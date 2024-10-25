Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
It’s almost time for the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas! We’re bringing bold flavors and franchise opportunities to Booth #5C5510. Stop by and learn how our brand’s famous chicken, biscuits, and tea can fuel your next venture.
32
To view or add a comment, sign in
More Relevant Posts
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
Did you hear the news? In the past four weeks, we’ve expanded our footprint by opening new restaurants across four separate states. This exciting development reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing our Southern-style flavors to more communities. Check out our new locations in this video here!
79
4 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
Bo's favorite sweet treat is now helping give even more support to our neighbors impacted by Hurricane Helene. With every order of heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits® made between now and October 31, we'll send 10% of the net sales 💵 to the American Red Cross. #Bojangles #ItsBoTime #StrongerTogether #Helene #HeleneRelief #HurricaneHelene #Commmunity
78Like Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
To support our friends and neighbors devastated by Hurricane Helene, The Bojangles Foundationpresented the American Red Cross with a $25,000 donation to help with on-the-ground aid. Also this week, our staff pitched in to help distribute two tractor-trailers filled with bottled water in Western North Carolina. https://lnkd.in/edtw5fEM While there's so much more to do, every step taken is a step closer to restoration...so let's keep stepping together! #Bojangles #ItsBoTime #HurricaneHelene #Helene #HeleneRelief #Community
170
4 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
The Second Annual Golf Classic and Supplier Summit was a hole-in-one for The Bojangles Foundation! 🏌♀️⛳🏌♂️ Held at the in Greensboro, NC, more than 170 participants enjoyed two days of golf and networking while helping raise more than $430k in support of impactful military and education initiatives.#ItsBoTime #Bojangles #Community #Military #Education 👏👏👏 https://lnkd.in/g7TSfgNN
-
-
-
-
-
+3
121
7 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
Throwback alert! Did you know that our first-ever Bojangles franchise opened in 1978? Since then, we’ve generated tremendous growth with more than 800 open locations and counting. #GetToKnowBo
56
2 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
Celebrity chef and TV personality Robert Irvine recently dropped by a Bojangles location in the Charlotte region, and we think we taught him a thing or two about becoming a masterful biscuit maker! Well, we use the word "taught" very loosely. We showed him our great biscuit-making techniques while also giving him a look at our GRUBBRR®-powered customer kiosk systems. As a part owner of GRUBBRR, he was ensuring his tech matched our legendary flavor...Mission: POSSIBLE! #Bojangles #ItsBoTime #Technology #Tech #QSR
-
-
-
-
-
+3
611
12 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
No one does breakfast, fried chicken, and biscuits like Bo*. Our secret recipe buttermilk biscuits are baked all day for peak freshness, and guests can watch the process in our semi-open kitchen. With delicious breakfast options and hand-breaded chicken served with savory sides, it's easy to see why Bo* earns loyal fans in every market.https://lnkd.in/geeB8vDJ
52
2 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of Eat This, Not That’s fastest-growing restaurant chains! A big thank you to Eat This, Not That! for acknowledging our growth!
121
5 CommentsLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
-
Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.
34,787 followers
- Report this post
ICYMI - Here's a look at how #AI is helping us improve guests' experiences and assisting our general managers with food forecasting and scheduling - https://lnkd.in/ePuTCpvm #Bojangles #ItsBoTime #Technology
58
1 CommentLike Comment
To view or add a comment, sign in
34,787 followers
View ProfileFollow
Explore topics
- Sales
- Marketing
- IT Services
- Business Administration
- HR Management
- Engineering
- Soft Skills
- See All