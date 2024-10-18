BP gas stations locator - Germany (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Aral pulse Ladestation In den Lohbalken 2. Aral pulse Ladestation Muthstraße 3. Aral pulse Ladestation Lindenplatz 4. Aral pulse Ladestation Berliner Str. 5. Aral pulse Ladestation 6. Aral pulse Ladestation 7. Aral pulse Ladestation Gebr.-Franke-Str. 8. Aral pulse Ladestation Achimer Straße 4b 9. Aral pulse Ladestation Druseltalstraße 10. Aral pulse Ladestation Kirchbergstraße 11. Aral pulse Ladestation Eyßelheideweg 12. Aral pulse Ladestation Storchweg 13. Aral pulse Ladestation Albaxer Str. 14. Aral pulse Ladestation Arneburger Str. 15. Aral pulse Ladestation Vahrenwalder Str. 16. Aral pulse Ladestation Benzstr. 17. Aral pulse Ladestation 18. Aral pulse Ladestation Willi-Kaidel-Str. 19. Aral pulse Ladestation Bahnhofsplatz 4. 20. Aral pulse Ladestation Industriestraße 21. Aral pulse Ladestation Fauststraße 22. Aral pulse Ladestation Koitenhäger 23. Aral pulse Ladestation Mastbergstr. 24. Aral pulse Ladestation Gewerbepark 25. Aral pulse Ladestation 26. Aral pulse Ladestation Ringstraße 27. Aral pulse Ladestation Bahnhofstraße 28. Aral pulse Ladestation Bruchsaler Str. 29. Aral pulse Ladestation Weseler Straße 30. Aral pulse Ladestation Salbker Chaussee 31. Aral pulse Ladestation 32. Aral pulse Ladestation Bahnhofstr. 33. Aral pulse Ladestation Oyterdamm 34. Aral pulse Ladestation Kleine 35. Aral pulse Ladestation Gießener Straße 36. Aral pulse Ladestation Straßburg Straße 37. Aral pulse Ladestation Hallesche 38. Aral pulse Ladestation Lattenbergstraße 39. Aral pulse Ladestation Grabensteiner 40. Aral pulse Ladestation 41. Aral pulse Ladestation Leipziger Straße 42. Aral pulse Ladestation An d. Bleiche 43. Aral pulse Ladestation Leipziger 44. Aral pulse Ladestation Am Helftaer Anger 45. Aral pulse Ladestation Oberes Moos 46. Aral pulse Ladestation Röntgenstraße 47. Aral pulse Ladestation Sonnenallee 48. Aral pulse Ladestation Emderstr. 49. Aral pulse Ladestation 50. Aral pulse Ladestation Kolenfelder 51. Aral pulse Ladestation Osdorfer 52. Aral pulse Ladestation Westfalenstraße 53. Aral pulse Ladestation An d. Alten 54. Aral pulse Ladestation Osloer Str. FAQs References

1. Aral pulse Ladestation In den Lohbalken

Bk, In den Lohbalken 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

2. Aral pulse Ladestation Muthstraße

Rewe, Muthstraße 25

3. Aral pulse Ladestation Lindenplatz

Bk, Lindenplatz 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

4. Aral pulse Ladestation Berliner Str.

Rewe, Berliner Str. 277-279

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, located at Berliner Str. 277-279, 65205 Wiesbaden, is owned and operated by Rewe and offers a range of services to customers. The gas station provides regular and premium fuel options for vehicles, along with a variety of snacks, drinks, and other convenience items. Additionally, the station has an electric vehicle charging station for customers with electric

5. Aral pulse Ladestation

Bk, Pagenstecherstraße 50

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

6. Aral pulse Ladestation

Rewe, Peter-Achnitz-Straße 8

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

7. Aral pulse Ladestation Gebr.-Franke-Str.

Bk, Gebr.-Franke-Str. 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

8. Aral pulse Ladestation Achimer Straße 4b

Bk, Achimer Straße 4-4b

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

Aral pulse Ladestation gas station located at Achimer Straße 4-4b, 27283 Verden a.d. Aller, owned and operated by Bk, is a helpful stop for motorists. The gas station is well-equipped with modern fuel pumps that allow for quick and efficient refueling. In addition, it offers a variety of convenience store items and snacks for those who need refreshments on the go.

9. Aral pulse Ladestation Druseltalstraße

Bk, Druseltalstraße 3

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral Pulse Ladestation gas station is conveniently located at Druseltalstraße 3 in Kassel and is owned and operated by Bk. This state-of-the-art gas station provides customers with a range of high-quality fuels to ensure their vehicles are running smoothly. The station also features an electric vehicle charging point, making it an ideal spot for all drivers. With friendly and knowledgeable

10. Aral pulse Ladestation Kirchbergstraße

Rewe, Kirchbergstraße 4

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

11. Aral pulse Ladestation Eyßelheideweg

Bk, Eyßelheideweg 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

12. Aral pulse Ladestation Storchweg

Rewe, Storchweg 2

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

13. Aral pulse Ladestation Albaxer Str.

Bk, Albaxer Str. 65

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

15. Aral pulse Ladestation Vahrenwalder Str.

Bk, Vahrenwalder Str. 194

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

16. Aral pulse Ladestation Benzstr.

Bk, Benzstr. 5

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

17. Aral pulse Ladestation

Bk, Theodor-Sanne-Straße 4

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned and operated by Bk is located at Theodor-Sanne-Straße 4, 83233 Bernau am Chiemsee. This innovative charging station offers quick and easy charging for electric vehicles, including high-speed charging for those in a hurry. In addition to the charging facilities, the station also offers a clean and well-maintained facility with a convenience store, restroom, and

18. Aral pulse Ladestation Willi-Kaidel-Str.

Bk, Willi-Kaidel-Str. 7

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

19. Aral pulse Ladestation Bahnhofsplatz 4.

Bk, Bahnhofsplatz 4.

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

20. Aral pulse Ladestation Industriestraße

Rewe, Industriestraße 30

21. Aral pulse Ladestation Fauststraße

Rewe, Fauststraße 3

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned and operated by Rewe at Fauststraße 3, 85051 Ingolstadt offers a modern and convenient refueling experience for drivers of electric or hybrid vehicles. The station features rapid charging points for electric cars and hybrid vehicles, as well as traditional fuel pumps for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, customers can find a selection of

22. Aral pulse Ladestation Koitenhäger

Bk, Koitenhäger Landstraße 20

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned and operated by Bk at Koitenhäger Landstraße 20, 17491 Greifswald is a modern and convenient stop for refueling. In addition to standard gasoline and diesel fuel, this station also offers electric charging stations, making it a smart choice for those with electric vehicles. The station is well-maintained and staffed by friendly and knowledgeable employees

23. Aral pulse Ladestation Mastbergstr.

Bk, Mastbergstr. 3

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

24. Aral pulse Ladestation Gewerbepark

Bk, Gewerbepark Euzenberg 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

25. Aral pulse Ladestation

Bk, Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 3

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

26. Aral pulse Ladestation Ringstraße

Bk, Ringstraße 111

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

27. Aral pulse Ladestation Bahnhofstraße

Bk, Bahnhofstraße 14b

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, owned and operated by Bk, is a modern and convenient fueling destination located at Bahnhofstraße 14b in Norden. Offering high-quality fuels and a variety of convenient services, including a car wash, tire air filling station, and gas cylinder exchange, the gas station aims to provide a first-rate experience to every customer. With helpful and friendly

28. Aral pulse Ladestation Bruchsaler Str.

Rewe, Bruchsaler Str. 67

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

29. Aral pulse Ladestation Weseler Straße

Bk, Weseler Straße 101

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

30. Aral pulse Ladestation Salbker Chaussee

Bk, Salbker Chaussee 67

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, owned and operated by Bk, is located at Salbker Chaussee 67 in the city of Magdeburg. This gas station offers a range of services, including fueling for cars and trucks, as well as a convenience store and a car wash. Additionally, the station has pulse charging stations for electric vehicles, making it a convenient stop

31. Aral pulse Ladestation

Bk, Gottlieb-Daimler-Straße 2a

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

32. Aral pulse Ladestation Bahnhofstr.

Rewe, Bahnhofstr. 63

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

33. Aral pulse Ladestation Oyterdamm

Bk, Oyterdamm 74

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

34. Aral pulse Ladestation Kleine

Rewe, Kleine Bahnhofstr. 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

35. Aral pulse Ladestation Gießener Straße

Bk, Gießener Straße 83

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned and operated by Bk at Gießener Straße 83, 34560 Fritzlar is a convenient one-stop-shop for all your fuel and automotive needs. With state-of-the-art fuel pumps, electric charging ports for electric vehicles, and a well-stocked convenience store, this gas station ensures that customers can refuel and restock on-the-go. Additionally, the station has friendly and reliable

36. Aral pulse Ladestation Straßburg Straße

Bk, Straßburg Straße 3

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

37. Aral pulse Ladestation Hallesche

Bk, Hallesche Landstraße 107

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned by Bk at Hallesche Landstraße 107, 06406 Bernburg (Saale) is a modern and efficient fueling station that offers a convenient and clean experience for drivers. In addition to traditional gasoline and diesel fuels, the station also features charging stations for electric vehicles. Customer satisfaction is a top priority, with a spacious parking lot, friendly

38. Aral pulse Ladestation Lattenbergstraße

Bk, Lattenbergstraße 13

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

39. Aral pulse Ladestation Grabensteiner

Bk, Grabensteiner Str. 6

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

40. Aral pulse Ladestation

Bk, Rudolf-Diesel-Str. 2

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

41. Aral pulse Ladestation Leipziger Straße

Bk, Leipziger Straße 194

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

42. Aral pulse Ladestation An d. Bleiche

Rewe, An d. Bleiche 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

43. Aral pulse Ladestation Leipziger

Bk, Leipziger Chaussee 181

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

44. Aral pulse Ladestation Am Helftaer Anger

Bk, Am Helftaer Anger 5

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, owned and operated by Bk, is located at Am Helftaer Anger 5 in Lutherstadt-Eisleben. This modern gas station offers high-quality gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as charging stations for electric vehicles. The store inside the gas station is well-stocked with snacks, drinks, and other convenience items, and is open 24/7 for the customers' convenience.

45. Aral pulse Ladestation Oberes Moos

Bk, Oberes Moos 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

46. Aral pulse Ladestation Röntgenstraße

Bk, Röntgenstraße 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

47. Aral pulse Ladestation Sonnenallee

Bk, Sonnenallee 3

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, located at Sonnenallee 3 in Kirchhain, is owned and operated by Bk and offers a range of services to its customers. In addition to traditional gas and diesel fuel, this station offers electric vehicle charging stations for those with EVs. They also provide snacks, drinks, and other convenience items for purchase. The station is open

48. Aral pulse Ladestation Emderstr.

Bk, Emderstr. 19

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

49. Aral pulse Ladestation

Bk, Heinrich-Nordhoff-Str. 115

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

Aral pulse Ladestation is a cutting-edge gas station owned and operated by Bk that is located at Heinrich-Nordhoff-Str. 115, 38440 Wolfsburg. This state-of-the-art station offers a range of services and amenities including electric vehicle charging, a convenience store, and a car wash, making it a one-stop-shop for all your travel needs. Equipped with the latest technology, Aral pulse Ladestation provides fast

50. Aral pulse Ladestation Kolenfelder

Bk, Kolenfelder Straße 67b

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned and operated by Bk at Kolenfelder Straße 67b, 31515 Wunstorf is a modern fueling station that offers a range of services to motorists. The station features fuel pumps that dispense high-quality gasoline and diesel fuel to customers, as well as a convenience store stocked with snacks, drinks, and other essential items. Additionally, the gas

51. Aral pulse Ladestation Osdorfer

Bk, Osdorfer Landstraße 26

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

52. Aral pulse Ladestation Westfalenstraße

Bk, Westfalenstraße 48

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

53. Aral pulse Ladestation An d. Alten

Rewe, An d. Alten Molkerei 3

54. Aral pulse Ladestation Osloer Str.

Bk, Osloer Str. 1

Monday-Sunday: Open 24 hours

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, located at Osloer Str. 1 in Vechta and owned and operated by Bk, is a modern and well-equipped service station that offers a range of fuels and convenience items. The station is particularly notable for its fast-charging facilities for electric vehicles, with several charging points available for use. The station also offers a range of

FAQs

Does bp operate in Germany? ›

The bp group operates Europe's second largest refinery system in Germany. bp's subsidiary Aral is the number one in the Germany fuels market with its 2400 fuel stations while Castrol is the market leader in the lubricants business. Around 4600 people work at bp in Germany.

What countries have bp gas stations? ›

BP Locations
  • United States (7,321)
  • Australia (1,574)
  • United Kingdom (1,151)
  • Türkiye (767)
  • Spain (721)
  • Greece (720)
  • Poland (577)
  • South Africa (496)

Where is bp Europe located? ›

The company's registered office is located in Hamburg, the administrative head office is based in Bochum. The foundation of BP Europa SE will lead to a distinct simplification of legal structures, Corporate Governance activities and also of internal finance and tax processes.

What is the most common gas station in Germany? ›

There are a total of 2,266 Aral petrol stations on non-motorways in Germany, making Aral the most ubiquitous petrol station brand in the country.

Can I use my bp fuel card in Europe? ›

Q: Do you offer European coverage? Yes. In fact, with the BP + Aral Card we offer a huge network spanning 22,000 sites in 29 countries. Your drivers can use all BP sites in Europe plus every station in the ROUTEX network, including ARAL, Total, Eni, OMV and Circle K Fuel and Retail.

Do you pump your own gas in Germany? ›

Nearly all stations are self-service (Selbstbedienung, or SB-Tanken). Like the US, unleaded gasoline (bleifrei) has long been the norm. Diesel fuel is also widely used in Germany and therefore available at nearly all filling stations.

Are Shell and bp the same company? ›

Shell and BP are two of the largest oil and gas companies. They are not the same company.

Is bp gas in Canada? ›

In 1955, BP formed a Canadian subsidiary, based in Montreal, called BP Canada Limited. The company began acquiring retail stations in Ontario and Quebec and in 1957 started construction on a refinery in Montreal.

Are bp and Castrol the same? ›

Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading lubricant company with a 115-year presence in India. Known for its innovation and high-performance products, Castrol offers trusted brands like Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, and Castrol POWER1.

Is bp a Chinese company? ›

British Petroleum, better known as BP, is a global oil company based in the United Kingdom. BP was the ninth-largest energy company in the world in terms of revenue as of 2023. It's a British company but U.S. investors can purchase its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on major stock exchanges.

Who is bp owned by? ›

BP p.l.c. (BP) Ownership Overview

The ownership structure of BP p.l.c. (GB:BP) stock is a mix of institutional, retail and individual investors. Approximately 20.92% of the company's stock is owned by Institutional Investors, 0.24% is owned by Insiders and 78.84% is owned by Public Companies and Individual Investors.

Is bp a Russian company? ›

BP p.l.c. (formerly The British Petroleum Company p.l.c. and BP Amoco p.l.c.; stylised in all lowercase) is a British multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, England.

What is the BP brand in Germany? ›

Aral AG (previously Veba Öl AG) is a German oil company established in 1898 as Westdeutsche Benzol-Verkaufs-Vereinigung GmbH (West German Benzene Marketing Corporation). The company is currently owned by British conglomerate BP after it was purchased in 2002.

What do they call gas stations in Germany? ›

die Tankstelle

We got that too.

What gas station companies are in Germany? ›

Biggest companies in the Petrol Stations in Germany
CompanyRevenue (€m) 2024
Orlen Deutschland GmbH3,376.0
BP Europa SE1,892.0
Shell Deutschland GmbH1,669.0

What is the strategy of bp Germany? ›

BP is committed to delivering its German offshore wind projects and sees the country as a “blueprint” for its strategy to transform itself from an international oil company into an international energy company, said Ina Kamps, who heads the company's offshore wind business in Europe's largest economy.

Who supplies Germany with gas? ›

Norway has quickly moved up the ranks to emerge as Germany's most important energy supplier, ahead of the Netherlands and Belgium. In 2023 the country supplied 43 percent of pipeline gas and 4 percent of LNG deliveries to Germany.

Is there oil and gas drilling in Germany? ›

The Mittelplate field under the Wadden Sea in Schleswig-Holstein is Germany's largest and most productive crude oil field. Wintershall Dea has set international standards in this ecologically sensitive area with its drilling and production island – both in terms of environmental compatibility and high-tech drilling.

Does bp trade internationally? ›

We have one of the world's most developed commodity trading businesses, made up of a global team of over 2,000 people serving 12,000 customers in more than 140 countries.

References

