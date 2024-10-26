British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (2024)

Table of Contents
Delightful Diesels from Graham Farish A Double Helping of Double Fairlies A Six Pack of Duffs from Bachmann Branchline New Tooling Rolling Stock in OO Scale Setting a Scene for our New Scenecraft Models A Trio of new models from the Bachmann Collectors Club Related FAQs References

Today (Wednesday 2nd February 2022) we unveiled our first new products for 2022 with the Spring 2022 British Railway Announcements. After a busy and successful 2021 which saw the release of 12 brand new tooling projects from Bachmann Branchline, Graham Farish and Bachmann Narrow Gauge, today’s announcements kickstart the new releases for 2022 with three new tooling projects unveiled between the Bachmann Branchline and Graham Farish ranges. What’s more, there are further exciting developments and numerous new items in OO and N scale this Spring, all of which are due to land on shelves in the coming months, so let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Explore the Spring 2022 British Railway Announcements

Delightful Diesels from Graham Farish

Starting with the Graham Farish N scale range and we are delighted to unveil a model of one of Britain’s newest trains, the Class 769 Bi-Mode Multiple Unit. These four car units share many similarities with the Class 319 EMUs and therefore it’s no surprise that the specification for our model has much in common with that of the Graham Farish Class 319 too. Sticking with N scale and the Graham Farish Class 08 Diesel Shunter has been upgraded to feature a Next18 DCC decoder socket and speaker, meaning that not only can DCC-users enjoy these iconic locomotives, but SOUND FITTED versions will also be offered for the first time. There are also new models for the Scenecraft range, whilst more Mermaid and Shark wagons are on the way from EFE Rail.

A Double Helping of Double Fairlies

Hot on the heels of the OO9 scale Double Fairlie, which came as a big surprise to many from Bachmann Narrow Gauge in Winter 2021, a further version of this iconic loco has been unveiled as ‘Merddin Emrys’ with enclosed cab and in FR Lined Maroon livery. Two versions are available, a standard model or a SOUND FITTED model with pre-fitted DCC Sound Decoder which will operate (with sound!) on both DCC and Analogue control straight out of the box.

A Six Pack of Duffs from Bachmann Branchline

Following the release of the first of the all-new Bachmann Branchline OO scale Class 47s in late-2021 – including the SOUND FITTED DELUXE models which include twin motorised radiator fans and tinted windscreen glazing, both features that have been pioneered by Bachmann and are unique to the Branchline Class 47 among the models currently available on the British OO scale market – six further Class 47s were unveiled this Spring. These include the two models previously announced before the all-new Bachmann Branchline Class 47 was unveiled, alongside examples in BR ScotRail, BR Large Logo Blue, Freightliner Grey and DRS Compass liveries.

New Tooling Rolling Stock in OO Scale

British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (17)
British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (18)
British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (19)

We are delighted to unveil two new rolling stock releases from Bachmann Branchline, the first of which is the BR Mk2F Refurbished Driving Brake Second Open (DBSO). Following on from the highly-acclaimed BR Mk2F Coaches, which included a model of the as-built DBSO, new tooling has been developed for the Refurbished vehicles and these are offered in BR InterCity Swallow, Anglia and Network Rail livery. Each model features interior, directional and central door locking lights, with an integral DCC decoder allowing independent control of the lighting features when used on DCC, whilst on analogue control the directional and interior lights can be enjoyed.

The second new item is the BR 12 Ton ‘Vanwide’ Ventilated Vans. These models share the same high level of detail as their more contemporary cousins the VEAs, with separately fitted door handles, door runners, lamp irons and chalk boards, plus a highly detailed chassis with separately fitted brake shoes, vacuum equipment and metal buffers. Optional brake pulls, safety straps and vacuum pipes are included too. Six versions make up the initial offering including two with an authentic weathered finish which features faded paintwork and markings.

The MFA and MTA Wagons also return to the Bachmann Branchline range, whilst more JIA Wagons will be available from the EFE Rail range.

Setting a Scene for our New Scenecraft Models

Highlights from the Scenecraft range include a N scale Low Relief Multi Storey Car Park and High Street Store – finished as a branch of Beatties – and in OO scale the Great Central Signal Box makes a welcome return in two colour schemes. The iconic GWR Parachute Water Tower makes a fine addition to the growing number of O scale Scenecraft models.

Like all of the items featured in each British Railway Announcements, these new products are due to be arriving with your local Bachmann stockist in the coming months, so contact your local stockist to order yours today.

A Trio of new models from the Bachmann Collectors Club

British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (22)

The next N scale Limited Edition model to be offered by the Bachmann Collectors Club was unveiled today as part of Bachmann Europe’s Spring 2022 British Railway Announcements. The new model depicts the BR Mk1 BG ‘Laboratory 23’ in the Railway Technical Centre’s revised colour scheme. Based on the Graham Farish Mk1 BG which carries a high level of detail and an authentic livery application, just five hundred and four models have been made and each is supplied with a numbered certificate of authenticity – priced at £45.95, the model is in stock and available to purchase now.

British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (23)


In OO scale, two new exclusive models were also announced, both of which utilise the tooling for the Bachmann Branchline JPA Bogie Cement Wagon and these appear in Colas Rail and VTG livery. Unlike the Limited Edition models normally offered by the Collectors Club, the pair of JPAs are not certificated and these have been produced as standalone items, with no further JPAs appearing in the main Bachmann Branchline range.


Bachmann Collectors Club members can place their orders online via www.bachmanncollectorsclub.co.uk. New members can also join online and purchase from the growing range of Club exclusive models straight away. Orders and membership enquiries can also be made by telephone on 01455 245565.

Related

British Railway Announcements | Spring 2022 - BACHMANN EUROPE NEWS (2024)

FAQs

What are Bachmann's new releases in 2024? ›

Bachmann has revealed three newly-tooled projects which are set to form a significant part of its Spring 2024 British Railway Announcement release plans with an all-new 'OO' gauge Class 30/31 diesel and two new 'N' gauge projects for its Graham Farish range with the London Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) 10000/10001 ...

Read The Full Story
Are trains on strike in July 2022? ›

Network Rail members will strike from 2AM on 27 July for 24 hours, and RMT members of the train operating companies will take action from just after midnight until 11.59PM on the same day.

Continue Reading
What's releasing in 2024? ›

Upcoming Movies 2024
  • Venom: The Last Dance. 2024. Eddie and Venom are on the run. ...
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3. 2024. Plot under wraps. ...
  • Joker: Folie à Deux. 20242h 18mR. ...
  • Kraven the Hunter. 2024R. ...
  • Hellboy: The Crooked Man. 2024R. ...
  • Moana 2. 2024. ...
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. 20241h 44mPG-13. ...
  • Nosferatu. 20242h 12m.

View Details
What days are the Northern Rails on strike in 2024 in England? ›

Strikes on LNER services will take place every Saturday from August 31 to November 9, and every Sunday from September 1 to November 10. There will be a total of 22 strike days spread over three months. The last ASLEF train strike took place on May 7-9.

Get More Info
Are there any train strikes in May 2024? ›

ASLEF have announced that fresh strikes and an overtime ban will take place between Monday 6 May and Saturday 11 May 2024.

Know More
How far in advance are train strikes announced? ›

Unions need to re-ballot members every six months to see if they want to continue with industrial action. Currently, unions are obliged to give at least 14 days' notice of any strike action. In November last year, RMT members, including guards and ticket office staff, voted to accept a pay offer.

Read More
What are the train strike days? ›

The upcoming strikes will only affect the trains operated by state-owned LNER, which has services connecting London to Leeds, Durham, Glasgow and other destinations in the north and Scotland. The strikes will start on August 31, with drivers walking out every Saturday and Sunday until November 10.

Read On
Is there any train strike on 31st July? ›

The ASLEF union took action short of a strike which affected some train operators from Monday 31 July to Saturday 5 August and Monday 7 to Saturday 12 August which involved ASLEF members withdrawing from working overtime during this time.

Continue Reading
Are trains running on July 22nd? ›

Services on Saturday, 22 July

Customers are advised to only travel if necessary. EMR services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only. All other lines of route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided. Strike action will affect other routes across the country.

Explore More
Are all trains cancelled when there is a strike? ›

You can travel by train on days affected by action short of a strike, however some services will be subject to short notice cancellations or amendments. We recommend you checking your journey before you travel, (up until the time of departure) using Journey Checker.

See Details

References

Top Articles
Why Cookie Clicker Unblocked is the Perfect Break-Time Game
Unblocked Games World | Play Unblocked Games Here | Asenqua Tech
Poki unblocked games wtf
Latest Posts
The Ultimate Guide to Playing Io Unblocked Games at School
Sei der Beste, um zu schlagen und zu beißen
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 6002

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.