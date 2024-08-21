BP Gas Prices: Everything You Need To Know (2024)

Source: Pixabay

If you’ve been paying attention to current events or had visits to the pump lately, you’ll know about the surging gas prices. Except maybe for gas companies, everyone is straight-up not having a good time. With that said, we’re here once again to highlight another gas company and its current prices.

This time, we’ll talk about BP gas prices.

BP is a global gas brand that mainly operates on the East Coast. It has the most number of locations in the states of Wisconsin (651), Illinois (640), and North Carolina (554).

BP is one of the more popular gas stations because they offer competitive prices. More often than not, BP gas stations are crowded. This guide aims to inform customers about the current BP gas prices and everything you need to know.

How Much Does BP Gas Cost?

Unlike wholesale chains like Sam’s Club and Costco, BP stations are the traditional kind where everyone can pump their gas without needing a membership. BP gas prices are relatively competitive and are actually the cheapest in many areas in the U.S. With BP’s rewards program (more on this later), you can save even more at the pump.

As usual, we’ll use GasBuddy.com to check out a couple of BP locations and find out their prices and how they stack up with the competition.

Comparing BP Gas Prices

In Ohio, BP offers the lowest price across the state at $3.46 per gallon for regular and $4.35 per gallon for premium. However, BP shares the same price with a couple of competitors like Speedway, United Dairy Farmers, Murphy, and Meijer. This bodes well for the Ohioans as this gives them plenty of options to get their gas.

Meanwhile, the BP gas prices in Virginia Beach, VA, tell a different story. At $3.99 per gallon, BP failed to break into the area’s top ten cheapest gas prices. For Virginia Beach motorists, your most affordable option is the Tidewater Dr. Walmart for a per-gallon price of $3.77.

Over at Kenosha, WI, BP snags the top spot for the cheapest gas prices in the city. At $3.89 per gallon for regular, multiple BP locations have made it into the top ten cheapest in Kenosha. Interestingly enough, the rest of the top ten companies have the same $3.89 per gallon pricing as well. This includes companies like Gulp, Amoco (also owned by BP), and Meijer.

In Omaha, NE, BP gas prices aren’t that competitive at $3.59 per gallon for regular and $4.29 per gallon for premium. BP didn’t make the top ten cheapest gas prices in Omaha city, that’s dominated by wholesale chains like Costco at $3.34 per gallon and Sam’s Club at $3.39 per gallon.

Overall, BP has many locations where it offers the cheapest gas. BP still manages to offer competitive gas pricing in many places where it didn’t come out on top.

Is BP Gas Good Quality?

BP is not Top Tier gas, at least not anymore. BP/Amoco used to be a member of the Top Tier program, but that’s no longer the case.

However, BP claims that their fuel lets you go “up to 25 miles further” per tank when driving a full-size pickup truck – thanks to the Amoco Ultimate with Invigorate. Apparently, BP uses Invigorate to minimize the oil deposits that build up within the engine parts. This helps improve fuel economy and enhances the engine’s longevity.

BP may not be Top Tier anymore, but we’ve found no significant number of critical feedback on their fuel products. BP stands behind its products and even claims to reimburse you if you experience fuel-related issues after using its branded fuels.

How to Save on BP Gas Prices with Fuel Rewards Program

Fuel prices for BP products are already competitive on their own, but it gets even better if you join its BPme Rewards program. You can instantly save every time you fill up at any BP or Amoco location by joining the fuel savings program. We appreciate that the BPme Rewards program is reasonably straightforward and won’t have to go through hoops just to save on gas.

Perhaps the most convenient way to get on board with BPme Rewards is by downloading the smartphone app with the same name for the iPhone or Android. Here’s how it works:

Download the BPme Rewards app (iOS, Android). Register with the BPme Rewards in a new account to instantly save 5 cents per gallon. You’re entitled to a 5-cent saving as long as you spend $100 minimum every calendar month. Also, don’t forget to regularly check the app for featured promo codes and special offers that may get you additional savings.

Another neat feature of the BPme Rewards program is Price Match, which is exactly how it sounds. You don’t have to wonder if BP has the lowest gas price in the area because it will price match nearby gas stations within a 2-mile radius. The only downside is that it’s a subscription service that costs $0.99 per month.

In addition, you may use the BPme app as a form of contactless payment when filling up on gas. You simply need to add a payment card within the app, go to a BP or Amoco station, then use the mobile app to select a pump number and pay. It’s a convenient way to pay for your gas without touching the pin pad, plus you may also get your receipts through the app.

Will BP Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

Slowly but not so surely, gas prices are coming down. On March 11, 2022, the national fuel price average was $4.33, a record high. As of this writing, the national average is now $4.15 per gallon, according to the AAA Gas Prices.

While there may be some slight comfort in such drops, we advise you not to get your hopes up. According to industry experts, gas prices will remain high for at least a few more months. Therefore, while there’s a current drop in gas prices, we can’t expect things to go all the way down.

