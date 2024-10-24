Breckie Hill: Age, Bio, Boyfriend, Net Worth (2024)

Breckie Hill, a 21-year-old content creator and entrepreneur, has captured attention worldwide with her creativity, dedication, and a strong desire to succeed in the industry.

Breckie became popular on social media, especially TikTok, showcasing her captivating videos featuring lip-syncing, dancing, and modeling.

Here’s everything that you need to know about Breckie.

Breckie Hill Quick Facts

Wiki and Bio Full Name Breckie Hill Nick Name Update soon Profession TikTok Star, Social Media Influencer, Instagram Model, Content Creator, Media Face, Entrepreneur Famous as Social Media Influencer Age 21 years old Date of Birth April 18, 2003 Birthplace/Hometown Edina, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Sexuality Heterosexual (Straight) Gender Female Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sun Sign (Zodiac Sign) Aries Height (in feet) 5 feet 5 inches Height (in centimeters) 165 cm Weight (in pounds) 119 lbs Weight (in kilograms) 54 kg Body Measurements (in inches) Update soon Body Measurements (in centimeters) Update soon Biceps Size Update soon Shoe Size in US 6.5 Tattoo Details Update soon Eye Color Earthy Brown Hair Color Light Brown Parents Father: Businessman (Identity undisclosed) Mother: Homemaker (Identity undisclosed) Siblings Not disclosed Relationship Status Single Dating History Unknown Partner Unknown Children None Highest Qualification Graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College School Edina High School Alma Mater Gustavus Adolphus College Hobbies & Favorites Update soon Favorite Celebrities Austin Mahone, Daniel Mac, etc. Dream Holiday Update soon Favorite Color Update soon Interests Update soon Net Worth Approx. $700,000 Salary & Earnings Update soon Instagram @breckiehill TikTok Update soon

Breckie Hall Early Life and Background

Breckie Hill was born on April 18, 2003, in Edina, Minnesota, USA, making her 21 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Breckie holds American nationality and comes from a mixed ethnic background and follows Christianity.

Hall stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 54 kilograms. She has become known not just for her looks but also for her personality.

Breckie has beautiful long, light hair and captivating, earthy-colored eyes, complemented by a seductive personality.

Hill completed her secondary education at Edina High School, where she actively participated as a cheerleader.

Subsequently, she pursued higher education at Gustavus Adolphus College and successfully graduated.

Family and Background

Breckie Hill’s mother is a homemaker, and her father is a businessman, although their identities remain undisclosed.

Similarly, details about her siblings and early life are also unknown.

Despite having over a hundred Instagram posts, there are very few, dating back a considerable period, that provide insight into her family.

Breckie appears to maintain a level of privacy regarding her personal life on social media.

Is Breckie Hill Dating Anyone?

Breckie Hill has gained popularity only recently, leaving much of her life’s experiences unknown.

Due to this, the TikToker doesn’t share many details about her personal life, including her romantic relationships.

The details of her previous romantic relationships remain unclear, as she never revealed any details about it.

Career and Profession

TikTok gave Breckie a platform, providing her with opportunities to flourish as both an influencer and a model.

Through TikTok, she collaborated with well-known names in the industry, expanding her reach and influence.

Breckie has a massive following on Instagram, and her Instagram content often features promotional pictures.

She primarily showcases bikinis and endorsing the swimwear brand, Boutine Los Angeles.

She has collaborated with Olivia Dunne (Before the conflict) and several other social media celebrities, including Austin Mahone.

In one video, she was seen engaging in a lip-sync performance to Doja Cat’s hit song “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Controversy Between Breckie Hill and Olivia Dunne

Breckie and Olivia’s feud grabbed a lot of attention on internet.

The rivalry reportedly came from fan observations of similarities between the two, both around the same age, with strikingly similar appearances.

To provide context, Olivia Dunne is a millionaire gymnast pursuing her career at LSU while amassing a substantial following on TikTok (7.4 million) and Instagram (3.9 million).

Fans began making remarks like “twin” and “sister from another mister” fueled the conflict further.

Hill began posting pictures resembling Dunne, and Dunne eventually blocked Hill from her Instagram.

Reports suggest that impolite comments in their respective comment sections triggered the dispute.

In an episode of Barstool’s BFFs Pod, Hill mentioned that the blocking occurred before their disagreement over a YouTube video.

Hill even went as far as threatening to “slap Dunne” and using derogatory language in a YouTube video posted by prankster Lofe.

In April 2023, Breckie referred to Olivia as a “b****” in an Instagram post, further fueling the TikTok rivalry.

The feud continued when Dunne responded to Hill’s remarks with subtle comments, posting a TikTok video with the caption “I just laugh” two hours after Breckie Hill’s post.

Net Worth

Benefiting from her rapid fame and substantial fan base, the 19-year-old Breckie currently has a massive fortune, with an estimated net worth of $700,000.

Her meteoric rise to fame has allowed her to secure lucrative collaborations and positions as an influencer, content creator, and visionary entrepreneur, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Breckie’s viral lip-syncing video garnered over 2 million views in just a few days.

Since then, she has consistently collaborated with well-known names such as Austin Mahone, Daniel Mac, and many others, consistently staying in the spotlight.