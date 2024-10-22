Bordoodle Puppies for Sale | Greenfield Puppies (2024)

Bordoodle Dog Breed Information Overview Temperament Adaptability Health Owner Experience Grooming Activity Level Size Life Span Did You Know?

Bordoodle Puppies for Sale | Greenfield Puppies (1)

Bordoodle Dog Breed Information

Overview

Temperament

Adaptability

Health

Owner Experience

Grooming

Activity Level

Size

Life Span

The 22 Best Small Poodle Mix Cross Breeds (With Pictures) | Poodle Report

Did You Know?

The Bordoodle is a designer dog breed. They are a cross between a Border Collie and a Poodle. Although a hybrid breed can take on any combination of characteristics of one or both of the parent breeds, the Bordoodle tends to be a friendly, affectionate, and loyal family dog. Although they are not recognized by the American Kennel Club, they are recognized by other notable dog organizations like the Designer Dogs Kennel Club, International Designer Canine Registry, American Canine Hybrid Club, and more.

The Bordoodle is a playful, loving, and affectionate family dog. They get along well with children, other pets, and other dogs. They can be protective and initially wary of strangers, but do not tend to be aggressive as long as they have been properly socialized. As with any dog breed, poor socialization or training can result in poor behavior including fear-based aggression. But, these dogs generally have a lively, social, and friendly disposition.

Although the Bordoodle tends to have a lot of energy, they can adapt well to just about any living situation. They will do well in large homes with room to roam as well as apartments as long as they get enough exercise, mental stimulation, and attention.

They also do well in most climates. As with any dog, they are sensitive to heat and extreme cold. Because Bordoodles bond closely with their families, they thrive on attention and affection. This, paired with the fact that they are easily bored, means they do not like to be left alone for long periods of time.

A mixed breed can inherit the potential health concerns of one, both, or neither of the parent breeds. For the Bordoodle, potential health concerns to be aware of include allergies, epilepsy, hip dysplasia, and progressive retinal atrophy.

Responsible breeders will screen their stock to ensure preventable issues are not being passed on to puppies. So, don’t be afraid to ask the breeder about the genetic history of the parents and to see any relevant health clearances.

Bordoodles tend to be highly intelligent. Although they are eager to please and tend to pick up on things quickly, they are also easily bored. This can pose a challenge for some first-time dog owners.

But, overall, the Bordoodle tends to be highly trainable and a good fit for dog owners of all experience levels. They are eager to learn and respond best to positive methods focused on praise and rewards. Puppy training classes are always an option and are a great way to socialize a puppy too.

Although one of the parent breeds in this mix is a Poodle, that doesn’t necessarily mean your Bordoodle will inherit the low-shedding Poodle coat or that they will be low-maintenance. When it comes to coat care, the Border Collie is lower maintenance than the Poodle even though they shed more. You need to be prepared for either type of coat or anything in between with your Bordoodle.

The Poodle coat may be low-shedding, but it requires daily brushing and almost monthly grooming in order to stay healthy. The Border Collie coat sheds moderately year-round with heavier shedding sessions twice a year as the seasons change. Brushing a Border Collie is on a weekly basis and bathing is as needed.

In addition to coat care, you will also need to care for your Bordoodle’s nails, ears, and teeth. Cutting your dog’s nails on a monthly basis is usually sufficient to keep them from growing too long. Weekly ear checks with careful cleaning as needed can help prevent ear infections. Also, brushing your dog’s teeth or using an enzyme toothpaste every day can help prevent painful dental diseases like gum disease or tooth decay.

The Bordoodle can range from moderate to high energy. Daily walks plus some playtime and time to run should be sufficient to keep this dog happy and healthy. But, they’ll probably be up for more activity if you are. Trips to the dog park, playing frisbee, hiking, running, swimming with your dog, and more can all be great activities for you and your Bordoodle to do together.

A fully-grown Bordoodle usually stands 15-22 inches tall at the shoulder and weighs 30-60 pounds.

A Bordoodle generally lives 12-15 years.

The Bordoodle is also sometimes called a Borderdoodle, Border Collie Poodle, Borderpoo, Borpoo, or Border Poodle.

Bordoodle Puppies for Sale | Greenfield Puppies (2024)

FAQs

How much money is a Bordoodle? ›

The cost of a Bordoodle puppy can vary depending on the breeder and location. On average, you can expect to pay between $1,500 and $3,000 for a Bordoodle puppy. In addition to the initial cost of the puppy, there are also ongoing expenses to consider, such as food, grooming, veterinary care, and training.

Are Bordoodles good dogs? ›

Temperament and Health of the Mind

They're very sweet dogs who bond closely with their families. Playful, incredibly smart, and generally low maintenance. Bordoodles are quite tolerant of anyone they meet in their daily lives and do exceptionally well with children.

How big is a full grown Bordoodle? ›

Bordoodles come in a wide range of sizes, it can vary based on the Poodle parent. Bordoodles can be anywhere from 20lbs-80lbs, but more commonly fall around the size of the average Border Collie at 35lbs-45lbs. Height ranges form 15-26 inches averaging out around 18-22 inches.

Do Borderdoodles bark a lot? ›

Bordoodles can bark, but it's not something they do often or randomly. They will bark if you get rough with them or if they notice something wrong outside your home. While they don't bark often, their bark can be loud, so keep this in mind if you live in an apartment that has noise restrictions.

What is the smartest doodle mix? ›

Your doodle will likely be easy to train and quick to perform his commands thanks to the poodle parentage. The Border Collie ranks as the smartest breed, making the Bordoodle a strong contender for smartest doodle.

Are Bordoodles the smartest dogs? ›

But the doodle that has the potential to be the smartest dog, based on Dr. Stanley Coren's studies is the Bordoodle! Border Collies are working dogs that rank highest on the intelligence scale, based on instinctive, adaptive, working and obedience intelligence.

Do Borderdoodles shed a lot? ›

shed? “F1” Bordoodles may or may not shed. Most “F1b” Bordoodles do not shed. At 6 weeks of age, an experienced breeder can usually tell whether or not the puppies will shed.

Do Bordoodles like to cuddle? ›

While every dog has its own unique personality, Bordoodles are generally known to be loving and affectionate with their families. In fact, many Bordoodle owners report that their dogs are extremely cuddly and love nothing more than snuggling up on the couch with their humans.

Which Doodle is the best dog? ›

Goldendoodle

Arguably the most popular Doodle breed, the Goldendoodle is a cross between the Golden Retriever and the Poodle. They are sometimes referred to as “the golden child”. The Goldendoodle comes from two intelligent breeds and the combination results in an extremely smart one.

What is the difference between F1 and F1b Bordoodles? ›

F1 Bordoodles (also sometimes called Borderdoodles) are a cross between a purebred Border Collie and a purebred Poodle. F1b Bordoodles are of course a backcross – a mix of an F1 Bordoodle and another purebred Poodle. Bordoodles make wonderful pets, and for some families, they're the perfect Doodle.

How often does a Bordoodle need to be groomed? ›

Bordoodles that are hypoallergenic typically need to have their coats clipped every 3-6 weeks. For non-hypoallergenic Bordoodles, clipping of the coat may be less frequent.

Can Borderdoodles be left alone? ›

Bordoodles are social animals and enjoy spending time with their families. However, they can also be left alone for short periods of time, as long as they have been properly trained and socialized. It is important to provide them with plenty of toys and activities to keep them occupied while their owners are away.

How long do Borderdoodles live? ›

With love and attention, a happy Bordoodle should live to around 15 years. But, like all pup parents, you need to prepare yourself for some potential health complications along the way.

Do Bordoodles have hair or fur? ›

F1 Bordoodles

An F1 has a wavy, or slightly curly coat, longer hair around the muzzle and eyebrows and is a “mild shedder”.

How much is a doodle pet? ›

Female price from INR 80,000 to INR 1,50,000.

