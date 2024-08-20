Breckie Hill bio, Age, Height, Parents, Boyfriend, Net Worth (2024)

Breckie Hill is a social media star famously known for making TikTok, Instagram, and other social media images, modeling, lip-syn content, and much more that is sensational and sometimes adult content. She is only 20 years old and being that age, she has gained a lot of popularity in social media and entertainment.

Breckie Hill was born on 18th April 2003, making her 20 years old as of 2023. She was born in Edina, Minnesota, USA, and didn’t disclose other details about her parents and family. Her father is a businessman while her mother is probably a housewife. She has undoubtedly completed her high school education too.

Breckie Hill Career

Breckie is a content creator and social media star. She shares lip-sync videos and a lot about her hottest personality, including various cute, sizzling, and searing images and new attire on her self-titled account. Breckie has received more than 49,000 fans following her Instagram profile.

She participated as a cheerleader throughout her school life, both in elementary and high school. During her school, she was a member of the Edina squad. She had many influencing projects on Instagram and has promoted the only bikini swimwear, Boutine Los Angeles.

In the past, in May 2022, she was in the limelight because of her lip-sync video that went viral with a total of two million views. She has performed lip-sync videos with other social media creators, like “Get Into It (Yuh)” – one of the hit singles of Doja Cat.

Breckie has also been acquainted with Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, Avani Gregg, and Chase Hudson. She earns by doing lip-sync videos and making hot poses for social media profiles. Breckie has received a massive fan following on TikTok, and besides that, she has bad-mouthing the gymnast and social media personality Livvy.

Most recently or within just five days from the viral date, her fan following coincided with the growing presence on TikTok, where she accounts for more than 2.5 million followers. While having fun with another social media creator, she says bad words about Livvy and accepts that she had a beef with her (while talking to Life.

Controversy

TikTok influencer Breckie is receiving significant backlash on social media because of her insulting comments about another professional personality. She called “b**tch to gymnast Livvy Dunne in a YouTube video. After making the comments and getting popular because of those, she sought more than 800K followers in just three days.

After it aired, the video went viral in just a few hours. Initially, the video was shared by another YouTuber influencer, Lofe, on 18th February 2023, where both Lofe and Hill were having a conversation, and eventually, she called Livvy Dunne a B**tch. For those unaware, Livvy Dunne is a famous gymnast and a social media personality like Breckie Hill.

She was born Olivia Dunne and is one of the youngest to qualify for the Junior International Elite. Many of her fans call Hill rude, saying that Hill doesn’t like Livvy at all. In the video, Lofe asked Hill if she had any beef with the gymnast Livvy Dunne and Hill responded positively and said she did have a beef with her.

Breckie Hill Biography Real Name Breckie Hill Birth Date April 18, 2003 Age (as of 2023) 19 Years Birth Place Edina, Minnesota, USA Profession TikTok Star & Content Creator College – Qualification – Physical Statistics Height in feet inches– 5’ 5” – in Centimeters – 165 cm Weight in Kilograms– 54 kg – in Pounds– 119 lbs Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Brown Family Father – Mother – Sister – Brother – Relationship Status Marital Status Single Affair No Who is her boyfriend? –

Personal Life

As of 2023, more information on Hill’s commitments and past love affairs must be provided. She often stays in the limelight because of her social media content and images. But, it is hard to determine whether she has any love affair.

Social Media

On 19th February 2023, Breckie Hill surpassed 300,000 Instagram followers and continued to gather around 420,000 followers on the same platform. This is unsurprising growth that the media outlets have seen with just one viral video about someone whom she hates to discuss in public. She has an impressive fan following not only because of her attractive videos and images but also because of the technique she has adopted (we guess because it seems like a celebrity trend!!).

Breckie Hill Net Worth

Breckie Hill is earning well because of her various influencing videos and hot content. She is supposed to have a net worth of around $2 million as of 2023.