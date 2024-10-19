Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (2024)

Table of Contents
Copa America result — Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica Something the USMNT has never achieved Vini Jr not trusted to go full 90 minutes Group D outlook Instant reaction to Brazil's draw with Costa Rica Matches don't get more one-sided Full match stats Brazil aren't firing on all cylinders Perfect stat to sum this match up Group D standings FT: Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica Savio has impressed Final Costa Rica subs FIVE minutes added on Costa Rica clinging on Brazil desperate for a penalty Brazil can't find a way through Martinelli joins the fray Militao booked Sequeira denies Arana! FAQs References

Follow live reaction to Brazil’s goalless draw with Costa Rica in their opening match of the 2024 Copa America tournament

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (1)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (2)

Michael Dominski

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (3)

Getty Images

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (4)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (5)

Luke Brown·Managing Editor, News

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (8)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (9)

Copa America result — Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

  • Brazil held to shock goalless draw by guest nation Costa Rica
  • Costa Rica had 2 touches in Brazil’s box and 0 shots on target
  • Marquinhos goal ruled out for offside after lengthy VAR check
  • Colombia in Group D driving seat after 2-1 win over Paraguay
June 24, 2024 at 11:29 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (12)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (13)

Something the USMNT has never achieved

Costa Rica have become just the third CONCACAF nation to keep a clean sheet against Brazil at Copa America, joining Mexico, who did so in 2001 and again in 2007, and Honduras, who also did so in 2001.

Advertisement

June 24, 2024 at 11:25 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (16)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (17)

Vini Jr not trusted to go full 90 minutes

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (18)

Getty Images

Replaced by Endrick in the 71st minute, Vinicius Junior has now been substituted in each of the past six and 10 of the past 11 competitive games he has played for Brazil, dating back to the 2022 World Cup.

June 24, 2024 at 11:20 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (21)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (22)

Group D outlook

With Group D's opening matchday in the books, let's take a look at the remaining fixtures.

Friday June 28

  • Colombia v Costa Rica in Glendale, Arizona
  • Paraguay vs Brazil in Las Vegas, Nevada

Tuesday July 2

  • Brazil vs Colombia in Santa Clara, California
  • Costa Rica vs Paraguay in Austin, Texas
June 24, 2024 at 11:15 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter
See Also
4th And Goal Unblocked: 2024 Guide For Free Games In School/Work

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (25)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (26)

Instant reaction to Brazil's draw with Costa Rica

The Athletic’s Jack Lang, Stuart James and Thom Harris have broken down their takeaways from Costa Rica's defensive triumph against Brazil, looking at:

  • Is deep defending the way to stop Brazil?
  • Can Brazil feel aggrieved at the referee?
  • What can Costa Rica take from this result?

Follow the link below to check out their talking points!

GO FURTHERBrazil 0-0 Costa Rica takeaways: Brazilian frustrations as Costa Rica successfully parks the bus
June 24, 2024 at 11:12 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (31)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (32)

Matches don't get more one-sided

Seven Brazilian players had an individual expected goals figure higher than Costa Rica's team total of 0.03.

June 24, 2024 at 11:09 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (35)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (36)

Full match stats

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (37)

Opta

Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

  • Expected goals: 1.66 - 0.03
  • Shots: 19 - 2
  • Shots on goal: 3 - 0
  • Chances created: 15 - 0
  • Saves: 0 - 4
  • Possession: 74% - 26%
  • Corners: 9 - 1
  • Offsides: 3 - 0
  • Fouls: 13 - 10
  • Yellow cards: 1 - 2

Advertisement

June 24, 2024 at 11:03 PM EDTMario Cortegana·Football Writer, Real Madrid

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (40)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (41)

Brazil aren't firing on all cylinders

Although they had been looking better lately, especially after the win at Wembley against England and the draw at the Bernabeu against Spain, Brazil are far from the level they should be at.

It is true that in a game like today's they would normally have won, but the reality is that they have not won any of their last five official matches, suffering two draws alongside three defeats.

At this point, Dorival Junior has not found the key.

June 24, 2024 at 11:02 PM EDTThom Harris

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (44)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (45)

Perfect stat to sum this match up

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (46)

Getty Images

Brazil end the game with 50 touches in the opposition box.

Costa Rica? Two.

June 24, 2024 at 11:00 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (49)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (50)

Group D standings

Here's how the Group D table looks after Brazil's failure to beat Costa Rica in their opening game.

  • Colombia: 3 points, +1 goal difference
  • Brazil: 1 pt, 0 gd
  • Costa Rica: 1 pt, 0 gd
  • Paraguay: 0 pts, -1 gd
June 24, 2024 at 10:58 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (53)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (54)

FT: Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (55)

Getty Images

Costa Rica have done it! They frustrated Brazil all night long and have held on for a point. They rarely came close to threatening Brazil's goal but they'll be absolutely thrilled with this result.

June 24, 2024 at 10:56 PM EDTThom Harris

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (58)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (59)

Savio has impressed

90+3' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Savio is staking a real claim for a starting berth on Friday against Paraguay. He's been incredibly positive, showing off quick feet, and should probably have an assist after bursting into the box and laying off for Bruno Guimaraes a minute ago.

Advertisement

June 24, 2024 at 10:55 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (62)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (63)

Final Costa Rica subs

90+2' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Costa Rica run some time off the clock by replacing Brandon Aguilera and Ariel Lassiter with Gerald Taylor and Joseph Mora.

June 24, 2024 at 10:54 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (66)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (67)

FIVE minutes added on

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (68)

Getty Images

90+1' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Five minutes are added on to the end of the match.

Guimaraes is the latest Brazil player to miss a fantastic chance to finally score, firing over the target from close range.

June 24, 2024 at 10:52 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (71)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (72)

Costa Rica clinging on

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (73)

Getty Images

88' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Sequeira comes out to claim a long ball forward but fumbles the ball after colliding with Rodrygo. Brazil have a great chance to finally break through but can't find the final ball.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has come back onto the pitch moments after being carried off injured.

June 24, 2024 at 10:50 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (76)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (77)

Brazil desperate for a penalty

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (78)

Getty Images

87' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Rodrygo falls over quite easily under contact in the Costa Rica box and Brazil appeal for a penalty for at least the fourth time in this match.

Dorival Junior is absolutely beside himself on the touchline.

June 24, 2024 at 10:48 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (81)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (82)

Brazil can't find a way through

85' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Savio skips past a few defenders at the edge of Costa Rica's box before taking a shot that's blocked by Vargas.

Costa Rica are really starting to close in on a seriously unlikely clean sheet here.

Advertisement

June 24, 2024 at 10:45 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (85)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (86)

Martinelli joins the fray

83' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Brazil make their third change as Gabriel Martinelli replaces João Gomes.

June 24, 2024 at 10:44 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (89)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (90)

Militao booked

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (91)

Getty Images

80' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Campbell dances past Militao and the defender responds by tripping him up, earning himself Brazil's first yellow card of the match.

June 24, 2024 at 10:44 PM EDTMichael Dominski·Live Reporter

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (94)Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (95)

Sequeira denies Arana!

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (96)

Getty Images

79' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

A deflected cross comes to Arana at the edge of the Costa Rica box. He unleashes a powerful first-time shot that looks sure to finally break the deadlock in this match but Sequeira makes an remarkable diving save!

Load more updates

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (2024)

FAQs

Was Brazil's goal offside? ›

A VAR check was conducted to ensure Smith's offside position in the lead-up to the play didn't impact the Brazilian defense, but the referee deemed the goal fair and it was awarded.

Learn More
Who won Brasil vs Costa Rica today? ›

Brazil made its Copa América 2024 debut with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica. Both teams earned one point for the contest.

View Details
Why is Neymar not in the Brazil squad? ›

Head coach Dorival Júnior didn't name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL while playing for his country in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October.

Keep Reading
What is the prediction for Costa Rica vs Brazil? ›

Costa Rica Prediction. We are predicting Brazil to win, with a 91.7% chance of winning this match, based on the moneyline.

See More
Who is Brazil's biggest football rivalry? ›

The Paulista Derby is the biggest rivalry in Brazil. The football rivals, Corinthians and Palmeiras, are the two oldest clubs in São Paulo. The rivalry began in 1917 when Corinthians, unbeaten in 25 matches, lost 3-0 to the relatively new Palmeiras.

Discover More
Was Mallory offside? ›

There was a review to see if Swanson was offside, but the goal was upheld to give the U.S. the lead and an eventual gold medal. Brazil threatened all the way to the end of the match.

Show Me More
Why is Neymar not playing? ›

Neymar Jr. is not playing for Brazil in the 2024 Paris Olympics because the 32-year-old tore his ACL back in October 2023 in a World Cup Qualifying match against Uruguay. The devestating injury required surgery, and has kept Neymar off the pitch ever since.

Get More Info
Why was the Brazil goal disallowed? ›

Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 on X: "Brazil had this goal disallowed due to an offside!

Keep Reading
What is the prediction for Brazil vs Costa Rica 2024? ›

Brazil is likely to win the match against Costa Rica 3-1. After a heartbreaking shootout defeat by Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals at Qatar 2022, Brazil went through two caretaker managers as they waited for almost an year trying to lure manager Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

Read On
Was Swanson offside? ›

It was Swanson, who was onside, recognizing that if Smith touched the ball the offside flag would go up. “I was like, 'Don't touch it.

Discover More Details

Was Mal Swanson offside? ›

Swanson scores again

The Portland Thorns forward wisely suspected she was offside, providing a decoy to keep the Brazilian defense on lower alert while Swanson swooped in — from an onside position — to collect and carry the ball forward. From there, it was Swanson at her best.

Tell Me More
Has Portugal ever played against Brazil? ›

Portugal and Brazil have faced each other in 2 matches in FIFA World Cup. Out of these 2 games , Portugal have won 1 whereas Brazil have come out victorious on 0 occasion .

View Details
What does offside mean in soccer? ›

Being offsides in soccer means that the opponent is closer to the goal than the second-to-last defender (the goalkeeper being the last defender for the team). It's like lining up for a relay race, only to see that your competitor is a couple feet ahead of the starting line, and then someone tosses them the baton.

Read More

References

Top Articles
Congratulations messages: What to write in a congratulations card | Hallmark Ideas & Inspiration
40 White Coat Ceremony Quotes To Motivate Doctors – The Random Vibez
MAELLE MAGNETISEUSE A ST-MALO ATTENUE VOTRE LUMBAGO
Latest Posts
60 Congratulations Messages for White Coat Ceremony
The Beads of St. Catherines Island
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 5285

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.