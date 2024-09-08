Bolsa Says He Has A Mejor Idea. What Is His Idea For Finding William?to Look At The Gimnasioto Talk With (2024)

Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year. It is considered by most as their long holiday or freedom from their jobs or schools. While some people maintain that spring, fall, or even winter are the best seasons, there are many reasons that summer is much better than any of the others.

One of the main attractions of summer is its temperature. When one hears the word summer the first thing to pop into his or her mind is either, heat, holiday, or sports. Though some people may argue that it is not enjoyable to have the temperature sky rocket to 40 C, they would really hate if the temperature was minus 40 C, as they would have to bog their bodies down with heavy clothes, scarves and mitts. While winter is cold, spring is usually rainy and muddy, and fall is windy and chilly

Summer's temperature, alone, allows for barefoot days, and warm nights.

During the year there are many holidays that take place, but out of all of them the majority of the population have their largest break during the summer time. It is because of summer and its great conditions that this break is the longest. This is the prime season for travelling. It is summer when most are exploring the different locations around our globe, and even if they aren't traveling a mind-boggling distance you can usually find them at a lake or out camping.

This brings us to our next point, sports and water activities. Every one who owns a cabin or camps at a lake goes there for one thing, the water. There are so many different water activities that one can do, from swimming in the water, to riding a few waves (depending on the lake),

The four seasons, winter, summer, autumn and spring fly by like Lightning Mcqueen from the movie Cars, racing to the finish line. When you talk about the seasons everybody has a different perspective to it. Some might say summer is the best, due to there being no school, also the hot weather. Many may argue that Spring is the best, because of the plants coming back to life after months in the grave. Finally, some people believe that autumn is the best, because of the fact that it has comfortable weather and the colors of the trees. All the seasons are great, but after you're done reading this you’ll know that winter is the best season in my opinion. For instance, winter is MVP due to the outdoor activities, beautiful scenery it brings,…show more content…

When all's said and done winter offers variety of sports and activities you can play and just have fun. In addition, winter has such beautiful scenery you would think you are in a museum. For example, when snow hits ground and forms the endless, angelic sheet of white crystal it is unlike any feeling anyone has ever felt. Think about it, you wake up one day to see snow fluttering around outside and it is an amazing sight. So, you ask to go outside, sure you have to get a snow suit on or something to keep you warm but, it’s all worth it once you go outside and you feel the icy crystals float around you. You will feel like Elsa., Ok, I’m done with the references. Besides the point, When people go outside and they see this god-like work of art they want to take pictures of it and the landscape just looks so awesome with the sunset in the background with snow falling creating this masterpiece that can only be recreated during the awesome season of winter. As a human and a teenager, I can tell you that when you go outside after a snowstorm it is the most breathtaking experience ever, due to the painting of white splashed around every corner. As a final note, winter is one of the only season’s that give us a “Paesaggio Fantastico”. It’s italian for Awesome Landscape and it describes this season very well. As a final point, when winter comes around, holidays flood in like water into a bathtub. Just some examples, New Years eve/Day, Christmas and, the winter solstice.

this is why summer is the best

