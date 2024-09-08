Brainliest Is Up For Grabs!Which Interrogative Best Completes The Question Based On The Provided Response?___ (2024)

Spanish High School
Answer 1
The answer is A. Que compra Marta?
Answer 2
Answer:
A. Qué
Explanation:
Qué means "what" in English. So basically, its asking "What does Marta buy?" and the answer is "una computadora" which is a computer.
Nuestros padres dicen que la etapa de la
a. niñez
b. infancia
es la más difícil.
C. adolescencia
Answer:
C
Explanation:
C. adolescencia
sorry if wrong
Can someone fluent in Spanish translate these questions. DONT USE A TRANSLATOR. I already tried and it didn’t make sense. These words might not be exactly right, So if you have to, could you maybe change the sentences to make them sound right?
Como eras cuando tenía cinco años.
Me gustaba jugar con mis amigos cuando era pequeña
con quien jugabas cuando estabas en la escuela primaria.
Dónde ibas con tus amigos cuando eras pequeño.
Eras el más chistoso de tus amigos.
mi hermana tiene 5 años y a ella le gusta leer mucho que leías cuando tenía 5 años.
I don’t know what you meant in the first sentence but I think I can make sense of it. 1: how old were you when I was 5 years old?
2: I liked to play with my friends when I was young.
3: who did you play with when you were in primary school?
4: where did you go with your friends when you were young?
5: you’re the funniest of your friends
6: my sister is 5 years old and she likes to read, what did you read when you were 5 years old?
** I am fluent if mexico spanish not spain so they may have different meaning of words but they shouldn’t be too different so these should be right.
Preparan la comida en ____________ y comen en ____________.
Question 32 options:
el dormitorio, el comedor
el cuarto de baño, la sala
el comedor, la recámara
la cocina, el comedor
Answer: la cocina, el comedor
Explanation:
la cocina: the kitchen
el comedor: the dining room
Answer:
La cocina, el comedor
Explanation:
Preparan la comida en ________la cocina,________ y comen en ________el comedor______.
Los muchachos ____________________ comieron mucho en el viaje.
a. irlandés
c. irlandesa
b. irlandeses
d. irlandesas
Answer:
Debe de ser la respuesta D
Explanation:
Because it is in prulal noun
B
It is b los muchachos irlandeses comieron mucho en el viaje
HELP PLEASE, I NEED HELP
Answer:
tienetienentienetienetienentenemos
Yo tengo catorce años ***Yo tengo tres hermanos *****Si, yo tengo sed / No, yo no tengo sedSi, yo tengo hambre / No, yo no tengo hambre.
Explanation:
*** Write your age
***** Write how many brothers you have
Can anyone help with this ?
Answer:
Explanation:
1. No es mi oso, es suyo.
2. No son sus guantes, son nuestros.
3. No es tu bufanda, es suya.
4. No son sus racetas, son mia.
5. No es nuestra casa, es suya.
6. No son tus munecas, son suyas.
Change the following sentences from the present to the past tense in spanish.
1. My friends play the guitar and I play the piano.
2. Students listen to the teacher.
3. My mom buys fruits and vegetables for lunch.
4. You walk to school every day.
5. Marisela and I are going shopping.
Answer:
-Mis amigos jugaban la guitarra y yo jugaba el piano
-Los estudiantes escucharon la maestra
-Mi mama compro frutas y verduras para lonche
-Yo camine a la escuela todos los dias
-Marisela y yo fuimos a comprar
Explanation:
hope it helped
Bolsa calls to tell Billy Jo that _____
is coming to see him.
O William
O Sancho
O The Gym Lady
O Mrs. Morningstar
The correct option, regarding the person Billy Jo is going to see according to the call made by Bolsa, is: Mrs. Morningstar.
Sancho and Bolsa
In the story of the detectives Sancho and Bolsa, little by little they realize that Billy Jo is an evil person who could harm William Morningstar, whom he paid them to look for.
Therefore, in an attempt to identify if it is Billy Jo who has William, Bolsa calls him and tells him that Mrs. Morningstar, who is William's aunt, is going to meet him to see his reaction to it and get more information.
Answer:
the answer is d
Explanation:
some one please help me i need help really bad
Ok, so first go to a Spanish app called Duolingo, trust me it will help a lot
Spanish please HELP
Conversaciones
Completa cada conversación de manera lógica con palabras de la lista. No tienes que usar todas las palabras.
I speak spanish very well. If you need help send me a messege
-algún
-nadie
-tampoco
-alguien
-algo
-ni...ni
-nunca
-casi no
The words used in the paragraph are listed below:
algúnnadietambiénalguienalgoni... ni...tampocoNunca
En esta pregunta debemos llenar los espacios en blanco con elementos del conjunto de palabras mostrado en la figura, de modo que obtengamos oraciones totalmente coherentes. A continuación, presentamos la solución completa:
¿Tienes algún plan para esta noche? - No, prefiero quedarme en casa. Hoy no quiero ver a nadie. - Yo también me quedo. Estoy muy cansado.¿Puedo entrar? ¿Hay alguien en el cuarto de baño? - Sí. ¡Un momento! Ahora mismo salgo.- ¿Puedes prestarme algo para peinarme? No encuentro ni mi cepillo ni mi peine. - Lo siento, yo tampoco encuentro los míos.- ¿Me prestas tu maquillaje? - Lo siento, no tengo. Nunca me maquillo.
Completa la expresión con el subjuntivo del verbo, según la información que está entre paréntesis.
¡Que _________
la comida! (gustar / a vosotros)
(Gustar) is the answer
Gustaría hope this helps
Listen to the audio and then answer the following question. Feel free to listen to the audio as many times as necessary before answering the question.
What is Ana doing?
Está usando su tarjeta de crédito.
Está comprando muchas cosas.
Está comprando ropa.
Está mirando vidrieras.
Answer:
Está Comprando ropa.
Explanation:
All the answer makes senses but Number C is grammarly more correct and is more understandable.
C I think
Sorry if I’m wrong
23. Sea x un numero, ¿cómo se escribe en simbolos
"el triple de un número aumentado en 5"?
.
. X 5
. 3x+ 5
3x+5
No hablo Español, pero puedo ayudar!
Answer:
3x+ 5
Explanation:
El triple es multiplicar por 3
aumentar es sumar
entonces:
el triple de un número aumentado en 5, es:
3x + 5
HELPPPPPPPPPP IM CONFUSED
Answer: comes
Explanation: DUH
Answer:
come
Explanation:
because come is the third person singular form.
Plz mark brainliest.
What's the missing word?
Me
igual los carros. No son muy interesantes.
da
gusta
dan
O gustan
Answer:
Dan
Explanation:
Me
dan
igual los carros. No son muy interesantes.
The missing word it would be (Dan)
The missing word it would be (Dan)
I Need help with this!
Answer:
1. Eres
2. Estas
3. Sabes
4. Haz
5. Sugirió
6. conoce
7.Esta
8. habló
9. Escuchó
10. Oyó
Explanation:
1. eres
2. se encontró
3. sabía
4. hizo
5. sugerió
6. conoce
7. está
8. habla
9. escucha
10. oye
¿Que se necesita para construir un biohuerto con vegetales nutritivos?
Answer:
un biohuerto necesita nutrientes como el nitrógeno, potasio y fósforo para que laa plántulas puedan crecer con éxito.
in which soccer position America would you like to play because
Answer:
Papi
Explanation:
Center back because it is one of the positions most people don’t want to play so you might achieve more success.
Both Right Back and Left Back as well
D
Question 3
1 pts
Use capital letter to begin interrogative word. You do not need to use punctuation marks but you must use accent
mark
eres?
-Yo soy rubia y baja
0
Answer:
¿Cómo...
Explanation:
¿Cómo eres?
-Yo soy rubia y baja.
...
callaos
1~ no digas esas tonterías
2~ahora estará durmiendo
3~deja el libro encima de la mesa
4~debe de ser su hermano pequeño
5~que pase un buen día
6~cuantos regalos haz tenido!
7~posiblemente llueva este fin de semana
8~ojalá haya llegado a tiempo!
necesito saber a qué tipo de oraciones pertenece
URGENTE!
enunciativas
interrogativas
imperativas
exclamativas
desiderstivas
negativas
dubitativas
Answer:
e
Explanation:
e
Answer:
1~ no digas esas tonterías- imperativa
2~ahora estará durmiendo- Exclamtiva
3~deja el libro encima de la mesa - imperativa
4~debe de ser su hermano pequeño - dubitativa
5~que pase un buen día - desiderativas
6~cuantos regalos haz tenido! - exclamativa
7~posiblemente llueva este fin de semana - dubitativa
8~ojalá haya llegado a tiempo! - desiderativa
EASY POINTS ASAP
This is Spanish 1
Answer:
1. contestaron
2. saco
3. tome
4. llegaron
Contestaron
Saco
Tome
Llegaron
PLEASE HELP IF YOU KNOW SPANISH
Answer:
1. compre un libro nuevo
2.si yo juge football
4.
Explanation:
HELP ME PLS PLS PLS PLS PLS
Answer:
The answer would be B; queremos
Nosotros queremos mucho dinero
Hope this helps!
-Fishylikeswater
Hiii if you could help me it would be appreciated!3>
1. Quiere ser
2.abro
3.escucha
4.hablo
5.Camino hacia
6.toma
7.corre
8.escucho
9.dice
10.Cierra
I think!!
1. quiere ser 2. cierro 3.escucha 4. hablo 5. camino hacia 6. toma 7. corre 8.escucho 9.dice 10.abre
8. ¿A que hora volviste a casa?
.
HABLAR • ESCRIBIR
+
2 Responde.
1. ¿Fuiste al cine ayer?
Viste una película?
¿Tomaste un refresco en el cine?
2. ¿Salieron ustedes anoche?
¿Fueron a una fiesta?
¿Bailaron y cantaron durante la fiesta?
3. ¿Esquió Sandra?
¿Subió la montaña en el telesilla?
¿Bajó la pista para expertos?
4. ¿Pasaron los amigos el fin de semana en la playa?
¿Te escribieron una tarjeta postal?
¿Nadaron y esquiaron en el agua?
Can someone please help me!!!
TALK • WRITE
+
2 Respond.
1. Did you go to the movies yesterday?
You saw a movie?
You took a soda at the movies?
2. Did you go out last night?
Did you go to a party?
Did you dance and sing during the party?
3. Did Sandra ski?
Did you go up the mountain on the chairlift?
Under the track for experts?
4. Did the friends spend the weekend at the beach?
Did they write you a postcard?
Did they swim and water ski?
¿Es esto en clase de español o inglés?
( Is this Spanish or English class )
sentimiento que provoca el poema a una historia vulgar
Answers
Answer:
pues provoca un sentimiento de enojo para algunas personas pero para otras provoca un sentimiento bonito
ASAP will give brain-list
Hay unas mochila debajo de las mesas
Is this sentence correct I trying to say The backpacks are under the desks
Answer:
Las mochilas están debajo de los escritorios.
Explanation:
Hay una mochila debajo de las mesas
:you’re saying there is a backpack under the tables
complete the sentence ellos ______ cansdos
ellos estan cansdos !!
Answer:
Is that supposed to say cansados? If so the answer is estan
qué es un sistema material y como se clasifican
Answer:
Clasificación de los materiales
Los materiales se dividen generalmente en cuatro grupos principales: metales, polímeros, cerámica y materiales compuestos, que a su vez se dividen en metales y aleaciones ferrosos y metales y aleaciones no ferrosos. Los metales ferrosos son todo lo que tiene algún contenido de hierro.
Explanation:
Hope it helps : )
￼may someone please help me out? Please write in Spanish! I will mark brainlist please!
1. Mis padres eres viejo pero mis abuelos eres mayor.
(I can’t do the rest because I don’t know about your family lol)