Books by K.R. Alexander (Author of The Collector) (2024)

K.R. Alexander
Average rating 3.91 · 12,149 ratings · 1,704 reviews · shelved 33,687 times

Showing 17 distinct works.


The Collector (The Collector, #1)
K.R. Alexander

3.87 avg rating — 3,817 ratings — published 2018 — 12 editions

The Undrowned
K.R. Alexander

3.87 avg rating — 1,335 ratings — published 2020 — 5 editions

The Fear Zone
K.R. Alexander

4.02 avg rating — 1,162 ratings — published 2019 — 7 editions

The Collected (The Collector, #2)
K.R. Alexander

3.91 avg rating — 901 ratings — published 2020 — 4 editions

Vacancy
K.R. Alexander

3.69 avg rating — 835 ratings — published 2021 — 4 editions

Scare Me
K.R. Alexander

3.82 avg rating — 652 ratings — published 2019 — 3 editions

Bury Me
K.R. Alexander

4.03 avg rating — 613 ratings — published 2019 — 3 editions

Darkroom
K.R. Alexander

4.20 avg rating — 569 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions

Follow Me
K.R. Alexander

3.98 avg rating — 523 ratings — published 2020 — 2 editions

Haunt Me
K.R. Alexander

4.06 avg rating — 485 ratings — published 2020 — 3 editions

Escape
K.R. Alexander

3.69 avg rating — 445 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions

The Fear Zone 2
K.R. Alexander

4.08 avg rating — 297 ratings — published 2020 — 3 editions

Speak For Me
K.R. Alexander

3.86 avg rating — 207 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions

Gallowgate
K.R. Alexander

3.98 avg rating — 155 ratings — published 2023 — 2 editions

Possess Me
K.R. Alexander

3.71 avg rating — 143 ratings — published 2022 — 2 editions

KR Alexander 4 Books Set - The Fear Zone, The Fear Zone 2, The Collected, The Collector
K.R. Alexander

4.29 avg rating — 7 ratings

KR Alexander 5 Books Collection: Haunt Me, Possess Me, Speak For Me, Scare Me, Follow Me
K.R. Alexander

4.67 avg rating — 3 ratings

* Note: these are all the books on Goodreads for this author. To add more books, click here.

FAQs

Books by K.R. Alexander (Author of The Collector)? ›

The Collector Series by K.R. Alexander.

Is The Collector by Kr. Alexander a series? ›

The Collector Series by K.R. Alexander.

How many books are in The Collector? ›

There are 4 books in this series. Select the number of items you want to purchase.

What is Kr. Alexander known for? ›

As K.R., he writes creepy tales for young readers, including the smash hits The Collector and Darkroom. As Alex, he writes fantasy for adults and teens, including The Rune binder Chronicles and The Immortal Circus. In all his tales, his focus is on ensuring that every reader gets to see themselves as a hero.

What order do you read the Kr. Alexander books in? ›

Complete Series List in Order
  • Fear Zone. 1 - The Fear Zone (Sep-2019) 2 - The Fear Zone 2 (Jan-2021)
  • Haunted Houses. 1 - Scare Me (Jul-2020) 2 - Bury Me (Jul-2020) 3 - Haunt Me (Sep-2020) 4 - Follow Me (Dec-2020)
  • Josie. 1 - The Collector (Sep-2018) 2 - The Collected (Sep-2020)

Is The Collector hard to read? ›

The Collector was an intriguing read and I was excited to see what was going to happen and not disappointed by anything in the book – the writing makes it a classic, from my point of view. It just makes for a tough read because of the kidnapping aspect, so be prepared for that.

Is there a sequel to The Collector? ›

'The Collector 3,' the sequel to the 2009 horror film 'The Collector' and its follow-up 'The Collection,' is back in development after years of delays. Director Marcus Dunstan provides an update on its progress.

Do you have to read The Collector series in order? ›

Jack Heath Yes. Unlike some other mystery / thriller series, this one does develop along plot and character lines. You are missing a lot when you start with #2 or #3.

Is The Collector based on a true story? ›

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Daniel Silva about his new thriller "The Collector," about a fictional search for a really stolen painting by Vermeer. SCOTT SIMON, HOST: Vermeer's "The Concert," painted in 1664, shows a young woman at a harpsichord, a man playing a lute and a woman singing.

Is The Collector lgbtq? ›

Gender. The series creator Dana Terrace confirmed on Twitter that the Collector goes by both he/him and they/them pronouns.

How many books has K.R. Alexander made? ›

K.R. Alexander has written 17 books. 2 books in The Collector Series, 2 books in The Fear Zone Series, 13 Standalone Novels.

What is Alexander famous for? ›

Although king of ancient Macedonia for less than 13 years, Alexander the Great changed the course of history. One of the world's greatest military generals, he created a vast empire that stretched from Macedonia to Egypt and from Greece to part of India. This allowed for Hellenistic culture to become widespread.

What is Alexander 1 known for? ›

Petersburg, Russia—died December 1 [November 19], 1825, Taganrog) was the emperor of Russia (1801–25), who alternately fought and befriended Napoleon I during the Napoleonic Wars but who ultimately (1813–15) helped form the coalition that defeated the emperor of the French.

What happens in the book The Collector by KR Alexander? ›

Josie is worried about starting a new school and her grandmother's deteriorating mental condition, which leads to her giving the girls some strange rules like no dolls in the house and never visiting the woods. After a rough start, Josie makes friend at school, Vanessa.

What order should you read once? ›

In chronological order of Felix's life, the books are Once, Then, After, Soon, Maybe, Now, and Always.

What is the plot of the book Scare Me? ›

Scare Me is the story of Liv a teenager haunted by the twin she killed in utero, Echo, a boy looking for answers about his mother's death, Liv's not-but- sort-of boyfriend Bowie and the abduction case they're all tangled up in.

How many books are in the Bone Collector series? ›

The Bone Collector (1997) The Coffin Dancer (1998) The Empty Chair (2000) The Stone Monkey (2002)

Is The Collection part 2 of The Collector? ›

The Collection is a 2012 American horror film directed by Marcus Dunstan and co-written with Patrick Melton, and starring Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick, Lee Tergesen and Christopher McDonald. It is a sequel to the 2009 film, The Collector.

What order do The Collector movies go in? ›

  • The Collector. July 31, 2009. ...
  • The Collection. November 30, 2012. ...
  • The Collected. This is the third film in The Collector film series.

Is there a sequel to the Bone Collector? ›

In June 2023, it was reported that a sequel was in the works, with Washington and Jolie reprising their roles, according to Deaver, the 11th novel in the book series, "The Skin Collector", is more of a direct sequel to the first book.

