Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (2024)

A deflected cross comes to Arana at the edge of the Costa Rica box. He unleashes a powerful first-time shot that looks sure to finally break the deadlock in this match but Sequeira makes an remarkable diving save!

Campbell dances past Militao and the defender responds by tripping him up, earning himself Brazil's first yellow card of the match.

Costa Rica are really starting to close in on a seriously unlikely clean sheet here.

Savio skips past a few defenders at the edge of Costa Rica's box before taking a shot that's blocked by Vargas.

Dorival Junior is absolutely beside himself on the touchline.

Rodrygo falls over quite easily under contact in the Costa Rica box and Brazil appeal for a penalty for at least the fourth time in this match.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has come back onto the pitch moments after being carried off injured.

Sequeira comes out to claim a long ball forward but fumbles the ball after colliding with Rodrygo. Brazil have a great chance to finally break through but can't find the final ball.

Guimaraes is the latest Brazil player to miss a fantastic chance to finally score, firing over the target from close range.

Five minutes are added on to the end of the match.

Costa Rica run some time off the clock by replacing Brandon Aguilera and Ariel Lassiter with Gerald Taylor and Joseph Mora.

Savio is staking a real claim for a starting berth on Friday against Paraguay. He's been incredibly positive, showing off quick feet, and should probably have an assist after bursting into the box and laying off for Bruno Guimaraes a minute ago.

Costa Rica have done it! They frustrated Brazil all night long and have held on for a point. They rarely came close to threatening Brazil's goal but they'll be absolutely thrilled with this result.

Here's how the Group D table looks after Brazil's failure to beat Costa Rica in their opening game.

At this point, Dorival Junior has not found the key.

It is true that in a game like today's they would normally have won, but the reality is that they have not won any of their last five official matches, suffering two draws alongside three defeats.

Although they had been looking better lately, especially after the win at Wembley against England and the draw at the Bernabeu against Spain, Brazil are far from the level they should be at.

Seven Brazilian players had an individual expected goals figure higher than Costa Rica's team total of 0.03.

Follow the link below to check out their talking points!

The Athletic’s Jack Lang, Stuart James and Thom Harris have broken down their takeaways from Costa Rica's defensive triumph against Brazil, looking at:

With Group D's opening matchday in the books, let's take a look at the remaining fixtures.

Replaced by Endrick in the 71st minute, Vinicius Junior has now been substituted in each of the past six and 10 of the past 11 competitive games he has played for Brazil, dating back to the 2022 World Cup.

Costa Rica have become just the third CONCACAF nation to keep a clean sheet against Brazil at Copa America, joining Mexico, who did so in 2001 and again in 2007, and Honduras, who also did so in 2001.

