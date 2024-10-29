BP Gas Prices: Everything You Need To Know (2024)

Table of Contents
How Much Does BP Gas Cost? Comparing BP Gas Prices Is BP Gas Good Quality? How to Save on BP Gas Prices with Fuel Rewards Program Will BP Gas Prices Ever Go Down? FAQs References

Source: Pixabay

If you’ve been paying attention to current events or had visits to the pump lately, you’ll know about the surging gas prices. Except maybe for gas companies, everyone is straight-up not having a good time. With that said, we’re here once again to highlight another gas company and its current prices.

This time, we’ll talk about BP gas prices.

BP is a global gas brand that mainly operates on the East Coast. It has the most number of locations in the states of Wisconsin (651), Illinois (640), and North Carolina (554).

BP is one of the more popular gas stations because they offer competitive prices. More often than not, BP gas stations are crowded. This guide aims to inform customers about the current BP gas prices and everything you need to know.

How Much Does BP Gas Cost?

Unlike wholesale chains like Sam’s Club and Costco, BP stations are the traditional kind where everyone can pump their gas without needing a membership. BP gas prices are relatively competitive and are actually the cheapest in many areas in the U.S. With BP’s rewards program (more on this later), you can save even more at the pump.

As usual, we’ll use GasBuddy.com to check out a couple of BP locations and find out their prices and how they stack up with the competition.

See Also
Number of BP locations in the USA in 2023 | ScrapeHeroBP gas stations locator - GermanyBP Fueling Up: Your Ultimate Guide to BP Gas Stations - Gas Stations Near Me

NOT JUST FOR CAR SHOPPING

The CoPilot app isn’t just for buying a car - our new CoPilot for Owning tool will help you keep track of recalls and gives you advice on which scheduled maintenance tasks are most important.

Comparing BP Gas Prices

In Ohio, BP offers the lowest price across the state at $3.46 per gallon for regular and $4.35 per gallon for premium. However, BP shares the same price with a couple of competitors like Speedway, United Dairy Farmers, Murphy, and Meijer. This bodes well for the Ohioans as this gives them plenty of options to get their gas.

Meanwhile, the BP gas prices in Virginia Beach, VA, tell a different story. At $3.99 per gallon, BP failed to break into the area’s top ten cheapest gas prices. For Virginia Beach motorists, your most affordable option is the Tidewater Dr. Walmart for a per-gallon price of $3.77.

Over at Kenosha, WI, BP snags the top spot for the cheapest gas prices in the city. At $3.89 per gallon for regular, multiple BP locations have made it into the top ten cheapest in Kenosha. Interestingly enough, the rest of the top ten companies have the same $3.89 per gallon pricing as well. This includes companies like Gulp, Amoco (also owned by BP), and Meijer.

In Omaha, NE, BP gas prices aren’t that competitive at $3.59 per gallon for regular and $4.29 per gallon for premium. BP didn’t make the top ten cheapest gas prices in Omaha city, that’s dominated by wholesale chains like Costco at $3.34 per gallon and Sam’s Club at $3.39 per gallon.

Overall, BP has many locations where it offers the cheapest gas. BP still manages to offer competitive gas pricing in many places where it didn’t come out on top.

THE 10 MOST RELIABLE USED SEDANS

If you’re ready to start shopping for a used car and reliability is a priority for you, take a look at our list of the top 10 most reliable used sedans on the market today.

Is BP Gas Good Quality?

BP is not Top Tier gas, at least not anymore. BP/Amoco used to be a member of the Top Tier program, but that’s no longer the case.

However, BP claims that their fuel lets you go “up to 25 miles further” per tank when driving a full-size pickup truck – thanks to the Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate. Apparently, BP uses Invigorate to minimize the oil deposits that build up within the engine parts. This helps improve fuel economy and enhances the engine’s longevity.

BP may not be Top Tier anymore, but we’ve found no significant number of critical feedback on their fuel products. BP stands behind its products and even claims to reimburse you if you experience fuel-related issues after using its branded fuels.

HOW MANY SPARK PLUGS DOES A DIESEL ENGINE HAVE?

The answer to this question isn’t as simple as you’d expect. Let’s look explore the difference between gas and diesel engines and explore just how many spark plugs a diesel engine actually has.

How to Save on BP Gas Prices with Fuel Rewards Program

Fuel prices for BP products are already competitive on their own, but it gets even better if you join its BPme Rewards program. You can instantly save every time you fill up at any BP or Amoco location by joining the fuel savings program. We appreciate that the BPme Rewards program is reasonably straightforward and won’t have to go through hoops just to save on gas.

Perhaps the most convenient way to get on board with BPme Rewards is by downloading the smartphone app with the same name for the iPhone or Android. Here’s how it works:

  1. Download the BPme Rewards app (iOS, Android).
  2. Register with the BPme Rewards in a new account to instantly save 5 cents per gallon.
  3. You’re entitled to a 5-cent saving as long as you spend $100 minimum every calendar month.
  4. Also, don’t forget to regularly check the app for featured promo codes and special offers that may get you additional savings.

Another neat feature of the BPme Rewards program is Price Match, which is exactly how it sounds. You don’t have to wonder if BP has the lowest gas price in the area because it will price match nearby gas stations within a 2-mile radius. The only downside is that it’s a subscription service that costs $0.99 per month.

In addition, you may use the BPme app as a form of contactless payment when filling up on gas. You simply need to add a payment card within the app, go to a BP or Amoco station, then use the mobile app to select a pump number and pay. It’s a convenient way to pay for your gas without touching the pin pad, plus you may also get your receipts through the app.

Will BP Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

Slowly but not so surely, gas prices are coming down. On March 11, 2022, the national fuel price average was $4.33, a record high. As of this writing, the national average is now $4.15 per gallon, according to the AAA Gas Prices.

While there may be some slight comfort in such drops, we advise you not to get your hopes up. According to industry experts, gas prices will remain high for at least a few more months. Therefore, while there’s a current drop in gas prices, we can’t expect things to go all the way down.

Get a Curated List of the Best Used Cars Near You

The CoPilot car shopping app is the easiest way to buy a car. Tell us what you’re looking for and we’ll search the inventories of every dealership in your area to make you a personalized list of the best car listings in your area.

Only looking for newer models? CoPilot Compare is the search engine for nearly-new cars. Only see cars five years or newer with low mileage — CoPilot Compare is the best way to find off-lease, early trade-in, and CPO cars.

The best part? CoPilot is built using the same technology that dealerships use to buy and sell their inventories, so we have more info on each vehicle than competitors. CoPilot doesn’t work with dealerships, so there are no sponsored posts or other shady practices — just the most info on the best cars. Check out our About Us page to see how CoPilot works.

BP Gas Prices: Everything You Need To Know (2024)

FAQs

How to save money at bp gas station? ›

When you register for BPme Rewards, you will immediately begin to get 5 cents off per gallon on every fuel purchase at bp and Amoco stations. There are no restrictions and no minimum spend requirement. How do I redeem my BPme Rewards? BPme Rewards are automatically redeemed on fuel purchases at bp or Amoco.

Get More Info
What is special about bp gas? ›

Only bp and Amoco gasolines have Invigorate®, bp's exclusive proprietary detergent additive. Invigorate® contains active molecules that start cleaning and protecting your engine as soon as you start the engine.

Learn More
What is the most expensive day to buy gas? ›

Based on historical data, Saturdays have typically been the least favorable day to buy fuel. However, recent analysis by GasBuddy suggests that Thursdays were the most expensive day to purchase gasoline in 2021. The data reveals that in 28 states, Thursday had the highest average gasoline price.

Discover More
What determines high gas prices? ›

California's Oil Refineries

Because more than 90 percent of the gasoline consumed in California comes from in-state refineries, significant unplanned refinery outages contribute to increases in the price at the pump. The state's 14 oil refineries are in the Bay Area, Central Valley, and Los Angeles.

Find Out More
How to get a discount on bp fuel? ›

During offer period, sign up to the BP Rewards membership program by either: (a) visiting www.bprewards.com.au or downloading the BPme app and completing the registration process or (b) if you're a Qantas Frequent Flyer member, visiting www.qantas.com/bp and linking BP Rewards to your Qantas Frequent Flyer card to ...

Know More
What are the benefits of the bp fuel card? ›

The fundamental advantage of BP Fuel Cards is to help you manage fuel costs more effectively. A full list of benefits includes: Savings against national average pump prices. Driving time, fuel and money savings due to our extensive network that is strategically located on more motorway fuel sites than any other brand.

Continue Reading
Is BP or Shell better? ›

With this in mind, it appears that Shell remains the safer upside bet for the next 12 months. Not only is the company publicly declaring investor return as its top priority but it is consistently lowering debt whilst building out renewable, oil and LNG projects. But be sure to watch BP's succession plan closely.

Learn More
Is BP good quality gas? ›

BP was once listed as Top Tier gasoline, but it looks as if it is no longer on the list. All gasoline base stock is the same. The formula and quantity of the additives are proprietary and this is what makes gasoline brands unique. These additives are installed when the tankers are filled with products.

View More
Which gas station has the best quality gas? ›

You'll know you're filling up with the good stuff if you spot a small green sticker on the pump that says “TOP TIER Detergent Gasoline.” As of early 2022, the following stations sold Top Tier gasoline in the U.S.: 76, ARCO, Aloha, Beacon, Breakaway, CITGO, Cenex, Chevron, Conoco, Costco Wholesale, CountryMark, ...

Discover More Details
On what day is gas cheapest? ›

Buy Gas on Monday or Tuesday

Be strategic about the days you fill up at the pump. “For gas, Mondays and Tuesdays tend to be the cheapest days to fill up your tank as demand is lower at the beginning of the week,” Anderson said.

See More

How do I avoid high gas prices? ›

Some of these steps include:
  1. Slow down. * Each 5 mph you drive over 60 mph is like paying an additional $0.15 per gallon for gas. ...
  2. Keep your car maintained and running smoothly. * Tune ups. ...
  3. Use your engine wisely. * Avoid Excessive Idling. ...
  4. Be smart about driving. ...
  5. Keep your car light.

Read On
What is the best time to get gas? ›

If you are filling up in the middle of a hot day, the gasoline may expand, causing you to get less gasoline in your vehicle, which means you pay more for less. Filling up in the morning when it is cooler can help ensure the gasoline has contracted, and you get a larger amount of fuel for the same price.

Get More Info Here
Who really controls gas prices? ›

Petroleum prices are determined by market forces of supply and demand, not individual companies, and the price of crude oil is the primary determinant of the price we pay at the pump.

Learn More
What are some ways to save on gas? ›

Here are 19 ways to spend less on gas.
  • Use a Gas Rewards Credit Card. ...
  • Download a Gas App. ...
  • Use Fuel Rewards Programs. ...
  • Earn Discounts When You Grocery Shop. ...
  • Join a Membership Club. ...
  • Drive Less. ...
  • Stop Idling. ...
  • Drive Safely.
Dec 5, 2023

Learn More Now
What are the 3 main factors that impact gas prices? ›

The main components of the retail price of gasoline
  • The cost of crude oil.
  • Refining costs and profits.
  • Distribution and marketing costs and profits.
  • Taxes.

Know More
How much do you save with a bp fuel card? ›

Fuel & recharge with one card. Save 6p per litre on fuel with 1200+ bp station locations nationwide. The card can also be used at Texaco, Esso and Gulf (3rd party locations totalling over 2200 locations). Manage transactions, fuel consumption and invoices online.

Show Me More
How to get bp member price? ›

You will need to be a BPme Rewards member to enjoy the benefits of BPme Rewards Price. Download the BPme app from your phone's app store for easy access or pick up a card in-store and follow the instructions to register. You'll need to be 16 or over to become a member. What stores are BPme Rewards Price available in?

Show Me More
How can I save money at the gas station? ›

How to Spend Less on Gas
  1. Use a gas station app or website. ...
  2. Check the prices in the different states you'll visit. ...
  3. Think about how best to pay. ...
  4. Slow down. ...
  5. Check your tire pressure. ...
  6. Reduce the number of car trips.
Feb 23, 2024

Learn More Now
Is the Maverik Nitro card worth it? ›

Becoming a Nitro cardholder also upgrades your Adventure Club status, so you can enjoy these upgraded benefits: Save 10 cents or more per gallon of fuel with Nitro BestPrice. Earn 4 Trail Points per dollar for every in-store purchase (excluding alcohol, gift cards and lottery) and 1 Trail Point per gallon of fuel.

Know More

References

Top Articles
Rapper G-Eazy Net Worth And Income Sources 2024
GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances
Tesla sales fall again as more automakers crowd electric vehicle market | CNN Business
Latest Posts
G-Eazy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper
This Is How G-Eazy Amassed His $12 Million Net Worth
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 6324

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.