Breckie Hill Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Influencer, Controversy & More | Slight Wave (2024)

Breckie Hill is someone you might call a modern-day celebrity. In addition to being a model, she also creates content and is a social media star, winning over millions of fans on various online platforms. Her unique look, exquisite sense of style, and those endearing lip-sync videos that you can’t resist watching on TikTok are what really make her stand out. Plus, she’s been seen collaborating with big names like Austin Mahone and Rachel Brockman, adding even more sparkle to her already shining star.

Table of Contents Who Is Breckie Hill?

Personal Profile

Breckie Hill Biography

Breckie Hill Age

Breckie Hill Education



Career and Achievements

Why Is Breckie Hill So Famous?



Does Breckie Hill Have a boyfriend?

Breckie Hill Doesn’t Discuss Her Parents

Breckie Hill Net Worth

Controversy

Interesting Facts

Summary

Who Is Breckie Hill?

As reported, Breckie has carved out a significant presence on social media with her engaging content. She posts a ton of fashionable outfit pictures, lip-sync videos, and personal reflections on her Instagram account, which goes by the same name. She has a sizable following on the platform with over 598K users.

During her academic journey, Breckie showcased her spirit as a cheerleader, participating in both elementary and high school cheerleading teams, notably as part of the Edina squad.

In addition to Instagram, Breckie shares captivating reels on her TikTok account, where she showcases her vibrant personality. She’s collaborated with brands like Boutine Los Angeles, promoting their bikini swimwear line, and engaged in numerous influencer projects on Instagram. Media reports affirm her status as a well-known content creator in the digital realm.

Personal Profile

Full Name Breckie Hill Gender Female Date of Birth April 18, 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Sign Aries Place of Birth Edina, Minnesota, USA Current Residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height (feet) 5’5″ Height (cm) 165 Weight (lbs) 119 Weight (kg) 54 Body Measurements (in) 34-24-36 Body Measurements (cm) 86-61-91 Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Relationship Status Single School Edina High School College Gustavus Adolphus College Profession Social media influencer, Instagram model

Breckie Hill Biography

Based on the information that is currently accessible, Breckie Hill appears to be a well-known internet star and content provider. She was born in Edina, Minnesota, on Friday, April 18, 2003. Her ethnic background is mixed. She identifies as a Christian, she says. Breckie’s birthday indicates that she will be 21 years old in 2024.

In addition to her online presence, Breckie has pursued education diligently. Records from her Facebook profile indicate that she completed her schooling at Edina High School before advancing to Gustavus Adolphus College for higher education. Following her academic pursuits, she shifted her focus towards building her professional career online, eventually gaining fame as a model and content creator.

Breckie Hill Age

Breckie Hill, the social media influencer, is currently 21 years old in 2024, having been born on April 18, 2003. Her zodiac sign falls under Aries.

Breckie Hill Education

It’s said that Breckie Hill graduated from Edina High School before continuing her education at Gustavus Adolphus College. During her time in high school, she was known for her role as a cheerleader on the Edina squad.

Parents & Siblings

Breckie comes from a stable family background, born to American parents and raised in Edina, Minnesota, alongside her siblings and cousins. She values spending time with her family and cherishes those moments dearly.

While details about Breckie’s family members remain sparse, reports suggest that her father is involved in business while her mother is a homemaker. More information about her family is expected to surface soon, providing a clearer picture of her upbringing and family dynamics.

Career and Achievements

Breckie embarked on her social media journey a few years back, kickstarting it with her own TikTok account. She shared short and engaging videos covering fashion, beauty, and lip-syncing. Her content quickly became extremely famous, with millions of views and likes before she even realized it. By actively partaking in several challenges and trends, as of August 2023, she has over 2.8 million followers on TikTok and 94.9 million likes.

Breckie branched out to Instagram, where she posted sponsored material, selfies, modeling shots, and lifestyle photos. Princess Polly, Boutine Los Angeles, Fashion Nova, Revolve, and Pretty Little Thing are a few of the businesses she has supported. Beyond static posts, she’s taken part in podcasts and events like Playlist Live and One Night with Steiny. Her Instagram following has soared to over 600k followers as of August 2023.

In addition to solo efforts, Breckie has collaborated with notable influencers and celebrities in the social media realm. Notable names include Austin Mahone, Rachel Brockman, Olivia Dunne, Cameron Green, Tim David, and more, featuring them in her TikTok videos and acknowledging them in her content.

Why Is Breckie Hill So Famous?

Breckie has made a name for herself as an Instagram model and social media influencer, commanding a significant following across various platforms. On Twitter (referred to as “X”), she currently has around 567 thousand followers. Meanwhile, her Instagram account boasts an impressive 1.5 million followers, where she frequently shares her modeling pictures. The platform also serves as a space for her to endorse brands like BoutineLA, Nail Reformation, and Cameeli.

However, it’s on TikTok where Breckie truly shines, with a substantial audience of around 3 million as of now. On this popular platform, the online influencer captivates her followers with engaging videos, spanning from lip-syncs and dance to modeling content. Additionally, she has a presence on OnlyFans, showcasing her versatility in the digital realm.

Breckie Hill Height, Weight & More

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimeters), the Instagram model maintains an estimated weight of 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements are approximately 34-24-36 inches (86-61-91 centimeters).

Does Breckie Hill Have a boyfriend?

The status of Breckie Hill’s romantic life remains a mystery to many, especially with her recent appearances alongside Jynxzi on his Twitch streams since early February 2024. Initially, it seemed innocent when Hill gave Jynxzi a peck on the cheek at the request of a viewer, but their interactions evolved into what some viewers interpret as dates, including kisses on the lips during streams.

This closeness has sparked speculation among viewers about the true nature of their relationship—is it genuine or just for content and attention? While Jynxzi’s Twitch and overall platform views have surged, he’s faced criticism for featuring an OnlyFans model on his streams, labeled by some as a “sellout.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Jynxzi posted a TikTok clip showing them kissing, further intensifying rumors about their relationship status. However, neither party has officially confirmed whether they are romantically involved or if it’s solely for content.

As of now, Breckie Hill appears to be single based on her Instagram posts, which don’t hint at any romantic involvement. There’s no public record of her dating history either. But in a TikTok video dated August 2023, she mouthed a line from The Summer I Turned Pretty while wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates shirt, suggesting a possible connection to Olivia Dunne’s lover, Paul Skenes. Her followers’ reactions to the message were divided; some expressed horror, while others wrote it off as an obsession.

Paul Skenes later clarified his relationship with Dunne in an interview, debunking any romantic association with Hill. The drama between these social media personalities escalated when Hill used a derogatory term to refer to Dunne, as reported by OutKick.

Breckie Hill Doesn’t Discuss Her Parents

Breckie Hill has obviously had a loving family, but she hasn’t shared any photos of them on social media and has instead decided to keep their names secret.

She usually stays away from discussing her personal life, but there was a touching moment when she answered a question about her family in a TikTok video. The question hinted at a challenging upbringing, suggesting, “This is what happens when you grow up with no dad and a mom that doesn’t raise you right.”

In her heartfelt reply, Breckie reassured the questioner, saying, “You’re so pretty, and your mom and dad have loved you since the day you were born. And your posts are so enjoyable to watch. Aw, thank you. I’m happy you could see it since I know my parents often tell me they love me.”

Her admirers and followers showered her with support after seeing the video, with many of them posting heartfelt remarks. Someone told her how wonderful she was and urged her to disregard the criticism. Similarly, another individual offered words of support, saying, “Breckie, I’m so sorry for the situation these guys put you in. Just keep going and stay strong.”

Breckie Hill Net Worth

It’s rumored that the online influencer boasts a net worth of $600 thousand. She rakes in earnings from various social media pursuits, notably through brand endorsements. Additionally, she generates income from her OnlyFans account, where she treats subscribers to exclusive content.

Controversy

A bitter battle between social media personality Livvy and gymnast Olivia Dunne, better known by her online persona Breckie Hill, began in February 2023. The first spark came from a YouTube video in which Breckie called Olivia a “b**tch,” citing a bad experience she had at Playlist Live and expressing her distaste for her.

The exact cause of the feud remains murky, but speculations suggest it could be linked to the striking resemblance between Breckie and Olivia, leading some to label Breckie as a clone or copycat. Accusations of copying Olivia’s style, content, and personality have also been thrown into the mix.

While Olivia hasn’t directly addressed Breckie’s comments, she’s thrown subtle shade on her social media platforms. In March 2023, Olivia posted a TikTok video with the caption “I’m Livvy Dunne not Breckie Hill.” Another video in July 2023 carried the caption “I’m the original.”

The feud has resulted in a divided fanbase, with supporters aligning themselves into two camps: Team Breckie and Team Livvy. Breckie’s fans rally to her defense against hate comments and allegations, while Olivia’s supporters criticize Breckie, branding her as disrespectful and lacking originality. Some fans, seeking peace, urge the social media personalities to end the drama and mend their differences.

Interesting Facts

Aries is her zodiac sign.

Pink is Breckie’s favorite color.

Pizza is Breckie’s favorite food.

The Notebook is her all-time favorite film.

Ariana Grande is her favorite vocalist.

Cheerleading is her most beloved pastime.

Paris is Breckie’s ideal travel location.

Kylie Jenner serves as her role model.

Harry Styles is the celebrity crush of hers.

Summary

In conclusion, millions of people have been enthralled by contemporary star Breckie Hill through her social media presence, content development, and modeling. Her unique style and fascinating postings on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have earned her acclaim globally and an approximate net worth of $600,000.

Breckie’s supportive background comes through in her contacts with fans, even though she keeps her personal life private. While her relationship status remains a topic of speculation, her collaborations and brand endorsements continue to elevate her status as a social media influencer.

From cheerleading in Edina to becoming an Instagram model, Breckie’s journey reflects her versatility and dedication. Amidst controversies and achievements, she remains authentic, embracing her favorite things and role models while captivating audiences worldwide.

Explore more about the latest Updates atSlight Wave.