Books by K.R. Alexander (Author of The Collector) (2024)

K.R. Alexander

Average rating 3.91 · 12,149 ratings · 1,704 reviews · shelved 33,687 times

Showing 17 distinct works.

The Collector (The Collector, #1)

by K.R. Alexander

3.87 avg rating — 3,817 ratings — published 2018 — 12 editions



Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

The Undrowned

by K.R. Alexander

3.87 avg rating — 1,335 ratings — published 2020 — 5 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

The Fear Zone

by K.R. Alexander

4.02 avg rating — 1,162 ratings — published 2019 — 7 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

The Collected (The Collector, #2)

by K.R. Alexander

3.91 avg rating — 901 ratings — published 2020 — 4 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Vacancy

by K.R. Alexander

3.69 avg rating — 835 ratings — published 2021 — 4 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Scare Me

by K.R. Alexander

3.82 avg rating — 652 ratings — published 2019 — 3 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Bury Me

by K.R. Alexander

4.03 avg rating — 613 ratings — published 2019 — 3 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Darkroom

by K.R. Alexander

4.20 avg rating — 569 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Follow Me

by K.R. Alexander

3.98 avg rating — 523 ratings — published 2020 — 2 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Haunt Me

by K.R. Alexander

4.06 avg rating — 485 ratings — published 2020 — 3 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Escape

by K.R. Alexander

3.69 avg rating — 445 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

The Fear Zone 2

by K.R. Alexander

4.08 avg rating — 297 ratings — published 2020 — 3 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Speak For Me

by K.R. Alexander

3.86 avg rating — 207 ratings — published 2022 — 4 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Gallowgate

by K.R. Alexander

3.98 avg rating — 155 ratings — published 2023 — 2 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

Possess Me

by K.R. Alexander

3.71 avg rating — 143 ratings — published 2022 — 2 editions Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

KR Alexander 4 Books Set - The Fear Zone, The Fear Zone 2, The Collected, The Collector

by K.R. Alexander

4.29 avg rating — 7 ratings Error rating book. Refresh and try again. Rate this book Clear rating 1 of 5 stars2 of 5 stars3 of 5 stars4 of 5 stars5 of 5 stars