Book Now | Online Reservations | Skydive Coastal Carolinas (2024)

FAQs

Competitive Tandem Skydiving Pricing 1st Tandem Weekday (Monday – Thursday) $209 1st Tandem Weekend (Friday – Sunday) $249 Groups of 3-9 $239 per person Groups of 10+ $229 per person

Tandem Skydiving Prices Day Cost Book Early Bird Special - Tandem Skydive Saturday & Sunday 8:00 AM slot $229.00 Book Saturday - Tandem Skydive $259.00 Book Sunday - Tandem Skydive $259.00 Book Monday - Tandem Skydive $209.00 Book 3 more rows

You must be at least 18 years of age and be legally able to sign a waiver in order to jump. You must present a government-issued, photo identification.

Experienced Jumpers Jump Ticket: $31 Daily Gear Rental: Call us Fifty Jump Package: $1450 One Hundred Jump Package: $2800 Observer Ride $75 2 more rows

While ascending to altitude in an airplane is certainly neat, and floating about beneath a fabric of a parachute is a peaceful treat, for most skydiving is all about the freefall. In skydiving, freefall begins as soon as you exit the plane and ends when the parachute is deployed and fully open.

How long does it take to skydive from 15,000 feet? About 60 seconds – a whole minute of freedom! For a licensed skydiver falling head down, the body is more aerodynamic, so they fall faster and can reach speeds upwards of 150 mph – making for a shorter freefall time.

Understanding Skydiving Weight & Age Limits



Must be 18 years old and sign our Waiver. The maximum weight limit for Tandem Students is 220 lbs * flexible up to 250 lbs based on height compared to weight. Maximum weight limit for AFF students is 240 lbs.

Legally, someone can skydive the day of their 18th birthday, so if a teenager is itching to take the plunge, it could make the perfect birthday present. It's worth noting that there's no stated limit on the maximum age someone can be to skydive.

In the case of skydiving, because individuals must sign a waiver of liability, they are required to be the age of majority (essentially the age at which you are considered an adult by the legal system). In the United States, this age is 18.

The Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, California, is famous (and infamous) for being one of the cheapest places to skydive in the United States. The location, about 40 minutes away from Sacramento, is ideal for skydiving due to the dry sparseness of the land.

Fuel is one of the major expenses in a skydiving operation. Turbine engines are fueled by JetA. This is more costly than Avgas or gasoline for your car. In addition, a twin engine aircraft burns more than 30 gallons of fuel flying a single load of jumpers.

Most skydiving centers will say their weight limit for a tandem passenger is approximately 200-220 pounds for women and 230-250 pounds for men.

While your freefall time will vary, you can expect to fall for this long depending on your exit altitude: 9,000 ft: approximately 30 seconds in freefall. 14,000 ft: approximately 60 seconds in freefall. 18,000 ft: approximately 90 seconds in freefall.

On average, you fall about 200 feet per second during a skydive, making altitude the most significant freefall time determinant. Skydiving usually occurs between 8,000 and 18,000 feet, with an exit altitude average of 10,000 feet.