Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (2024)

Follow live reaction to Brazil’s goalless draw with Costa Rica in their opening match of the 2024 Copa America tournament
Michael Dominski
Getty Images
Luke Brown·Managing Editor, News
Copa America result — Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
- Brazil held to shock goalless draw by guest nation Costa Rica
- Costa Rica had 2 touches in Brazil’s box and 0 shots on target
- Marquinhos goal ruled out for offside after lengthy VAR check
- Colombia in Group D driving seat after 2-1 win over Paraguay
Something the USMNT has never achieved
Costa Rica have become just the third CONCACAF nation to keep a clean sheet against Brazil at Copa America, joining Mexico, who did so in 2001 and again in 2007, and Honduras, who also did so in 2001.
Vini Jr not trusted to go full 90 minutes
Getty Images
Replaced by Endrick in the 71st minute, Vinicius Junior has now been substituted in each of the past six and 10 of the past 11 competitive games he has played for Brazil, dating back to the 2022 World Cup.
Group D outlook
With Group D's opening matchday in the books, let's take a look at the remaining fixtures.
Friday June 28
- Colombia v Costa Rica in Glendale, Arizona
- Paraguay vs Brazil in Las Vegas, Nevada
Tuesday July 2
- Brazil vs Colombia in Santa Clara, California
- Costa Rica vs Paraguay in Austin, Texas
Instant reaction to Brazil's draw with Costa Rica
The Athletic’s Jack Lang, Stuart James and Thom Harris have broken down their takeaways from Costa Rica's defensive triumph against Brazil, looking at:
- Is deep defending the way to stop Brazil?
- Can Brazil feel aggrieved at the referee?
- What can Costa Rica take from this result?
Follow the link below to check out their talking points!
Matches don't get more one-sided
Seven Brazilian players had an individual expected goals figure higher than Costa Rica's team total of 0.03.
Full match stats
Opta
Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
- Expected goals: 1.66 - 0.03
- Shots: 19 - 2
- Shots on goal: 3 - 0
- Chances created: 15 - 0
- Saves: 0 - 4
- Possession: 74% - 26%
- Corners: 9 - 1
- Offsides: 3 - 0
- Fouls: 13 - 10
- Yellow cards: 1 - 2
Brazil aren't firing on all cylinders
Although they had been looking better lately, especially after the win at Wembley against England and the draw at the Bernabeu against Spain, Brazil are far from the level they should be at.
It is true that in a game like today's they would normally have won, but the reality is that they have not won any of their last five official matches, suffering two draws alongside three defeats.
At this point, Dorival Junior has not found the key.
Perfect stat to sum this match up
Getty Images
Brazil end the game with 50 touches in the opposition box.
Costa Rica? Two.
Group D standings
Here's how the Group D table looks after Brazil's failure to beat Costa Rica in their opening game.
- Colombia: 3 points, +1 goal difference
- Brazil: 1 pt, 0 gd
- Costa Rica: 1 pt, 0 gd
- Paraguay: 0 pts, -1 gd
FT: Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Getty Images
Costa Rica have done it! They frustrated Brazil all night long and have held on for a point. They rarely came close to threatening Brazil's goal but they'll be absolutely thrilled with this result.
Savio has impressed
90+3' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Savio is staking a real claim for a starting berth on Friday against Paraguay. He's been incredibly positive, showing off quick feet, and should probably have an assist after bursting into the box and laying off for Bruno Guimaraes a minute ago.
Final Costa Rica subs
90+2' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Costa Rica run some time off the clock by replacing Brandon Aguilera and Ariel Lassiter with Gerald Taylor and Joseph Mora.
FIVE minutes added on
Getty Images
90+1' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Five minutes are added on to the end of the match.
Guimaraes is the latest Brazil player to miss a fantastic chance to finally score, firing over the target from close range.
Costa Rica clinging on
Getty Images
88' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Sequeira comes out to claim a long ball forward but fumbles the ball after colliding with Rodrygo. Brazil have a great chance to finally break through but can't find the final ball.
Meanwhile, Mitchell has come back onto the pitch moments after being carried off injured.
Brazil desperate for a penalty
Getty Images
87' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Rodrygo falls over quite easily under contact in the Costa Rica box and Brazil appeal for a penalty for at least the fourth time in this match.
Dorival Junior is absolutely beside himself on the touchline.
Brazil can't find a way through
85' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Savio skips past a few defenders at the edge of Costa Rica's box before taking a shot that's blocked by Vargas.
Costa Rica are really starting to close in on a seriously unlikely clean sheet here.
Martinelli joins the fray
83' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Brazil make their third change as Gabriel Martinelli replaces João Gomes.
Militao booked
Getty Images
80' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
Campbell dances past Militao and the defender responds by tripping him up, earning himself Brazil's first yellow card of the match.
Sequeira denies Arana!
Getty Images
79' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica
A deflected cross comes to Arana at the edge of the Costa Rica box. He unleashes a powerful first-time shot that looks sure to finally break the deadlock in this match but Sequeira makes an remarkable diving save!
