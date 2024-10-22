Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. following her release by Russia in prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout (2024)

In an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, his first since the prisoner swap, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the decision to make the exchange, saying it was "totally unacceptable that Brittney Griner was behind bars." He also responded to criticism that Bout was too valuable an asset to surrender for Griner's release.

"In the case of Viktor Bout, these are hard decisions. And ultimately those of us working for the president make recommendations, give advice. He's the one who has to make the hard calls. And he made a hard call," Blinken said. "Viktor Bout's been off the playing field since 2008, which is a very good thing, and he served about half of his sentence. At some point, in the years to come, he was going to get out. And I'm glad at least that we were able to get Brittney Griner home."

The secretary revealed in July that the U.S. had put forward a "substantial proposal" to Russia aimed at securing both Griner and Whelan's release. He said Thursday talks eventually reached the point where "it was clear that there was an opportunity to bring Brittney back."

"The choice wasn't between getting one American or the other back. The choice before us was one or none. And the president decided that it was important to at least bring Brittney home now, and work on getting Paul back, too," Blinken said, echoing other U.S. officials.

Blinken said that the deal to secure Griner's freedom had no bearing on talks with Russia on other issues and included no other provisions.

"What we've demonstrated all along is that despite the challenges, to say the least, in the larger relationship, despite the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, we are able to work on specific issues, distinct issues that we have, to see if we can make progress. And all along we've been working to get back Americans who have been unjustly detained," he said. "This was about getting Brittney home. This was about getting unjustly detained Americans back to their families. That was the focus. It's nothing more. It's also nothing less."