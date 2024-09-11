Brain Test Answers [1-448+] All Levels Updated in 2024 + Video (2024)

In this post you can find updated solutions for every new version of the very popular trivia game “Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles” from Unico Studio, developers of three popular games: Who is, Brain Test 2, Brain Test 3 and Brain Test 4. We have published all the levels with image hints, short answers, and detailed video walkthrough, you can solve all the puzzles easily. Please note that Developers mixed answers for game and we try to stay up to date. (All levels updated to the latest version). You have to do all kinds of random stuff in order to solve the puzzles, such as shake your phone, think outside the box, find hidden objects, solve math problems, and more. The questions get tougher and tougher, as this is one of the toughest trick-question games on the market.

About Brain Test Game: “Brain Test is an addictive free tricky puzzle game with a series of tricky brain teasers. Different riddles testing will challenge your mind. This new puzzle game may break common sense and bring your new brain-pushing experience! You can enjoy yourself with your friends with this addictive and funny free IQ game. Get ready to take the quiz!“.

Brain Test 2 is a free tricky puzzle game and the second part of the most popular game in the world Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles :

L1: Which one is the biggest Lion is bigger in terms of size on the screen.

L2: How to blossom this flower Drag clouds with your finger to reveal the sun and make the flower blossom.

L3: Put the elephant into the fridge Tap the fridge and put the elephant inside it.

L4: Which one is closest to us Month is closest to the word “us”.

L5: How many pizza slices do we have There are more pizza slices under pizza slices, move them out of the way with your finger and count them, the answer is 9.

L6: I overtook the 2nd placed racer, what is my position? The answer is 2.

L7: Slide left to unlock Slide arrow to the left.

L8: Feed the cat please, he is hungry Put the cookies on the word “cat”.

L9: Where is the green ball Merge blue ball with yellow ball to turn them to the green ball.

L10: What is unusual in this picture? The hand of clown has six fingers.

L11: Which one is longest February is longest, because has more letters.

L12: Catch 5 Falling Apples Just tap on the five apples that falling up to down.

L13: Tom must jump to the other side Drag the mushroom and give it to Tom to make him grow, then tap on the jump button.

L14: Turn it off! too dangerous Just tap on the red button on the kettle.

L15: 4+5×5-2=? (((5 x 5 = 25) – 2) = 23) + 4 = 27. The answer is 27.

L16: Tap them in order: 1, 49, 80, 5, 7, 11, 101 You should remember correct order of numbers.

L17: What is the hidden number? Drag the stone, the hidden number is 40.

L18: How many month have 28 days? Every month has 28 days at least. The answer is 12.

L19: Please save this boy! Take the shovel and start digging in the hill area, You’ll find a bone, Give that bone to dog and save the boy.

L20: Where is the black sheep? Drag the word “black” in question and put it onto one of the sheep to make it black.

L21: What is the last letter in spelling? The last letter in word “spellinG” is “G”.

L22: There is an intruder in our cat party! There is a hidden rat inside the red circle (look at the image on the top of this page).

L23: Save her! Bring the two clouds closer together, the thief is killed by a lightning strike.

L24: Catch the mouse! To catch the mouse, use the arrow buttons to move cat outside of the maze.

L25: Tom is hungry again, please help Put the cat food on the oven and turn it on. Then the mouse will come out.

L26: Make them fall in love Drag the balloon close to the wedding rings, then the balloon “BOOM” due to sharpness of the diamond.

L27: What a terrible dice roll! Help me please Just shake your phone.

L28: Click on the calves please Move them closer together, suddenly you will see four calves. tap on them one by one.

L29: Which cat is on the right Slide the screen, you’ll see one more hidden cat, tap it.

L30: Spot the differences There is no any differences.

L31: How many holes are there in the shirt? There are 8 holes on the T-shirt.

L32: 3+8=? 3 + 8 = 11. The other equations are wrong!

L33: Help the car cross the bridge Hold your finger on the cracked portion of the bridge and tap on the car with your another finger.

L34: He must get to his car to escape the zombies! Move man to the top right corner of the screen, zombies will follow, then bring him around the zombies fast to the car.

L35: Please open the soda Shake your phone until the soda explodes.

L36: Where is the cat above this text? Use your finger to move the text down below the cat.

L37: 1 9 ? 4.

L38: It is too dark! I can’t find my cat! Take the light-bulb from hint place. Drag it over the screen slowly to light it up. Then you will find the cat.

L39: Reach to the finish before time runs out Tap the clock few times until it breaks. The time can never run out, because there’s no more time limit, Now tap the car.

L40: We must be ready before the guests arrive! Take your finger and rub the dirty glasses till they become shiny enough.

L41: Where is my rabbit? Create rabbit from vegetables, please see the image hint, they will turn into a vegetable rabbit.

L42: Get the biggest number possible The equations are totally futile, so ignore them. 999 will be the biggest three-digit number!

L43: Stop the baby’s crying, PLEASE! Hold the phone upside down and the tears will go back to the baby’s eyes.

L44: Where is my chocolate egg?! Drag and drop the middle egg under the sun. then it will break and spill a bunch of chocolate everywhere.

L45: Timmy is hungry, please feed him Put some salt and some cold water in his food to cool it and better taste. Then feed him.

L46: Which monkey is carsick? Shake the phone and one of monkeys will get carsick.

L47: Blue has to win this race Tap the blue barrel that is just above the crowd. Give it to blue car, then tap the go button, the blue car will win.

L48: Help this poor guy, please Put your phone screen face down, the turtle will turn.

L49: Make the red win the race Pick up the word “red” from the question and put it after cars.

L50: Burn everything! Take the torch and use it to burn the word “everything” in the question.

L51: Jack did not study for the exam, but he has to pass Put your finger on Jack’s head, then move it and make his neck longer to steal her answers.

L52: Which building is the strongest? Shake your phone, then only one of the buildings will stays standing. This is the strongest building.

L53: We need 9 apples Rotate number “9” in the question and turn it into “6”, then six apples will be enough.

L54: Pick the red color! Tap on the colored balls with this order: blue text with red color, orange text with yellow color, orange ball with red text.

L55: How can the bus pass through there? Zoom out the bus by using two fingers then you will be able to make it pass.

L56: How many eggs are there? Touch all eggs, one of them not an egg, will be a kid with a bald head.

L57: Scissor has to win Remove stones with papers and then cut papers with scissor.

L58: Stop the alien invasion! Tap on all of the aliens with your finger, but make sure not to tap the cats.

L59: Help me achieve victory! Tap on ‘VIC’, ‘TO’, ‘RY’ to put them in prepared empty places.

L60: Help this poor man, please Move the skirt of the women’s bathroom sign to a men’s bathroom sign.

L61: How can this be correct?! Shoot to every “X” to turn it to “+” . Each shot will turn the “X” slightly, changing the equation into 15+15+15=45 that will be correct.

L62: What occurs twice in a week, once in a year and never in a month? The answer is letter “E”. 1- W ee k: the letter ‘e’ comes twice. 2- Month: the letter ‘e’ never comes. 3- Y e ar: the letter ‘e’ comes once.

L63: Remove 6 sticks and make it a 10 Remove sticks in order to make word “TEN”.

L64: Help this frog fly Hold your finger on frog’s nose for a few seconds. The frog will inflate and fly.

L65: Our cat is still hungry Open the match box, then move a matchstick against the rough part of the box to fire it. Then it will shoot a mouse and the rat fall into the cat’s mouth.

L66: I want 9 candies, please Tap the lid to open candies box. Then upside down your phone and shake it three times, each time three candies will fall out.

L67: Click them from low to high Start tapping from down to top. No need any mathematical knowledge!

L68: Don’t tell me you forgot to buy his birthday present! Take the daily gifts from the bottom of the screen and give it to the boy and he will be happy.

L69: Click on the animals, from smallest to biggest Tree is obviously not an animal so just click on mouse, lion and elephant.

L70: How can this equation work? Take 70 from ‘level 70’ and place it before 50.

L71: Help the mother lion Drag hair from male lion and put to female lion.

L72: How many squares are there? There is zero squares.

L73: Press the button 100 times Remove 00 from 100 in question then press button just 1 time.

L74: The fisherman is having a terrible day, help him catch a fish First you should tap on every apple and split them, then you will find a worm, put worm as bait on the hook to catch fish.

L75: She is so sad that she burnt the eggs, please cheer her up Turn back the time by moving the hour needle at 2. You will see the food that she burned will unexpectedly not be burned anymore.

L76: How many rectangles are there? By moving the rectangles away from each other you will find out there are four rectangles.

L77: How many balls are there? You should rotate your phone, there are 7 hidden balls in the basket that will come out, then you will see 10 balls.

L78: How many cubes are there? There are 9 cubes on each other if you think of the cubes in 3D and there is also another hidden cube on the left side of the screen. There are in total 10 cubes.

L79: Turn on the TV please Use two fingers and put them on both broken part of the cable.

L80: Today is Jim’s 2nd birthday. Light the candles for him Light the first candle using the matchstick and then use it to light one of the other candles.

L81: The Boxer on the left should win Move one of the balls from boxing ring to the right glove of the left person and make it bigger, then press the fight button.

L82: Make this equation correct Get 8 and 2 from level number 82 and place at X and Y respectively.

L83: Please stop this fight Take the cookie with your 2 fingers and break it in two-piece by pulling your fingers separate. Then share them between boys.

L84: How many letters are left if E and T leave the alphabet? “Alphabet” has 8 letters, if E and T leave there will be 6 letters. ALPHABET-ET=ALPHAB.

L85: Show me your patience You should just wait for a few seconds and do nothing. Then you can pass this level.

L86: Birdie has overslept. Try shaking the tree Tap and hold the branch with bird with your finger and shake your phone.

L87: Find the mistake here The mistake is “mlstake” in question, there isn’t dot above i, Just tap on “mlstake”.

L88: Who wins the battle? Drag the 100 from the “100 knights” and place it over the 100 in “100 barbarians”.

L89: Let the cat in please. it is freezing outside Use gravity rule and flip your phone, The door will be opened.

L90: Please turn on all the lights Tap all the buttons to light first two lamps, now drag the right lamp out of the screen to remove it.

L91: Complete the leve please Take “L” from LEVEL 91 and add it to “leve” in the question.

L92: Click on the blue button 6 times Tap on the blue button 4 times then remove the red button and under red will be one more blue button. Tap again 2 times.

L93: 10=25 35=75 65=105 25=? Just reverse first equation 10 = 25. The answer is 25 = 10.

L94: Aww… She wants an ice cream too Rotate hat of the boy and remove hair of the girl, then put the hair on the rotating hat and make an ice cream, now give it to the girl to make her happy.

L95: They say curiosity kills the cat, but can you kill it as well? Tap on the text “curiosity” and drag it on the cat. the word “curiosity” will kill the cat.

L96: I want some mayo Turn your phone upside down and shake it.

L97: Help me catch that rabbit Drag the rabbit trap near the rabbit. Then tap on the box of carrots to catch the rabbit.

L98: The baby is crying again. I suspect she is gassy Rub the baby’s belly with your finger for a few time and then ? !

L99: What is the minimum number of chairs we need for the dinner Granny (1) + children (3) + spouses and their children (6) + aunt (1) = 11. The answer is 11.

L100: What is a cat’s child called? The cat’s child is also cat so tap on the text “cat’s” inside the question.

L101: Give them apples, but never leave the plate empty Tap one apple, then the other, then two kids will get apples. Then give third boy apple with plate.

L102: Please help me find my socks Zoom out the screen with your two fingers, Then you will see the socks.

L103: Tom the cat wants to fly Place Tom right side of the seesaw and then drag and drop the anvil from high above the left side of the seesaw to create a strong force.

L104: Feed them all Give the feed to grasshopper, grasshopper to mouse, mouse to cat.

L105: Each of these brothers has a sister. How many siblings are there? Each of the brothers has a sister so the answer is “6 = 5 brothers + 1 sister”.

L106: He refuses to eat his mom’s delicious soup Remove the right screw to make the mug fall on boy’s feet. He will open his mouth and you can take the bowl and put it up to his mouth.

L107: What is the total cost? The answer is 12.

L108: Eeek! Catch it before my mom suffers a heart attack Tap on the buttons near the valves to close two sides. Then tap on the mouse and quickly close the third valve to catch it.

L109: Teacher wants a rectangle Place the red shape close to scalpel then move it down into the blade to create a rectangle of it.

L110: Help him get back his wallet, please With one finger hold the upper part of the crocodile’s mouth and then drag the hand to get back the wallet.

L111: Help the car cross the river Tap on the cloud behind the tree, Then put the cloud over the sun to freeze the river. See Also SOLVED Brain Test Level 298 – Which One Did This

L112: Feed them. One for each please Drag the food to the last fish first then to the third, and first…

L113: I can’t start the video Move the play button in the lower screen into the laptop to play the video.

L114: His coffee has gotten cold Put the mirrors like in the image hint so that the light of the flashlight reflects and goes into the cup and makes it hot.

L115: Find a frame for these colored objects Put the red square and two colored triangles together into the blank square. They will fit inside.

L116: Make this correct 9 – 3 = 6 or 3 + 3 = 6.

L117: Click on the fruits in a certain order There is 1 apple, 2 cherries, 3 bananas, and a bunch of grapes. So tap on the 1- apple, 2- cherries, 3- bananas, 4- grapes.

L118: Birthday time! How old is he though? Pull up the candles to reveal a hidden cake. The answer is 5.

L119: Help her hit the target Zoom in the target with your two fingers, Then tap her so that she shoots the arrow and hits the target.

L120: Help the rat get the cheese Tap on the red gates like the image hint.

L121: What should we put in place of the question mark? The diagram is supposed to look like the shifter of a car with a manual transmission. Usually the reverse gear is on the bottom right side, so the answer is “R”.

L122: Which car is the slowest You should click on the word “car” in question.

L123: How does this equation work? Just drag this part of equation out of the screen : “7+6+”.

L124: We need 5 actors for our movie, who will not to get a callback? You should remove the hair from the blonde boy in the upper left corner of the screen. He will not get a callback.

L125: Help the kid on the right win the snowball fight Take all snowballs and add them to the snowball in his hand to make it bigger.

L126: Help me. I don’t know where to turn You need to just rotate your phone to the left.

L127: Which one is the longest? Move the kid’s face to all of the party blowers and after choose longest one.

L128: Where does bee honey come from? Honey coming from bee, Just tap on the word “bee” in the question.

L129: We need 10 dollars! Slide the wallet out of his pocket and take it, Then tap on the wallet to open it up and the rest of the dollars will fall out.

L130: If 1 chicken is cooked in 5 minutes, how long would it take to cook 5 chickens? The answer is 5 minutes because the can be cooked together.

L131: Discover gravity Just shake your phone.

L132: Another miserable man needs your help Take the spider and put it in the vat of radioactive fluid. Then put the spider on the miserable man to turn him into Spider-Man.

L133: What should we put at the question mark? Each of these letters are the first digit of One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, The answer is “N”.

L134: I had 10 fish in my aquarium, and I came home to see that 6 of them died. How many are left in the aquarium? The answer is 10, Because the dead fishes are still here.

L135: Where do they hide the diamond they stole? Remove the hat and hair from middle man to find the diamond.

L136: Where is the ball? First tap on his nose to make his eyes closed, Then swipe up on all three cups to find it.

L137: Match the objects with correct countries You have to connect all to France.

L138: How to build a tower? Put them on top of each other.

L139: Oh man! She is crying again! help please… You should take the car’s wheels and move them to the dad’s face.

L140: Mouse is 4, Cat is 6, Upside down cat is 9, The answer is 17.

L141: Help this bodybuilder please Pull the weights off the ends of the bar.

L142: The student can’t think of an answer to the test question Turn your phone upside down to pump blood to her head.

L143: Timmy needs to eat healthy Hold the hamburger with one finger to get him to open his mouth, Then put the broccoli to his mouth with other finger.

L144: How to defeat the wizard? Put your card with the green leaf to the water card, your water card to the his fire card and your fire card to his green leaf card.

L145: Aliens are infiltrating. Find them Check all red circles on our image hint.

L146: What is in the middle of America? The middle letter in text “America” is “r”.

L147: Looks so sad. Cheer him up please Use your fingers and turn his mouth from sad to smile.

L148: A vampire! Help! Help You should swipe the window shade and open the window, light will come in.

L149: How many triangles are there? The answer is 5.

L150: Feed our cat from left to right Drag the cat off of the right side of the screen, and it will reappear on the left side.

L151: They need justice Put the boy’s ice-cream two times into the box and drag the other ice-cream four times into the box.

L152: We need a green ball Tap and hold on the yellow ball and connect it with a blue ball to make a green ball.

L153: Break the window with the stone Drag word “stone” from text and break the word “window” in the question.

L154: Neighbors are having a crazy party in the middle of the night. Stop it Take phone and call 911.

L155: How can it be true? Drag your finger on the 1 twice to reveal two more 1’s. Then make the equation true: 111 > 100.

L156: Blue has to win Drag the finish line downward so that blue car will come to finish.

L157: Save them all Move all of the skydivers until their hands link together, then third man from left will save all.

L158: Fix the clock please Move the blue arrow to hits 2 o’clock.

L159: Cheer him up please One his foot is bigger and has tickling, Rub them with your finger until he starts laughing.

L160: Horsy wishes to be a unicorn Drag star from sky.

L161: Please unlock the door, I am trapped outside Move the floor mat, You’ll find a key under it.

L162: Tortoise must win Just remove his shell by Swiping on tortoise, there are rockets, you should make it when they start.

L163: What is the number below the dice? Just Drag it, You’ll find number 15 below it.

L164: Just had a son! Pick a name for him Drag “son” from text and put it after “JA”, You’ll make a name for him “JASON”.

L165: Well, she is at it again! What’s wrong this time? Take its hair off. It turns into the spider, Remove it from the screen and baby will happy.

L166: Collect 3 apples please Shake your phone and then collect one by one from right to left, First move the basket under the right apple, then shake your phone. Repeat this with the center apple, then the left apple.

L167: Get to 6 please Tap till 9 and then upside down your phone to make number “9” into a number “6”.

L168: Find all the animals in the picture Tap all rabbits, then tap snake, Drag snake to the horse and you’ll see one more animal.

L169: Help Tom get his fish Tap the dog and turn it eyes to the left, then move the cat up, again tap the dog and turn it eyes to the right and catch fish.

L170: We want to go to New York Move the door keeper to the right side and the car will go to New York.

L171: Poor crow is unable to eat the walnut Take walnut up to the air and drop it on the stone to break it. Then feed crow.

L172: Build me a snowman please Move clouds and put the sun as the head of the snowman.

L173: Form the image on the puzzle Just put the image on the puzzle.

L174: She loves him or she loves him not? Tap on each of the pedals, Then you should pull the last part of the flower in her hair.

L175: The blue car is in a hurry, help it Take the blue part off of back of the blue car and connect it to the front of the car to turn it into an emergency signal.

L176: Help the ghost hunter with his ghost traps First tap the ghost hunter to see the ghosts. Remember the positions of the ghosts. Then tap to see bottles for ghosts again. Now you should put them where the ghosts were. Tap him again and catch them all.

L177: What is the reverse of bad? The answer is “DAB”.

L178: What does he see? Check the image hint

L179: Ok, time to lift off Turn your phone to the left side and tap on 5 4 3 2 1.

L180: How many dots are there, I wonder There is 4 dots, Please check the image hint above.

L181: What is the %50 of 55 Half of the number “55” is “5”.

L182: End this war Face both cannons with each other in the same direction, Then hit the fire button.

L183: Help me carry this box to the dolly please Turn your phone and rotate it twice to turn the box until it gets on the dolly.

L184: You got caught speeding, oops Open the glove box, and then give the police the box of donuts inside.

L185: Tom is hungry, catch that mouse Drag carpet another side, mouse will slide down to cat mouth.

L186: I declare that today is your birthday, pick a gift Just tap on the word “gift: in the text.

L187: I hate math! Get rid of this number You should create “Gone = G + one or 1”, Put letter “G” in front of “1” to make word “Gone”.

L188: Find the pairs and win the game First make all possible matches with the cards. Then you see one card with two carrots on it, just slide your finger between carrots to make two cards.

L189: I saw this riddle on reddit. Where is the bull Take the “red” out of “reddit” and put it front of the bulls.

L190: Correct this equation please Erase the number “1” with your finger and the equation will be corrected: 4+5 = 9.

L191: I hate this! The baby is crying again! Stop this scream Take “I” from the question and put it before “scream”, It will turn into I Scream or Ice Cream and make the baby happy.

L192: Click on green 3 times, blue 10 times and red 5 times Count by yourself when you click blue button.

L193: When I was 6 years old, my sister was half of my age and my brother was twice of my age. 5 years later, what is the sum of my siblings’ ages? The answer is 8 + 17 = 25.

L194: How many circles are there? The answer is 7, You can see them in image hint.

L195: Your pets are drowning, which one will you save? Touch them with your three fingers at the same time to save them all.

L196: Such a moody weather… Take the picture from the wall and put it on the window and zoom out to expand it.

L197: Complete the equation correctly Make it like the image hint: 367 + 15 = 382 or 365 + 17 = 382.

L198: Our dog is so dirty, clean him up please You should pour water to dog and then shake your phone to dry the dog.

L199: They all need some warmth Just put the fire in the middle of them.

L200: What is under the tree? Drag the words “the tree”, Then tap on the cat.

L201: Quickly tap the numbers in order Tap the numbers in order, but be careful after tapping number 6, The numbers 7 and 8 will be replaced each other.

L202: Solve the puzzle Check the image hint

L203: We must score a goal Arrange your players like the image hint.

L204: Teach our cat how to hunt please Put the box over the cat to make it hidden, Then take the cheese and put it on the floor. When the mouse appeared remove the box.

L205: Find the treasure Check under rocks until you find a X mark, There is the treasure hidden. Then take the shovel and dig the ground to find it.

L206: I lost the brakes! HELP Drag one of the clouds and put it between the rocks and car.

L207: Where is the mother lion? Tap on the apples three times.

L208: Tortoise must win the race Take the banana from monkey and place it on the rabbit’s path.

L209: Help him Drag the blade from the boy’s dream and put it on the boy, He will wake up.

L210: Make a choice Rub your finger on the left choice to make it disappear and new choice will be appeared.

L211: This man annoyed the llama, get his revenge Drag the cloud up to the boy’s head and tap on it few times until the rain starts. Then tap on the llama.

L212: How many teeth he has? Tap on the boy’s teeth, Some of them will fall so the answer is 12.

L213: We must fill all of the grids in the factory You should first fill all grids which have number 1, then slide to number 2 and then number 4.

L214: Try to follow the correct pattern Watch first and then tap on Orange, Blue, Red (two times), Green in this order.

L215: Horsy wishes for wings now Take the star from the magic stick and drag it over the sky.

L216: Separate the colors please Pour the blue color to the empty tube and then continue doing to will have three tubes in three different colors.

L217: Help! She can’t stop jumping On the left side of the screen there is a mattress, move it under the girl and then drag the trampoline out of the way.

L218: Candy must reach to the mouth Rotate your phone, then you will be able to control the candy and put it to the boy’s mouth.

L219: Tom wants to jump again, but we ran out of mushrooms Move the left hill near the right hill and then tap on the jump button.

L220: Help our friend to cross the street There are white lines on the left side of the screen, you should put it on the road so you can create a crosswalk and the cars will stop.

L221: I need an omelette, please Bring the balloon near the knife, chicken will scare and you can take an egg and put it to the pan.

L222: She lost her balloon Slide the screen down with your finger, you’ll see the balloon. Grab it and give it to the baby.

L223: How many dogs are there The answer is 10.

L224: We must get rid of these microbes Remove them with the wipe and then put the wipe in the fire.

L225: I can’t get into my house, help me Zoom in the house with your two fingers and then open the door with the key.

L226: Help me feed my lizard Take the plate, then open the window and the fly will be coming.

L227: I have OCD, help me Separate all of the balls by colors.

L228: Tom found yet another valley to jump Put one of the clouds in the middle of hills, then tap on the jump.

L229: Find all of the animals Pay attention to 2 snakes, there is a squirrel inside the tree on top left where the nut is.

L230: What is X? Take “5” from A) and add it to “-5” on D), then you will have “D) 0”.

L231: He wants 5 glasses of milk and 3 cookies Edit the question text and replace “5” with “3”.

L232: Help the man escape Block the zombie at the corner and then go to the car.

L233: Help our hero Turn your phone upside down.

L234: Find a solution before others see her face Clean her face with the napkin on his pocket.

L235: She is so tired, help please Open the kitchen cabinet to put the clean plates that are inside the dishwasher and then put inside the dirty ones.

L236: Help her hit the target Move the target to the right side of the screen and then you will easily shoot the target.

L237: Help the blue boxer once again Tap your finger on the right side of red boxer to distract him and then tap on the fight button.

L238: How can Tom jump this time? Move Tom to the edge of the hill, Then press the jump button.

L239: We must stop this monster Use the green color basket to turn its health bar from red to green.

L240: Horsy wants a princess now There is a hidden hammer near the tree, drag it and hit the head of the wizard, then take the star and put it into the sky.

L241: Pick the apples Tap all of the apples on all three slides, but in the last slide there is one tomato. Don’t tap it.

L242: We need a fire Remove the hat of the boy and drag the cloud to reveal the sun.

L243: Draw a triangle please Move the middle dot up then connect them to make a triangle.

L244: There are some weird things going on around here, find them Check the image hint

L245: He needs some help Drag the word “help” from the question text and put it into the white empty place.

L246: How can this be correct Rotate your phone upside down so the equation will be correct 16 = 8 + 8.

L247: Which monkey has the longest tail Drag the monkeys to the top of the screen to see which one has the longest tail that you will find out the middle one has the longest tail.

L248: He wants the same burger Look at the boy’s burger, you have to make the same burger, so put things in order “cheese slice – potato slice – green slice – upper bun” then you will pass the level.

L249: The computer works too slow and it makes him sad Clean the fans from dust so they can cool the PC and the computer will work faster.

L250: Oh no! He is so late for work today Tap on the calendar to change the date on it from Thursday to Saturday so he won’t have to worry about work.

L251: Help the man reach his house Swipe up the red bar for the man to pass the first barrier and when he pass swipe down the red bar for passing the next barrier and the man will reach to his house.

L252: Where is the dog hiding Drag the light hole to find the closets and the dog is hiding between them.

L253: Get rid of this traffic Rotate your phone to the right side and you will see all the cars will start moving and the level is done.

L254: Complete your sword training Drag and move the sword 3 times to complete the training.

L255: The ghost must escape from the traps Remember where the ghost is and just use these tapping orders: down-right-right-right-down-down-left-left-down-down-right-right-right-right.

L256: Oh no! Her flower is dying Drag the forage and give it to the cow. The cow will poop and give the poop to the flower. Then get water with the empty bucket and pour it to the flower.

L257: Help me fix my car, please Take the word “fix” from the title and drag it on the car.

L258: Save the town Swipe up the first mountain next to the city to block all the meteors.

L259: Help him defend the little turtles First tap on the turtle’s face to send him in his shell then drag the shell to attack the snake.

L260: You must reform the face Drag the black line to reform the face and pass the level.

L261: You must win this, somehow… Remove the O from top right corner and then tap on there to put your X and win the game.

L262: The red car must win Drag the 2 from the lap counter and makes it 2/2 by putting it on 1 position.

L263: The cat needs to get to the fish again Make the dog dizzy by shaking the bone in front of his eyes and then drag the cat near the fish.

L264: Help him overcome this boring Monday morning Tap on the red button of kettle and wait until it gets boiling, then put it in his cup. Open the cabinet and drag the coffee to his cup which will make him overcome this boring Monday morning.

L265: Help these lovers to come together Take the wood and place it on the empty space and then zoom it big enough to help these lovers to come together.

L266: She is crying as always Move the teddy bear and you will see a remote controller for TV, then tap on it twice to change the channel for making the kid happy.

L267: We must conquer the castle Get and drag the torch from soldiers and put it at the catapult to shoot the castle and destroy it.

L268: Sir Noobalot requires your help to defeat the dragon Move the soldier in front of the dragon and drag the water close to dragon’s mouth then sir Noobalot can defeat the dragon.

L269: What is on Jupiter? Take the (?) from question and put in on the orange planet (Jupiter) to pass the level.

L270: Oh no! Prevent this accident Try to pull down the horn string and make a loud sound for waking up the boy.

L271: He is so angry, calm him down Rotate the phone screen down to calm him down and pass the level.

L272: We must open this vault Under the books there is a paper so remove the books to see the help of that paper and use “12358” to open the vault.

L273: Sir Noobalot must defeat a troll this time Drag the soldier in front of the troll and then drag him back so the troll will hit the bridge. Do it twice and the troll will destroy the bridge and Sir Noobalot will defeat the troll.

L274: Why is the car in front not moving? Slide screen to right and you will see the driver sleeping in the car so tap him to wake him up.

L275: What is the answer? Drag 13 from B and put it on A to make 20 so tap on A and answer the question.

L276: Time to school, wake him up please With the use of two of your fingers, pull his eyelids up to awaken him.

L277: Satisfy our customer please You have to contain the guy with all the foods. place every food on the table onto the tray to satisfy him. Then give it to him.

L278: What is the question mark? All the equations in the triangles are the total of each corner. As an example, 8+3+1 equals 12. Therefore, 4+5+10 would be 19. The answer is 19.

L279: Arggh! get rid of these mosquitoes, please Mosquitoes can’t survive a cold temperature, Swipe the thermometer down to make the room cold. This way they all die.

L280: Pick the correct colors at the screens You gotta follow the wires to see what color each of them are. Now, you can toggle their colors by tapping on them. The middle one and the left one are yellow and the right square is blue.

L281: Help us, we can’t find our home It is showing our solar system. swipe to the right of the screen. You will be able to see planet earth, then tap on it.

L282: I wonder which one of these fish is the biggest one There is a puffer fish in the sea, drag him to the hook and it blows up. The reason the puffer fish puffs up is due to it’s defense mechanism against any threat.

L283: What is the number above 4? The game is tricking your mind. The number above 4 is of course number 7 in this picture. But the game is thinking of the word “above” as a single unit more than number 4. The answer is “5”.

L284: Help this guy avoid a ticket The police officer has stopped his car due to missing a headlight. There is light bulb on the top right corner of the screen. Drag it to the car’s missing headlight to avoid him get a ticket.

L285: Adjust the side view according to the top view This level is all about dimensions in 3d. Think of the bottom shapes as the side view of the object. Fix them into place by swiping them to the left.

L286: Make the 6th shape follow the pattern If you take a look at the patterns you will understand that in each shape, one circle is getting eliminated. So the last circle to get removed is the bottom left one.

L287: Jack should stay at home and finish his homework Drag the door to somewhere else.

L288: Tom Wants To eat all of the fish Drag Tom on the smallest fish to the biggest one.

L289: Time to eat and drink healthy Swipe the boy to left and right and do not forget Chocolate and Hamburger is not healthy.

L290: These people don’t like each other and they get to building without coming across Place the trashcan in front the girl to avoid her coming. Use the stone to block one male. Now let them go one by one.

L291: One of these bears is not real Drag Honey jar around the bears’ noses to find the fake bear.

L292: Clean him up please Clean the left side of the boy’s face with the tissue paper, then swipe to right and repeat this.

L293: There is a ghost somewhere help me find it Pour the bag of flour on the floor, you will see the footprints of the ghost.

L294: Something is wrong here Pull down championship platforms two and three according to the image hint.

L295: Which way leads to the exit Drag boy’s torch to all exits when the torch’s fire gets high that is the real exit. The real exit is the right one.

L296: Find out which one is the mother Take the baby’s teddy bear, when she cries the real mother will became upset. The real mother is the right women.

L297: Uh! Something is wrong here You just need to fix the mistakes in the picture. Give the bow to archer then give the magical wand to wizard and give pickaxe to miner.

L298: Which one did this? Just drag the clock to the asleep person, the clock will ring and the asleep person will wake up.

L299: I want something to eat Watch the video walkthrough to understand the answer.

L300: Which one of them ate my ice cream?! Just rotate the right girl to the right. You will see the chocolate on her lips.

L301: Save her Hold the both cloth sides with two fingers then tap on jump button.

L302: Which one of them spiled the milk? Drag the cereal box to the top then touch the cat.

L303: Eww! This monkey stinks Pick up three stones and put them in the water tank.

L304: Which one of them is a real superhero? Just push the boy off of the cliff then the super hero come and saves him.

L305: The blue wizard must win The blue wizard may not have magical superiority but you can help him defeat black wizard by casting chandelier armus spell and make chandelier drop on his head.

L306: I can’t bear this noise It’s so annoying to bear the sound of instrument when the musician is a newcomer, so you’ve to put your finger on the instrument noise output and let the instrument enjoy the silence!

L307: Which one tells the truth? With using some mathematics and a little dosage of your brain gray matters you will find out that if 1 of them is telling the truth, obviously 3 of them are lying; so she’s right: “three of us are liar”

L308: Which egg is raw? When you’re too busy to watch your meal cooking and forget which egg wasn’t cooked, you’ve to break the eggs by throwing them at the floor. (boy that’s not even reasonable)

L309: She wants a purple hair Everyone has an inner artist and some blue color in their shelf, so be creative and mix that hidden blue with some red color and make this pretty woman prettier.

L310: Tap them in order There’s always a chicken hidden behind a rock; move the rock, find the chicken, tap them in order (boy, rabbit, bird, lamma, chicken, cat), here you are, our winner!

L311: Which one is an ice cream Ice creams are always the best at the summertime, but their biggest enemy is the sun! Face them with their enemy and bingo! You’ve found your ice cream.

L312: I need you to mix these two liquids If you shake the bottle while covering it’s opening with your finger, you’ll get a well mixed purple potion and you feel like a cool wizard, so shake your phone and cover the bottle opening at the same time, there is your magic!

L313: My mom cooks 1 potato in 25 minutes Mathematics originally comes from the ancient greece and nowadays it’s so efficient in daily life, but sometimes all you need is to use your brain. so yes, 25 minutes is The answer.

L314: Push the buttons It’s about buttons! So here you need to push the word “buttons” and orange button at the same time with your two fingers. And here we go, nothing happens except our glorious victory!

L315: Find the answer Finally it’s time to use mathematics for serious stuff! Apples equals to 5, pears equals to 2 and mighty oranges equals to 8; so if we want a basket containing all of them, we have 5 + 2 + 8 = 15 too!

L316: Open the treasure vault’s door Look at the wall for clues then tap on the four circles in this order: (Right, Up, Down, Left) , now the door is open.

L317: Solve this murder Tap on the red alarm clock on the bookshelf, then drag it to the killed guy, Has he been killed?

L318: The mouse needs a Bath Look at the picture above, drag the two parts of the pipe and put them in correct place to let the water come.

L319: Which one is his shadow Easy, just pay attention to the hand and his hair, remember each time you tap on a shadow their places will change.

L320: He is too hot He is wearing a lot of socks, take off all his socks.

L321: Wake him up please Draw a line from the headphone to the phone to make the connection.

L322: Stop the Bully Put your finger on the red bottle which is in his hand and shake it for a few seconds by swiping up and down, it explodes and make the other guy laugh.

L323: Bring the ball You should tap the screen to stop the ball, try first stop the ball in red part of the yellow area and then in blue part of the red area.

L324: Kids don’t go to his home Drag the sword to pumpkin, then drag the candle from next to the door to the pumpkin, enjoy your Halloween.

L325: How many real Ghosts Swipe up on the ghosts and tap the zero on the boy’s shirt.

L326: Time for the candy inspection TSwipe up on the ghost custom, then empty the kids pumpkins to the mother’s one, still the girl has some candies behind her ear, in her pocket and in her socks, drag them to the mother’s pumpkin too.

L327: Make them all happy Blues want the top row, yellows want the bottom row and reds don’t like the yellows, look at the picture above and drag them in correct places.

L328: Where is the rabbit Hold your finger on the pink’s ear and then swipe up to make him a rabbit.

L329: Where is the princess Drag the sword and remove all the beards from their faces to find the princess.

L330: Help me open this safe Look at the bricks from top to down, can you see the colors? tap the blue circle, the red square, yellow triangle and green multiplication sign in order.

L331: Stop the monster Drag the screw from the monster’s tail and put it in the blank spot of the cannon to repair it and let it shoot.

L332: What should be that shape Find the pattern, we need a orange cat here, drag it from top row to the blank.

L333: Help her complete the exam Just rotate the hourglass a few times to give extra time to he

L334: Find the secret number Rotate the red book with two fingers and replace them in order of red, blue, purple, yellow and green.

L335: Help me pick a date Flip through the calendar by dragging up to reach June, then tap on 31 because June has just 30 days

L336: Treat this patient doctor Drag the monitor on his left arm, then swipe on the bone which is broken to fix it, now drag the monitor on his right foot and treat the other broken bone too.

L337: How can he cross the street Just swipe right on the closed tag of the store to change it to open tag, then tap on the man.

L338: There must be a hidden door Drag the sofa above the bookshelf, then swipe on the carpet left to roll it, the door is under it.

L339: Help the Red Kingdom win Drag the top red man to the bottom to arrange them as you see in picture above, then tap the Battle button.

L340: Find the criminal Drag the hat from the top man’s head to the x-ray monitor.

L341: Music is too loud Stop it Hold your finger on the speaker’s button and move it up and down until it breaks.

L342: Complete the parkour Swipe up on his feet to jump and cross the barriers, just remember the last barrier is taller and you should pull it down to make it short.

L343: They are Hungry Drag the knife to the chicken and cut all the parts, now drag its leg to the left plate, wing for middle one and breast for the last plate.

L344: There is an alien among them Drag the X-ray monitor onto the pregnant woman’s abdomen, now tap on the alien baby.

L345: Please get me a squirrel Swap the animals in this order: lion to elephant, middle elephant to lion, top elephant to cat, mouse to elephant, top mouse to bottom mouse, wolf to mouse and at the end swap the wolves to get the squirrel.

L346: The blue car must win Tap on the four pump handles that are in the crowd, then drag two of them to the yellow car and other two to red car to get explode, now tap on GO button.

L347: Here is another valley Drag the JUMP button up to help the cat pass the valley.

L348: Score a goal Tap on GO button to pass the ball through the defenders.

L349: Tap them in this order Look at the picture above to find the order with numbers.

L350: Save this mouse from the cats Drag the mouse to eat all the cheese and escape from cats.

L351: Help her reach to her mother Drag the stone into the left cell of the mother, then swipe right on the girl, now swipe down on her.

L352: Click on the animals Drag the tree aside, now tap them in this order: mouse, cat, lion and elephant.

L353: The cat wants to fly Drag the cat on the right side of the seesaw, then give 3 straws to the cow and drag the cow above the left side of seesaw and leave it to fall down and make the cat fly.

L354: Help the ghost get out Tap on the directions in this order: left, left, down, down, left, left, down, down, right, right, down, right, right, right.

L355: Cut down the zombies Swipe the ninja in direction which zombie is coming.

L356: We must keep them warm Drag the woods from next to the tree to the fire, now you have two camp fires, drag each one for two of them as you see in picture above.

L357: The blue army must win Drag the blue soldiers up or down to arrange them as you see in picture above.

L358: Where is the spy Tap on the girl’s picture which is on the wall a few times.

L359: He must reach Drag the separable part of the soil and beat it to the doll’s face.

L360: Help him beat Make a choice, then close his fist to pick again.

L361: Help Santa to take off The first deer has no nose, so separate and drag the red circle of Santa’s hat to deer’s face as a nose.

L362: Help him win Tap on his mouth and pull his tongue down, then drag the candy to the tongue.

L363: Complete the Christmas tree Tap on the button a few times to get the cat confused, then drag the biggest star from over his head and put it on top of our tree.

L364: His team must win Use the gravity to help, so tilt your phone to left.

L365: They are falling down Change the deers places to arrange them as you see in picture above.

L366: He must finish the glass Tap on the next level glasses to see which one will break, then tap on him to jump on the other one.

L367: It’s cold Drag the yellow gift boxes in front on the boys to get open, then drag the coal to the fireplace.

L368: Time to lose weight Just tighten his belt by swiping right on it.

L369: Uncover the secret Move up the part of her hair which cover her eye.

L370: My car is not moving Move the line a bit up to tilt the road down as you see in picture above.

L371: Balance the seesaw Drag the “0” of “50” to an other weight, now we should put “10” and “5” in one side and “15” in the other side.

L372: He wants big muscles Zoom in on the word “muscles” to enlarge it.

L373: Time to get rich Tap on the dog to turn then drag the coin to its face.

L374: She ran out of make up Give her natural eyelashes, you can find them on her hair.

L375: It’s too hot Use the sharp part of umbrella and blow the sun up with that.

L376: Doggy wants to taste Move the cloud up then tap on it to start snowing.

L377: He wants to be taller Use the brush and rub it on his shirt, now move it to his hair to make him taller.

L378: Save the titanic Move the clouds aside before titanic reach the iceberg.

L379: Make both of them happy Drag the left man’s beard to the bald man’s head.

L380: One of them is suspicious Rub your finger on their heads to see the suspicious one.

L381: Agent Smith must catch Put more money from the ground into thief’s bag to make it heavy.

L382: Who is naughty Move the screen into right to find C and choose him.

L383 Bring the lovers together Change the place of each fruit by swiping and put each type in a row.

L384: We must roll 6 Shake your phone, you got 2, then move it left and right to get two more of that, now you have 6.

L385: The blue must win Tap the button GO, then hold the red and then yellow car to stop them so that they cross the line in this order: blue car, red and then yellow.

L386: Find a way to sweep Rub your finger on the cat until he lies down, then move him and sweep the leaves with the cat.

L387: That kid wants to jump There are 3 cabbages on left and right of the screen, give them to sheep to make it fat, now drag the sheep and release it from above of the empty side of seesaw.

L388: Save my sheep Move every sheep that the wolf is chasing until he gets tired.

L389: The mouse must go Tap on the mouse to fall on the bow, then move the target up.

L390: She wants her natural Tap on the mouse to fall on the bow, then move the target up.

L391: He lost his wand Move the fruits aside to find the banana, now drag it and give it to his right hand.

L392: My auto mechanic friend We need to crash, so put the rocks on the car’s path, then move the road barriers aside to let the car move.

L393: Save that sleeping driver Swipe the green hill into left to remove the sea.

L394: Save the kid from bullies Zoom in on the black ball until it break the chair and hit the bullies.

L395: The blue army must win Stop the blue one on the horse from attacking as you see in picture above.

L396: The slower kid must win Drag the egg to the sun to break, then put it under the faster boy’s feet.

L397: How many spiders They are not spiders, I think they are ants, so answer is 0.

L398: Please stop her crying Tap on the door to open it then put the fridge in front of the door quickly to prevent it closing.

L399: Get rid of these tiles Just put every three similar tiles into the blue spots.

L400: The car must go to right edge Separate the shapes and put them together as you see in picture above to make a trapezius.

L401: You must open that safe You should replace the green and red balls with the hint given to you, then drag the only yellow ball to the blue one in middle to turn it green and open the safe.

L402: Hit this Change the angle of the girl’s bow to the word “this” on top, then put an arrow in it.

L403: You must reveal his secret Pull his bed up as you see in picture above to find the secret.

L404: Save the parachuter Before reaching there, first drag the small cloud and then the big cloud down to the gray cloud.

L405: Tap on the blue 2 times Just be aware that colors change and at the end yellow will move to the top next to setting button.

L406: Protect my sheep Move all the sheep behind the dog, the wolf should face the dog.

L407: Turn off these lights Tap on 2 switches above and the right one in bottom.

L408: Stop their fight please Money is the problem, take the match from the boy’s hat and drag it to the stone to light it on, now burn all the money.

L409: Help him cool down Move the fridge, now swipe down on the thermometer.

L410: He wants to be a race car driver Zoom in on the car to make it bigger, now place it to the boy as you see in picture above.

L411: Light up the birthday candles There are two clouds, drag the top one to left, then hit the other one with that to make lightning.

L412: Where is the giant Move the middle sheep aside and swipe up on the egg thing behind it.

L413: I want 9 orange cats Swipe the question cat up or to the free spots, not tap on them, you can get help from the video below.

L414: Why is he disturbed Look at the picture above, you should move the x-ray screen on the wall to find the ghost.

L415: Don’t let her fall down Each sheep has a wing, give them to the girl so she can fly.

L416: The dog doesn’t let Tom to pass Move the safe right, above the dog’s head, tap to open it and then turn your phone upside down, a coin will help Tom.

L417: The knight must conquer the tower Just put the knight into the bucket of the catapult.

L418: The mouse must reach to the cheese Change the directions by tapping on them in this order from left to right: right, up, up, right, right.

L419: The mage must defeat the ghosts Tap on the mage to reveal three cards, drag the fire card to the ghost with yellow eyes and give the water drop card to the ghost with blue eyes, then tap on the mage again to get another fire card, so we need to turn the last ghost’s eyes into yellow, for that just drag the yellow eye to the red eye, now give the fire card to him.

L420: The young wizard must stop Put the pipes as you see in picture above, then tap on wizard to shoot his star.

L421: Expose the clown’s trick Take off his hat to find the ball.

L422: Tap on the biggest animal Tap on the elephant, then tap on the smaller cat, now tap on the middle apple to split it in half and tap on the worm in it.

L423: Help him see the time You should rotate the blue animal’s hands as you see in picture above to show the 9:00.

L424: Draw the shape without lifting your finger Color the sides based on the order from the picture here.

L425: Draw the shape without lifting your finger Color the sides based on the order from the picture here.

L426: What’s the answer Consider the addition of all of the face organs (eye, mouth and eyebrow). In last equation we have 3 eyes and 1 mouth so the answer would be 4.

L427: He wants to get three candies First put on a spiderman mask and go to get the first candy. Then put on the ghost outfit and go get the second candy. For the last candy you need to paint the outfit in red color and then reach the man.

L428: They want a fireworks show Smash the pumpkin with the hammer, then use the candle to set off the firecracker.

L429: Save the kid from the witch Give the witch as much candy as you can to make her sick..

L430: He wants to show his mask’s Cover the moon with the cloud which is hidden between the mountains.

L431: His soup went cold Turn on the flashlight and shine it toward the bowl to warm the soup.

L432: Find me a fast monkey The middle monkey is the fast one. Bring down the arrow to the middle monkey and simply swipe on him.

L433: Discover the scary truth Drag ZZZ from the frame to the boy. He falls sleep and drops his doll, now tap on the doll 3 times to find out the scary thing.

L434: The red team should score a goal Swipe the ball to the left to the red defender then the ball will be automatically directed forward. Once the ball reach the striker, drag the soccer field to the right.

L435: Find the narcissist cat There is a cloud on the beige cats head. Simply move it to other cat’s heads and you will notice the pink one is narcissist.

L436: Make them all happy Place the red dots on each corner of square. Also do the same procedure for the green rectangle. Finally place the blue dot on the right bottom corner on the triangle and then drag the triangle to the left side.

L437: Find love for the blue bird You should either drag the blue bird upwards or drag the purple one downwards so that they fetch each other. Make sure not to hit the green birds in between.

L438: What’s that cat’s favorite food The cat loves all foods! Drag and put all of the foods in the plate and then drag the plate to the cat.

L439: The blue boxer must win After the first punch you receive from the red dressed boxer, drag one of his hearts over the blue boxer’s head

L440: That boy wants to find love Rotate your phone to right to make them find the love.

L441: The boy wants a pet for his birthday Open each present and drag the bananas to the tree. After doing so a monkey will appear.

L442: The green car must win the race Drag the boy from audience in front of the red car. Now easily the green car will win.

L443: Make him immune to those viruses There are three type of the viruses in three categories (green, pink and blue). Drag each virus from the related category to the boy’s head. Make sure you wait f:ew moments after you drag each virus to the boy.

L444: Where is the naughty The boy is hidden inside the tree. Tap on the tree three times to find him.

L445: Something is missing with this tree Tap on the curtain. A star will appear which you have to drag it on the top of the tree.

L446: Santa must bring this kid’s gift Simply drag the boy’s tears for four times on the fire. Santa and the gift will appear both together.

L447: Santa is dropping the gifts! Stop it Simply drag the Santa’s belt to the top of the bag.

L448: He can’t find his Christmas gift The gift is in one of the socks. Turn your phone upside down to get it.

