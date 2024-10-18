BP gas stations locator - Germany (2024)

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station, located at Osloer Str. 1 in Vechta and owned and operated by Bk, is a modern and well-equipped service station that offers a range of fuels and convenience items. The station is particularly notable for its fast-charging facilities for electric vehicles, with several charging points available for use. The station also offers a range of

The Aral pulse Ladestation gas station owned and operated by Rewe at Fauststraße 3, 85051 Ingolstadt offers a modern and convenient refueling experience for drivers of electric or hybrid vehicles. The station features rapid charging points for electric cars and hybrid vehicles, as well as traditional fuel pumps for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, customers can find a selection of

FAQs

The bp group operates Europe's second largest refinery system in Germany. bp's subsidiary Aral is the number one in the Germany fuels market with its 2400 fuel stations while Castrol is the market leader in the lubricants business. Around 4600 people work at bp in Germany.

BP Locations United States (7,321)

Australia (1,574)

United Kingdom (1,151)

Türkiye (767)

Spain (721)

Greece (720)

Poland (577)

South Africa (496) More items...

The company's registered office is located in Hamburg, the administrative head office is based in Bochum. The foundation of BP Europa SE will lead to a distinct simplification of legal structures, Corporate Governance activities and also of internal finance and tax processes.

There are a total of 2,266 Aral petrol stations on non-motorways in Germany, making Aral the most ubiquitous petrol station brand in the country.

Q: Do you offer European coverage? Yes. In fact, with the BP + Aral Card we offer a huge network spanning 22,000 sites in 29 countries. Your drivers can use all BP sites in Europe plus every station in the ROUTEX network, including ARAL, Total, Eni, OMV and Circle K Fuel and Retail.

Nearly all stations are self-service (Selbstbedienung, or SB-Tanken). Like the US, unleaded gasoline (bleifrei) has long been the norm. Diesel fuel is also widely used in Germany and therefore available at nearly all filling stations.

Shell and BP are two of the largest oil and gas companies. They are not the same company.

In 1955, BP formed a Canadian subsidiary, based in Montreal, called BP Canada Limited. The company began acquiring retail stations in Ontario and Quebec and in 1957 started construction on a refinery in Montreal.

Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading lubricant company with a 115-year presence in India. Known for its innovation and high-performance products, Castrol offers trusted brands like Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, and Castrol POWER1.

British Petroleum, better known as BP, is a global oil company based in the United Kingdom. BP was the ninth-largest energy company in the world in terms of revenue as of 2023. It's a British company but U.S. investors can purchase its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on major stock exchanges.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Ownership Overview



The ownership structure of BP p.l.c. (GB:BP) stock is a mix of institutional, retail and individual investors. Approximately 20.92% of the company's stock is owned by Institutional Investors, 0.24% is owned by Insiders and 78.84% is owned by Public Companies and Individual Investors.

BP p.l.c. (formerly The British Petroleum Company p.l.c. and BP Amoco p.l.c.; stylised in all lowercase) is a British multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, England.

Aral AG (previously Veba Öl AG) is a German oil company established in 1898 as Westdeutsche Benzol-Verkaufs-Vereinigung GmbH (West German Benzene Marketing Corporation). The company is currently owned by British conglomerate BP after it was purchased in 2002.

Biggest companies in the Petrol Stations in Germany Company Revenue (€m) 2024 Orlen Deutschland GmbH 3,376.0 BP Europa SE 1,892.0 Shell Deutschland GmbH 1,669.0

BP is committed to delivering its German offshore wind projects and sees the country as a “blueprint” for its strategy to transform itself from an international oil company into an international energy company, said Ina Kamps, who heads the company's offshore wind business in Europe's largest economy.

Norway has quickly moved up the ranks to emerge as Germany's most important energy supplier, ahead of the Netherlands and Belgium. In 2023 the country supplied 43 percent of pipeline gas and 4 percent of LNG deliveries to Germany.

The Mittelplate field under the Wadden Sea in Schleswig-Holstein is Germany's largest and most productive crude oil field. Wintershall Dea has set international standards in this ecologically sensitive area with its drilling and production island – both in terms of environmental compatibility and high-tech drilling.

We have one of the world's most developed commodity trading businesses, made up of a global team of over 2,000 people serving 12,000 customers in more than 140 countries.