Breckie Hill’s Biography – Her Age, Boyfriend, And Parents (2024)

Kim Orton is the wife of renowned wrestler Randy Orton, and they are indeed soulmates. Together, they have built a blended family of seven, filled with love and happiness.

She often shares delightful family pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their joyous lives. As a proud mother, she takes immense pride in flaunting her wrestling-loving kids.

This article delves into Orton’s life, exploring her role as a devoted wife and mother to her wrestling-enthusiast children.

Kim Orton flaunts her kids on social media

Kim is a doting mother who takes immense pride in her family, and her social media platforms are a testament to this. As a proud mom to her five children, her Instagram feed is a delightful showcase of their family’s milestones and precious moments.

She shares it all with her followers, from vacations to graduations to birthdays. One recent vacation picture even included a girl in a white shirt, potentially hinting at the girlfriend of one of her sons. Her posts capture the essence of their family’s joy and togetherness.

In January, She shared pictures of a “little girls trip” with her daughters and Randy, captioning it with heartwarming words: “Went on a little girls trip with my besties (and daddy @randyorton) a couple days ago.”

She also proudly shared the good news of her eldest son’s college graduation on Instagram, showcasing her pride in her children’s achievements.

Even during festive seasons like Christmas, she delights her followers by sharing family pictures, wishing them well, and allowing a glimpse into their warm family traditions.

Kim and Randy Orton have a total of five kids

The Orton couple has built a beautiful blended family of five children, each with unique stories and personalities.

Their eldest child is Alanna Marie Orton, Randy’s daughter from his previous marriage to Samantha Speno. Born in 2008, Alanna holds a special place in her father’s heart, as evidenced by the rose tattoo on his arm representing her.

Brooklyn Rose Orton, born in 2016, is the only biological child shared between Kim and Randy.

Randy Orton with his kids (Source: Pinterest)

Kim’s three sons from her previous relationship have also become integral to the Orton family. Robbie, the eldest of the three, was born in 2004 and is now 19. Michael, born in 2002, is the second-oldest at 21.

The youngest of Kim’s sons is Antony, born in 2010 and currently 13 years old. Despite coming from different backgrounds, all five children have found a loving and supportive environment within their blended family.

Randy has embraced the role of a stepfather to Kim’s sons, creating a strong familial bond that transcends traditional definitions.

Kim Orton’s whole family loves wrestling

The Orton family’s love for wrestling runs deep, a passion that precedes their blended union. Even before marrying the wrestling icon Randy, Kim was an avid fan of WWE and the sport itself.

She often joked with her friends and family about her dreams of meeting and marrying the legendary superstar one day. When Kim and Randy’s paths eventually crossed, their shared enthusiasm for wrestling created an instant connection.

Although Randy had yet to meet Kim’s sons from her previous relationship, the boys were already well-acquainted with his profession and accomplishments within the wrestling world.

In a 2019 interview with WWE, Randy fondly recalled, “When I first met them, now they are huge wrestling fans, like there’s old pictures of them before I knew them wearing Jeff Hardy stuff, doing Halloween, and it’s really great [expletive], like they’re really huge fans.”

This love for wrestling transcends generations within the Orton household. Even their youngest child, Brooklyn Rose, born in 2016, has developed an unwavering passion for the sport at an early age.

With Randy being a wrestling icon himself, it’s no surprise that his daughter has been captivated by the wrestling world since she entered it.

Kim Orton’s husband loves bonding with his stepsons

As a future WWE Hall of Famer, Randy’s finisher, the iconic RKO, has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans eagerly anticipating its delivery and sharing their excitement through the viral “#RKOOuttaNowhere” hashtag.

Away from the ring, he finds joy in his blended family with his wife Kim and their five children. His paternal bond with his stepsons shines through within this loving household, exemplified by their playful interactions and shared appreciation for wrestling.

In one memorable instance, while the family was enjoying quality time by the pool, he, true to his “Viper” persona, caught his elder stepson off guard with a classic RKO maneuver, much to everyone’s delight and laughter.

Months later, the tables turned when the family gathered again near the pool. This time, Orton’s stepson delivered the ultimate surprise, executing a flawless RKO on the unsuspecting Apex Predator himself.

Even the veteran wrestler couldn’t help but be caught off guard by his stepson’s sneaky move, a testament to their bond and the lessons he has imparted.

Kim Orton’s relationship with Randy Orton

Kim and Randy’s relationship is a true love story that blossomed from a chance encounter at a wrestling event 2012. Already a fan of Randy’s work, Kim caught his eye while cheering him on with her sons.

Their initial meeting was nothing short of serendipitous. Kim’s sons even made a sign saying, “Randy Orton RKO my mom,” which caught the wrestler’s attention.

From that day forward, their bond only grew stronger. They spent hours talking and getting to know each other, and Randy wasted no time planning to see her again.

As Kim recalls, “From that day, that was it. It’s like we’ve been together since that day, it was the craziest thing.”

Randy Orton and Kim Orton on their wedding (Source: Pinterest)

Their relationship quickly blossomed into a deep, soulful connection. Kim, in her own words, described Randy as her “SOULMATE without a doubt,” a sentiment echoed by Randy himself, who cherishes his wife’s unwavering support and the joy she brings to their family.

In 2015, during a romantic getaway in Bora Bora, Randy took the next step and proposed to Kim, cementing their love with an engagement. Later that year, they exchanged vows in a beautiful Las Vegas wedding, surrounded by their loved ones.

What makes Kim and Randy’s relationship truly special is their genuine admiration and respect for one another. He openly acknowledges Kim as a “real-life superhero,” praising her dedication to their family.

Meanwhile, Kim is in awe of Randy’s accomplishments and the love he shows their children, both biological and step.