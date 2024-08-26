Books by Transgender, Nonbinary, and Gender-Nonconforming Authors | Penguin Random House (2024)

The ReadDown

Whether you’re looking for a fast-paced fantasy or an inspiring memoir, there’s a book for you on this list! Celebrate transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming authors by reading their powerful and beloved stories.

    Dear Senthuran

    by Akwaeke Emezi

    In this extraordinary memoir, Akwaeke Emezi weaves through transformative decisions about their gender and body, their precipitous path to success as a writer, and the turmoil of relationships on an emotional, romantic, and spiritual plane, culminating in a book that is as tender as it is brutal.

    Paperback

    $16.00

    How to They/Them

    by Stuart Getty

    Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, always human, this gender-friendly primer will get you up to speed. It’s about more than just bathrooms and pronouns — this is about gender expression and the freedom to choose how to identify. While they might only be for some, that freedom is for everyone!

    Hardcover

    $19.95

    The Prospects

    by KT Hoffman

    Hope is familiar territory for Gene Ionescu. He has always loved baseball, a sport made for underdogs and optimists like him. He also loves his team, the minor league Beaverton Beavers, and, for the most part, he loves the career he’s built. As the first openly trans player in professional baseball, Gene has nearly everything he’s ever let himself dream of — that is, until Luis Estrada, Gene’s former teammate and current rival, gets traded to the Beavers, destroying the careful equilibrium of Gene’s life. This triumphant debut romance reveals what’s possible when we allow ourselves to want something enough to swing for the fences.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Confessions of the Fox

    by Jordy Rosenberg

    Jack Sheppard and Edgeworth Bess were the most notorious thieves, jailbreakers, and lovers of eighteenth-century London. Reeling from heartbreak, a scholar named Dr. Voth discovers a long-lost manuscript — a gender-defying exposé of Jack and Bess’s adventures. Is Confessions of the Fox an authentic autobiography or a hoax?

    Paperback

    $17.00

    How to Live Free in a Dangerous World

    by Shayla Lawson

    In their new book, Shayla Lawson reveals how traveling can itself be a political act, when it can be a dangerous world to be Black, femme, nonbinary, and disabled. With their signature prose, at turns bold, muscular, and luminous, Shayla Lawson travels the world to explore deeper meanings held within love, time, and the self. Through a deeply insightful journey, they discover how the trials of marriage, grief, and missed connections can lead to self-transformation and unimagined new freedoms.

    Hardcover

    $29.00

    An Accident of Stars

    by Foz Meadows

    When Saffron Coulter stumbles through a hole in reality, she finds herself trapped in Kena — a magical realm on the brink of civil war. It’s there that her fate becomes intertwined with that of three very different women. Portal fantasy grows up in this immersive series kickoff featuring “a life-changing adventure, … compelling characters and a fascinating world” (Martha Wells, author of The Murderbot Diaries).

    Paperback

    $15.99

    Hijab Butch Blues

    by Lamya H

    When 14-year-old Lamya H realizes she has a crush on her teacher — her female teacher — she covers up her attraction, an attraction she can’t yet name, by playing up her roles as an overachiever and class clown. Lamya makes sense of her struggles and triumphs by comparing her experiences with some of the most famous stories in the Quran — ultimately finding that the answer to her lifelong quest for community and belonging lies in owning her identity as a queer, devout Muslim immigrant.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Tripping Arcadia

    by Kit Mayquist

    From debut author Kit Mayquist, a propulsive and atmospheric modern gothic with all the splendor of The Great Gatsby … and all the secrets, lies, and darkness that opulence can hide.

    Paperback

    $17.00

    The Brilliant Death

    by A. R. Capetta

    Teodora di Sangro is used to hiding her magical ability to transform enemies into music boxes and mirrors. Nobody knows she’s a strega — and she aims to keep it that way. Then she meets Cielo — and everything changes … But the road to bridling her powers is full of enemies and complications, including the one she least expects: falling in love.

    Tomorrow Will Be Different

    by Sarah McBride

    Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history, shares her story of love and loss and a powerful entry point into the LGBTQ community’s battle for equal rights and what it means to be openly transgender.

    Paperback

    $17.00

    Grace Needs Space!

    by Benjamin A. Wilgus and Rii Abrego

    To the moon and back! A sci-fi middle-grade graphic novel about a young girl’s long-awaited summer trip across space with one of her moms. But when her relationship with her mom goes sideways, so does her trip. Will Grace be able to save her summer vacation before it ends?

    Hardcover

    $21.99

    Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl

    by Andrea Lawlor

    It’s 1993 and Paul Polydoris tends bar at the only gay club in a university town thrumming with politics and partying. He studies queer theory, has a dyke best friend, makes zines, and is a flaneur with a rich dating life. But Paul’s also got a secret: he’s a shapeshifter. Oscillating wildly from Riot Grrrl to leather cub, Paul transforms his body and his gender at will as he crosses the country — a journey and adventure through the deep queer archives of struggle and pleasure.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    The Moth Keeper

    by K. O'Neill

    Being a Moth Keeper is a huge responsibility and a great honor, but what happens when the new Moth Keeper decides to take a break from the moon and see the sun for the first time? From the author of the beloved Tea Dragon Society comes a must-read for fans of the rich fantasies of Hayao Miyazaki and the magical adventures of Witch Hat Atelier.

    Hardcover

    $21.99

    The Passing Playbook

    by Isaac Fitzsimons

    Spencer Harris seems to have it all: a decent shot at a starting position on the boy’s soccer team, great friends, and maybe even something more than friendship with one of his teammates. The only problem is, no one at school knows Spencer is trans — he’s passing. Spencer has to decide if he should be true to himself even though it means coming out to everyone — including the guy he’s falling for.

    Paperback

    $11.99

    The Crane Wife

    by CJ Hauser

    A memoir in essays that expands on the viral sensation “The Crane Wife” with a frank and funny look at love, intimacy, and self in the twenty-first century. From friends and lovers to blood family and chosen family, this “elegant masterpiece” (Roxane Gay) asks what more expansive definitions of love might offer us all.

    Paperback

    $17.00

    Beyond the Gender Binary

    by Alok Vaid-Menon

    Pocket Change Collective is a series of small books with big ideas from today’s leading activists and artists. In this installment,Beyond the Gender Binary, Alok Vaid-Menon challenges the world to see gender not in black and white, but in full color. Taking from their own experiences as a gender-nonconforming artist, they show us that gender is a malleable and creative form of expression.

    Paperback

    $8.99

    She’s Not There

    by Jennifer Finney Boylan

    When she changed genders, she changed the world. By turns hilarious and deeply moving, Boylanexplores the territory that lies between men and women, examines changing friendships, and rejoices in the redeeming power of love and family. She’s Not There was one of the first works to present the transgender experience from the perspective of a literary novelist, opening a door to a new understanding of love, sex, gender, and identity. This updated and revised edition also includes a new epilogue from Jenny’s wife Grace; it also contains the original afterward by her friend, novelist, and Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo.

    Paperback

    $20.00

    Horse Barbie

    by Geena Rocero

    The heartfelt memoir of a trans pageant queen from the Philippines who went back into the closet to model in New York City — until she realized that living her truth was the only way to step into her full power.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Dead Collections

    by Isaac Fellman

    A whirlwind romance between an eccentric archivist and a grieving widow explores what it means to be at home in your own body in this clever, humorous, and heartfelt novel.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Falling Back in Love with Being Human

    by Kai Cheng Thom

    What happens when we imagine loving the people — and the parts of ourselves — that we do not believe are worthy of love? A transformative collection of intimate and lyrical love letters that offer a path toward compassion, forgiveness, and self-acceptance.

    Paperback

    $17.00

    My Rainbow

    by DeShanna Neal and Trinity Neal

    A dedicated mom puts love into action as she creates the perfect rainbow-colored wig for her transgender daughter, based on the real-life experience of mother-daughter advocate duo Trinity and DeShanna Neal.

    Hardcover

    $18.99

    Unmasking Autism

    by Devon Price, PhD

    A deep dive into the spectrum of Autistic experience and the phenomenon of masked Autism, giving individuals the tools to safely uncover their true selves while broadening society’s narrow understanding of neurodiversity. In embracing neurodiversity, we can all reap the rewards of nonconformity and learn to live authentically, Autistic and neurotypical people alike.

    Hardcover

    $26.99

    Being Jazz

    by Jazz Jennings

    Jazz Jennings is one of the youngest and most prominent voices in the national discussion about gender identity. In her remarkable memoir, Jazz reflects on these very public experiences and how they have helped shape the mainstream attitude toward the transgender community.

    Paperback

    $12.99

    Take Your Own Advice

    by Jeffrey Marsh

    For those who are givers, carers, and empaths, a guide to focusing that energy on yourself — even if that feels frightening, from popular LGBTQ+ activist and advocate Jeffrey Marsh. It’s time that you learn to put yourself first, to take care of yourself, and to ask others to listen to you for a change. You do give the best advice, after all!

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Detransition, Baby

    by Torrey Peters

    This provocative debut is about what happens at the emotional, messy, vulnerable corners of womanhood that platitudes and good intentions can’t reach. Torrey Peters brilliantly and fearlessly navigates the most dangerous taboos around gender, sex, and relationships, gifting us a thrillingly original, witty, and deeply moving novel.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    All the Flowers Kneeling

    by Paul Tran

    A profound meditation on physical, emotional, and psychological transformation in the aftermath of imperial violence and interpersonal abuse. At once grand and intimate, commanding and deeply vulnerable, All the Flowers Kneeling revels in rediscovering and reconfiguring the self, and ultimately becomes an essential treatment to the human capacity for resilience, endurance, and love.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Several People Are Typing

    by Calvin Kasulke

    Told entirely through clever and captivating Slack messages, this irresistible, relatable satire of both virtual work and contemporary life is The Office for a new world.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    Burn the Page

    by Danica Roem

    An inspirational memoir-meets-manifesto by Danica Roem, the nation’s first openly trans person elected to US state legislature. But Burn the Page is so much more than a stump speech: it’s an extremely inspiring manifesto about how it’s possible to set fire to the stories you don’t want to be in anymore, whether written by you or about you by someone else — and rewrite your own future, whether that’s running for politics, in your work, or your personal life.

    Hardcover

    $27.00

    Space Between

    by Nico Tortorella

    Youngerstar and LGBTQIA+ advocate Nico Tortorella investigates love, sex, gender, addiction, family, fame, and fluidity through their personal story and the lens of their nonbinary identity. Nico has become a leading voice of the fluidity movement by encouraging open dialogue and universal acceptance. Space Between is at once an education for readers, a manifesto for both the labeled and label-free generations, and a personal memoir of love, identity, and acceptance.

    Hardcover

    $28.00

    Zenobia July

    by Lisa Bunker

    The critically acclaimed author ofFelix Yzcrafts a bold, heartfelt story about a trans girl solving a cyber mystery and coming into her own. Timely and touching, Zenobia July is, at its heart, a story about finding home.

    Hardcover

    $17.99

    Luda

    by Grant Morrison

    A drag queen initiates her protégée into the magical arts in this phantasmagoric epic, the first novel from the legendary comics writer and New York Times bestselling author Grant Morrison.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    I’m Afraid of Men

    by Vivek Shraya

    Vivek Shraya explores how masculinity was imposed on her as a boy and continues to haunt her as a girl — and how we might reimagine gender for the twenty-first century.

    Hardcover

    $16.00

    Hell Followed with Us

    by Andrew Joseph White

    Sixteen-year-old trans boy Benji is on the run from the cult that raised him — the fundamentalist sect that unleashed Armageddon and decimated the world’s population. Desperately, he searches for a place where the cult can’t get their hands on him, or more importantly, on the bioweapon they infected him with … Hell Followed with Us is a furious, queer debut novel about embracing the monster within and unleashing its power against your oppressors.

    Paperback

    $12.99

    Sissy

    by Jacob Tobia

    A deeply personal story of trauma and healing, a powerful reflection on gender and self-acceptance, and a hilarious guidebook for wearing tacky clip-on earrings in today’s world, Sissy guarantees you’ll never think about gender — both other people’s and your own — the same way again.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    The Borrow a Boyfriend Club

    by Page Powars

    A feel-good, coming-of-age rom-com from debut author Page Powars that follows a trans teen who joins a boyfriend borrowing service masquerading as an Italian Club to prove that he’s one of the guys, especially to its frustratingly handsome leader.

    Hardcover

    $18.99

    Gender Outlaw

    by Kate Bornstein

    Gender Outlaw details Kate Bornstein’s transformation from heterosexual male to lesbian woman, from a one-time IBM salesperson to a playwright and performance artist. But this particular coming-of-age story is also a provocative investigation into our notions of male and female, pushing us gently but profoundly to the furthest borders of the gender frontier.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    The T Guide

    by Gigi Gorgeous, Gottmik (a.k.a Kade Gottlieb) and Swan Huntley

    In this fabulous, fashion-forward guide, transgender icons Gigi Gorgeous and Gottmik discuss the ins and outs of being transgender with their honest, hilarious, and gorgeous tales of what it means to be true to oneself — and they’ve picked up a few friends along the way including; U.S. Senator Sarah McBride, musician Adam Lambert, and the iconic Paris Hilton.

    Hardcover

    $24.99

    Fairest

    by Meredith Talusan

    A singular, beautifully written coming-of-age memoir of a Filipino boy with albinism whose story travels from an immigrant childhood to Harvard to a gender transition and illuminates the illusions of race, disability, and gender.

    Paperback

    $18.00

    The Ship We Built

    by Lexie Bean

    Tender and wise, The Ship We Built is about the bravery it takes to stand up for yourself — even to those you love — and the power of finding someone who treasures you for everything you are.

    Paperback

    $8.99

FAQs

Can you be non binary and gender non conforming? ›

Being gender nonconforming isn't the same as being nonbinary, although some people identify with both terms. You don't have to be nonbinary or transgender in order to be gender nonconforming. For example, a cisgender man might wear nail polish as an expression of his gender.

Discover More
Who is the author of Beyond the gender binary? ›

In Beyond the Gender Binary, poet, artist, and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate Alok Vaid-Menon deconstructs, demystifies, and reimagines the gender binary. Pocket Change Collective is a series of small books with big ideas from today's leading activists and artists.

Know More
Who is the non binary black poet? ›

Danez Smith is a Black, queer, nonbinary, HIV-positive writer and performer from Saint Paul, Minnesota. They are the author of the poetry collections [insert] Boy and Don't Call Us Dead: Poems, both of which have received multiple awards.

Read On
What is a GNC female? ›

Gender Non-Conforming (GNC) An umbrella term for those who do not follow gender stereotypes, or who expand ideas of gender expression or gender identity. GNC does NOT mean non-binary and cisgender people can be GNC as well.

Read On
What pronouns do nonbinary people use? ›

Non-gendered or nonbinary pronouns are not gender specific and are most often used by people who identify outside of a gender binary. The most common set of nonbinary pronouns is they/them/their used in the singular (e.g., Jadzia identifies as genderqueer; they do not see themselves as either a woman or a man).

View More
Who is the singer who became non-binary? ›

Demi Lovato said they were "proud" to share their gender journey on Instagram. "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," Lovato wrote. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Discover More Details
Is Am Smith non-binary? ›

'” Since that fateful day, Smith has remained an open book regarding their gender identity journey. In a recent interview with GQ UK, the 30-year-old revealed that they always identified as non-binary despite being labelled as “a gay male”. “That's never really been me.

Discover More
Who is the father of binary? ›

Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646–1716) is the self-proclaimed inventor of the binary system and is considered as such by most historians of mathematics and/or mathematicians.

Get More Info Here
Which actress came out as non-binary? ›

Amandla Stenberg, actress (she/her/they/them)

Amandla Stenberg revealed her non-binary identity on Tumblr. As explained in an interview for Teen Vogue, they use both gender-neutral and female pronouns. More recently, Amandla has been seen on the big screen in films such as The Hate U Give and Where Hands Touch.

Discover More
Who is the first non-binary Disney character? ›

Voice actor Ava Hauser plays Lake Ripple, the historic first non-binary character from the renowned animation studio.

Keep Reading

What counts as gender nonconforming? ›

“Gender nonconforming” refers to people who do not follow other people's ideas or stereotypes about how they should look or act based on the female or male sex they were assigned at birth.

See Details
Are genderqueer and nonbinary the same thing? ›

Some people have a gender which is neither male nor female and may identify as both male and female at one time, as different genders at different times, as no gender at all, or dispute the very idea of only two genders. The umbrella terms for such genders are 'genderqueer' or 'non-binary' genders.

Read On
What is the difference between nonbinary and GNC? ›

Some non-binary people may also identify as gender non-conforming for a variety of reasons but GNC and non-binary are totally separate, different things. e.g. Irial had been labeled gender non-conforming from a young age and only later in life determined zir gender to be non-binary.

See More
What is non-binary gender identification? ›

Someone who is non-binary does not identify as exclusively male or female. They may identify as both, neither, or some combination of the two. For example, someone who identifies as non-binary may feel more masculine on some days and more feminine on other days.

Explore More

