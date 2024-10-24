Bremen (Germany) weather (2024)

Today (26 September 2024)
|Time
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
80%
|
60%
|
60%
|
60%
|Temperature (°C)
|
13°
55°
|
13°
55°
|
13°
55°
|
13°
55°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
9°
49°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
51°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
WSW
20
32
17
9
5
|
W
17
28
15
8
4
|
WNW
15
25
13
7
4
|
WNW
13
22
11
6
4
|Wind gust (mph)
|
41
66
36
18
8
|
37
60
32
17
7
|
35
56
30
16
7
|
30
49
26
14
6
|Visibility (description)
|
G
11
|
VG
29
|
VG
35
|
VG
35
|Humidity
|
89%
|
86%
|
86%
|
85%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Saturday (27 September 2024)
|Time
|
00:00
|
01:00
|
02:00
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
60%
|
30%
|
30%
|
20%
|
20%
|
40%
|
30%
|
30%
|
30%
|
50%
|
60%
|
70%
|
80%
|
70%
|
40%
|
30%
|
30%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|Temperature (°C)
|
12°
54°
|
12°
54°
|
12°
53°
|
11°
52°
|
11°
51°
|
11°
51°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
11°
51°
|
11°
52°
|
11°
52°
|
12°
53°
|
12°
54°
|
12°
54°
|
12°
54°
|
12°
53°
|
11°
52°
|
10°
51°
|
10°
50°
|
9°
49°
|
9°
48°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
49°
|
9°
49°
|
9°
48°
|
9°
47°
|
8°
47°
|
8°
46°
|
8°
46°
|
8°
46°
|
8°
46°
|
8°
47°
|
9°
48°
|
9°
48°
|
9°
49°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
10°
50°
|
9°
49°
|
9°
48°
|
8°
47°
|
8°
47°
|
8°
46°
|
8°
46°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
WNW
11
18
10
5
3
|
WNW
10
17
9
5
3
|
WNW
10
17
9
5
3
|
WNW
10
16
9
5
3
|
WNW
10
16
9
4
3
|
WNW
9
15
8
4
3
|
WNW
9
14
8
4
3
|
W
9
14
8
4
3
|
W
10
15
9
4
3
|
W
10
16
9
4
3
|
W
10
16
9
4
3
|
WNW
11
17
10
5
3
|
WNW
11
18
10
5
3
|
WNW
11
18
10
5
3
|
WNW
11
18
10
5
3
|
WNW
12
19
10
5
3
|
WNW
12
19
10
5
3
|
WNW
11
18
10
5
3
|
WNW
11
17
10
5
3
|
WNW
10
16
9
4
3
|
W
8
13
7
4
3
|
W
7
11
6
3
2
|
W
6
10
5
3
2
|
WSW
6
10
5
3
2
|Wind gust (mph)
|
27
43
23
12
6
|
26
42
23
12
6
|
27
43
23
12
6
|
25
40
22
11
6
|
24
38
21
11
5
|
24
38
21
11
5
|
23
36
20
10
5
|
24
38
21
11
5
|
25
40
22
11
6
|
28
44
24
12
6
|
29
47
25
13
6
|
29
46
25
13
6
|
30
48
26
13
6
|
31
50
27
14
6
|
32
51
28
14
7
|
31
50
27
14
6
|
29
47
25
13
6
|
26
42
23
12
6
|
21
34
18
10
5
|
18
30
16
8
4
|
17
28
15
8
4
|
17
27
15
8
4
|
17
27
15
7
4
|
16
26
14
7
4
|Visibility (description)
|
VG
25
|
VG
23
|
VG
28
|
E
45
|
E
60
|
E
50
|
E
45
|
E
45
|
E
40
|
E
45
|
E
55
|
E
65
|
E
65
|
E
65
|
E
> 70
|
E
> 70
|
E
> 70
|
E
> 70
|
E
60
|
E
45
|
E
40
|
VG
35
|
VG
35
|
VG
35
|Humidity
|
83%
|
81%
|
76%
|
75%
|
73%
|
73%
|
74%
|
75%
|
76%
|
74%
|
74%
|
70%
|
68%
|
66%
|
62%
|
55%
|
54%
|
54%
|
57%
|
63%
|
67%
|
72%
|
75%
|
75%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Sunday (28 September 2024)
|Time
|
00:00
|
01:00
|
02:00
|
05:00
|
08:00
|
11:00
|
14:00
|
17:00
|
20:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
10%
|
10%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|Temperature (°C)
|
9°
48°
|
9°
48°
|
8°
47°
|
8°
47°
|
8°
46°
|
12°
53°
|
15°
59°
|
15°
60°
|
13°
56°
|
12°
53°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
7°
45°
|
7°
45°
|
7°
45°
|
7°
44°
|
7°
44°
|
10°
51°
|
14°
56°
|
14°
57°
|
12°
54°
|
10°
51°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
W
6
10
5
3
2
|
WSW
6
10
5
3
2
|
WSW
6
9
5
3
2
|
WSW
6
9
5
2
2
|
SW
5
8
4
2
2
|
SW
7
11
6
3
2
|
WSW
7
11
6
3
2
|
SSW
6
9
5
3
2
|
SSE
5
8
4
2
2
|
SE
6
10
5
3
2
|Wind gust (mph)
|
16
25
14
7
4
|
16
25
14
7
4
|
16
26
14
7
4
|
16
25
14
7
4
|
19
31
17
9
5
|
21
33
18
9
5
|
18
29
16
8
4
|
12
19
10
5
3
|
14
23
12
6
4
|
17
28
15
8
4
|Visibility (description)
|
VG
35
|
VG
35
|
VG
35
|
VG
30
|
VG
25
|
VG
29
|
E
40
|
VG
35
|
VG
23
|
VG
25
|Humidity
|
76%
|
77%
|
79%
|
82%
|
82%
|
65%
|
49%
|
45%
|
59%
|
65%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
-
Monday (29 September 2024)
|Time
|
02:00
|
05:00
|
08:00
|
11:00
|
14:00
|
17:00
|
20:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
10%
|
20%
|
40%
|
80%
|
80%
|
60%
|Temperature (°C)
|
10°
51°
|
10°
49°
|
9°
49°
|
11°
53°
|
14°
57°
|
14°
57°
|
13°
55°
|
13°
55°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
9°
48°
|
7°
45°
|
7°
44°
|
9°
48°
|
11°
52°
|
11°
53°
|
11°
51°
|
11°
52°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
SE
8
13
7
4
3
|
SE
10
15
9
4
3
|
SE
11
18
10
5
3
|
SE
13
21
11
6
4
|
SE
14
22
12
6
4
|
SE
13
21
11
6
4
|
SE
12
19
10
5
3
|
S
10
16
9
5
3
|Wind gust (mph)
|
20
32
17
9
5
|
25
41
22
11
6
|
32
52
28
14
7
|
34
55
30
15
7
|
32
51
28
14
7
|
28
45
24
12
6
|
27
43
23
12
6
|
25
40
22
11
6
|Visibility (description)
|
VG
29
|
VG
30
|
VG
25
|
VG
25
|
VG
26
|
VG
23
|
G
11
|
G
14
|Humidity
|
67%
|
67%
|
66%
|
58%
|
60%
|
73%
|
89%
|
92%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
-
Tuesday (30 September 2024)
|Time
|
02:00
|
05:00
|
08:00
|
11:00
|
14:00
|
17:00
|
20:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
40%
|
40%
|
50%
|
60%
|
80%
|
70%
|
60%
|
50%
|Temperature (°C)
|
13°
56°
|
13°
55°
|
13°
55°
|
14°
57°
|
15°
59°
|
15°
59°
|
13°
55°
|
12°
53°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
11°
53°
|
12°
53°
|
11°
52°
|
12°
54°
|
13°
56°
|
13°
56°
|
12°
53°
|
11°
51°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
S
10
16
9
4
3
|
SSW
9
14
8
4
3
|
SSW
8
14
7
4
3
|
SSW
9
15
8
4
3
|
SSW
9
15
8
4
3
|
SSW
9
15
8
4
3
|
S
8
13
7
4
3
|
SSE
7
11
6
3
2
|Wind gust (mph)
|
22
36
19
10
5
|
22
35
19
10
5
|
23
38
20
11
5
|
24
38
21
11
5
|
22
36
19
10
5
|
21
33
18
9
5
|
20
32
17
9
5
|
19
31
17
9
5
|Visibility (description)
|
VG
20
|
VG
25
|
VG
24
|
VG
26
|
VG
27
|
VG
23
|
G
18
|
G
15
|Humidity
|
91%
|
90%
|
90%
|
86%
|
77%
|
82%
|
88%
|
93%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
Wednesday (1 October 2024)
|Time
|
02:00
|
05:00
|
08:00
|
11:00
|
14:00
|
17:00
|
20:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
40%
|
40%
|
30%
|
40%
|
40%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|Temperature (°C)
|
11°
52°
|
11°
51°
|
10°
51°
|
12°
53°
|
14°
56°
|
13°
56°
|
11°
52°
|
10°
50°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
10°
50°
|
9°
49°
|
9°
48°
|
10°
50°
|
12°
53°
|
12°
53°
|
10°
49°
|
9°
47°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
SE
7
12
6
3
2
|
E
7
12
6
3
2
|
NE
7
11
6
3
2
|
NNE
9
14
8
4
3
|
NNE
10
17
9
5
3
|
NNE
10
16
9
4
3
|
NNE
8
12
7
3
3
|
N
6
10
5
3
2
|Wind gust (mph)
|
18
29
16
8
4
|
17
28
15
8
4
|
20
33
17
9
5
|
23
38
20
10
5
|
23
37
20
10
5
|
20
32
17
9
5
|
15
25
13
7
4
|
13
22
11
6
4
|Visibility (description)
|
G
14
|
G
13
|
G
13
|
G
18
|
VG
21
|
VG
22
|
VG
21
|
VG
20
|Humidity
|
93%
|
93%
|
93%
|
88%
|
78%
|
75%
|
83%
|
87%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
-
Thursday (2 October 2024)
|Time
|
02:00
|
05:00
|
08:00
|
11:00
|
14:00
|
17:00
|
20:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|Temperature (°C)
|
9°
49°
|
8°
47°
|
8°
47°
|
12°
53°
|
14°
57°
|
14°
57°
|
11°
52°
|
9°
49°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
8°
46°
|
7°
45°
|
7°
44°
|
10°
51°
|
12°
54°
|
12°
54°
|
10°
49°
|
8°
46°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
N
6
9
5
3
2
|
N
6
9
5
2
2
|
NNW
5
9
4
2
2
|
NNW
7
11
6
3
2
|
N
9
14
8
4
3
|
N
8
13
7
4
3
|
N
6
10
5
3
2
|
N
5
9
4
2
2
|Wind gust (mph)
|
13
21
11
6
4
|
12
20
10
6
3
|
14
22
12
6
4
|
18
29
16
8
4
|
18
28
16
8
4
|
15
24
13
7
4
|
11
18
10
5
3
|
10
16
9
4
3
|Visibility (description)
|
G
18
|
G
15
|
G
17
|
VG
21
|
VG
23
|
VG
25
|
VG
23
|
VG
21
|Humidity
|
91%
|
92%
|
91%
|
78%
|
63%
|
61%
|
75%
|
83%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
-
Friday (3 October 2024)
|Time
|
02:00
|
05:00
|
08:00
|
11:00
|
14:00
|
17:00
|
20:00
|
23:00
|Weather symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chance of precipitation
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
<5%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|Temperature (°C)
|
9°
47°
|
8°
46°
|
8°
46°
|
12°
53°
|
14°
58°
|
14°
57°
|
11°
53°
|
10°
50°
|Feels like temperature (°C)
|
7°
45°
|
7°
44°
|
6°
43°
|
10°
50°
|
13°
55°
|
13°
55°
|
10°
50°
|
9°
48°
|Wind direction and speed (mph)
|
ESE
5
8
4
2
2
|
SSE
5
8
4
2
2
|
SSW
5
8
4
2
2
|
S
7
11
6
3
2
|
SSE
8
14
7
4
3
|
SSE
8
14
7
4
3
|
ESE
7
11
6
3
2
|
SE
6
10
5
3
2
|Wind gust (mph)
|
10
16
9
4
3
|
10
16
9
4
3
|
12
19
10
5
3
|
17
27
15
7
4
|
17
27
15
8
4
|
14
23
12
6
4
|
13
20
11
6
4
|
14
22
12
6
4
|Visibility (description)
|
G
19
|
G
17
|
G
17
|
VG
22
|
VG
24
|
VG
25
|
VG
23
|
VG
21
|Humidity
|
87%
|
89%
|
90%
|
77%
|
64%
|
63%
|
76%
|
81%
|UV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
-