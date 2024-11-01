Book Now | Online Reservations | Skydive Coastal Carolinas (2024)

Book Now | Online Reservations | Skydive Coastal Carolinas (2024)

FAQs

How much does it cost to go skydiving in Myrtle Beach? ›

Competitive Tandem Skydiving Pricing
1st Tandem Weekday (Monday – Thursday)$209
1st Tandem Weekend (Friday – Sunday)$249
Groups of 3-9$239 per person
Groups of 10+$229 per person

How much does it cost to skydive in North Carolina? ›

Tandem Skydiving Prices
DayCostBook
Early Bird Special - Tandem Skydive Saturday & Sunday 8:00 AM slot$229.00Book
Saturday - Tandem Skydive$259.00Book
Sunday - Tandem Skydive$259.00Book
Monday - Tandem Skydive$209.00Book
3 more rows

How old do you have to be to skydive in North Carolina? ›

You must be at least 18 years of age and be legally able to sign a waiver in order to jump. You must present a government-issued, photo identification.

How much is skydiving in Tennessee? ›

Experienced Jumpers
Jump Ticket:$31
Daily Gear Rental:Call us
Fifty Jump Package:$1450
One Hundred Jump Package:$2800
Observer Ride$75
2 more rows

Are you free falling when skydiving? ›

While ascending to altitude in an airplane is certainly neat, and floating about beneath a fabric of a parachute is a peaceful treat, for most skydiving is all about the freefall. In skydiving, freefall begins as soon as you exit the plane and ends when the parachute is deployed and fully open.

How long does a 15000 ft skydive last? ›

How long does it take to skydive from 15,000 feet? About 60 seconds – a whole minute of freedom! For a licensed skydiver falling head down, the body is more aerodynamic, so they fall faster and can reach speeds upwards of 150 mph – making for a shorter freefall time.

What is the age and weight limit for skydiving? ›

Understanding Skydiving Weight & Age Limits

Must be 18 years old and sign our Waiver. The maximum weight limit for Tandem Students is 220 lbs * flexible up to 250 lbs based on height compared to weight. Maximum weight limit for AFF students is 240 lbs.

What age should you not skydive? ›

Legally, someone can skydive the day of their 18th birthday, so if a teenager is itching to take the plunge, it could make the perfect birthday present. It's worth noting that there's no stated limit on the maximum age someone can be to skydive.

Can a 14 year old skydive with parent consent in USA? ›

In the case of skydiving, because individuals must sign a waiver of liability, they are required to be the age of majority (essentially the age at which you are considered an adult by the legal system). In the United States, this age is 18.

Where is the cheapest place to skydive in the US? ›

The Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, California, is famous (and infamous) for being one of the cheapest places to skydive in the United States. The location, about 40 minutes away from Sacramento, is ideal for skydiving due to the dry sparseness of the land.

Why is skydiving so expensive? ›

Fuel is one of the major expenses in a skydiving operation. Turbine engines are fueled by JetA. This is more costly than Avgas or gasoline for your car. In addition, a twin engine aircraft burns more than 30 gallons of fuel flying a single load of jumpers.

Can you skydive over 200 pounds? ›

Most skydiving centers will say their weight limit for a tandem passenger is approximately 200-220 pounds for women and 230-250 pounds for men.

How long does it take to skydive from 14 000 feet? ›

While your freefall time will vary, you can expect to fall for this long depending on your exit altitude: 9,000 ft: approximately 30 seconds in freefall. 14,000 ft: approximately 60 seconds in freefall. 18,000 ft: approximately 90 seconds in freefall.

What is the fall rate for skydiving? ›

On average, you fall about 200 feet per second during a skydive, making altitude the most significant freefall time determinant. Skydiving usually occurs between 8,000 and 18,000 feet, with an exit altitude average of 10,000 feet.

