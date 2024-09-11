Blushield Product Guide - Which Ones Are Best For Me? (2024)

Over the past 30 years that Blushield technology has been in development, a number of different models have been designed and manufactured to meet the widely varying needs of people in different situations. You’ve probably noticed there are several options for a stationary home model, several options for portables, and even a plugin device for your car. How do you know which Blushield models are right for your situation? The most important thing to understand is the home units are the foundation of your protection. Since they plug into the wall of your house and use mains power, they are able to broadcast a strong enough field to effectively compete against the EMF pollution affecting your home environment. This strong field is required for your body to initially entrain to the Blushield frequencies via sympathetic resonance, and stop “attacking” the invisible threat of the EMFs, allowing your body to regain its health by reclaiming immune power for more productive uses. The portable units are meant to be used as an adjunct to your home unit. Because they run on battery power, they are not strong enough on their own to achieve strong sympathetic resonance initially, but they do have enough strength to maintain your entrainment to Blushield frequencies while you’re away from your house for periods of time, and prevent your body from resuming its unproductive attack on the harmful EMFs around you. Our entry level Phi Series has one portable option and two options for home units, all with white ABS plastic cases. These models are the upgrade and redesign of our previous Tesla/Home Series Plugin, Cube and Portable. The redesign brings nicer, more aesthetic case designs, and most importantly, the implementation of the dual band multiple waveform algorithm that was previously only present in our Ultimate Series, for optimal protection from intense EMF sources like close range 5G! The Phi Series has lower protection levels overall, and a lower price tag. These units are ideal for rural and suburban areas and small towns with low to moderate EMF levels. Our Ultimate Series includes two portable options and three home units. They have a stronger level of protection than the Phi Series, and are ideal for use in areas with moderate, high or extreme levels of EMFs. The case materials are heavier and more durable with richer colors, for the ultimate aesthetic you'll want to show off to all your friends! See Also Active EMF Protection of Blushield Cube - Whole House EMF ProtectionBlushield Ultra - Whole House EMF Protection - Zen EarthEMF Protection Scams: Exposed by an Expert | Biome Living13 EMF Protection Products That Actually Work - EMF Academy Our EVO Series currently consists of one home unit, the EVO Cube, which is in a league of its own. It builds on the high quality materials and aesthetic of the Ultimate Series, with a considerably stronger protective field than our other models, and a completely new Phi-based frequency algorithm that's optimized for sleep support and mental agility.



Home Units

In order of the strength and protection level of each device, lowest to highest, the home units are the Phi Φ2 Plugin, Phi Φ3,B1 Premium Cube, U2 Premium Ultra, C1 Ultimate Cube and EVO Cube. To determine which one will suit you best, think about how much EMF exposure reaches you while in your house. Consider every source of electricity, but place extra emphasis on any cell towers or antennas within a 3 mile radius from your home (go to the Antenna Search website to type in your address and find this out), the number of Wifi signals you can pick up, and if you and/or your neighbors have Smart meters installed by the house. Also factor in any extra wireless signals coming from appliances and devices in your home such as wireless doorbells, baby monitors, interactive "Smart speakers" like Amazon Echo or Alexa, other Smart devices, etc. The more EMF saturation in and near your house, the stronger the Blushield model you will require to negate it. We find that generally the number of cell towers within a few miles of your house indicates how EMF saturated of an environment you live in, and therefore the level of protection you need. Less than 15 cell towers (and 50 or so antennas) within 3 miles, and the Phi Φ2 Plugin model will likely be sufficient for your needs, unless your house is packed full of Smart devices (which we recommend getting rid of anyway!). The coverage radius of the Phi Φ2 is 45 meters (around 147 feet) in every direction. If you have more than 15 (and up to 80) cell towers near you, and 50-200 antennas, the Phi Φ3is a better choice for you. It is twice as strong as the Phi Φ2, and the radius of coverage is twice as large (90 meters, or 295 feet, in all directions). If you are in a more rural environment with less than 15 cell towers, but know that your area is moving towards urbanization and the population increasing, you can count on an increase of EMFs around you from all sources in the future. If that's the case for you, you may plan in advance and get a Phi Φ3 instead of a Phi Φ2, even if a Phi Φ2 is sufficient for your current needs. Blushield home devices can last many, many years, so viewing them as an investment in your future protection is wise! The Phi Φ2 and Phi Φ3 are both made of white ABS plastic, which is a highly durable yet lightweight plastic (the same type that legos are made from!) Our B1 Premium Cube has a somewhat stronger protective field than the Phi Φ3, with a premium case made of blue and silver carbon alloy. Its coverage radius is the same as the Phi Φ3, 90 meters (295 feet) in all directions from where the device is plugged in. The other difference between the B1 and Phi Φ3 is the aesthetics and materials, with the B1 being a heavier and more robust device. We recommend this model for areas with between 80 and 120 cell towers within 3 miles, and about 200-300 antennas. The U2 Premium Ultra has a base strength that's twice as strong as the Phi Φ3 and the B1. The U2 is an ideal choice if you have 120-220 cell towers (and several hundred antennas) within 3 miles of your house. Those who live in a large city or dense metropolitan area that is 5G equipped will benefit from the protective capabilities of the U2 Premium Ultra. The coverage radius is the same as the Phi Φ3 and B1, 90 meters (295 feet) in all directions. Another step up in protection strength and coverage area is the C1 Ultimate Cube. The C1 is designed for people living in densely populated areas or anyone who needs maximum coverage area, and has more than 220 cell towers and 500-1,000 or more antennas within 3 miles. It provides about 20% stronger protection than the Premium Ultra, and 25% larger of a coverage area, reaching 120 meters (393 feet) in every direction from where it's plugged in. The case is a highly durable aircraft grade blue alloy, with a unique geometric cube design. Our strongest home model, which is actually in a league of its own, is the EVO Cube. This model features a completely new Phi-based multiple waveform scalar algorithm that's been optimized for sleep support, relaxation and mental agility. It is considerably stronger (4.16 times stronger, to be exact) in protection strength than the C1, with a massive coverage area of 140 meters (460 feet) in all directions from where it's plugged in. For those with more than 400 cell towers within a 3 mile radius of their home, or anyone who wants the absolute strongest protection available, the EVO is a smart choice. The C1 Ultimate Cube and the EVO Cube are both great choices for those living in very EMF dense areas (especially if there are 8 or more 5G antennas nearby), in the middle of large cities and close to international airports, and also for anyone who wants to "future proof" their investment by making sure their Blushield is strong enough to protect them for many years to come, even if their EMF exposure increases considerably in the future.



Portable Units

There are 3 portable models available. They function in similar ways, and are compact, lightweight devices that are powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery. They are designed to maintain your entrainment to the Blushield frequency field for shorter periods while you’re away from your stronger stationary home device, and therefore prevent your body from resuming its attack on the perceived threat of the harmful EMFs. Our portable options are the Phi Φ1 Portable, T1 Portable and W1 Watch. The Phi Φ1 and T1 are rectangular devices that are smaller than a cell phone, and the W1 is a wearable. The rectangular portable units are ideal to carry in a secure pocket, or in a protected area of a purse or backpack. You want to make sure your portable is protected from too many other things in your bag so it won’t accumulate dirt, which may affect the functioning and overall life of the device, and so the on/off button isn’t accidentally pressed by another item. The portables are safe to bring on airplanes, and excellent for making your air travel experience more comfortable. These devices are not waterproof, so be sure to keep yours dry. If you will be sweating from working out, or may be out in the rain, it can be smart to keep your device in a plastic baggie to make sure it stays dry. We also offer Blushield Portable Pouches that you can put your Portable unit into to protect it from damage if it's dropped, or from dirt building up in the charger port. Here are the options for portables, and their similarities and differences. The Phi Φ1 Portablehas a white ABS plastic case, a 350 mAh battery and comes with a USB-C charging cable that can be charged in the same way as your cell phone, such as from your computer or from a USB adapter wall plug. ABS is the same plastic that legos are made from, and is known for its strong resistance to corrosive chemicals and physical impacts. It has a coverage radius of 3 meters, which means the protective field will radiate out 3 meters (about 9.8 feet) in all directions from wherever the portable is. The battery life between charges is about 2 days of continuous use (much longer if you turn the device off when you're not using it), and only takes a couple hours to recharge fully. The Phi Φ1 is our Phi Series portable option, good for travel in low to moderate EMF areas. The following two portables are in our Ultimate Series, and are stronger than the Phi Φ1 in terms of protection strength, ideal for traveling in moderate, high and extreme EMF areas. The T1 Portable is four times stronger than the Phi Φ1 in protection strength, but is the same small, compact size that fits easily into even the tiniest pocket. The case is made from a durable and robust zinc alloy, with a polished chrome finish. The 400 mAH battery will run for about 2 days of continuous use (several days longer if you only use it intermittently), and only requires about 2.5 hours to fully recharge. It comes with a USB-C charger cord. The W1 Watch is a unique wearable portable option, which not only emits Blushield's dual band protective field, but also tells the time and date! It offers the same strength of protection as the T1. An added perk of this model is the 630 nanometer red light that touches the skin, providing the benefits of red light therapy (photobiomodulation). Unlike other modern watches, this watch isn't "smart", so doesn't emit any radiofrequency radiation. It runs for 2 days of continuous use (or longer if you turn it off when not using it), then can be recharged fully in only about 3 hours. The coverage radius of the W1 is 3 meters (about 9.8 feet) in all directions, which means the watch offers protection even if you aren't wearing it, to whomever is standing within its spherical coverage area. It comes with a magnetic charger cable, and this external charging mechanism (instead of an open plug connection) makes it more water resistant than our other portables, but it is NOT waterproof. It can withstand splashes of water, but do not shower or swim with it.

Auto Unit

We used to carry a device specifically designed for use in cars, which plugged into the 12 volt cigarette lighter. This model was one of our older mono band devices, and is no longer being produced. Our suggested upgrade to this older model would be to get a Phi 03 (strong) or U2 Premium Ultra (stronger) home device, and instead of using the AC plug it comes with (that plugs into a standard wall socket), you can get a low cost adapter cord for use in your car, on the Accessories page of our website (choose the "Auto Adapter Cord" option). The Phi 03 or U2 Premium Ultra running in your car will emit a very large protective field with a base protection strength that is twice as strong as the older Auto unit, and also emits our upgraded dual band signal for better protection from close range and wide band 5G. This is a good choice for anyone who spends a lot of time in their car, such as truck drivers and anyone who commutes long distances, drives their car for work, or takes frequent long road trips. It is strong enough to act as a "home unit in your car", to maintain resonance with the Blushield field for long periods of continuous road time.





