Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates (2024)

Brazil vs Costa Rica live updates

Follow live reaction to Brazil’s goalless draw with Costa Rica in their opening match of the 2024 Copa America tournament

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Michael Dominski

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Luke Brown·Managing Editor, News

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Copa America result — Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

  • Brazil held to shock goalless draw by guest nation Costa Rica
  • Costa Rica had 2 touches in Brazil’s box and 0 shots on target
  • Marquinhos goal ruled out for offside after lengthy VAR check
  • Colombia in Group D driving seat after 2-1 win over Paraguay
June 24, 2024 at 11:29 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Something the USMNT has never achieved

Costa Rica have become just the third CONCACAF nation to keep a clean sheet against Brazil at Copa America, joining Mexico, who did so in 2001 and again in 2007, and Honduras, who also did so in 2001.

June 24, 2024 at 11:25 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Vini Jr not trusted to go full 90 minutes

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

Replaced by Endrick in the 71st minute, Vinicius Junior has now been substituted in each of the past six and 10 of the past 11 competitive games he has played for Brazil, dating back to the 2022 World Cup.

June 24, 2024 at 11:20 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Group D outlook

With Group D's opening matchday in the books, let's take a look at the remaining fixtures.

Friday June 28

  • Colombia v Costa Rica in Glendale, Arizona
  • Paraguay vs Brazil in Las Vegas, Nevada

Tuesday July 2

  • Brazil vs Colombia in Santa Clara, California
  • Costa Rica vs Paraguay in Austin, Texas
June 24, 2024 at 11:15 PM EDT
Brazil vs Costa Rica

Instant reaction to Brazil's draw with Costa Rica

The Athletic’s Jack Lang, Stuart James and Thom Harris have broken down their takeaways from Costa Rica's defensive triumph against Brazil, looking at:

  • Is deep defending the way to stop Brazil?
  • Can Brazil feel aggrieved at the referee?
  • What can Costa Rica take from this result?

Follow the link below to check out their talking points!

GO FURTHERBrazil 0-0 Costa Rica takeaways: Brazilian frustrations as Costa Rica successfully parks the bus
June 24, 2024 at 11:12 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Matches don't get more one-sided

Seven Brazilian players had an individual expected goals figure higher than Costa Rica's team total of 0.03.

June 24, 2024 at 11:09 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Full match stats

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Opta

Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

  • Expected goals: 1.66 - 0.03
  • Shots: 19 - 2
  • Shots on goal: 3 - 0
  • Chances created: 15 - 0
  • Saves: 0 - 4
  • Possession: 74% - 26%
  • Corners: 9 - 1
  • Offsides: 3 - 0
  • Fouls: 13 - 10
  • Yellow cards: 1 - 2

June 24, 2024 at 11:03 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Brazil aren't firing on all cylinders

Although they had been looking better lately, especially after the win at Wembley against England and the draw at the Bernabeu against Spain, Brazil are far from the level they should be at.

It is true that in a game like today's they would normally have won, but the reality is that they have not won any of their last five official matches, suffering two draws alongside three defeats.

At this point, Dorival Junior has not found the key.

June 24, 2024 at 11:02 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Perfect stat to sum this match up

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

Brazil end the game with 50 touches in the opposition box.

Costa Rica? Two.

June 24, 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Group D standings

Here's how the Group D table looks after Brazil's failure to beat Costa Rica in their opening game.

  • Colombia: 3 points, +1 goal difference
  • Brazil: 1 pt, 0 gd
  • Costa Rica: 1 pt, 0 gd
  • Paraguay: 0 pts, -1 gd
June 24, 2024 at 10:58 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

FT: Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

Costa Rica have done it! They frustrated Brazil all night long and have held on for a point. They rarely came close to threatening Brazil's goal but they'll be absolutely thrilled with this result.

June 24, 2024 at 10:56 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Savio has impressed

90+3' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Savio is staking a real claim for a starting berth on Friday against Paraguay. He's been incredibly positive, showing off quick feet, and should probably have an assist after bursting into the box and laying off for Bruno Guimaraes a minute ago.

June 24, 2024 at 10:55 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Final Costa Rica subs

90+2' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Costa Rica run some time off the clock by replacing Brandon Aguilera and Ariel Lassiter with Gerald Taylor and Joseph Mora.

June 24, 2024 at 10:54 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

FIVE minutes added on

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

90+1' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Five minutes are added on to the end of the match.

Guimaraes is the latest Brazil player to miss a fantastic chance to finally score, firing over the target from close range.

June 24, 2024 at 10:52 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Costa Rica clinging on

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

88' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Sequeira comes out to claim a long ball forward but fumbles the ball after colliding with Rodrygo. Brazil have a great chance to finally break through but can't find the final ball.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has come back onto the pitch moments after being carried off injured.

June 24, 2024 at 10:50 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Brazil desperate for a penalty

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

87' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Rodrygo falls over quite easily under contact in the Costa Rica box and Brazil appeal for a penalty for at least the fourth time in this match.

Dorival Junior is absolutely beside himself on the touchline.

June 24, 2024 at 10:48 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Brazil can't find a way through

85' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Savio skips past a few defenders at the edge of Costa Rica's box before taking a shot that's blocked by Vargas.

Costa Rica are really starting to close in on a seriously unlikely clean sheet here.

June 24, 2024 at 10:45 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Martinelli joins the fray

83' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Brazil make their third change as Gabriel Martinelli replaces João Gomes.

June 24, 2024 at 10:44 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Militao booked

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

80' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

Campbell dances past Militao and the defender responds by tripping him up, earning himself Brazil's first yellow card of the match.

June 24, 2024 at 10:44 PM EDT

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Sequeira denies Arana!

Brazil vs Costa Rica

Getty Images

79' Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica

A deflected cross comes to Arana at the edge of the Costa Rica box. He unleashes a powerful first-time shot that looks sure to finally break the deadlock in this match but Sequeira makes an remarkable diving save!

