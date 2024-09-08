Brainliest Is Up For Grabs!Which Interrogative Best Completes The Question Based On The Provided Response?___ (2024)

I don’t know what you meant in the first sentence but I think I can make sense of it. 1: how old were you when I was 5 years old?

2: I liked to play with my friends when I was young.

3: who did you play with when you were in primary school?

4: where did you go with your friends when you were young?

5: you’re the funniest of your friends

6: my sister is 5 years old and she likes to read, what did you read when you were 5 years old?

** I am fluent if mexico spanish not spain so they may have different meaning of words but they shouldn’t be too different so these should be right.