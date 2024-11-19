Book Urine Routine Test Online - Check Test Price (2024)

Complete Urine Examination

Test Overview

Sample Type Urine Reports Delivery within time Price/Cost the mentioned price Number of Tests Included 17

To ensure optimum health, it is essential to emphasise the importance of clean eating, active lifestyle and routine examinations. The routine urine analysis test offers a comprehensive insight into crucial health indicators. It involves a physical assessment that includes notes on the colour, transparency, pH, and specific gravity of the urine. Urine protein, glucose, bilirubin, random ketones, urobilinogen, nitrite, and leukocyte esterase are among the elements that are assessed by the biochemical analysis. In addition, the examination looks at the presence of pus cells, epithelial cells, RBCs, casts, and crystals.

The top urine examination tests are available in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai.

As such, choosing to undergo a complete urine test can be a wise health choice. The routine urine analysis test can provide incredibly useful information about your body's health status. Let's explore further to comprehend the intricacies of this vital urine test process.

Complete Urine Examination Test Price/Cost

The complete urine examination is a critical diagnostic procedure, and comprehending its cost structure empowers you to make informed decisions that align with your financial preferences. The following are the main variables that affect the cost of a complete urine test:

1. Test Demand

The cost of a complete urine examination may fluctuate based on the demand for the test in various regions. Areas with higher demand might experience slightly elevated costs for the examination.

2. Comprehensive Inclusions

Complete urine test price typically includes various components such as laboratory charges, fees for sample collection, and any associated professional fees. It's crucial to carefully examine what is covered to ensure transparency and to prevent unexpected expenses.

3. Laboratory Quality

The quality and reputation of the laboratory conducting the complete urine examination significantly impacts the price. Premium laboratories equipped with advanced technology and rigorous quality control measures may charge higher fees for their services. It's advisable to prioritise selecting a certified laboratory known for its accuracy and reliability.

4. Discounts And Promotions

Numerous healthcare facilities offer discounts, promotions, or bundled packages for diagnostic tests, including complete urine examinations. These offerings can substantially alleviate the overall cost burden. It's essential to remain vigilant for any available discounts or deals when scheduling your examination.

Apollo 24|7 offers competitive pricing for complete urine test while delivering top-notch service. Before proceeding with a complete urine examination, it's advisable to consult with your doctor to address any queries or apprehensions you may have about the procedure.

All About Complete Urine Examination

A complete urine test is a straightforward yet comprehensive test that aids in detecting various body conditions. By examining urine constituents for abnormalities, this test can serve as an early indicator of potential health issues.

What Is a Complete Urine Examination?

A complete urine examination is a diagnostic assessment that examines various components of your urine. This examination aims to aid in tracking and diagnosing various health conditions. The process involves three primary steps: visual inspection, chemical screening, and microscopic screening of your urine sample.

During the visual inspection, the characteristics of your urine, such as colour, clarity, foam content, and odour, are carefully assessed. Following this, chemical screening involves using reagent strips to detect items such as acidity, blood, protein, or sugar in your urine. Lastly, microscopic screening involves scrutinising the urine under a microscope to identify substances such as bacteria, red or white blood cells.

A complete urinalysis test can assist in detecting numerous health problems, including diabetes, kidney issues, infections, and metabolic diseases.

Signs You Need Complete Urine Examination

A routine urine analysis test is one of the most frequently conducted tests in the medical field. Some signs that may indicate you need a complete urinalysis test include:

Abdominal or Back Pain : Persistent abdominal or back pain can indicate urinary tract complications. In such cases, a complete urine test can aid in detecting potential issues.

: Persistent abdominal or back pain can indicate urinary tract complications. In such cases, a complete urine test can aid in detecting potential issues. Frequent or Painful Urination : If you frequently feel the need to urinate or experience pain or discomfort during urination, it may suggest a urinary tract infection. A thorough urine analysis may be necessary to confirm this.

: If you frequently feel the need to urinate or experience pain or discomfort during urination, it may suggest a urinary tract infection. A thorough urine analysis may be necessary to confirm this. Blood in Urine : The presence of blood in urine can be concerning and may signal serious conditions requiring immediate attention and a complete urine examination.

: The presence of blood in urine can be concerning and may signal serious conditions requiring immediate attention and a complete urine examination. Cloudy Urine : Normally, urine from a healthy individual is clear or pale yellow. Cloudy urine could indicate an underlying issue warranting further investigation through a complete urine test.

: Normally, urine from a healthy individual is clear or pale yellow. Cloudy urine could indicate an underlying issue warranting further investigation through a complete urine test. Unusual Urine Colour : Changes in urine colour due to diet or medications are common. However, prolonged unusual colouration may necessitate a routine urine analysis test.

: Changes in urine colour due to diet or medications are common. However, prolonged unusual colouration may necessitate a routine urine analysis test. Odour Changes : Strong and unusual odours accompanying urine should prompt consideration of a complete urine examination.

: Strong and unusual odours accompanying urine should prompt consideration of a complete urine examination. Symptoms of Kidney Disease or Infection : Changes in urination patterns or discomfort during urination may be indicative of kidney disease or infection, necessitating a comprehensive urine test.

: Changes in urination patterns or discomfort during urination may be indicative of kidney disease or infection, necessitating a comprehensive urine test. Metabolic Diseases: Individuals with metabolic conditions like diabetes or liver disease require regular monitoring of their health status through a complete urine test.

If you notice any of these signs and are considering a complete urine examination, remember that the urine routine test price is reasonable and widely available. Recognising these signs promptly can help ensure that any potential health issues are diagnosed early, leading to more effective treatment.

Who Can Get A Complete Urine Examination?

A complete urine examination is a test that can provide valuable insights into various health conditions. This routine urine analysis test can be particularly beneficial for individuals with the following conditions:

Diabetes : Individuals with diabetes can greatly benefit from a complete urine test. For diabetes, an excess of glucose in the blood may lead to the presence of glucose in the urine, which is detectable through this test.

: Individuals with diabetes can greatly benefit from a complete urine test. For diabetes, an excess of glucose in the blood may lead to the presence of glucose in the urine, which is detectable through this test. Urinary Tract Infection : Individuals suffering from urinary tract infections (UTIs) can also utilise this test. Urinalysis can identify signs of infection such as nitrites or white blood cells in the urine.

: Individuals suffering from urinary tract infections (UTIs) can also utilise this test. Urinalysis can identify signs of infection such as nitrites or white blood cells in the urine. Unexplained Weight Loss : If you're experiencing unexplained weight loss, it could indicate several underlying health issues, including kidney disease, liver disease, or even diabetes. A complete urinalysis test can help pinpoint potential causes by detecting abnormalities in your urine.

: If you're experiencing unexplained weight loss, it could indicate several underlying health issues, including kidney disease, liver disease, or even diabetes. A complete urinalysis test can help pinpoint potential causes by detecting abnormalities in your urine. Suspected Kidney or Liver Disease: For those suspected of having kidney or liver disease, a complete urine examination is crucial. The test can disclose important indicators such as abnormal protein levels (suggesting possible kidney damage), bilirubin (indicating possible liver disease), and other irregularities related to these conditions.

Not only does this test assist doctors in identifying early signs of these conditions, but it also helps them devise suitable treatments based on the results obtained. If you are seeking options for a urine routine test, rest assured that there are numerous labs offering reasonable prices for the test.

Which Tests Are Included In Complete Urine Examination?

A complete urinalysis test is an essential diagnostic tool that screens for urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, and various other health conditions. This comprehensive check-up involves 17 different tests, including:

1. Physical Examination

The physical examination of urine offers valuable insights into various aspects of health. This initial assessment helps in efficiently identifying potential abnormalities or underlying medical conditions.

a. Colour: Assesses the colour of urine, which can indicate hydration levels and potential health issues.

b. Transparency: Determines the clarity of urine, offering insights into hydration status and the presence of abnormal substances.

c. pH: Measures the acidity or alkalinity of urine, revealing metabolic imbalances or urinary tract infections.

d. Specific Gravity: Evaluates the concentration of urine, reflecting kidney function and hydration levels.

2. Biochemical Examination

The complete urinalysis test includes various assessments. A crucial component involves biochemical examination, enabling doctors to gain a comprehensive understanding of an individual's health through routine urine analysis tests, making it an integral part of any complete urine test.

a. Urine Protein: Detects the presence of protein in urine, indicating potential kidney damage or other health issues.

b. Glucose: Determines the level of glucose in urine, which may suggest diabetes or metabolic disorders.

c. Urine Bilirubin: Assesses the presence of bilirubin in urine, which can indicate liver or bile duct problems.

d. Urine Ketones (random): Detects the presence of ketones in urine, indicating abnormal fat metabolism.

e. Urobilinogen: Measures the level of urobilinogen in urine, which can provide insights into liver function and red blood cell breakdown.

f. Blood: Detects the presence of blood in urine, which may signal urinary tract infections, kidney stones, or other conditions.

g. Nitrite: Tests for the presence of nitrites in urine, indicating possible urinary tract infections.

h. Leukocyte Esterase: Detects the presence of white blood cells in urine, which may indicate urinary tract infections or inflammation.

3. Centrifuged Sediment Wet Mount & Microscopy

A crucial step in a complete urinalysis test involves the centrifuged sediment wet mount and microscopy. Integral for comprehensive urine routine tests, this procedure assists in observing and analysing any unusual components within urine samples.

a. Pus cells: Recognises the presence of white blood cells in urine sediment, indicating inflammation or infection.

b. Epithelial cells: Identifies epithelial cells shed from the urinary tract, which may indicate inflammation or injury.

c. RBC: Identifies the presence of red blood cells in urine sediment, which may indicate bleeding in the urinary tract.

d. Casts: Detects the presence of casts, cylindrical structures formed in the kidney tubules that may indicate kidney disease.

e. Crystals: Identifies crystalline structures in urine sediment, offering insights into kidney stone formation or metabolic disorders.

These tests are frequently included in the complete urine examination and are part of the urine routine test, aiding doctors in identifying potential health complications.

Decoding Complete Urine Examination Reports

Below are the normal, low, and high ranges of the parameters measured by the complete urine test:

Ranges

1. Physical Examination

a. Colour

Normal: Pale yellow to dark amber

Low: Colourless

High: Dark yellow to orange

b. Transparency

Normal: Clear

Low: Cloudy

High: Foamy

c. pH

Normal: 4.6 to 8.0

Low: Below 4.6

High: Above 8.0

d. Specific gravity

Normal: 1.005 to 1.030

Low: Below 1.005

High: Above 1.030

2. Biochemical Examination

a. Urine Protein

Normal: Less than 150 mg/day

Low: Not applicable

High: Over 150 mg/day

b. Glucose

Normal: Less than 0.5 mmol/L

Low: Not applicable

High: More than 0.5 mmol/L

c. Urine Bilirubin

Normal: Negative

Low: Not applicable

High: Positive

d. Urine Ketones (Random)

Normal: Negative

Low: Not applicable

High: Positive

e. Urobilinogen

Normal: 0.2 to 1 mg/dL

Low: Less than 0.2 mg/dL

High: More than 1 mg/dL

f. Blood

Normal: Negative

Low: Not applicable

High: Positive

g. Nitrite

Normal: Negative

Low: Not applicable

High: Positive

h. Leukocyte Esterase

Normal: Negative

Low: Not applicable

High: Positive

3. Centrifuged Sediment Wet Mount & Microscopy

a. Pus Cells

Normal: < 5 pus cells per high power field (HPF)

Low: < 5 pus cells per high power field

High: > 5 pus cells per high power field

b. Epithelial Cells

Normal: 0-5 cells per high power field

Low: < 0 cells per high power field

High: > 5 cells per high power field

c. RBC

Normal: Less than 3 RBCs/HPF

Low: Rarely reported as it isn't clinically significant

High: More than 3 RBCs/HPF

d. Casts

Normal: Occasional hyaline casts with no pathologic significance

Low: Variable, but typically few or no casts present

High: Presence of cellular casts

e. Crystals

Normal: Some crystals can be normal, depending on their type

Low: No real 'low' value as some crystals are naturally present in urine

High: Abnormal types or high numbers could indicate disorders

What Do High Values Indicate?

It is essential to understand what high values in a complete urine examination signify. High values of these parameters indicate:

1. Physical Examination

a. Colour: A high value indicates a dark yellow to orange colour, which could suggest dehydration or liver diseases.

b. Transparency: Foamy urine might indicate proteinuria, a condition characterised by an excess of protein in urine.

c. pH: A value above 8.0 may indicate urinary tract infections or kidney issues.

d. Specific Gravity: An increased reading suggests decreased urine production, possibly due to dehydration or kidney dysfunction.

2. Biochemical Examination

a. Urine Protein: A reading over 150 mg/day may imply renal disease or urinary tract infection.

b. Glucose: More than 0.5 mmol/L could be an early sign of diabetes.

c. Urine Bilirubin & Ketones (Random): Positive readings for both could indicate liver diseases or diabetic ketoacidosis, respectively.

d. Urobilinogen: Above 1 mg/dL suggests haemolytic anaemia or liver disease.

e. Blood, Nitrite, Leukocyte Esterase: Positive results could allude to urinary tract infections.

3. Centrifuged Sediment Wet Mount & Microscopy

a. Pus Cells & Epithelial Cells: More than five cells per high power field may imply infection in the urinary system.

b. RBC: Higher than three RBCs/HPF could indicate urinary tract disorders, such as kidney stones or bladder infections.

c. Casts: The presence of cellular casts might suggest nephritis, a type of kidney inflammation.

d. Crystals: Abnormal types or high numbers could imply kidney stones or other kidney disorders.

What Do Low Values Indicate?

It is crucial to understand what low values in a complete urine test signify. Low values of these parameters indicate:

1. Physical Examination

a. Colour: A colourless result often suggests excessive fluid intake, which could dilute other substances in your urine, making their detection challenging.

b. Transparency: Cloudy urine may indicate the presence of pus, red or white blood cells, or bacteria, indicating infection.

c. pH: A low pH value indicates acidic urine and could suggest disorders such as diabetes or diarrhoea.

d. Specific Gravity: A value below 1.005 could indicate kidney disease as it may signify an inability to concentrate urine.

2. Biochemical Examination

a. Urine Protein, Glucose, Urine Bilirubin, Urine Ketones (Random), Blood, Nitrite, and Leukocyte Esterase: Low values are typically not applicable for these parameters as their presence usually indicates an issue. Their absence is generally considered healthy.

b. Urobilinogen: If the level is less than 0.2 mg/dL, it might indicate a liver disorder or conditions that prevent the liver from processing bilirubin correctly.

3. Centrifuged Sediment Wet Mount & Microscopy

a. Pus Cells: A low count is considered normal and indicative of good health.

b. Epithelial Cells: Low counts are normal and suggest a healthy urinary tract.

c. RBC: Low counts are not clinically significant as they do not typically indicate a health concern.

d. Casts: Few or no casts present is typical and does not indicate a disorder.

e. Crystals: There is no specific 'low' value for this parameter as some crystals are naturally present in urine. However, certain types or high numbers could signify disorders.

To ensure you receive accurate results and interpretations, consider getting your urine routine test from a reputable healthcare provider.

When To Consult A Doctor?

Complete urine examination is a routine test that provides detailed information about the body’s overall health status. Here are some instances when consulting a doctor may be required:

Frequent Urination : If you consistently feel the need to urinate, even in small amounts, it could indicate a problem like diabetes or urinary tract infection (UTI).

: If you consistently feel the need to urinate, even in small amounts, it could indicate a problem like diabetes or urinary tract infection (UTI). Painful Urination : Experiencing discomfort or pain while urinating can signal a UTI, kidney stones, or other urinary system disorders.

: Experiencing discomfort or pain while urinating can signal a UTI, kidney stones, or other urinary system disorders. Visible Blood in Urine : Blood in urine is abnormal and may indicate serious conditions such as bladder or kidney infections, stones, or even cancer.

: Blood in urine is abnormal and may indicate serious conditions such as bladder or kidney infections, stones, or even cancer. Persistent Lower Back Pain : Chronic lower back pain may suggest kidney issues. A complete urine examination could help identify if that is indeed the cause.

: Chronic lower back pain may suggest kidney issues. A complete urine examination could help identify if that is indeed the cause. Swelling or Oedema : Swelling around your eyes, ankles, legs, or abdomen might be due to kidney problems, which can be diagnosed through a routine urine analysis test.

: Swelling around your eyes, ankles, legs, or abdomen might be due to kidney problems, which can be diagnosed through a routine urine analysis test. High Blood Pressure: If you've been diagnosed with high blood pressure, regular urine tests can be beneficial, as kidney issues often accompany hypertension.

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above or have existing health conditions that may affect your kidneys, do consider getting the complete urine test for early diagnosis.

Additional Tests To Be Done (If Any)

A routine urine analysis test is a helpful diagnostic tool for a doctor to evaluate your overall health. In some situations, the doctor may recommend additional tests alongside a complete urinalysis test. Here are some common additional tests that may be suggested:

Blood Sugar Test : If the routine urine analysis test reveals high sugar levels, your doctor might recommend a blood sugar test. This can help detect diabetes or monitor sugar levels in diabetic patients.

: If the routine urine analysis test reveals high sugar levels, your doctor might recommend a blood sugar test. This can help detect diabetes or monitor sugar levels in diabetic patients. Kidney Function Test : If there's an abnormal protein level in the urine, it could hint at kidney issues. A kidney function test can provide more detailed information about your kidney health.

: If there's an abnormal protein level in the urine, it could hint at kidney issues. A kidney function test can provide more detailed information about your kidney health. Pregnancy Test : For women of child-bearing age who have missed their menstrual cycle, a pregnancy test may be suggested if the routine urine analysis displays certain hormone levels.

: For women of child-bearing age who have missed their menstrual cycle, a pregnancy test may be suggested if the routine urine analysis displays certain hormone levels. Culture Sensitivity Test : If you show symptoms of urinary tract infection (UTI) or the urine routine test shows signs of bacteria, a culture sensitivity test can determine which bacteria are causing the UTI and which antibiotics they're sensitive to.

Preparing For A Complete Urine Examination

Preparing for a complete urine examination is an essential step in maintaining overall health and wellness. Here's an overview of how you can get ready for this important health check:

Consult with a Doctor : Prior to your urine test, it is crucial to discuss with your doctor. They can provide specific instructions based on your individual health condition.

: Prior to your urine test, it is crucial to discuss with your doctor. They can provide specific instructions based on your individual health condition. Hydration Status : Ensure you maintain adequate hydration by drinking enough water. However, try not to consume excessive fluids immediately before the test to avoid diluting the urine sample.

: Ensure you maintain adequate hydration by drinking enough water. However, try not to consume excessive fluids immediately before the test to avoid diluting the urine sample. Fasting or Dietary Restrictions : Be mindful of any dietary restrictions or fasting requirements before the test. Certain foods or beverages may need to be avoided to prevent interference with the test results. For example, avoid foods like beets or supplements containing riboflavin that can alter urine colour or composition.

: Be mindful of any dietary restrictions or fasting requirements before the test. Certain foods or beverages may need to be avoided to prevent interference with the test results. For example, avoid foods like beets or supplements containing riboflavin that can alter urine colour or composition. Medications: Inform your doctor about any medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, or supplements you are taking. Some medications can affect the results of the urine test, and your doctor may advise you to temporarily stop taking them before the test.

How Is The Complete Urine Examination Done?

A complete urine examination entails obtaining a urine sample from the patient. Patients are typically advised to cleanse their genital area with a sterile wipe or soap and water before providing the sample to prevent contamination. They are then instructed to urinate directly into a sterile container provided by the healthcare facility, filling it to the required level as per the provided instructions.

Once collected, the urine sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. In the lab, the sample undergoes various tests to assess its physical, chemical, and microscopic properties. These tests may involve examining the colour, clarity, pH, specific gravity, and the presence of protein, glucose, ketones, bilirubin, blood cells, and bacteria, among other parameters.

The results of the complete urine test yield valuable information about the patient's kidney function, hydration status, presence of infections or diseases in the urinary tract, and other health conditions. This information aids doctors in effectively diagnosing and managing various medical conditions.

How Is The Complete Urine Examination Done?

You can undergo a complete urine examination at any time of the day. However, it's important to bear in mind that certain factors can influence the results. For example, your hydration level or specific foods you've consumed could slightly affect your results. Therefore, it is advisable to provide your sample in the morning, as this is when your urine is most concentrated.

Complete urine test price may vary depending on the medical facility or lab you select. Therefore, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and opt for a reputable lab for your complete urinalysis test.

Are There Any Risks Associated With A Complete Urine Examination?

A routine urine analysis test is a standard diagnostic procedure. Generally, a complete urine examination is safe, posing minimal risk to the person undergoing the test. The process entails collecting a small sample of your urine, which is then analysed in a laboratory. Unlike blood tests, there are no needles involved, eliminating the risk of pain or bruising.

Can I Take The Complete Urine Examination At Home?

Indeed, you can undergo a complete urine examination at your home. Preparing for a routine urine analysis test is straightforward and does not involve any complex procedures. You can arrange for a home sample collection for this complete urinalysis test through a recognised laboratory. An experienced healthcare professional will visit you to collect the urine sample.

However, it's crucial to note that although sample collection can occur at home, you cannot conduct the urine routine test independently. The collected sample will be transported to the laboratory under controlled conditions to maintain its integrity. Additionally, the complete urine test price is affordable and competitive.

What is the Importance Of a Complete Urine Examination?

A complete urine examination is vital for detecting underlying health issues early. It aids in identifying conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease, or diabetes. Early detection facilitates timely intervention and treatment, reducing the risk of complications and promoting overall well-being.

Why is a complete urine examination important?

A complete urine examination, often overlooked, is a fundamental component of routine health screenings and holds paramount importance in maintaining overall well-being. Here are several reasons why undergoing a complete urine test is crucial:

Detection of Kidney Disorders : A thorough urine analysis can reveal indications of renal dysfunction, encompassing proteinuria, haematuria, and irregular levels of creatinine or urea. Early detection of such anomalies can facilitate timely management of renal diseases, mitigating irreversible harm and the necessity for dialysis or transplantation.

: A thorough urine analysis can reveal indications of renal dysfunction, encompassing proteinuria, haematuria, and irregular levels of creatinine or urea. Early detection of such anomalies can facilitate timely management of renal diseases, mitigating irreversible harm and the necessity for dialysis or transplantation. Monitoring Systemic Health : Urine examination offers valuable insights into various systemic conditions beyond renal health. It can flag underlying issues like urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, liver disorders, and even specific cancers. Identifying these conditions promptly allows for immediate intervention and enhanced outcomes.

: Urine examination offers valuable insights into various systemic conditions beyond renal health. It can flag underlying issues like urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, liver disorders, and even specific cancers. Identifying these conditions promptly allows for immediate intervention and enhanced outcomes. Assessment of Hydration Status : Urinalysis provides indications about an individual's hydration status. Concentrated urine may hint at dehydration, whereas overly diluted urine could suggest overhydration or underlying medical conditions. Monitoring hydration through urine analysis is essential for maintaining fluid balance, especially in susceptible groups such as athletes and the elderly.

: Urinalysis provides indications about an individual's hydration status. Concentrated urine may hint at dehydration, whereas overly diluted urine could suggest overhydration or underlying medical conditions. Monitoring hydration through urine analysis is essential for maintaining fluid balance, especially in susceptible groups such as athletes and the elderly. Screening for Metabolic Disorders : Deviations in urine composition can signal metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus and metabolic syndrome. Elevated levels of glucose, ketones, or abnormal pH levels in urine may trigger further assessments to diagnose and manage these conditions effectively, diminishing the risk of complications.

: Deviations in urine composition can signal metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus and metabolic syndrome. Elevated levels of glucose, ketones, or abnormal pH levels in urine may trigger further assessments to diagnose and manage these conditions effectively, diminishing the risk of complications. Early Detection of UTIs : Urinary tract infections are prevalent bacterial infections that can affect individuals of all ages. Urine examination aids in the timely detection of UTIs by identifying the presence of bacteria, white blood cells, and nitrites in the urine sample. Timely diagnosis and treatment of UTIs help avert complications like kidney infections and systemic dissemination of infection.

: Urinary tract infections are prevalent bacterial infections that can affect individuals of all ages. Urine examination aids in the timely detection of UTIs by identifying the presence of bacteria, white blood cells, and nitrites in the urine sample. Timely diagnosis and treatment of UTIs help avert complications like kidney infections and systemic dissemination of infection. Monitoring Medication Effects : Certain medications and toxins can influence urinary parameters, necessitating regular urine analysis for patients undergoing long-term medication regimens. Monitoring changes in urine composition can assist healthcare providers in evaluating medication efficacy, identifying adverse effects, and adjusting treatment plans accordingly.

: Certain medications and toxins can influence urinary parameters, necessitating regular urine analysis for patients undergoing long-term medication regimens. Monitoring changes in urine composition can assist healthcare providers in evaluating medication efficacy, identifying adverse effects, and adjusting treatment plans accordingly. Promoting Preventive Healthcare: Integrating urine examination into routine health checkups promotes a proactive approach to healthcare. By identifying risk factors and potential health concerns early on, individuals can adopt preventive measures such as lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, and medication adherence to uphold optimal health and well-being.

Diseases diagnosed by complete urine examination

Complete urine examination plays a pivotal role in diagnosing a diverse range of diseases and health conditions, providing invaluable insights into the body's overall health status. Here are various diseases that can be diagnosed or screened for through a comprehensive urine examination:

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) : UTIs are commonly diagnosed via urine analysis. The presence of bacteria, white blood cells, and nitrites in urine samples indicates an infection in the urinary tract, prompting timely treatment to prevent complications.

: UTIs are commonly diagnosed via urine analysis. The presence of bacteria, white blood cells, and nitrites in urine samples indicates an infection in the urinary tract, prompting timely treatment to prevent complications. Kidney Diseases : Urine examination assists in identifying kidney ailments such as glomerulonephritis, pyelonephritis, and nephrotic syndrome. Irregularities like proteinuria, haematuria, and casts in the urine may suggest underlying kidney dysfunction, necessitating further assessment and care.

: Urine examination assists in identifying kidney ailments such as glomerulonephritis, pyelonephritis, and nephrotic syndrome. Irregularities like proteinuria, haematuria, and casts in the urine may suggest underlying kidney dysfunction, necessitating further assessment and care. Diabetes Mellitus : Monitoring urine for glucose and ketones is critical in diagnosing and managing diabetes mellitus. Elevated glucose levels in urine (glycosuria) may indicate uncontrolled diabetes or renal glycosuria, prompting adjustments in treatment plans to achieve optimal glycaemic control.

: Monitoring urine for glucose and ketones is critical in diagnosing and managing diabetes mellitus. Elevated glucose levels in urine (glycosuria) may indicate uncontrolled diabetes or renal glycosuria, prompting adjustments in treatment plans to achieve optimal glycaemic control. Kidney Stones : The presence of crystals or calculi in urine sediment analysis may indicate kidney stone formation. Identifying the composition of stones through urine examination aids in determining suitable treatment strategies and preventive measures to reduce recurrence.

: The presence of crystals or calculi in urine sediment analysis may indicate kidney stone formation. Identifying the composition of stones through urine examination aids in determining suitable treatment strategies and preventive measures to reduce recurrence. Liver Diseases : Certain liver disorders can present with abnormalities in urine composition. Bilirubinuria, urobilinogenuria, and elevated liver enzymes in urine may suggest liver damage or diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, or obstructive jaundice, requiring further evaluation and management.

: Certain liver disorders can present with abnormalities in urine composition. Bilirubinuria, urobilinogenuria, and elevated liver enzymes in urine may suggest liver damage or diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, or obstructive jaundice, requiring further evaluation and management. Metabolic Disorders : Urine analysis aids in diagnosing metabolic disorders like phenylketonuria (PKU) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), characterised by abnormal levels of amino acids or organic acids in urine. Early detection of these conditions is vital for initiating appropriate dietary restrictions and medical interventions to prevent complications.

: Urine analysis aids in diagnosing metabolic disorders like phenylketonuria (PKU) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), characterised by abnormal levels of amino acids or organic acids in urine. Early detection of these conditions is vital for initiating appropriate dietary restrictions and medical interventions to prevent complications. Urinary Tract Obstruction : Urine examination can uncover obstructive uropathy caused by conditions such as urinary stones, tumours, or an enlarged prostate. Irregularities in urine flow rate, volume, and composition may indicate urinary tract obstruction, necessitating prompt intervention to alleviate symptoms and preserve kidney function.

: Urine examination can uncover obstructive uropathy caused by conditions such as urinary stones, tumours, or an enlarged prostate. Irregularities in urine flow rate, volume, and composition may indicate urinary tract obstruction, necessitating prompt intervention to alleviate symptoms and preserve kidney function. Bladder Cancer : Haematuria, particularly visible blood in urine, is a hallmark symptom of bladder cancer. Urine cytology and other diagnostic tests conducted on urine samples aid in the early detection and monitoring of bladder cancer, facilitating timely intervention and improved outcomes.

: Haematuria, particularly visible blood in urine, is a hallmark symptom of bladder cancer. Urine cytology and other diagnostic tests conducted on urine samples aid in the early detection and monitoring of bladder cancer, facilitating timely intervention and improved outcomes. Pregnancy-Related Conditions : Urine analysis is crucial for screening pregnancy-related conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Proteinuria, glucose, and ketones in urine samples may indicate complications requiring close monitoring and medical management during pregnancy.

: Urine analysis is crucial for screening pregnancy-related conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Proteinuria, glucose, and ketones in urine samples may indicate complications requiring close monitoring and medical management during pregnancy. Systemic Diseases: Various systemic conditions, including autoimmune disorders and certain infections, can manifest with urinary irregularities. Urine examination, combined with other diagnostic tests, assists in identifying underlying systemic diseases and guiding appropriate treatment strategies.

How is a complete urine examination important for women?

A complete urine examination is of considerable significance in women's healthcare, providing crucial insights into different facets of their health. Here's why this diagnostic examination is indispensable for women:

Detection of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) : Women are more susceptible to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, facilitating easier bacterial entry into the urinary tract. A complete urine test can promptly identify UTIs by detecting bacteria, white blood cells, and nitrites in the urine sample.

: Women are more susceptible to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, facilitating easier bacterial entry into the urinary tract. A complete urine test can promptly identify UTIs by detecting bacteria, white blood cells, and nitrites in the urine sample. Screening for Gynaecological Conditions : Urine analysis can offer valuable insights into gynaecological health, revealing abnormalities such as blood in the urine, which could signal conditions like endometriosis, uterine fibroids, or cervical cancer.

: Urine analysis can offer valuable insights into gynaecological health, revealing abnormalities such as blood in the urine, which could signal conditions like endometriosis, uterine fibroids, or cervical cancer. Monitoring Pregnancy-Related Health : Throughout pregnancy, urine examination is routinely conducted to monitor conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Proteinuria and elevated glucose levels in urine samples may indicate complications necessitating careful monitoring and medical intervention for the well-being of both mother and baby.

: Throughout pregnancy, urine examination is routinely conducted to monitor conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Proteinuria and elevated glucose levels in urine samples may indicate complications necessitating careful monitoring and medical intervention for the well-being of both mother and baby. Evaluation of Hormonal Imbalances: Hormonal irregularities, such as those linked to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can be assessed through urine analysis. Anomalies in hormone levels or their metabolites in urine samples may indicate hormonal imbalances, guiding further diagnostic assessments and treatment strategies for reproductive health issues.

How frequently should you undergo a complete urine examination?

The frequency of undergoing a complete urine examination, also referred to as urinalysis, varies depending on several factors. Here are some circumstances that may necessitate a urine test complete:

For individuals without known urinary symptoms or underlying health conditions, it is typically advisable to have a complete urine test as part of routine health check-ups. This may occur annually or biennially, depending on individual risk factors.

Certain groups may need more frequent urine examinations due to a higher risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney diseases, or other urinary system-related conditions. This includes individuals with a history of recurrent UTIs, kidney stones, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, or autoimmune disorders.

As individuals get older, their likelihood of developing urinary tract and kidney-related conditions may rise. Hence, older adults, particularly those aged 50 and above, may benefit from more frequent urine examinations, such as annually or every six months, to monitor urinary function and detect early signs of urinary abnormalities or kidney dysfunction.

Pregnant women typically undergo urine examinations at each prenatal visit to monitor for conditions such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and urinary tract infections. The frequency of urine testing during pregnancy may vary based on individual risk factors and the stage of pregnancy.

Individuals with chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease may need regular urine examinations to monitor disease progression and assess treatment effectiveness. The frequency of urine testing for these individuals is often determined by their doctor based on their specific medical requirements.

Booking Complete Urine Examination Online

This segment will walk you through the straightforward process of scheduling a complete urine test online via Apollo 24|7 and the subsequent steps to download the test report once it becomes available.

How to book a complete urine examination on Apollo 24|7?

Booking a complete urine examination online through Apollo 24|7 is simple and convenient. Here's how:

1. Visit the Apollo 24|7 Website or App: Begin by visiting the official Apollo 24|7 website or downloading the Apollo 24|7 app on your smartphone. The user-friendly interface ensures a smooth experience.

2. Search for the Test: Utilise the search function to locate the “complete urine examination” test. This directs you to the dedicated page for this routine urine analysis test.

3. Choose a Convenient Time and Location: On the test page, choose a suitable date and time slot for your urine sample collection. This allows you to schedule the test at a time and place convenient for you.

4. Complete the Booking: Complete the booking process by entering all necessary information as prompted.

5. Wait for Confirmation: Upon successful booking of your complete urine test, expect to receive a confirmation message from Apollo 24|7.

How to download the complete urine examination test report online on Apollo 24|7?

After completing your urine routine test, it's important to know how to access your results. Apollo 24|7 offers a convenient online platform for this purpose. Here's how:

1. Check for Notification: Once your urine test is complete, Apollo 24|7 will notify you when your results are available for viewing.

2. Visit Your Account: Use your login details to access your account on the Apollo 24|7 website or mobile app.

3. Go to Reports Section: Upon logging in, navigate to the “Reports” section, where all your test results, including the complete urine examination, are stored.

4. Select Your Test: Find and click on the complete urine examination report among your stored reports.

5. Download Report: Each report will have a download option. Use this feature to save a copy of your complete urine examination report for future reference or discussions with your healthcare provider.

The urine test complete report is vital for comprehending and addressing different health conditions, underscoring the importance of consulting your doctor for a precise interpretation. Additionally, when assessing the urine routine test price or complete urine examination price, Apollo 24|7 stands out for its competitive rates and commitment to top-notch diagnostic accuracy and customer support.