ultra 5G. To determine which one will suit you best, think about how much EMF exposure reaches you while in your house. Consider every source of electricity, but place extra emphasis on any cell towers or antennas within a 2 mile radius from your home (go to the Antenna Search website to type in your address and find this out), the number of Wifi signals you can pick up, and if you and/or your neighbors have Smart meters installed by the house. Also factor in any extra wireless signals coming from appliances and devices in your home such as wireless doorbells, baby monitors, interactive “Smart speakers” like Amazon Echo or Alexa, other Smart devices, etc.

The more EMF saturation in and near your house, the stronger the Blushield model you will require to negate it. We find that generally the number of cell towers within a couple miles of your house indicates how EMF saturated of an environment you live in, and therefore the level of protection you need. Less than 8 cell towers within 2 miles, and the Plugin model will likely be sufficient for your needs, unless your house is packed full of Smart devices (which we recommend getting rid of anyway!). The coverage radius of the Plugin is 45 meters (around 147 feet) in every direction.

If you have more than 8 cell towers near you, the Cube is a better choice for you. It is twice as strong as the Plugin, and the radius of coverage is twice as large (90 meters, or 295 feet, in all directions). If you are in a more rural environment with less than 8 cell towers, but know that your area is moving towards urbanization and the population increasing, you can count on an increase of EMFs around you from all sources in the future. If that’s the case for you, you may plan in advance and get a Cube instead of a Plugin, even if a Plugin is sufficient for your current needs. Blushields can last many, many years, so viewing them as an investment in your future protection is wise!

There are two versions of the Cube available. The original Cube is made from white and black ABS plastic. The Premium Series Cube is made from carbon black alloy, which is a more durable material, but also costs more to produce so has a higher price tag. Besides the case material, both Cubes are the same in every other way. They are equally strong in the protection they provide.

If you live in a densely populated urban area, like a large city or metroplex, you will likely find several dozen to even hundreds of cell towers within 2 miles of your address! In this case, your best choice would be the Ultramodel. The Ultra is at least twice as strong as the Cube, and four times stronger than the Plugin. The Ultra is also ideal for commercial office spaces, factories and hospitals, and also has a coverage radius of 90 meters in all directions. If you find that you have over 80 cell towers within 2 miles of where you live or work, the Ultra is your best choice for protection.

See Also 13 EMF Protection Products That Actually Work - EMF Academy

In anticipation of the highly controversial 5G wireless technology that’s beginning to be rolled out in cities all over the world (even with zero safety testing), Blushield recently released a new Ultra unit called the Ultra 5G. It has the same power output and coverage as the Ultra, with the powerful added benefit of a constant output of Phi ratio patterns. The constant Phi ratio frequencies are designed to help the body recover even faster from the high frequency radiation that 5G emits. The Ultra 5G is a good choice if you are in direct line of sight of a 5G repeater, or anticipate that you will be in the future, if you live in a dense urban environment that will likely become a “5G city”.

Note that all of the Blushield models will protect against 5G – the Ultra 5G is specifically designed for anyone who is in direct line of a 5G repeater, and therefore under much higher levels of EMF stress than just generally living in a 5G area.

Portable units

There are currently 2 models of Portable units available. They both look and function in similar ways, and are compact, lightweight, approximately 4×2-inch rectangular devices that are battery powered. Depending on how often you use them, the battery will often last over 30 days before it requires recharging. They are designed to maintain your attunement to Blushield frequencies for shorter periods while you’re away from your main device, and therefore prevent your body from resuming its attack on the perceived threat of the harmful EMFs.

The Portable is ideal to carry in a secure pocket, or in a protected area of a purse or backpack. You want to make sure it’s protected from too many other things in your bag so it won’t accumulate dirt, which may affect the functioning and overall life of the device, and so the on/off button isn’t accidentally pressed by another item. The Portable is safe to bring on airplanes, and excellent for making your air travel experience more comfortable. These devices are not water resistant, so be sure to keep your device dry. If you will be sweating from working out, or may be out in the rain, it can be smart to keep your device in a plastic baggie to make sure it stays dry.

Here are the two options for Portables, and their similarities and differences.

The original Portable has a white ABS plastic case, and comes with a USB charging cable that can be charged in the same way as your cell phone, such as from your computer or from a USB adapter wall plug. ABS is the same plastic that legos are made from, and is known for its strong resistance to corrosive chemicals and physical impacts. All of the Portables, including this base model, have a coverage radius of 3 meters, which means their protective field will radiate out 3 meters in all directions from wherever the Portable is.

The Premium Series Portable is the same as the original in almost all ways, except the case is made from carbon black alloy. This material is even more durable than the strong plastic of the original, so the Premium model has a higher price tag. This one is black instead of white, also comes with a USB charging cable, and also has a coverage radius of 3 meters.

Auto unit

This unit is designed for anyone who spends a lot of time in their cars, such as truck drivers and anyone who commutes long distances, drives their car for work, or takes frequent long road trips. The strength of the Auto is lower than the home units, but higher than the Portables. Its coverage radius is 15 meters (about 49 feet) in all directions, which easily covers your car, and several cars around you in traffic. It plugs into the 12 volt cigarette lighter in your car. For those who spend most of their days in the car, this unit is potentially strong enough to establish the initial sympathetic resonance to Blushield frequencies, but for most people, it is better as an adjunct to their home unit.

Conclusion

We hope this clarifies any questions you may have had about which Blushield models are right for you! The best long term strategy is to have a home unit and a portable unit. If you are new to Blushield and your budget only allows you to get one at first, a home unit is definitely ideal, to establish sympathetic resonance and be protected in the place you spend most of your time. Then later on, you can add a portable to increase your protection.

If you have any additional questions on the different devices, you are welcome to contact us anytime. We are happy to help!