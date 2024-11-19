Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (2024)

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (1)

A few days ago I was running errands with MyHandsomeHusband. Nothing big and important…just picking up cottage cheese and carrot sticks. Because that’s what I have been craving like mad lately. And you know how carrot stick cravings go. You’ve got to get to the store and get some fast, before you kill over dead and all.


Anyhow, after we purchased food that will cure cancer and make our eyes shine in the dark, MyHandsomeHusband casually said…

“So, I’m pretty sure you are due for a cell phone upgrade. Isn’t your phone a couple of years old? Would you like to stop at the T-Mobile store and see what they have for you.”

“I guess so.” I said. “I mean, my phone is totally fine. I just need to be able to call, text and check my email. But I guess if I am DUE for an upgrade, we can see if they have something that will do all of that.”

So we did.

And who can believe it! But the advances technology makes in two years time is flat out stunning. Who knew that phones these days can play a game about angry birds, while playing some Pandora tunes, while notifying me of new emails, texts, stats, pins….while taking a picture or two and I think it may even be able to vacuum my floors and do the dishes. (Still trying to find that app….any tips anyone?)

Suffice it to say, technology is really incredible. Who are you genius type people out there thinking up all these clever ideas, anyway? I hope someone is making you something really good to eat. You deserve it.

Bravo, is what I have to say.

PS…could one of you please come, at your earliest convenience and show me how to work the blessed thing. I think I may have sent everyone I know 3 texts inviting them to go swimming with me tomorrow.

Help a girl out, won’t you….I could promise you a whole bag of carrot sticks in return. 🙂

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (2)

Since finding this fabulous recipe on Pinterest a few weeks ago, I have made it twice already. It’s very simple to put together and tastes wonderful. Every person in my family gives it a thumbs up.

Seven thumbs up, my friends.

That’s a lot of thumbs.

Come right along now, let’s make it.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (3)

1. Cut your chicken into small 1-2 inch pieces with some kitchen scissors.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (4)

2. Heat up a large skillet over medium high heat. Once it is hot, pour 2 T Olive Oil into it.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (5)

3. Add your chicken pieces to the pan and let them cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (6)

4. The chicken will start to get a bit juicy and bubbly.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (7)

Put the lid on the pan, slightly tilted and drain the juices out into the sink. Return the pan to the stove top and continue cooking over medium high heat.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (8)

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage!Burrito mit schwarzen Bohnen und GuacamoleCrock Pot Picadillo Is A Filling Healthy Dinner Idea & So Easy To MakeOne Pot Pasta With Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom

5. Into a medium sized mixing bowl combine 1 t garlic, 1/4 C apple or pineapple juice, 1/3 C brown sugar, 2 T ketchup, 1 T apple cider vinegar, 1/2 C water, 1/3 C soy sauce, a pinch of red pepper flakes and 1 T cornstarch. Whisk it all together until the cornstarch is dissolved and all ingredients are well combined.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (9)

6. When your chicken has a nice brown sear on some of the pieces…

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (10)

pour the sauce into the pan. Stir it around to cover all the chicken pieces.

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (11)

7. Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cover the pan with the lid at an angle to allow some of the steam to escape. Let this baby simmer away for about 20 minutes, stirring a couple of times during the cooking period.

8. Serve over white or brown rice.

Enjoy!

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon) - Jamie Cooks It Up (12)

Here’s the handy printable…

Bourbon Chicken (without the bourbon)

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 5-6 servings

***Note: This recipe is actually a great freezer meal.Cook according to recipe instructions. Allow it to cool and then place in a deep 9x9 aluminum foil pan and cover tightly with foil. When you are ready to use is allow it to thaw completely and then bake at 350 just until its heated through. Should take about 30 minutes. I would suggest making the rice fresh, when you are ready to serve.

Ingredients

Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe

5 chicken breasts

2 T oil

1 t minced garlic

1/4 C apple or pineapple juice

1/3 C brown sugar

2 T ketchup

1 T apple cider vinegar

1/2 C water

1/3 C soy sauce

pinch red pepper flakes

1 T cornstarch

Instructions

1. Cut your chicken into small 1-2 inch pieces with some kitchen scissors.

2. Heat up a large skillet over medium high heat. Once it is hot, pour 2 T Olive Oil into it.

3. Add your chicken pieces to the pan and let them cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. The chicken will start to get a bit juicy and bubbly. Put the lid on the pan, slightly tilted and drain the juices out into the sink. Return the pan to the stove top and continue cooking over medium high heat.

5. Into a medium sized mixing bowl combine 1 t garlic, 1/4 C apple or pineapple juice, 1/3 C brown sugar, 2 T ketchup, 1 T apple cider vinegar, 1/2 C water, 1/3 C soy sauce, a pinch of red pepper flakes and 1 T cornstarch. Whisk it all together until the cornstarch is dissolved and all ingredients are well combined.

6. When your chicken has a nice brown sear on some of the pieces, pour the sauce into the pan. Stir it around to cover all the chicken pieces.

7. Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cover the pan with the lid at an angle to allow some of the steam to escape. Let this baby simmer away for about 20 minutes, stirring a couple of times during the cooking period.

8. Serve over white or brown rice.

Enjoy!

https://jamiecooksitup.net/2012/01/bourbon-chicken-without-the-bourbon/

Recipe from www.jamiecooksitup.net

Recipe from Big Oven via Pinterest

