Bremen (Germany) weather (2024)

Today (26 September 2024)

Time

20:00

21:00

22:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (1)

Bremen (Germany) weather (2)

Bremen (Germany) weather (3)

Bremen (Germany) weather (4)

Chance of precipitation

80%

60%

60%

60%

Temperature (°C)

13°

55°

13°

55°

13°

55°

13°

55°

Feels like temperature (°C)

49°

10°

50°

10°

50°

10°

51°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

WSW

20

32

17

9

5

W

17

28

15

8

4

WNW

15

25

13

7

4

WNW

13

22

11

6

4

Wind gust (mph)

41

66

36

18

8

37

60

32

17

7

35

56

30

16

7

30

49

26

14

6

Visibility (description)

G

11

VG

29

VG

35

VG

35

Humidity

89%

86%

86%

85%

UV

-

-

-

-

Saturday (27 September 2024)

Time

00:00

01:00

02:00

03:00

04:00

05:00

06:00

07:00

08:00

09:00

10:00

11:00

12:00

13:00

14:00

15:00

16:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

20:00

21:00

22:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (5)

Bremen (Germany) weather (6)

Bremen (Germany) weather (7)

Bremen (Germany) weather (8)

Bremen (Germany) weather (9)

Bremen (Germany) weather (10)

Bremen (Germany) weather (11)

Bremen (Germany) weather (12)

Bremen (Germany) weather (13)

Bremen (Germany) weather (14)

Bremen (Germany) weather (15)

Bremen (Germany) weather (16)

Bremen (Germany) weather (17)

Bremen (Germany) weather (18)

Bremen (Germany) weather (19)

Bremen (Germany) weather (20)

Bremen (Germany) weather (21)

Bremen (Germany) weather (22)

Bremen (Germany) weather (23)

Bremen (Germany) weather (24)

Bremen (Germany) weather (25)

Bremen (Germany) weather (26)

Bremen (Germany) weather (27)

Bremen (Germany) weather (28)

Chance of precipitation

60%

30%

30%

20%

20%

40%

30%

30%

30%

50%

60%

70%

80%

70%

40%

30%

30%

20%

20%

20%

20%

10%

10%

10%

Temperature (°C)

12°

54°

12°

54°

12°

53°

11°

52°

11°

51°

11°

51°

10°

50°

10°

50°

10°

50°

10°

50°

10°

50°

11°

51°

11°

52°

11°

52°

12°

53°

12°

54°

12°

54°

12°

54°

12°

53°

11°

52°

10°

51°

10°

50°

49°

48°

Feels like temperature (°C)

10°

50°

10°

50°

10°

49°

49°

48°

47°

47°

46°

46°

46°

46°

47°

48°

48°

49°

10°

50°

10°

50°

10°

50°

49°

48°

47°

47°

46°

46°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

WNW

11

18

10

5

3

WNW

10

17

9

5

3

WNW

10

17

9

5

3

WNW

10

16

9

5

3

WNW

10

16

9

4

3

WNW

9

15

8

4

3

WNW

9

14

8

4

3

W

9

14

8

4

3

W

10

15

9

4

3

W

10

16

9

4

3

W

10

16

9

4

3

WNW

11

17

10

5

3

WNW

11

18

10

5

3

WNW

11

18

10

5

3

WNW

11

18

10

5

3

WNW

12

19

10

5

3

WNW

12

19

10

5

3

WNW

11

18

10

5

3

WNW

11

17

10

5

3

WNW

10

16

9

4

3

W

8

13

7

4

3

W

7

11

6

3

2

W

6

10

5

3

2

WSW

6

10

5

3

2

Wind gust (mph)

27

43

23

12

6

26

42

23

12

6

27

43

23

12

6

25

40

22

11

6

24

38

21

11

5

24

38

21

11

5

23

36

20

10

5

24

38

21

11

5

25

40

22

11

6

28

44

24

12

6

29

47

25

13

6

29

46

25

13

6

30

48

26

13

6

31

50

27

14

6

32

51

28

14

7

31

50

27

14

6

29

47

25

13

6

26

42

23

12

6

21

34

18

10

5

18

30

16

8

4

17

28

15

8

4

17

27

15

8

4

17

27

15

7

4

16

26

14

7

4

Visibility (description)

VG

25

VG

23

VG

28

E

45

E

60

E

50

E

45

E

45

E

40

E

45

E

55

E

65

E

65

E

65

E

> 70

E

> 70

E

> 70

E

> 70

E

60

E

45

E

40

VG

35

VG

35

VG

35

Humidity

83%

81%

76%

75%

73%

73%

74%

75%

76%

74%

74%

70%

68%

66%

62%

55%

54%

54%

57%

63%

67%

72%

75%

75%

UV

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

2

2

3

3

3

2

1

1

1

1

-

-

-

-

Sunday (28 September 2024)

Time

00:00

01:00

02:00

05:00

08:00

11:00

14:00

17:00

20:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (29)

Bremen (Germany) weather (30)

Bremen (Germany) weather (31)

Bremen (Germany) weather (32)

Bremen (Germany) weather (33)

Bremen (Germany) weather (34)

Bremen (Germany) weather (35)

Bremen (Germany) weather (36)

Bremen (Germany) weather (37)

Bremen (Germany) weather (38)

Chance of precipitation

10%

10%

<5%

<5%

<5%

<5%

<5%

<5%

<5%

<5%

Temperature (°C)

48°

48°

47°

47°

46°

12°

53°

15°

59°

15°

60°

13°

56°

12°

53°

Feels like temperature (°C)

45°

45°

45°

44°

44°

10°

51°

14°

56°

14°

57°

12°

54°

10°

51°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

W

6

10

5

3

2

WSW

6

10

5

3

2

WSW

6

9

5

3

2

WSW

6

9

5

2

2

SW

5

8

4

2

2

SW

7

11

6

3

2

WSW

7

11

6

3

2

SSW

6

9

5

3

2

SSE

5

8

4

2

2

SE

6

10

5

3

2

Wind gust (mph)

16

25

14

7

4

16

25

14

7

4

16

26

14

7

4

16

25

14

7

4

19

31

17

9

5

21

33

18

9

5

18

29

16

8

4

12

19

10

5

3

14

23

12

6

4

17

28

15

8

4

Visibility (description)

VG

35

VG

35

VG

35

VG

30

VG

25

VG

29

E

40

VG

35

VG

23

VG

25

Humidity

76%

77%

79%

82%

82%

65%

49%

45%

59%

65%

UV

-

-

-

-

1

3

2

1

-

-

Monday (29 September 2024)

Time

02:00

05:00

08:00

11:00

14:00

17:00

20:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (39)

Bremen (Germany) weather (40)

Bremen (Germany) weather (41)

Bremen (Germany) weather (42)

Bremen (Germany) weather (43)

Bremen (Germany) weather (44)

Bremen (Germany) weather (45)

Bremen (Germany) weather (46)

Chance of precipitation

<5%

<5%

10%

20%

40%

80%

80%

60%

Temperature (°C)

10°

51°

10°

49°

49°

11°

53°

14°

57°

14°

57°

13°

55°

13°

55°

Feels like temperature (°C)

48°

45°

44°

48°

11°

52°

11°

53°

11°

51°

11°

52°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

SE

8

13

7

4

3

SE

10

15

9

4

3

SE

11

18

10

5

3

SE

13

21

11

6

4

SE

14

22

12

6

4

SE

13

21

11

6

4

SE

12

19

10

5

3

S

10

16

9

5

3

Wind gust (mph)

20

32

17

9

5

25

41

22

11

6

32

52

28

14

7

34

55

30

15

7

32

51

28

14

7

28

45

24

12

6

27

43

23

12

6

25

40

22

11

6

Visibility (description)

VG

29

VG

30

VG

25

VG

25

VG

26

VG

23

G

11

G

14

Humidity

67%

67%

66%

58%

60%

73%

89%

92%

UV

-

-

1

2

2

1

-

-

Tuesday (30 September 2024)

Time

02:00

05:00

08:00

11:00

14:00

17:00

20:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (47)

Bremen (Germany) weather (48)

Bremen (Germany) weather (49)

Bremen (Germany) weather (50)

Bremen (Germany) weather (51)

Bremen (Germany) weather (52)

Bremen (Germany) weather (53)

Bremen (Germany) weather (54)

Chance of precipitation

40%

40%

50%

60%

80%

70%

60%

50%

Temperature (°C)

13°

56°

13°

55°

13°

55°

14°

57°

15°

59°

15°

59°

13°

55°

12°

53°

Feels like temperature (°C)

11°

53°

12°

53°

11°

52°

12°

54°

13°

56°

13°

56°

12°

53°

11°

51°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

S

10

16

9

4

3

SSW

9

14

8

4

3

SSW

8

14

7

4

3

SSW

9

15

8

4

3

SSW

9

15

8

4

3

SSW

9

15

8

4

3

S

8

13

7

4

3

SSE

7

11

6

3

2

Wind gust (mph)

22

36

19

10

5

22

35

19

10

5

23

38

20

11

5

24

38

21

11

5

22

36

19

10

5

21

33

18

9

5

20

32

17

9

5

19

31

17

9

5

Visibility (description)

VG

20

VG

25

VG

24

VG

26

VG

27

VG

23

G

18

G

15

Humidity

91%

90%

90%

86%

77%

82%

88%

93%

UV

-

-

1

2

1

1

-

-

Wednesday (1 October 2024)

Time

02:00

05:00

08:00

11:00

14:00

17:00

20:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (55)

Bremen (Germany) weather (56)

Bremen (Germany) weather (57)

Bremen (Germany) weather (58)

Bremen (Germany) weather (59)

Bremen (Germany) weather (60)

Bremen (Germany) weather (61)

Bremen (Germany) weather (62)

Chance of precipitation

40%

40%

30%

40%

40%

10%

10%

10%

Temperature (°C)

11°

52°

11°

51°

10°

51°

12°

53°

14°

56°

13°

56°

11°

52°

10°

50°

Feels like temperature (°C)

10°

50°

49°

48°

10°

50°

12°

53°

12°

53°

10°

49°

47°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

SE

7

12

6

3

2

E

7

12

6

3

2

NE

7

11

6

3

2

NNE

9

14

8

4

3

NNE

10

17

9

5

3

NNE

10

16

9

4

3

NNE

8

12

7

3

3

N

6

10

5

3

2

Wind gust (mph)

18

29

16

8

4

17

28

15

8

4

20

33

17

9

5

23

38

20

10

5

23

37

20

10

5

20

32

17

9

5

15

25

13

7

4

13

22

11

6

4

Visibility (description)

G

14

G

13

G

13

G

18

VG

21

VG

22

VG

21

VG

20

Humidity

93%

93%

93%

88%

78%

75%

83%

87%

UV

-

-

1

2

2

1

-

-

Thursday (2 October 2024)

Time

02:00

05:00

08:00

11:00

14:00

17:00

20:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (63)

Bremen (Germany) weather (64)

Bremen (Germany) weather (65)

Bremen (Germany) weather (66)

Bremen (Germany) weather (67)

Bremen (Germany) weather (68)

Bremen (Germany) weather (69)

Bremen (Germany) weather (70)

Chance of precipitation

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

<5%

<5%

<5%

Temperature (°C)

49°

47°

47°

12°

53°

14°

57°

14°

57°

11°

52°

49°

Feels like temperature (°C)

46°

45°

44°

10°

51°

12°

54°

12°

54°

10°

49°

46°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

N

6

9

5

3

2

N

6

9

5

2

2

NNW

5

9

4

2

2

NNW

7

11

6

3

2

N

9

14

8

4

3

N

8

13

7

4

3

N

6

10

5

3

2

N

5

9

4

2

2

Wind gust (mph)

13

21

11

6

4

12

20

10

6

3

14

22

12

6

4

18

29

16

8

4

18

28

16

8

4

15

24

13

7

4

11

18

10

5

3

10

16

9

4

3

Visibility (description)

G

18

G

15

G

17

VG

21

VG

23

VG

25

VG

23

VG

21

Humidity

91%

92%

91%

78%

63%

61%

75%

83%

UV

-

-

1

2

2

1

-

-

Friday (3 October 2024)

Time

02:00

05:00

08:00

11:00

14:00

17:00

20:00

23:00

Weather symbols

Bremen (Germany) weather (71)

Bremen (Germany) weather (72)

Bremen (Germany) weather (73)

Bremen (Germany) weather (74)

Bremen (Germany) weather (75)

Bremen (Germany) weather (76)

Bremen (Germany) weather (77)

Bremen (Germany) weather (78)

Chance of precipitation

<5%

<5%

<5%

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

Temperature (°C)

47°

46°

46°

12°

53°

14°

58°

14°

57°

11°

53°

10°

50°

Feels like temperature (°C)

45°

44°

43°

10°

50°

13°

55°

13°

55°

10°

50°

48°

Wind direction and speed (mph)

ESE

5

8

4

2

2

SSE

5

8

4

2

2

SSW

5

8

4

2

2

S

7

11

6

3

2

SSE

8

14

7

4

3

SSE

8

14

7

4

3

ESE

7

11

6

3

2

SE

6

10

5

3

2

Wind gust (mph)

10

16

9

4

3

10

16

9

4

3

12

19

10

5

3

17

27

15

7

4

17

27

15

8

4

14

23

12

6

4

13

20

11

6

4

14

22

12

6

4

Visibility (description)

G

19

G

17

G

17

VG

22

VG

24

VG

25

VG

23

VG

21

Humidity

87%

89%

90%

77%

64%

63%

76%

81%

UV

-

-

1

2

2

1

-

-

