Blushield Ultra – Whole House EMF Protection - EMF-Protect (2024)

✅ Designed for Offices and Large areas
✅ Coverage 180m in every direction
✅ Uses multiple scalar waveform outputs
✅ Great for homes and offices where EMF is high
✅ The best protection from microwave radiation
TESLA GOLD SERIES ULTRA
Tesla Gold Series Ultra model comes in a silver alloy case that can be wall mounted. The Ultra model protects an area up to 90 meters in every direction. The Tesla Gold Series Ultra model can be used to protect you wherever there is high powered microwave radiation. This may be emitted from cell phone tower antenna masts (within 100-250m) or nearby smart meter grids. This is ideal for commercial office spaces, factories and hospitals. For schools, the Cube is recommended.Tesla Gold Series Ultra is at least 2 times stronger thanthe Cube.It is recommended for use where high powered microwave radiation pervades the local vicinity.
WARNING:The Ultra model may be too strong for EHS people. Please try the Cube first before pursuing the Ultra model. Talk to your representative before purchasing.
This new multiwave scalar waveform configuration offers the best protection to date from radio frequency radiation and 5G. Some people will experience a minor detox while initially using this product, and some will not. This may be due to the release of stress on the body from EMF, and the immune system may normalize.If you live in a densely populated urban area, like a large city or metroplex, you will likely find several dozen to even hundreds of cell towers within 2 miles of your address! In this case, your best choice would be theUltramodel. The Ultra is at least twice as strong as the Cube, and four times stronger than the Plugin. The Ultra is also ideal for commercial office spaces, factories and hospitals, and also has a coverage radius of 90 meters in all directions. If you find that you have over 80 cell towers within 2 miles of where you live or work, the Ultra is your best choice for protection.
Features:
- Designed for Offices and Large areas
- Coverage 180m in every direction
- Uses multiple scalar waveform outputs
- Great for homes and offices where EMF is high
- The best protection from microwave radiation
- May have some detox effect
- Protection from a wide range of equipment
- May reduce fatigue associated with EMF
- May reduce some EMF symptoms
- Promotes emotional stability
- Helps maintain a level of alertness
- Enables restful sleep
- May increase energy levels
Plug Type:US
Blushield Active EMF ProtectionTechnology is an Active solution for EMF (emissions from wireless products or items powered by mains power) which is one form of incoherence within our environment. The Blushield uses power to mitigate EMF (electromagnetic fields) at a cell level. This is called Active EMF Protection Technology because the Blushield is using powerful fields instead of weak passive fields that may transmute energies or EM fields. Passive devices can be stickers, pendants or pyramids, all of which seem to be far less effective at bringing coherence to the body and environment. In a lot of cases these passive technologies are short lived or become useless over time as the energy is static and doesn’t adjust to the environment.
As a tuning fork resonates so too does another tuning fork when we bring the vibrating one close enough within range of it. This is called sympathetic resonance. In affect, this is how the Blushield works. A coherent field is produced and it is brought within our local environment, as long as all the right attributes are there the body will, in turn, become more coherent (in balance).
Research
Blushield is unique in the EMF protection market. The vast majority of devices claiming to protect you against EMFs attempt to block the EMFs before they reach your body, supposedly shielding you from the harmful radiation. Therefore, to validate their claims, these devices rely on tests to show, using a radio frequency (RF) meter, how much the frequency is reduced when the device is active. Very few (maybe none) of these devices have been tested to see how they affect the biology of humans and other living beings.Since Blushield relies on scalar fields for its effectiveness, and not the measurable electromagnetic fields, different tests are required to show Blushield’s effectiveness. To get straight to the point of why we use these protection devices in the first place, Blushield testing has focused on the effects of this technology on humans and animals. Instead of blocking EMFs, Blushield protects biology at the cell level by providing a stronger field of coherent, nature-based scalar fields, to compete against the incoherent fields of the manmade devices. Since the multiple Blushield waveforms are more natural to our bodies, the cells in our body entrain and “listen” to these fields, and our cells begin to literally ignore the harmful frequencies.Human testing is powerful because we can relate to the results and see what kinds of things may happen for us with the same stimulus. This is why urine analysis testing (to demonstrate organ function and stress level before and after using Blushield) and live blood cell analysis (to test markers of sickness and health in the blood) have been done.The downside to human testing is the slight potential for psychosomatic factors to come into play; such as, someone being tested who believes the Blushield will work, and their optimism improves their physical results or their perception of their results. Alternately, someone who doesn’t believe this technology will work could potentially reduce the benefits on their body just with their doubt, or will downplay or deny any positive results.This is why animal testing is equally important to human testing. Animals cannot have psychosomatic factors, so these studies could be considered truly neutral by anyone who suspects there are psychosomatic factors in play with the human studies.
Also, consider:PRAESIDIUM 5G & EMF SHIELD