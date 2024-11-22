Books by K.R. Alexander (Author of The Collector) (2024)

K.R. Alexander
| The Collector (The Collector, #1)
3.87 avg rating — 3,817 ratings — published 2018 — 12 editions
| The Undrowned
3.87 avg rating — 1,335 ratings — published 2020 — 5 editions
| The Fear Zone
4.02 avg rating — 1,162 ratings — published 2019 — 7 editions
| The Collected (The Collector, #2)
3.91 avg rating — 901 ratings — published 2020 — 4 editions
| Vacancy
3.69 avg rating — 835 ratings — published 2021 — 4 editions
| Scare Me
3.82 avg rating — 652 ratings — published 2019 — 3 editions
| Bury Me
4.03 avg rating — 613 ratings — published 2019 — 3 editions
| Darkroom
4.20 avg rating — 569 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions
| Follow Me
3.98 avg rating — 523 ratings — published 2020 — 2 editions
| Haunt Me
4.06 avg rating — 485 ratings — published 2020 — 3 editions
| Escape
3.69 avg rating — 445 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions
| The Fear Zone 2
4.08 avg rating — 297 ratings — published 2020 — 3 editions
| Speak For Me
3.86 avg rating — 207 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions
| Gallowgate
3.98 avg rating — 155 ratings — published 2023 — 2 editions
| Possess Me
3.71 avg rating — 143 ratings — published 2022 — 2 editions
| KR Alexander 4 Books Set - The Fear Zone, The Fear Zone 2, The Collected, The Collector
4.29 avg rating — 7 ratings
| KR Alexander 5 Books Collection: Haunt Me, Possess Me, Speak For Me, Scare Me, Follow Me
4.67 avg rating — 3 ratings
